Slowing Orders At Hurco A Growing Risk

Hurco's valuation is not demanding, but it is tough to swim against the tide and there could be downside risk to orders and revenue over the next 2-4 quarters.

Weakness in Europe is becoming noticeable and there are more and more calls for a double-digit decline in underlying machine tool demand volume for 2019.

I always considered a cyclical slowdown at Hurco (HURC) a “when, not if” proposition, and it seems like the when is an increasingly near-term concern. Fiscal first quarter results weren’t bad, but a third consecutive decline in orders shouldn’t be ignored, particularly when major players in the machine tool market are calling for a double-digit decline in orders in 2019 and European demand appears to be weakening.

Hurco remains undervalued relative to industrial sector norms, but I’m pretty cautious about the outlook for a host of industrial sectors, including “general manufacturing” and it’s tough to get ahead owning even undervalued stocks in a weak cycle for the sector. Consequently, while I still like Hurco as a business and the valuation doesn’t appear demanding, it’s tough to recommend the shares unless you have a fundamentally more bullish view on the prospects for the North American and EU economies over the next 12-24 months.

A Pretty Good Quarter On Balance

I can’t be too critical of Hurco’s fiscal first quarter, particularly given trends in the industry as a whole.

Revenue rose 12% in constant currency, driven by a very strong 39% improvement in North American revenue that more than offset a 2% decline in the European business. Sales to Asia-Pacific were up 9% despite a generally tough market for machine tools and industrial equipment in China.

Gross margin improved 40bp, which is better than I’d normally have expected given the mix shift – historically, Hurco has sold more of its higher-margin tools in Europe, but the company managed respectable margin improvement even with the higher mix of North American sales. SG&A expenses remain well-controlled, helping drive a 15% improvement in operating income.

Inventory did increase sequentially, but not so much that I’m flagging it as a problem.

All told, Hurco performed reasonably well in the quarter. Because the company’s fiscal year is one month off of the calendar year, its results don’t line up perfectly to broader metrics, but given that it is only one month’s difference I’d call it “close enough for jazz”. DMG Mori (OTCPK:MRSKY), one of the largest machine tool companies, reported 17% revenue growth for the December quarter, while Okuma (OTC:OKUMF) reported 8% growth. Taking a broader view of “comps”, Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) saw 3% growth in its Machining Solutions business (which produces cutting tools used in machine tools), while Kennametal (KMT) reported organic growth of 4%.

Orders Declined Again, And The Outlook Is Not Improving

I do believe the machine tool business is past the peak for this cycle, and the question now is the extent to which Hurco lags in terms of timing and magnitude. Orders were down 8% year-over-year this quarter (flat at DMG Mori), marking the third straight sequential decline, and are now about 15% below the peak quarterly level. As an aside, past cyclical declines have seen a peak-to-trough move in orders of anywhere from 20% to 60%.

Hurco saw very strong orders in North America, with 21% growth, while the European business declined 21%. The Asian business saw a 10% order decline.

The North American business is outperforming the underlying market, which saw orders grow 7.1% in November, decline 5.8% in December, and rise 4.8% in January. Hurco’s European business is also outperforming, as the 21% order decline was better than the 28% yoy decline in German domestic machine tool orders – while this is not a perfect proxy for Hurco (the company also sells to countries like Italy), it’s at least in the ballpark.

The outlook is not particularly encouraging, though Hurco’s differentiated market exposures could be an asset. DMG Mori is expecting underlying machine tool consumption volume to decline 10% in 2019 and the Japanese machine tool association (the JTBA) likewise expects a 12% decline for its members. DMG cited still-growing demand in Japan and North America in the fourth quarter, while demand in China was described as shrinking. As for the industry end-markets, aircraft and healthcare demand continues to grow, while DMG Mori flagged weaker demand in electronics.

It’s tough to connect the dots directly to Hurco. For starters, both DMG Mori and the JTBA’s membership (which includes DMG Mori) have substantial business in Japan and Hurco does not. Second, Hurco’s exposure to China is far lower than most publicly-traded machine tool companies (the bulk of which are Japanese or Korean), and unlike companies like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), its tools are not typically sold into markets like smartphone assembly. Hurco’s tools have traditionally been more popular for prototyping or more specialized short-run uses, and that market isn’t nearly so cyclical.

Longer term, I am concerned that Hurco could be vulnerable due to its lesser capabilities in automation and a shift away from traditional machine tools in favor of additive manufacturing (though Hurco sells systems with built-in additive manufacturing capabilities). In the near term, though, I’m more worried about growing weakness in Europe driven by weak auto demand and a slowdown in North American economic activity.

The Outlook

I’ve raised my expectations for North American sales this year, but reduced my expectations for Europe, and the net impact is a lower overall revenue outlook (slight contraction versus flat). Basically, what I’ve done is taken a somewhat stretched-out three-year slowdown assumption and condensed it into a somewhat sharper two-year slowdown (so, worse 2019 and 2020, better 2021). It doesn’t have a dramatic impact on my valuation, but there could be further risk to my estimates if orders and revenue really fall off and lead to negative operating leverage.

On the whole, there seems to be a greater level of calm about the outlook for machinery companies now relative to six months ago, but I still think there are risks of a slowdown in North America becoming more obvious in the second half.

Hurco shares do still look undervalued, both on a DCF basis (with my year-by-year assumptions leading to long term growth estimates of 3% and 8% for revenue and FCF, respectively) and an EV/EBITDA basis. Hurco has long traded at what looks like too low of a forward EBITDA multiple, which I attribute in part to its lack of institutional sponsorship.

The Bottom Line

With a fair value in the low-to-mid $40’s, Hurco shares are not overvalued, but it’s tough to get excited about industrial stocks when industrial end-markets appear to be slowing. Given the past peak-to-trough moves, there could definitely be more downside in orders and revenue from here, though it’s likewise true that this correction may be a milder-than-average one. Either way, while I still like this company and the shares are not demanding, I don’t see this as a glaringly undervalued stock today relative to the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HURC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.