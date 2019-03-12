Does It Matter How You Stack Up Financially?

Thought For The Day: Social media make the desire to keep up with the Joneses more potent than ever.

Robert Merton says investors focus too much on accumulating a particular pot of money rather than on a stream of income in retirement to sustain the pre-retirement standard of living.

Interpreting Chinese Data

“Like many, I do not trust the ‘official’ data. I especially don’t like those who say that it used to be distorted but now it is accurate. More likely the leadership objectives have changed. Private data is not better. The widely-followed China PMI is based upon a survey of 800 purchasing managers. How is the sample drawn? What is the confidence interval? Are the 800 respondents immune to influence?” (Jeff Miller)

Return To Zero-Interest Rates

“The exact same underlying financial mathematics that create the 21% one year holding period returns as the result of how a cornered Fed contains another recession, are necessarily the same math that mandate an 83% reduction in future interest earnings for a nation over many years (with a powerful global impact as well).” (Daniel Amerman, CFA)

Retirement Report Card

“In this episode (aired on 3/10/19), host Ron DeLegge does a Portfolio Report Card for D.L. in Northern California. Ron analyzes and grades D.L.'s $840,000 retirement account, identifying strengths and weakness. Does D.L. pass or fail?” (Index Investing Show)

Robert Merton Foresees Retirement Crisis

“Merton, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1997,…says the funding numbers generally do not add up-whether it is ‘vastly underfunded’ public sector pensions, corporate defined-benefit plans (and the woefully underfunded government Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation), or individual defined-contribution accounts such as IRAs. Not only are investment-return expectations unrealistic and highly risky, investors are focusing too much, he thinks, on accumulating a particular pot of money rather than on a stream of income in retirement to sustain the pre-retirement standard of living.” (Gerstein Fisher)

High-Net-Worth Like High-Touch Service

“High net worth customers (those with $1 million or more in investable assets) are significantly less satisfied with their wealth mobile apps than other customer segments. There is a connection between affluence and age—as well as tech savviness—but wealth management firms, more than other industries, need to ensure their mobile experience is meeting the needs of the high net worth segment as well as younger, more tech savvy customers.” (JD Power)

How Do You Stack Up Financially?

“An online tool tells you where you stand financially by stacking up your net worth against other Americans. The calculator compares a family’s net worth – financial and other assets minus debts – with all other U.S. families…Older people have had more time to accumulate wealth, so the rankings are based on the age of the household’s primary wage earner. The comparison is made with 2016 data from the Federal Reserve Board’s triennial Survey of Consumer Finances, which is the gold standard for personal financial data.” (Center For Retirement Research)

Thought For The Day

Today’s Squared Away blog, sponsored by the Center For Retirement Research, offers a link to a financial calculator (see above quote for details) that permits one to see how they stack up against other Americans of a similar age, the idea being that one’s age peers is the most relevant comparison.

My one question, as I took a peek, was: Is this sort of resource good or bad for investors? The blog’s author herself implicitly introduced this question in her last line, which said:

It might be fun to find out how you’re doing. But use this online tool at your own risk!”

She doesn’t specify the risk, but presumably her concern is the disappointment one might feel at sub-average performance, though I suppose hubris that stems from a result that is near the top of the chart is a moral hazard as well.

It is also interesting that checking out the tool is something that “might be fun.” Fun is a fleeting type of pleasure – the sort that accompanies a ride in an amusement park. This strengthens my belief that the “risk” of using the tool is that you will not be tittering at how much richer you are than the average American.

And so I return to my question about whether this is a good or bad resource for investors. We clearly live in what is generally referred to as a “social” age, as a result of media formats that might more accurately be described as anti-social. People look at what their “friends” are reporting on Facebook, and human nature being what it is, they tend to report the things that impress their friends – the exotic vacation, the shiny new car, the glamorous party. You’re not apt to read a post that says: “Used this online tool to see how I stack up against my age peers financially. Floundering! Any recommendations for a good credit counseling service?”

For this reason, I think that “social” sites are more apt to weaken rather than strengthen people financially. People are social animals, and social media make the desire to keep up with the Joneses more potent than ever.

But an online tool based on anonymous Federal Reserve data is not a forum for making impressions. It is not likely to hurt users. Since it is generally understood that Americans are underfunded for retirement, I doubt there is a danger that someone above the 60th percentile will get complacent about saving. Rather, the top-percentile folks will move on to the next “fun” online amusement, while those who underperform their peers may actually derive some very un-fun motivation to make some changes.

The key to a tool of this nature being beneficial is precisely in its not being fun. That is because the truth often forgotten in this social age is that we’re not in competition with anybody else; if we were, it would be an unfair competition. We didn’t start with the same tools – financially, educationally, genetically, etc. – and our situation is not comparable to anybody else’s. Rather it is up to each one of us to make the best of the tools we are given – even online tools with quality demographic data – in order to work hard to improve our own lives.

