Adobe And Others: Will They Pop After Earnings?

In my book, I encourage investors and traders to be proactive before earnings are announced, in order to be completely ready to act after earnings on Adobe (ADBE), for example. Here are our Buy/Hold/Sell signals for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Adobe. Let’s drill down on the fundamentals to see if our computer signals are going to change after earnings. Which of these will pop or drop? Our signals are telling what the market expects, so we are looking for fundamentals that spell surprise. These stocks are reporting on Thursday.

Our most important Buy/Hold/Sell signal is found in the SID column on this daily report we issue to subscribers before the market opens:

Adobe, 53, Weak Hold Signal

I think this is the most interesting stock according to our proprietary signals. You can see that the grade is a very weak 53. Right next to the grade is a 20-day bar chart of the grade. See those red bars! They are Sell signals when our grade was 50 or lower. This signal is for the intermediate term and includes both fundamentals and technicals.

You can see in the Fund column a +Buy signal and that is why ADBE is so interesting. Portfolio managers were buyers on balance and positive for the long term. Were they wrong and will they be selling after earnings? It has our short-term Buy signal in the Tech column. Despite these positive signals, our most important signal, the SID grade is flickering between a weak Hold signal and a Sell signal. (We only like stocks that are flickering between Hold and Buy Signals.)

Over on the far right of the report is a red S for Sell under the SAR columns. This is the short-term Stop and Reverse (SAR) signal and is a technical signal. They started selling the stock on Monday and you can see the red S under M for Monday. Now go to our D:S column and you will see our Demand/Supply indicator is showing Supply. The 20-day bar chart for Demand/Supply shows the green bars of Demand dropping into red bars of Supply just when the SAR signal flashed a Sell signal. ADBE has selling before earnings.

Now let's go to Finviz to check the chart and drill down on the fundamentals to see if our computer signals are right. We are also looking for any hints of a coming negative earnings report. The chart shows that it has recovered from a bad selloff. Price has moved positively above the 200-day moving average. (Portfolio managers do not like stocks with price below the 200-day, unless they are bottom fishing.) The 50-day moving average is attempting the golden cross by moving back above the 200-day. It will be bearish if price drops below the 200-day after earnings. I would be tempted to buy puts if that happens.

Let's look at the fundamental metrics to see what the problems are. The trailing PE is near 46, ouch! But trailing PEs are not that important because price is based on the future, not the past. Look at the PEG, P/S, and P/FCF bearishly coded red because they indicate ADBE is overvalued. The forecasted PE does not look that overvalued, but earnings really have to be good. There is no room for the slightest hint of bad news. We can see why ADBE dropped with the market. Overvalued stocks go down worse than the market.

An analyst downgraded it last month to market perform. No, we need upgrades, not downgrades on this stock. The consensus target of $290 needs to be going up, not down. Based on this target, it seems ADBE is fairly valued here and I don't expect a pop.

The short ratio is not too high at around 1.8 days to cover. The shorts are not piling into this name. The analyst's recommendation level at 2.1 is not bad. It will be a surprise to portfolio managers, traders and analysts if the earnings are bad. If they are bad, I think price will drop to retest the recent bottom. If earnings are as expected, I don't think price will pop because price has already moved up strongly to get back to where it was. My guess is that the buyers are almost exhausted.

Yahoo shows the analyst consensus is looking for $2.55 billion in revenues and $1.62 in earnings per share. However, the number to watch is the forecast for next quarter and those numbers are $2.72 billion and $1.88. In the last 90 days, earnings estimates have dropped from $1.88 to $1.62 for this quarter and that is bearish. However, it is already priced in and it makes it easier for ADBE to meet expectations. I think it eliminates any possibility of a positive surprise or a pop in ADBE price.

Here is the weekly ADBE chart and price is starting to struggle as it reaches for the old high:

Oracle, 77, Strong Hold Signal

ORCL looks OK on our signals, except our Implied Return signal is not a buy and implies that it is overvalued. The SAR signal turned from a S on Monday to a B for Buy on Thursday. Our Demand signal also shows buyers before earnings.

At Finviz, the price chart shows a nice bounce back to where it was. The fundamental metrics look good. The forecasted PE is color coded green. The PEG is borderline acceptable. Debt ratio is color coded red. The short ratio is slightly high. The analysts' rating at 2.5 is acceptable. However, the consensus target is coded red because price is above the 12-month target and that explains why price dropped with the market. ORCL is no bargain at this price.

Yahoo is showing consensus earnings at $0.84 this quarter and $1.05 next quarter and hardly any change in the last 90 days. Consensus revenue for this quarter is at $9.6 billion and $11.16 billion next quarter.

I don't think there will be a pop in ORCL's price after earnings. With this weakness in the market, I am looking for selling on any move up due to the earnings news.

Broadcom, 67, Hold Signal

AVGO is the kind of stock we like, with the SID grade flickering between green bars (buy signal) and black bars (hold signal) on the 20-day bar chart. The red bars in the Demand/Supply 20-day bar chart show selling before earnings. Our Timing, buy-on-weakness signal appears in the Tmg column. Also, our Implied Return calculation is coded green for a buy signal.

The Finviz chart shows price pulling back from its bullish, recent, new high just before earnings. There are nice uptrends in the 20- and 50-day moving averages. Price is well above the 200-day. Most of the fundamental metrics look very good. However, the debt to equity ratio is coded red. In February, there was an analyst downgrade with a target of $280. The consensus target is $293.

Yahoo reports the consensus earnings expected for this quarter are $5.23, down from $5.28 some 90 days ago. Next quarter's earnings are at $5.24, down from $5.34 reported 90 days ago. These are bearish signals, but it will make it easier for AVGO to report expected earnings numbers. Revenues are expected to be $5.82 billion this quarter and $5.85 billion next quarter.

I think AVGO will hit the expected earnings, but the recent selling tells me there is not much chance of a pop after earnings.

Ulta Beauty, 69, Hold Signal

There was a SAR sell signal last Thursday and that was confirmed by the red bars of Supply now showing in our 20-day bar chart for Demand/Supply, D:S. Despite these short-term selling signals before earnings, ULTA still has our Hold signal in the SID column and this is our most important signal. The selling has triggered our Timing, buy-on-weakness signal in the Tmg column. However, we like to wait to see Supply improving before we buy. To play it safe, we might wait to see a confirmed buy signal in the Cfrm column.

Finviz shows that price has bounced back nicely to where it was before the market selloff. No surprise, because all the fundamental metrics look good, except for price to cash which is really bad. However, price to free cash flow looks OK.

There was an analyst downgrade last month. Price is close to the 12-month analyst consensus target. These two bearish signals may explain the selling before earnings.

Yahoo is looking at consensus earnings of $3.56 this quarter and $3.10 next quarter. Revenues are expected to be $2.11 billion this quarter and $1.74 billion next quarter.

I think ULTA is overvalued and it needs a good earnings report just to stay where it is currently priced. I don't expect a pop after earnings.

Dollar General, 58, Weak Hold Signal

A solid 20 days of green bars for Demand on our 20-day bar chart. Our most important signal shows 20 days of black bars, indicating an enduring Hold signal before earnings.

The Finviz chart shows that price has recovered nicely from the dive and has made a bullish new high. The fundamental metrics all look OK except for price to cash which is problematic and coded red. All the other metrics are coded black. The short ratio is at 3.1 days to cover and looks slightly bearish. Short covering may explain the strong bounce up. The other bearish sign is the consensus 12-month analyst target of $121. Price is almost trading at that level. Something has to give. Either the analysts raise targets after earnings or the price falls.

Let's go to Yahoo for a look at the consensus forecast for revenues and earnings. This quarter they are looking for $1.88 and next quarter $1.50. Revenues are expected to be $6.6 billion this quarter and $6.59 billion next quarter.

I think the earnings will be as expected and analysts may move targets higher. However, even the higher targets will just barely justify where price is currently trading. I doubt if we get much of a pop after earnings.

Conclusion

The best time to make money in stocks is when we are surprised and our signals are wrong. That means the market is probably wrong and the next move in price is usually obvious. We like to act on those surprises. We are prepared to act on them before earnings. Portfolio managers like to buy good stocks that have a pullback after earnings. They have to buy on weakness. Portfolio managers will not chase price higher after surprisingly good earnings. Only the traders will. We are ready to act on any earnings surprises this Thursday.

