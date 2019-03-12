More Mixed Numbers From PRA Group

PRA shares do still look undervalued, but this is a difficult stock to analyze and model and I'm no longer so sure it is worth the above-average effort involved.

Every company/stock has a “hassle factor” attached, and I’m increasingly wondering if PRA Group (PRAA) is worth that hassle factor. The nature of the business of buying charged-off debt and then collecting on it makes for complicated modeling and sometimes-confusing reports, but the underlying takeaway is pretty simple – PRA Group just doesn’t seem to be doing it as profitably as they used to, and I’m not sure the operating environment is going to get all that much better.

There are certainly are some things that could go well for PRA Group. I believe recent purchase should have higher yields than the generation right before it, and the company’s efforts to scale up legal collections and build up its call centers is a “pay today, profit tomorrow” sort of trade-off. Although I can see upside into high $30’s to low $40’s if things go well, I’m increasingly concerned that PRA may not have as much room to improve margins as I previously believed and that the potential gains may not be worth the headaches involved.

Once Again, A “Mixed” Quarter

There was a brief run there where PRA Group was back to reporting good quarters, but now we’re back to a reporting environment that can best be described by words like “mixed” and “complicated”. While the bottom-line reported EPS was fine relative to expectations, the core results weren’t as strong as I’d hoped to see.

Starting with the best news of the quarter, at least in my opinion, PRA Group reported a 9% year-over-year improvement in cash collections. Core collections in the Americas rose 16%, with U.S. legal collections up a strong 24% (albeit from a smallish base) and call center collections up 12%. Core collections in Europe were up 9%, while Euro bankruptcy collections were up 36%, but this makes up a tiny portion of the business.

Due to another jump in the amortization rate (47.9% versus 46.6% a year ago and 44.8% in the prior quarter), income from finance receivables was up just 4%. PRA’s amortization rate remains above that of Encore (ECPG) (in the high 30%’s) and above its long-term average in the low 40%’s, but it has been a while (about three years) since the amortization rate was below 45% for an extended period of time, reflecting less compelling purchase prices for recent acquisitions (2015-2017).

Operating costs continue to climb as the company invests in its call centers and legal collection efforts, and operating expense rose 22%, leading to a 44% decline in reported operating earnings. These aren’t cash earnings and don’t necessarily reflect the real underlying performance of the business, but it certainly doesn’t make an investor feel warm and fuzzy to see such a sharp decline in profitability.

Zero-basis collections declined 31% from the year-ago period, but rose slightly sequentially, while estimated remaining collections rose 10%, helped in part by an upward revision. On the negative side, impairments jumped up again – from $2.5 million to $21 million – due to legal collections rules impacting the 2013-2015 vintages (why that’s being recognized now is unclear to me…). Gross revenue yield also declined, as did collections as a percentage of receivables.

Purchases jumped 31% in the quarter, with a surprising jump (over 50%) in Europe. While it’s not unusual for banks to clear out non-performing loans at year-end, leading to lumpiness, and PRA talked about a small number of large transactions, it’s still odd given the ongoing commentary about low available returns on most of the paper available in the market. As a reminder, purchase price is ultimately a significant driver of amortization rates, and thus reported revenue and profits.

Still Waiting For A Return To The Good Old Days

The strongest bull thesis for PRA, at least insofar as I see it, is a meaningful improvement in operating margin driven by leveraging recent “investments” in the company’s collections capabilities (and I put investments in quotes because they are most definitely expenses, but the returns are uncertain). In the case of legal collections, for instance, there are significant upfront costs well ahead of revenue, but then it can drive significant revenue down the line with modest incremental cost. Likewise with building out call centers – PRA has to have collectors actively working its portfolios to generate cash flow, and its collectors are more efficient and profitable as they gain experience.

I’m not as confident in the “back to normal” thesis as I once was, though. For starters, collector attrition remains high (around 65%) and that makes it hard to leverage hiring and training expenses. PRA used to be good at finding, training, and keeping productive collectors, but I wonder if this is a more serious challenge in a healthy job market (debt collection isn’t an especially fun job).

I’m also concerned about long-term changes to the market. More and more people have abandoned land lines and simply won’t answer their cell phone if they don’t recognize the number. That makes call center collections more difficult and less efficient for PRA, and its unclear to me if looser restrictions on robodialers will help all that much. With that, PRA may be seeing a more permanent longer-term shift toward more legal collections (the company’s only real alternative if people won’t answer the phone) and that will likely be a less profitable mix shift.

Supply is also an ongoing concern; it’s most acute in Europe, but it’s present in the U.S. too, and particularly since PRA and Encore are such a large part of the market now. Maybe large banks like Bank of America (BAC) will return to selling their paper, but investors have been waiting on that for years now and it may well never happen. With that, it’s harder to find attractively-priced charged-off receivables, and I believe this is an under-appreciated part of the challenges PRA has seen relative to its most profitable years.

The Outlook

Based upon recent results and management commentary, I think it’s going to take longer for PRA to see the hoped-for margin leverage and the total “level” of margin leverage may well prove disappointing if there is a long-term shift that requires more legal collections. The company does have growth opportunities in markets like Brazil, but I’m not counting on those eggs until I see some of them hatch in a meaningful way.

I still believe mid-single-digit revenue growth is an attainable target, and I believe double-digit adjusted net income growth is possible (with stronger growth in free cash flow), but “possible” is by no means certain, and I don’t want to ignore the risk that this business is just intrinsically not as profitable as it used to be.

The Bottom Line

With these new assumptions in play (namely, lower long-term margins and cash flows), my fair value range drops again to the low-to-mid $30’s, with upside toward the $40’s if time shows that I’m being too conservative with the amortization rate and operating expense leverage. That in turn does mean that PRA shares are undervalued, perhaps meaningfully so, but this is not an easy stock to model, analyze, or own. I don’t like walking away from value, but I can’t enthusiastically recommend a company with so many moving parts, particularly with an unclear path to meaningfully better operating margins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.