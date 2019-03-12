The Street.com (TST) CEO Eric Lundberg on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Street.com (NASDAQ:TST) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Eric Lundberg - Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Margaret de Luna - Chief Operating Officer

Jared Verteramo - General Counsel

Robert Kondracki - Chief Accounting Officer

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities

Kara Anderson - B. Riley FBR

Eric Lundberg

Thank you, David. Good morning all and thank you for joining us today to discuss the Street’s financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. Joining me on the call today are Margaret de Luna, our Chief Operating Officer; Jared Verteramo, our General Counsel; and Robert Kondracki, our Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that management will make forward-looking statements during the course of this call and our actual results could differ materially. Some of the risks and uncertainties that could impact our business are included in our 10-K which will be filed shortly. In addition, our presentation will include non-GAAP financial measures and we have provided reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures in our earnings press release, which is available on our website.

To start, I would like to address some of the recent changes that have taken place at The Street as well as update you on where we are, how we got here, and what you would expect going forward. As you may recall, in the fall of 2017, we removed the preferred stock overhang that has plagued this company for many years resulting in an immediate spike in our stock price. There is also a clear the way for our Board of Directors to form a strategic committee to explore various alternatives to continue to maximize value for you, our stockholders. To that end, in June of 2018, we sold RateWatch for $33.5 million in gross proceeds to S&P Global. Following the sale of RateWatch, in December of 2018, we received a compelling offer for our institutional business units, The Deal and BoardEx and we subsequently sold our B2B business to Euromoney for $87.3 million in gross proceeds. As previously stated, the primary goal of our Board and management team has always been to maximize stockholder value and the sale of our B2B business to Euromoney was a unique opportunity to do just that. This transaction just recently closed on February 14 of this year.

The strategic actions we took in 2018 have positioned us to return capital to our stockholders. And as promised, we expect to distribute a substantial portion of the net proceeds from the B2B sale, along with a portion of our current cash on hand. While we will not be announcing the details of the distribution on this call, we want to provide a brief update on the Board’s efforts and timing. We have been working around the clock with our legal and tax advisors to analyze and agree upon the form, timing and amount of distribution and we will publicly communicate all of this to you in the coming weeks. We appreciate your patience.

Moving forward, our focus was squarely beyond our B2C business. We had been working diligently on our go-forward strategy, including exciting initiatives to grow our revenues as well as analyzing and rationalizing across space. At the same time, our Board continues to explore strategic opportunities for the business as they arise. We have been very busy here at the Street. Along with year end, selling our RateWatch business followed a few months later by selling our B2B assets working with Euromoney on transition services, evaluating the most efficient ways to distribute cash to you, our stakeholders, and restructuring our business. We have been equally focused on continuing to improve our consumer business and unlocking the value therein. We know there is a lot of work to be done and we look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

Finally, I would like to take a moment to thank and recognize several individuals who have moved on from the Street leadership team, including Dave Callaway, our former CEO, Heather Mars, our former General Counsel and Terri Smith, our former Chief Marketing Officer as well as Zacharias, who served on our Board for a number of years. Each of these individuals greatly contributed to our successful turnaround in recent transactions and we whish them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

A quick note on Q4 and full year 2018 results, it gets a little wordy, due to a number of one-time charges, other non-cash charges and tax, so please bear with me. That is why you may have noticed the change in the structure of our earnings press release this morning where we tried to make our results easier to digest by adding a summary of financial results. If you haven’t seen it already, I encourage you to take a look. With that, I will first discuss our operating performance for Q4 and full year 2018, which includes a final full year contributions of the B2B businesses that are no longer owned by TheStreet as of February 14, 2019.

In 2018 fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations increased $6.5 million compared to the same period last year, primarily as a result of a number of non-recurring items. First, we fully impaired the goodwill of the B2C business which resulted in a non-cash charge of $21.5 million. Second, we incurred $3.4 million in transaction costs related to the asset sales. Third, non-cash comp expense. Fourth, we also had income from discontinued operations of $285,000 this year versus a loss of $1.1 million last year. Fifth, we also recognized the gain on the sale of RateWatch of $3.5 million this year. And finally, our benefit for income taxes is $17.9 million higher this year than 2017 due primarily to the release of the valuation allowance for the B2B sale. Excluding these non-recurring one-time charges I just mentioned, fourth quarter 2018 net income is $1 million as compared to $1.4 million in Q4 of 2017.

Turning to operating expenses, operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $38.3 million as compared to $14 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Included in Q4 2018 were the non-recurring items I just mentioned including the $3.4 million of transaction costs, the $21.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment and non-cash comp expense of $800,000. This compares to Q4 2017 restructuring charges of $200,000 and non-cash comp expense of $400,000. Excluding these costs in both periods total normalized operating expenses for Q4 2018 were favorable by $637,000 or 5% compared to last year. Cost of services expense decreased $243,000 or 4%. This decrease was primarily related to reduced employee compensation and related expenses.

Sales and marketing expense increased by $247,000 or 8%. This increase is primarily related to higher consulting fees of $80,000, employee compensation related expenses of $82,000 and advertising and promotions of $64,000. General and administrative costs decreased by $321,000 or 9%. The decrease is primarily related to lower professional fees of $570,000 as some year-to-date costs were reclassified to transaction costs category, partially offset by increased employee compensation and related expenses. Finally, depreciation and amortization expense increased by $45,000 or 4%.

Now let’s take a look at the fourth quarter financials of our B2C business and for the last time our B2B business. B2C revenue totaled $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, down $432,000 or 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. A decline of $532,000 was in advertising or 23% from the primary period. This was the primary reason for our decline in B2C. The premium business continues to improve as subscription newsletter revenue increased by $167,000 or 3% from Q4 last year. This growth was driven by a 3% increase in the average number of subscriptions, while the average revenue per subscription remained steady.

Average quarterly churn improved significantly to 2.88% for the fourth quarter of this year, down from over 4% in the fourth quarter of 2017. These trends bode well for us as paid count is growing, renewal rates are soaring, churn is down and deferred revenue is up substantially. In the fourth quarter of 2018, our B2B revenue, which includes subscriptions, information services and events revenue from The Deal and BoardEx totaled $6.7 million, up $354,000 or 6% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. This growth was driven primarily by increased subscription revenue in both The Deal and BoardEx, along with higher revenue earned from the Deal’s event business. Both The Deal and BoardEx had increased revenue per subscriber, while BoardEx also recorded higher revenue from a 4% increase in the actual number of subscribers. The revenue growth in subscriptions and events was partially offset by a slightly lower revenue of almost $100,000 in the combined, advertising, licensing and information services revenue categories.

Before I get into the full year results, I would like to point out that given that we sold RateWatch in June of 2018, all of the revenues, expenses etcetera are recorded in discontinued operations and the net gain is reflected as gain on sale in our P&L. For the full year 2018, we reported revenue of $53.1 million, a decrease of $1.7 million or 3.1% from $54.8 million in 2017. Net loss from continuing operations for the year was $6.8 million as compared to net income from continuing operations of $300,000 for the full year 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018 was $2.6 million as compared to $4.1 million for the full year of 2017, almost entirely due to lower advertising revenue of $3 million. Operating expenses for the full year 2018 were $82.4 million, an increase of $25.3 million or 44% from $57.2 million in the prior year.

As I have mentioned earlier, operating expense for the full year of 2018 includes $21.5 million of non-cash goodwill impairment charges. It also includes transaction-related costs of $3.4 million and $2.5 million attributable in part to non-cash compensation. Back in 2017, we also recorded restructuring charges and non-cash compensation of $400,000 and $1.6 million respectively. If you exclude all these charges from both of the years, operating expenses for full year 2018 increased by less than $100,000 compared to full year 2017.

So, as I just mentioned adjusted EBITDA is down $1.5 million due almost exclusively to declines in advertising revenues of $3 million. Our B2C revenue for the full year was $27.5 million, down $3.5 million or 11% compared to the prior year. The full year revenue decline resulted primarily from advertising revenue, which declined 32% or $3 million from declines in repeat and non-repeat advertisers as well as from lower page views resulting from lower articles published year-over-year. In addition, although B2C had year-over-year subscription growth during the last two quarters of 2018 full year subscription to build the client $0.5 million or 2% compared to full year 2017. B2B revenue for the full year 2018 totaled $25.6 million, up $1.8 million or 8% from the prior year. Exchange rate changes related to the pound-sterling positively impacted BoardEx revenue by $200,000 for the full year 2018. Adjusted for the impact of exchange rate, total B2B revenue increased 7%. Full year revenue growth in The Deal of $100,000 resulted from higher events revenue, while BoardEx full year revenue growth of $1.7 million resulted from higher subscription growth.

The company recorded a tax benefit of $21.3 million, primarily from the reversal of its U.S. tax valuation in the fourth quarter of 2018 in anticipation of the gain from the sale of the B2B business which is just completed in February of this year. Also the company reversed its UK operations tax valuation allowance resulting in a tax benefit of $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the positive earnings there as well as the favorable profit outlook of its UK business and recorded a tax credit related to recently enacted Federal tax reform. The company recorded a total tax benefit in 2018 of $22.4 million as compared to the total tax benefit in 2017 of $2.6 million.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended 2018 with cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $39.4 million, up $25.5 million as compared to $13.9 million at December 2017. Change between periods primarily resulted from the net proceeds from the sale of RateWatch of $28.2 million and cash generated from operating activities of $2.3 million. This was partially offset by capital expenditures incurred during the period of $3.9 million and a deferred payment for our prior acquisition of our BoardEx business.

Before we wrap up and open up the call for Q&A, I would like to spend a couple of minutes on our go forward strategy and outlook for the remaining B2C business. Those of you that follow our company closely already know that premium subscription revenue is approximately 70% of our total consumer revenue and net bookings, conversion rates, renewal rates, subscriber count and deferred revenue are all very important metrics of our business. We are extremely encouraged by the positive trends we have seen in our bookings from both quarterly and full year perspectives. We have seen year-over-year growth each quarter in bookings as well as full year growth for the year. Bookings were up almost 7% for the year, our conversion rates have grown from 48% in 2017 to 62% in December of ‘18. Our renewal rates have also grown 72% in December of ‘18 compared to 67% in 2017. We will continue to build on the momentum in 2019.

We are also seeing some great trends in subscriber count. Total premium subscriber count has grown each of the last seven months of the year on a sequential basis and our average paid count grew year-over-year for each quarter in 2018. For the full year, our paid count grew by 3,702 subscriptions or almost 7%. From a deferred revenue perspective, bookings in paid count drove premium deferred revenues up $1.1 million or 12% at year end. Deferred revenue is obviously a very helpful leading indicator of expected revenues in the future, so we will be doing all we can to keep that trend moving in the right direction. As a brief reminder, deferred revenue December ‘17 versus December ‘16 was down $300,000 or 3%. That negative 3% is now compared to a positive 12% 1 year later. That change is fantastic. Following the completion of the sale of our institutional businesses as I mentioned earlier in the call, our Board and management team have been working tirelessly to determine the best path forward for our remaining B2C business and we have identified areas of opportunity that we can begin to focus to drive profitability in the business and achieve value and enhance the value on behalf of our stockholders.

Another area we are excited about is education. Our goal is to provide everyone both novice and experienced investors with the tools and knowledge to feel confident about their financial future. We will be providing you with more details about some of the exciting initiatives we are working on shortly. Additionally, going forward, we are keenly focused on editorial quality, targeted editorial content, focus and production. We have implemented a new editorial leadership and organizational structure as well as new job descriptions and monthly production goals for each person in the newsroom.

As a result of our efforts so far in January of 2019, our production rose to over 1,000 stories for the month and we beat our traffic in advertising goals for the month. You will remember that advertising declined $3 million last year. Additionally, tracking the impact of lead generation in orders on the incremental production and increased traffic is critical to us to ensure that we are increasing the pub count and focusing on the correct themes and topics. More quality traffic on our free site is our best source of lead for our paid products. With the two asset sales completed and a cash distribution to stockholders on the way, our full attention is now turned to our consumer business. We believe there is a lot of value to be recognized within our business and we will be focusing our efforts on supporting and growing the consumer business to that end. It’s actually funny to think that 20 years later we are back to being what first made us a success. Once again, we are consumer-facing financial news, information and education company, that delivers exceptional coverage and analysis of the financial markets, along with best-in-class subscription products and events.

In summary, we have been extremely busy. And as I mentioned earlier, we will be communicating with you in the coming weeks regarding the form, timing and amount of our distribution.

Now with that, I would like to open up the discussion for questions.

Mark Argento

Thanks. Good morning, Eric. Congrats on the continued success here. Thing that really stuck out to me is in Q4, it looks like actually subscribers grew on the B2C business is that the first time you saw year-over-year subscriber growth and revenue growth actually in aggregate in the quarter?

Eric Lundberg

No, we saw earned revenue growth in Q3 and Q4 year-over-year. Total paid count was up 9, 10 months in a row, 10 months in a row last year on the subscription business. We finished the year over 3,700 subscriptions up year-over-year. As I mentioned to you bookings are up, conversion rates are up, renewals are up, average price is up fairly at 1%, and results in paid count and deferred revenue is up. Deferred revenue is up 12% at December of this year versus December of ‘17 when it was down 3%, that’s a 15% swing in deferred revenue.

Mark Argento

That’s pretty impressive. And other number that stuck out to me was the, it looks like the churn is down dramatically down from 4% to less than 3%, what are you guys doing to achieve that?

Eric Lundberg

You know we have done quite a few things, it’s not just one thing, but first and foremost, I would say, it’s validation of the editorial quality that our products produce, number one. Number two is, I believe that we have appended a credit card processor with our new billing system, which allows for us to get again a credit card as opposed to calling a customer again, anytime we can do auto renew as opposed to calling a customer, that’s a good thing for any business, that’s two things. We have built a remarkable customer service and telesales team. We’ve now redirected certain calls that come in from our customers directly to our sales team instead of our customer service team. They’re able to save customers, I would say, it’s one of the reasons why sales and marketing costs were up, it’s because of the deferred revenue and the prolific growth that we’ve seen. So, there’s quite a few things. It’s not just one thing, I’d say, it’s five or six things that we’ve done collectively that have really helped us turn the tide. I mean, this is I think a very sizable seismic change in our business.

Mark Argento

And then in terms of the advertising, I know you guys kind of pivoted on that a few quarters back. Do you look at that – does that kind of start to stabilize here at some point? What’s your thoughts on the advertising piece of the B2C business?

Eric Lundberg

So, Margaret de Luna, who is here with me, is the Chief Operating Officer and she oversees editorial. I think that under her leadership, we have now implemented production goals for our editorial team. I’m not sure that many other media companies didn’t have already production goals that they’d set aside for their editorial team. We now finally have goals by person and by focus area that we are monitoring to make sure that we understand how many stories each journalist is writing. We’re monitoring the traffic and pageviews associated with each type of story because as we can drive up our production, our advertising will grow. 30% of our advertising is programmatic. And as a result of pageviews, certainly quality pageviews I should mention, we believe we’re producing quality that will help us drive up our advertising revenues. So yes, Mark, that’s a long way of saying that, we feel very confident that our advertising has not only bottomed out, we should actually start to see some growth. In Q4 of last year, our average story count had dropped to 700 stories per month. In January and February, we’re over 1000 stories each month. February would have been higher, but we have 3 less days in the month of February. So, we’re certainly driving that goal higher than 1000, but we went from 700 in December to 1000 in January, we will be going up. The other thing that’s driving it up is SEO. The company didn’t have a focus on SEO until about a year ago, and we’ve hired a fantastic person, [indiscernible] to oversee our SEO efforts. And she’s doing all sorts of unbelievable efforts with us in terms of taxonomy, as well as evergreen content, that’s allowing us again pageviews for example over the weekend.

Mark Argento

That’s helpful. And then just a housekeeping question. As of today, March 12, how much cash you guys have that would be available, not that you would distribute all of it obviously, but how much liquid capital cash do you guys have on the balance sheet today?

Eric Lundberg

It’s an interesting question, Mark, and I’m not trying to be evasive, right? So, I could tell you the exact amount of cash we have, but we still have quite a few open bills and we have open severance charges that we still need to fulfill. We – so we still have quite a few bills. I still feel comfortable. I think that we said earlier $110 million to $120 million of cap cash we’d have to distribute. I still feel that that’s somewhere in the range of what we would say.

Mark Argento

Great. Appreciate it. I’ll hop back in the queue.

Eric Lundberg

$110 million – I’d say $110 million to $115 million.

Mark Argento

Right.

Eric Lundberg

But obviously Mark, that would be – Mark, that would – we still need to – some of that would be capitalized on the new – on the company that’s remaining and some of that would be distributed.

Mark Argento

Eric Lundberg

Mike Grondahl

Yes. Just a couple B2C questions.

Eric Lundberg

Hi, Mike.

Mike Grondahl

Specifically – hey guys, specifically, what was the ad revenue in the December quarter and the actual number in the year ago quarter?

Eric Lundberg

We’ll get that for you in a second. What’s your next question?

Mike Grondahl

Just curious if there – if B2C had any event revenue in 4Q?

Eric Lundberg

Minimal.

Mike Grondahl

Got it. Got it. And sort of what’s the outlook for event revenue on the B2C side?

Eric Lundberg

So, great question. So, in 2016 we had zero event revenue, in 2017, we – and I’m rounding $300,000, 2018, we had $600,000, and 2019, we’re budgeting ad up substantially. So, we – last year we did two what we call teach-ins with Jim Cramer, those are kind of the flagship events that we do in our consumer business, we have historically done them on a Saturday in a large venue in New York City. And we achieved most of our revenue through sponsorship and a smaller percentage of our revenue through delegate sales. Those have been somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000 give or take in top-line revenue and quite profitable. In 2019, we expect to increase the number of teach-ins that we do and we’re also targeting 10 webinars. Webinars for us are also very profitable that’s when we get a single sponsor to do a webinar on a specific topic.

Mike Grondahl

Got it.

Eric Lundberg

So, Mike to answer your question about the advertising, so this year advertising for the quarter was $1.7 million, last year it was almost $2.2 million, the drop was $500,000.

Mike Grondahl

Got it. Got it. And I’m sorry, I kind of missed it, I think you were asked earlier, but when do you see that leveling out a little bit? Are we close at $1.5 million or how do you think about that over the course of ‘19?

Eric Lundberg

The advertising?

Mike Grondahl

Yes, stabilizing?

Eric Lundberg

Okay. So, advertising has seasonality to it. In Q2 – Q4 is our largest quarter followed by Q2, the lowest quarters are Q1 and Q3. Any media business or most media businesses has some seasonality to them predicated off of the holidays and summertime when people are on vacation, advertisers tend to pull back. That said – so I don’t expect it to be flatlined, Mike, I mean, that’s not how we built our budget. We do expect our advertising – we don’t expect our advertising to decline anymore, let me state that. We feel like we now have a very good handle on advertising. As I said earlier, 30% of our advertising dollars are programmatic ads and a lot of that obviously is driven by our production not just the sheer volume of our production, but the quality and the targeting of our production to ensure that we’re driving quality eyeballs, pageviews and traffic that we can monetize. So, it’s a long way of saying we feel confident that our advertising dollars has certainly bottomed out.

Mike Grondahl

Good, good. And then as you step back from the B2C business, are you thinking of ‘19 as sort of flat to mid-single digits or where should the Barbie for your B2C staff and kind of the business as a whole?

Eric Lundberg

Top-line, bottom line, what’s your –

Mike Grondahl

Top-line, yes, revenue?

Eric Lundberg

Okay, okay. So, let’s do line by line, okay. So, without giving you too much guidance, obviously, you’ve heard that our deferred revenue went from a negative 3% in December ‘17 versus December ‘16 to a positive 12%, December ‘18 versus December ‘17, that’s a 15% swing in our deferred revenue. As I said earlier, bookings are up, conversion rates are up, renewals are up. There’s no reason for us to believe that we’re not going to sustain and hopefully grow those positive trends. So, we feel very confident that our subscription revenue will grow year-over-year. In fact, subscription revenue grew in Q3 and then grew a lot more in Q4 year-over-year. So, that’s for sure. The only thing that could potentially change that is if we had a catastrophic economic event in – that would have affected the economy, you might see something different, but short of that, we expect nice healthy growth in the subscription revenue line.

Advertising, we just said is – is certainly flatlined based off our ability to work with our editorial team. Margaret meets with our editorial team virtually every day. Today she’s not, but the meeting is right now at 8:30, Margaret is sitting here with me, but every day she sits in on the editorial meeting, which is fantastic and we’re getting more and more collaboration I’d say between our various people. So, our day starts with a gentleman in our UK – in our UK based, he shuffles – transfers that over to a gentleman that comes into our New York office, so like 4:30 in the morning, who then turns it over to somebody else in our New York office who then turns it over to somebody in our San Francisco based office. So, we feel really good about our editorial team. As to licensing, we just signed a deal with a third-party that we think will help us grow our education business. As I said earlier, more to come on that later and our events have been growing every year, so went from zero to 300 to 600 and we certainly expect growth in 2019. And on the expense side, will we be ever vigilant on the expense side, but bear in mind that what used to be a corporate overhead as a public company for five assets is now on top of just the consumer business even though we’re doing our best to rationalize our cost base.

Mike Grondahl

Sounds good. Lot of progress. Congrats, and thank you.

Eric Lundberg

Kara Anderson

Hi, good morning.

Eric Lundberg

Hi, Kara.

Kara Anderson

Hey, I just wanted to drill down hopefully a little bit on that last comment kind of going forward, at what point in the year do you think you can achieve a more rationalized cost structure, is it this year or is it next year? In other words, how quickly do you get to sort of a normalized expense structure for the B2C business as a standalone entity?

Eric Lundberg

Well, we’ve already taken significant steps and we’re continuing to take significant steps all the time. So, we recently said goodbye to quite a few of our leadership team. We will be rationalizing the size of our board. We’re looking at every line item. We’ve looked at every vendor. Every vendor in our company we have analyzed and we’re looking at ways to restructure. I’ll give you other examples. So, we recently put in a new phone system in our New York office. It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s going to save us 50K per year. I mean, we’re – so we’re looking at everything from salary, which is about 60% of our cost base to professional fees to board costs to even $50,000 vendor relationships.

Kara Anderson

Okay. And then just wondering if you can provide some helpful color as to expectations for fully diluted shares outstanding with the vesting of lot of RSUs and options now that the transaction has closed?

Eric Lundberg

I’m sorry that was – I didn’t quite understand the question. Say it again.

Kara Anderson

Just looking for some color on your expectations for the fully diluted shares outstanding now that all of the vesting of RSUs and options have declared and now that we stand at March 12, just trying to get an idea?

Eric Lundberg

Cool. So, not all of the options have been exercised. All the options have accelerated, but they have not all been exercised. All of the RSUs accelerated and have been exercised. Most of those were done via a cashless exercise, not all. So, if you were to look at our total outstanding shares are roughly 50 million. If you were to assume that all of our shares were exercised via a cashless mechanism, we would have roughly speaking 52.5 million to 53 million shares out.

Kara Anderson

Okay, great. That’s helpful.

Eric Lundberg

Did that answer your question?

Kara Anderson

And then just one more – yes, that’s helpful. And then one question on the G&A, it stood out to me in the fourth quarter versus kind on the prior 3 quarters. So, any reason for, I guess, the sequential decline pretty materially from the first 3 quarters of that [ph] year?

Eric Lundberg

In G&A?

Kara Anderson

Yes.

Eric Lundberg

So, I mean, I think we’ve just continued to do a good job in G&A in driving costs down, that was your question.

Kara Anderson

Yes, I mean, there’s about $1 million less than the third quarter and the first and the second quarter, so, I was just curious if there’s anything to call out?

Eric Lundberg

Well, two things. One is, we moved some of our transaction costs, so we had some professional fees in our P&L and some of those got reclassed to transaction expense to properly record them as a one-time item, that’s part of it. And the second part is that we trued up our bonus accrual. So as many companies go, we did not pay out our full bonus this year or come anywhere close to it. So as a result, we started to reverse our bonus accrual as we got to more certainty on our numbers.

Kara Anderson

Got it. Thanks. That’s all for me.

Eric Lundberg

