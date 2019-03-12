Gamida: Israeli Company Developing Enhanced HSCT Doesn't Convince

While the low cash position and somewhat obscure nature of the therapy fails to convince us, this is interesting enough to bear watching.

Gamida (GMDA) is a small, pivotal stage Israeli company developing Nicotinamide-enhanced cell therapies targeting a number of cancers. The clinical proposition is interesting: The company is using its technology to improve the prospects of hematopoietic stem cell transfer or HSCT, which is curative for a number of cancers, but which has limitations. These are basically four - lack of rapid availability due to type mismatch, inefficient engraftment, delayed onset of immune activation leading to infections, and host rejection leading to graft versus host disease or GvHD.

The company claims that its nicotinamide technology enhances cell expansion by preserving “gene expression and modulate cellular metabolism, while reducing cellular stress during expansion.” It says that ex vivo expansion of umbilical cord blood or UCB stem cells before transplantation can increase time to neutrophil recovery, helping improve hematopoietic recovery time.

In this article, we will take a look at these claims and also if GMDA is investible.

Catalyst

GMDA’s NiCord has an ongoing Phase 3 trial in Acute myeloid leukemia or AML, and top-line data is due by June 30, 2020.

The company has another Phase 1/2 trial for the same candidate in Severe aplastic anemia with preliminary data due June 30, 2019, with one more Phase 1 trial for the candidate NAM-NK in "Non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Multiple myeloma."

So, the nearest strong catalyst for Gamida Cell as a whole is the AML Phase 3 trial.

Source

Previous trial data

The critical trial to have gone before this Phase 3 trial is a 36-patient Phase 1/2 trial. These patients had a variety of high-risk hematologic malignancies and no readily available matched sibling or matched unrelated adult donor. In this trial, what was being tested was the level of neutrophil engagement and how nicotinamide helps with enhancing that. So, the primary endpoint here was the cumulative incidence of neutrophil engraftment at 42 days. The following are the salient points:

The age-adjusted cumulative incidence of neutrophil engraftment at 42 days following transplantation was 94% for NiCord recipients compared to 85% for the CIBMTR cohort. The Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research cord blood transplant data was used as a historical control.

Among patients who engrafted, the median time to neutrophil recovery was 11.5 days (95% CI: 9-14 days) for NiCord recipients compared to 21 days (95% CI: 20-23 days) for the CIBMTR cohort (p<0.001).

For patients achieving platelet recovery, the median time to platelet recovery was 34 days (95% CI:32-42 days) and 46 days (95% CI:42-50 days) for the NiCord and CIBMTR cohorts, respectively (p<0.001).

What we see here is that although there seems to be not a marked difference in neutrophil engraftment itself at day 42, neutrophil recovery among engrafted patients was almost double the CIBMTR patients. Median time to platelet recovery was also very high. Although this was a small trial and we really need a Phase 3 to prove anything, this does show that nicotinamide enhancement seems to work. How far of an impact it has on patients remains to be seen.

Also to be noted as for safety, there was moderate to severe GvHD in about 10% of patients.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $346M, a cash balance of $24.6M as of the September quarter, and burn of -5.7M. Cash is pretty low, and the company will probably need funds immediately.

Here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Competition

We must understand that AML treatment options are not the real competition here, but HSCT. This is simply a proof of concept trial in AML. If it works out, this will compete directly with current HSCT standards.

Opinion

This is a small Israeli company very low on cash. We have not come across a lot of research on nicotinamide’s ability to enhance HSCT therapy substantially. While the early stage results have been decent, we would like to see a lot more from this company before we feel convinced. That may have been the difference between losing out on a good deal or not, but given the risks associated here, we will stay on the sidelines.

At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts works to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members. Announcement: Starting March 1, we are offering a 10% discount on our annual price - $450 instead of $490 - for two weeks. After that, monthly price also jumps 20%. So, subscribe here to the annual version right away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.