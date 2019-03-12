GasLog Scores A Huge Refinance - Teekay Upside?

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) is in a far superior position and this deal underscores their forward financing trajectory.

What terms is GasLog getting here? What does this suggest for other shipping plays? What are the big lessons learned?

This is enough liquidity to finance yet another dropdown. Last week they closed on the 2016-built "GasLog Glasgow" for $214M.

Click Here to Access GasLog Partners (GLOP) press release page to review their latest updates. This report is relevant for parent GasLog (GLOG) and financing lessons are very applicable to Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) and Teekay Corporation (TK) by extension.

The $450M Facility: 5y, LIBOR + 2.2%

GasLog's latest bank deal gives them a new $450M facility good for five years. Quarterly amortization is set at $7.4M with a final balloon of $303M in 2024. This serves to completely clear up GLOP's balance sheet for the next year.

Source: GLOP Annual Report (20-F), Page 102

This facility is especially notable because they upsized a balloon maturity and of the five vessel collateral package, only two ships have long-term contracts and two of them are operating with 3rd-tier engine technology.

Collateral Package:

2013-Built GasLog Shanghai - TFDE

2013-Built GasLog Santiago - TFDE

2013-Built GasLog Sydney - TFDE

2006-Built Rita Andrea - Steam

2006-Built Jane Elizabeth - Steam

The total charter-free value of these five ships is approximately $542M as shown below, utilizing real-time reports from industry-leading VesselsValue.

Source: VesselsValue, GLOP Fleet Valuation Report, 11 March 2019

Middling Backlog

Looking at simple leverage (debt/collateral), the latest facility is set at an eye-popping 83% leverage. However, this is charter-free leverage and banks have long been willing to offer significant financing against charters to tier-1 counter-parties like Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B). But as the below chart clearly illustrates, there isn't much backlog to speak of here.

Futhermore, the collateral includes two third-tier assets with about 13 months and 21 months left on contract. The best units are the "Seattle" and the "Santiago," both of which are fixed to mid-2021 and early-2022 respectively. The facility doesn't mature until 1H-2024, which makes this an even bigger accomplishment.

Source: GLOP Q4-18 Presentation, Slide 8, Markings Added

Implied Financing Curves

Beyond the obvious high leverage with middling charter coverage at what is a fantastic rate (LIBOR+2.0-2.2%), what does this facility tell us?

We can model implied financing curves by checking residual/scrap values (approximately $17M per ship) against the amortization rates.

This is a $450M facility with roughly $30M in annual amortization ($7.4M per quarter). Assets have combined salvage value of $85M which means the loan is taking a net exposure of $365M. This gives the loan a curve of 12.5 years (i.e. at the pace of amortization, the loan would be paid down to scrap levels in 12.3 years).

Average asset age is nearly 9 years (2x 2006-built, 3x 2013-built), resulting in an implied loan profile of about 21.5 years. This is a remarkable push considering the two older inferior vessels and the lack of contract coverage. Normalized ship finance is closer to the 18-year tenor unless contract-secured.

Note we've done these calculations with napkin math on an overall average life-cycle. If we approached the full facility with a standard 18-year approach with the same 83% leverage, we would expect amortization closer to $45M.

Lessons Learned?

The first lesson is that this is a remarkably good deal for GasLog Partners (GLOP), bravo to their finance team! We can also likely expect another dropdown in the next 2-3 months. They just bought the "GasLog Glasgow" for $214M ($213M net), at a 9.1x multiple to contract EBITDA.

The second lesson is that GasLog (GLOG) is the mega-winner here. This enables Partners to continue to buy dropdown vessels at premium prices, allowing GLOG to recycle capital into more newbuilds or shareholder returns. Note the mega-killing they made selling the Glasgow at $213M net versus its current charter-free market value of about $170M.

Source: VesselsValue, Ship Valuation Tool, 11 March 2019

This is the business model at GLOG. They buy ships, fix long-term contracts, run them for a couple years, then sell them at inflated prices to GLOP. Classic GP/LP setup.

The third lesson is that Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) has no legitimate financing concerns for their fixed assets and balance sheet concerns are misguided. After Teekay fixed around $2B in financing over the past three years to deliver their entire growth program with zero common equity dilution, you'd think this argument would be settled, but there is still a lot of debate about their leverage.

Teekay LNG Parallel

Teekay has taken a lot of heat from investors over what is perceived as too high of leverage. Management is conservatively choosing to amortize down to a lower/mid-5x debt-to-EBITDA range in the 2020-2021 timeframe, but they will likely have no issues with any of their facilities.

Unlike the GLOP backlog shown above, which is fairly tepid after 2021, TGP is loaded with contracts.

Source: Teekay LNG, Q4-18 Presentation, Slide 13

There are so many contracts at TGP that it takes two full pages to represent them. See below for the original fleet prior to their major growth program.

Source: Teekay LNG, Q4-18 Presentation, Slide 14

The difference between the two fleets is astounding, yet GLOP trades at over double the valuation of TGP in terms of comped EV/EBITDA or P/NAV ratios (TGP would trade between $30-$40 given GLOP's multiples to 2020 estimates). Furthermore, GLOP continues to lose shareholder capital by purchasing overpriced dropdowns whereas TGP already controls their entire fleet and isn't subject to perverse incentives on asset purchases.

In one clear parallel of strength, by 2023, GLOP will only have 5 vessels still on contract, whereas TGP will have 37 vessels fixed, including 15 set into 2030s and 6 fixed into 2040s.

Should TGP delever from their mid-6 levels down to the lower/mid-5s? Yes, this is the smarter long-term approach and clearly what most investors would like to see, but my point with this comparison is to show that banks are willing to offer very generous financing deals to far inferior collateral packages.

Leverage Trajectories

Teekay LNG is rapidly delevering through contract start-ups, hefty debt amortization, and slow dividend raises. Meanwhile GasLog is holding leverage fairly consistent (arguably raising leverage via the latest refinancing). GLOP also has $244M of preferred equity against $275M at TGP. Although TGP has a larger nominal amount outstanding, the proportion to expected EBITDA is significantly smaller.

By late-2020, I expect that TGP will have a similar to slightly lower all-in leverage (net debt & preferred against EBITDA) compared to GLOP while controlling a vastly superior fleet and backlog. If TGP then rolled to a near-full payout program like GLOP, we would likely see annual payouts of $3/unit or larger ($30/unit implied for TGP at GLOP's 10% yield).

Conclusion

The recent refinancing package for GasLog Partners is a very positive indication for the entire LNG shipping sector, but the biggest economic winner in the group is GasLog parent. Expect dropdowns to continue. I continue to applaud GasLog's excellent overall management of equity. I would consider the parent to be very interesting, but would avoid the daughter.

This financing also sends a very clear reinforcement of the stability of the balance sheet at Teekay LNG Partners. I am very bullish on their value potential and although units languish in the $14s due to investors' myopic focus on 2019 dividends, I believe they are worth at least $25/unit today with forward potential higher yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGP, TK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.