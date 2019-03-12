Will Student Loan Debt Hurt U.S. Housing?

Hedgeye Housing analyst Josh Steiner says the data suggests that demand will win out, leading to a favorable housing environment – at least for a time.

A huge demographic wave of millennials will soon age into their home-buying years. Meanwhile, a sizable portion of those same millennials are saddled by a record amount of student loan debt.

So, what happens when these two forces collide?

Yes, millennials are under the worst student loan obligation of any generation – but this isn’t anything new,” Steiner explains in the video above. “What you’re going to have over the next three to four years, is a very large increase in the number of people reaching the age at which they would be looking to buy their first home – almost half a million people per year. But then, after that, those people really fall off a cliff. We’ll be in a very different environment after that.

