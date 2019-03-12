Waste Management Has The No. 1 Trait Of Top Dividend Stocks

People always need to take out the trash. That has turned Waste Management into a dividend machine.

With dividend stocks, I like boring. The more boring the business, the better. That's one of the main reasons I'm a fan of Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) stock.

The garbage collector won’t impress any colleagues around the office water cooler. But for long-time shareholders, that probably doesn’t matter.

Over the past decade, Waste Management stock has delivered a total return, including dividends, of 485%. That has crushed the gain from the broader S&P 500, which delivered a 308% profit over the same period.

Boring, it seems, can be beautiful. People always need to take out the trash. And when you provide an essential service to cities and communities, you’re going to make a lot of money for shareholders.

But does Waste Management represent a good place for dividend investors to put money to work today? Let’s dive into this distribution.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Waste Management’s reliable, conservative business extends to its financial profile. Next year, analysts project the company will generate $4.45 in earnings per share. Over that same period, the business will pay out an estimated $2.05 per share in dividends. That comes out to a payout ratio of 45%. Generally, I like to see companies pay out 80% or less of their profits as dividends. This ensures a little bit of financial wiggle room to keep making payments even in the event of a downturn. Given the recession-proof nature of garbage collection, Waste Management’s distribution looks especially safe.

The only thing that could raise eyebrows? Waste Management’s balance sheet. The company has $1.53 in debt for every dollar of equity. That figure is a little above the industry average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. That said, Waste Management’s size advantage allows executives to get away with a little more leverage than peers. And this has translated into better returns on equity over time. Investors here don’t have much to worry about.

Metric Waste Management Industry Average Debt/Equity Ratio 1.53 1.12 Current Ratio 0.85 0.82 Quick Ratio 0.75 0.73 Leverage Ratio 3.61 2.90

Source: MSN Money

The Dividend - Can It Grow?

Over the next few years, Waste Management has a two-pronged approach to grow earnings.

First, increase prices. Waste Management owns a moat more than a mile wide and filled with angry mutant sharks. It would be nearly impossible to replicate the company’s 293 landfills due to opposition from political and citizens' groups (would you want a garbage dump in your backyard?). Such barriers to entry are complimented by the company’s raw size and scale, which makes it difficult for local haulers to compete. In other words, Waste Management can easily pass on price increases each year, offsetting higher input costs or occasional declines in waste volume.

Second, buy rivals. Given the trash business has long since matured, the company can pad its bottom line further through acquisitions. Last year, Waste Management spent $466.0 million buying up smaller rivals in its industry. Waste Management can pay more for assets than competition given its lower cost of capital. Management can also squeeze costs out of the operations of acquired companies by exploiting synergies between businesses.

You can see the power of that business reflected in the company’s recent financial results. Last quarter, Waste Management reported core prices jumped 5.3%. Total revenues increased 5.4% to $14.9 billion. And that has resulted in a bonanza of cash flow for shareholders. Through 2018, the company generated $2.1 billion in free cash flow. That represents a 17% increase from the same period a year earlier.

Data by YCharts

Those growing profits will likely keep rolling in. Over the next five years, Wall Street projects Waste Management will grow earnings at a 10% to 12% compounded annual clip. Given the company’s modest payout ratio and debt load, investors can expect their distributions to increase more or less in line with profits.

The Dividend - What’s the Return?

Today, Waste Management pays an upfront yield of 2%. If you factor buybacks into your calculation, the total shareholder yield on shares jumps to 4.5%. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 10% for the foreseeable future, that brings our total return potential into the mid-teens. That more than meets my hurdle rate for a wonderful, wide-moat business like Waste Management.

Of course, I don’t want to imply those returns are set in stone. A slowdown in the U.S. economy usually means less industrial and household waste to dispose of. The company’s recycling business has also struggled following China’s ban on material imports.

That said, Waste Management enjoys a market position most companies would die for. Is it exciting? Not really. But I suspect loyal shareholders probably don’t mind that much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.