The Slump In Wheat Could Be Too Early

Those who read my articles on Seeking Alpha know that I often call wheat the most political commodity in the world. While the majority of market participants would likely assign that title to the international crude oil market because more than half the world's reserves are located in the most turbulent region of the world, I would disagree.

The Arab Spring in 2010 did not begin because of the oil market. Instead, it started after a series of bread riots in Tunisia and Egypt. Wheat is the primary ingredient in flour which, in turn, is required for the production of bread. Drought conditions in 2008 caused the price of wheat to soar and availability to become scarce. Nothing in history fostered more political change and deposed more standing governments that hungry people. While there is always a political element in the oil market, wheat becomes highly political when the price rises and availability becomes problematic. Over recent weeks, wheat has been apolitical because the price has been going the other way. The Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT) does an excellent job tracking the price of CBOT wheat futures.

Wheat falls like a stone

After trading at a high of over $5.30 per bushel in early 2019, the price of wheat has been in a steady state of decline.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of May CBOT wheat futures shows, the most recent low came on Monday, March 11 at $4.27 per bushel, a little over $1 below the price on February 6. From a technical perspective, CBOT soft red winter wheat declined into a deeply oversold condition when it comes to both the price momentum and relative strength indicators. At the same time, open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market, has been increasing and moved over the 500,000-contract level at the end of last week which is the highest since November 2018. Rising open interest and falling price tend to be a technical validation of a bear market in the world of futures.

Last Friday, the USDA released its March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report which told the wheat market that the outlook for 2018/2019 wheat in the US remains bearish as larger supplies, lower exports, reduced domestic demand, and higher stockpiles continue to weigh on the price. The USDA did not lower their projected range of wheat prices from the previous month which remained at the $5.10 to $5.20 per bushel level. As of the end of last week, the price of May futures was well below the levels suggested by the USDA. Another bearish factor is that the USDA increased global ending stocks by three million tons. However, the total amount of stockpiles is 3% lower than last year's record level.

The weather around the world over the coming months will determine the 2019 crop

The decline in the price of wheat may be a bit premature. The futures market is telling us that 2019 will be another year of a bumper wheat crop around the world, but Mother Nature and not the USDA nor the futures market will be the final judge when it comes to growing conditions. The weather across the fertile plains of growing regions in the northern hemisphere will determine the size of this year's crop. In mid-March, the only thing certain about the eventual production of the primary ingredient in flour and bread is uncertainty over the future. A drought in an area of the world can change the supply figures in the blink of an eye over the coming months.

Meanwhile, there is a certainty when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation for wheat. Each quarter, the world adds around 20 million more mouths to feed, and bread is a staple food. The ever-growing demand side of the fundamental equation and uncertainty over supplies suggest that the sharp decline in the price of wheat futures could be the result of too much concentration on existing stocks and not enough on the potential for a curveball from Mother Nature when it comes to the weather.

KCBT-CBOT told us wheat was weak

When the price of CBOT wheat was trading above the $5 per bushel level, the spread between KCBT hard red winter wheat and CBOT soft red winter wheat moved to a level that suggested the price was heading lower. The long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT wheat. Many US consumers who manufacturer bread and related products, use the KCBT price as a contractual benchmark for their requirements. Given the decline in wheat prices over the past years, most consumers have purchased their supplies on a hand-to-mouth basis. The lack of hedging activity in the KCBT futures market led to the decline in the spread which was trading at over a 20 cents per bushel discount to CBOT wheat earlier this year. With the spread at around a 50 cents divergence from the norm that made KCBT wheat 10% lower than during past periods, it was a sign that the price of wheat was heading to the downside.

The spread begins to go the other way - a sign of a bottom

Meanwhile, CBOT wheat is the pricing benchmark for wheat production all over the world. As of Tuesday, March 12, the May KCBT-CBOT had improved to an 11 cents discount for KCBT under CBOT wheat. In July, the spread was trading at a discount of 9 cents, while in the September futures contract, the discount stood at only 6 cents. In December 2019 futures, KCBT wheat was trading at a 1.50 discount to CBOT wheat as of Tuesday.

The recent recovery in the spread as the price of wheat dropped could be a sign that the grain is at or close to a significant bottom.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, over the past five consecutive weeks, the price of CBOT wheat posted losses and was trading at its lowest price since early 2018. The falling knife in wheat, oversold condition, and recent slight improvement in the KCBT-CBOT wheat spread could be signs that a recovery rally in the grain is overdue. Over the coming weeks, the uncertainty over the 2019 crop year could cause a period of buying in the wheat market that can be highly volatile at times. In 2017, wheat rose to a peak at $5.50 per bushel in July when dry conditions in various wheat growing regions of the US caused supply concerns. In 2018, the price rallied to over $5.90 per bushel in July over worries about drought conditions in Argentina. With many months of uncertainty on the horizon, a price at below $4.40 per bushel is far too inexpensive for the primary ingredient in bread.

WEAT for those who do not trade futures

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the wheat market is via the futures and options on the CBOT and KCBT divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. For those who do not venture into the volatile and highly leveraged futures arena, the Teucrium Wheat ETF product provides an alternative. The fund summary for WEAT states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in Wheat Interests such that daily changes in the funds NAV are expected to closely track the changes in the benchmark.

The most recent top holdings of WEAT include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The WEAT ETF was trading at its lowest level since inception as of the end of last week.

Source: Barchart

As the charts shows, the range in WEAT since 2011 has been from $5.01 to $25.94 per share. WEAT was at the $5.22 level just pennies above the bottom price on Tuesday.

The cost of rolling the wheat futures has weighed on the value of the ETF. Wheat is in contango, meaning that deferred prices are higher than nearby prices which creates a cost for the ETF administrator each time they roll a contract from one month to the next near the delivery period. However, past performance is never a guaranty of the future, and Mother Nature could have some surprises in store for the wheat growing regions of the world over the coming months. It seems to me, at the current price, all the potential bad news is already in the current price of the grain.

WEAT has net assets of $53.34 million and trades an average of over 128,000 shares each day making it a liquid tool for those looking to buy the current price carnage in the wheat market. The current slump in the price of wheat comes at a time that may be too early in the season. I believe that risk-reward favors a long position in wheat at its current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.