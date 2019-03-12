Sage And Axsome Face Off In Depression

On January 7, 2019, Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) announced results from an 80-patient trial of bupropion vs AXS-05 (bupropion with dextromethorphan) in major depressive disorder (MDD). I recently wrote about results from the trial and the five additional upcoming catalysts for AXSM. Comparisons were soon drawn between AXS-05 and SAGE-217, a drug under development by SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) which produced impressive results in an 89-patient MDD trial in late 2017. The two drugs could be set to compete in the future in MDD and so this article will make an attempt at comparing those data and explain some of the limitations of that comparison.

Two breakthrough results in MDD

There are important differences in the trial design between AXSM's study and SAGE's study that must be considered before even looking at the results.

Figure 1: Design of AXSM's Assessing Clinical Episodes in depression (ASCEND) study and SAGE's placebo-controlled phase 2 study of SAGE-217 in MDD. AXSM favors the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) to measure change in disease symptoms/severity whereas SAGE favors the 17-item version of the Hamiltion Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D). ADT refers to anti-depressant therapy, stratification was based on whether ADT was current/stable or not-treated/withdrawn from treatment for ≥30 days. Source: AXSM presentation of ASCEND results. Lower panel produced by Biotech Beast based on details in December 7, 2017, press release from SAGE.

While AXSM's ASCEND study treated patients for six weeks, SAGE treated patients for 14 days with a four-week follow-up period. SAGE has seen previously that its drugs SAGE-217 and SAGE-547 can produce rapid response in depression such as with brexanolone (SAGE-547) in postpartum depression and in a single arm phase 2a study of SAGE-217 run prior to the placebo-controlled phase 2. SAGE then is developing SAGE-217 for short-term use in MDD, and the trial design reflects that, with the possibility of repeat courses should the patient relapse. AXSM is developing AXS-05 in MDD for use in more conventional dosing regimes, which explains why the trial design involves a longer treatment duration.

Comparisons at baseline

The patients in AXSM's ASCEND study had a mean MADRS score of 32 at baseline (31.8 in the AXS-05 group and 32.2 in the bupropion group). The maximum possible score on the MADRS is 60. On the other hand, SAGE used HAM-D to judge the symptoms of depression. The maximum possible score on the 17-item HAM-D is 52. The mean HAMD-17 scores in SAGE's study at baseline were 25.2 and 25.7 for the SAGE-217 and placebo groups respectively. These numbers, 32 on the MADRS and 25.5 on the HAM-D, are typical for trials of depression; however, lower or higher numbers can be seen, particularly if the inclusion criteria target patients with more mild or more severe disease. For example, an analysis of 4,388 patients across 31 trials in MDD of the antidepressant mirtazapine found the mean HAM-D score at baseline was 25.1 and the mean MADRS score at baseline was 31.6. That same analysis (Table 1) came up with equivalent scores between the MADRS and HAM-D to allow comparison between trials using the scales. According to that analysis, a MADRS score of 32 or 33 corresponds to a HAM-D score of 25, meaning the patients in our two trials of interest were similar, on average, in terms of disease severity.

Table 1: Comparison of select equivalent scores on the MADRS and HAM-D based on an analysis of 4388 patients across 31 trials in MDD of the antidepressant mirtazapine. Source: A portion of Table 3 from Leucht et al., J Affect Disord, 2018, 226:326-331.

MADRS HAM-D 30 23 31 24 32 25 33 25 34 26 35 27

Comparisons based on the rate of remission

One way to compare SAGE's phase 2 study to AXSM's ASCEND study is to look at the rate of remission. AXSM defined remission as a MADRS score of ≤ 10, at 6 weeks the rate of remission was 47% in those treated with AXS-05 and 16% of those treated with bupropion (p=0.004). SAGE treated patients for just two weeks but noted remission at day 15, defined as a HAM-D score ≤ 7, in 64% of patients treated with SAGE-217 compared to 23% of patients treated with placebo (p=0.0005). There are numerous issues however with taking a continuous variable (MADRS/HAM-D score or change from baseline in MADRS/HAM-D score) and turning it into a categorical variable (MADRS score of ≤ 10 and MADRS score >10 or HAM-D score ≤ 7 or >7).

Figure 2: Dichotomization (splitting into two groups) of continuous variables is not popular among statisticians although it is widely seen in medical research. If dichotimization is performed, the cutoff point between the two groups should be chosen beforehand and based on some theoretical/clinical justification. AXSM's choice of MADRS ≤ 10 was indeed pre-specified and patients with MADRS of 10 or below are quite a bit better than the average patient that enters a clinical trial for depression. SAGE's press release doesn't note if their cutoff for remission (HAM-D score ≤ 7) was pre-specified, but such a definition has been common since the early 90's. Source: Naggara et al., Am J of Neuroradiol, 2011, 32(3):437-440.

Dichotomizing MADRS scores, just like dichotomizing any continuous variable, results in a loss of information. A patient with a MADRS score of 0 and another scoring a 10 will both be referred to as remitters (someone who achieved remission), yet a score between 7 and 19 is considered mild depression by many working with the MADRS. Similarly a patient scoring 11 and another scoring a 35 will be referred to as non-remitters (the former has mild depression and the latter has severe depression). Of course AXSM is aware of this, as is SAGE and every other company that reports the percentage of patients achieving a remission, but the market and scientists/physicians are used to seeing this data. People like to compare dichotomized data sets. Physicians like to use dichotomization too. You can't diagnose someone as having half depression; at a certain point you need to say that they do or don't have depression and make a treatment decision upon that. The existence of more than two categories (not depressed, mild depression, moderate depression and severe depression) allows a little more nuance in practicing medicine. When it comes to looking at data to compare clinical trials of antidepressants, however, categorization is still going to be inferior to use of continuous data, but it is simpler.

Effect size using absolute and relative measures

Notwithstanding the aforementioned issues with dichotomization, let's go ahead and attempt to compare remission rates for SAGE-217 and AXS-05. Unfortunately, the results of this comparison depend on whether we use relative or absolute measures of effect size. Looking at absolute measures of effect, we can calculate the number needed to treat (NNT), which is a number that tells you how many patients you would have to treat to generate one outcome of interest (such as prevention of a bad outcome or occurrence of a good outcome). The formula corrects for those that would respond to placebo anyway.

Figure 3: NNT formula, note that comparisons are often made between the treatment and placebo as implied by this formula, in some cases another control group is used. Lower NNT's are better, an ideal drug would have an NNT of 1, meaning 100% of those treated improve in a condition where none improve with placebo. Source: Faraone, P T, 2008, 33(12):700–711.

A 64% remission rate for SAGE-217 vs a 23% for placebo yields an NNT for a remission of 2.44 (100/(64-23)). Whereas for AXS-05 we have a bupropion-adjusted NNT of 3.23 (100/(47-16)). Based on the NNT, SAGE-217 looks like a better drug than AXS-05, except AXS-05 was compared to an active antidepressant and SAGE-217 was compared to placebo, so this doesn't really seem fair (the issue is discussed in more detail in a section below).

Speaking in terms of relative measures of effect size, rather than absolute measures, we can look at the relative risk (RR).

Figure 4: RR formula. Higher RRs are better when discussing patient improvement such as achievement of remission. Source: Faraone, P T, 2008, 33(12):700–711.

For SAGE-217, we have a RR of remission of 2.78 (64/23). Similarly for AXSM, the RR of remission would be 2.94 (47/16). By RR then, AXS-05 looks like a better drug than SAGE-217 even though AXS-05 is being compared to an active antidepressant. There is a problem with RR calculations, however, which can be seen by looking at the RR for a bad event rather than a good one (such as RR of failure to achieve remission with placebo, instead of RR of remission with treatment). Recalculating the RR, we know 36% failed to achieve remission with SAGE-217 (100%-64%), compared to 77% with placebo; now, the RR is 2.13 (77/36), which indicates placebo is 2.13 times more likely to fail to achieve remission than SAGE-217. So SAGE-217 is still better than placebo but the RR has changed from 2.78 to 2.13 depending on whether we look at the RR of SAGE-217 succeeding or the RR of placebo failing. Odds ratio (OR) doesn't have this issue and is the second relative measure of effect size we will look at.

Figure 5: OR formula. The numerator is calculated by dividing the rate of improvement with treatment (for example 64%) compared to the rate of non-improvement with treatment (for example 36%). The numerator in this example would be (64/36 = 1.78). Similarly the denominator is calculated by dividing the rate of improvement with placebo compared to the rate of non-improvement with placebo (for example 23/77 = 0.30). To avoid rounding error midway through the calculation, it is better to calculate the OR in one go. Here the OR is ((64/36)/(23/77)) or 5.95. Source: Faraone, P T, 2008, 33(12):700–711.

Looking at the example in the figure legend above, we see the OR for remission with SAGE-217 is 5.95. Unlike with RR, if we look at the OR for failure with placebo, rather than the OR for remission with SAGE-217, we get the same number, 5.95, even though the calculation looks different ((77/23)/(36/64)). For AXS-05 we have an OR for remission of 4.65 ((47/53)/(16/84)). Based on ORs, SAGE-217 looks better than AXS-05, but again AXS-05 was compared to an active drug, not placebo. Now we might want to consider how confident we are with our estimates.

ORs can come with a confidence interval; however, while it was OK so far to work with percentages, we need to work with raw numbers now because not only do the ratio of remitters to non-remitters for drug and control matter, but the numbers of patients that produced those ratios matters.

For this calculation, I assume 29 of 45 patients treated with SAGE-217 achieved remission (64.4%) and thus 16/45 did not. Similarly for placebo, I assume 10 of 44 achieved remission (22.7%) whereas 34/44 did not. If these aren't the numbers, and that is certainly a possibility since we don't know how SAGE analyzed dropouts, then the confidence intervals we are about to calculate would be even wider. The same applies for calculations with AXSM's numbers. Using these assumed raw numbers, rather than rounded percentages, the OR for remission with SAGE-217 comes out slightly different now, ((29/16)/(10/34)) or 6.16. The 95% confidence interval is 2.43-15.66. We can do the same thing for AXS-05; based on the percentages provided, we can assume 20 of 43 achieved remission with AXS-05 and so 23/43 did not. Similarly for bupropion alone the percentages suggest 6 of 37 achieved remission and 31/37 did not.

Figure 6: Comparison of OR of remission for SAGE-217 compared to placebo (left panel), and AXS-05 compared to bupropion (right panel). Note that numbers are assumptions by Biotech Beast based on the percentage of patients achieving a remission as reported by the respective companies. Note the wide and overlapping confidence intervals. Source: Calculations from MedCalc's online OR calculator.

Since the confidence intervals are overlapping so broadly, it is a little hard to suggest that there is even a trend towards SAGE-217 beating AXS-05, at least based on remission rate. Indeed, meta-analyses which pool the results from a large number of trials are often required to detect the differences between anti-depressants. Very well-run, adequately sized, head-to-head trials of antidepressants are not particularly common.

Comparisons based on continuous data

Ideally we would compare AXS-05 and SAGE-217 using continuous data, rather than the dichotomized data (remission vs non-remission) we have used so far.

Figure 7: Results from AXSM's ASCEND study. Source: January 7, 2019, conference call presentation.

AXS-05 produced a mean reduction from baseline in MADRS score of 17.2 points compared to the response in the comparator group (12.1, 5.1 point difference).

Figure 8: Results from SAGE's phase 2 study of SAGE-217 in MDD. Note that SAGE uses the HAM-D not the MADRS. Source: SAGE poster from 2018 Annual Meeting of the European Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology.

SAGE-217 produced a 17.6 point reduction in HAMD-17 score by day 15 (compared to 10.7 for placebo, 6.9 point difference). To search for some control data to compare SAGE and AXSM's results to, I looked at recently approved antidepressants.

Table 2: Drugs approved by the FDA for the treatment of depression in the past 10 years. Rexulti and Spravato are approved as an adjunctive therapy (add-on) to existing antidepressants, not as monotherapy. Trazodone was originally approved in 1981, so it is not really a truly novel drug, just an extended release formulation, and the brand Oleptro appears to have been discontinued anyway. Source: CenterWatch list of FDA approvals.

Name Active ingredient Year approved Spravato esketamine 2019 Rexulti brexpiprazole 2015 Trintellix vortioxetine 2013 Fetzima levomilnacipran 2013 Viibryd vilazodone 2011 Oleptro Trazodone (extended release) 2010

Rexulti from Lundbeck (OTC:HLUKF)(OTCPK:HLUYY) and Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKF)(OTCPK:OTSKY) are not the best examples to look at for a comparison to SAGE and AXSM's results, given the design of the trials it was run in for the MDD indication (8 week run-in period with current anti-depressant therapy). Also, the drug is an antipsychotic so it is pharmacologically quite a bit different from the others in Table 2. It is important to know about this competitor however because its existence gives prescribers the option to use it in MDD where inadequate response is seen to an antidepressant, rather than switching to SAGE-217 or AXS-05 and discontinuing the first antidepressant.

Figure 9: Data from a phase 3 trial of Rexulti. An initial 8 week period beginning with 826 patients identified 379 inadequate responders to a conventional antidepressant (SSRI or SNRI) at week 8 (the average baseline score of the 379 patients was 31.0 which declined to an average of 27.1 at the end of the prospective treatment period). Those 379 those patients stayed on their antidepressant and placebo or Rexulti was added with an endpoint at six weeks. *p<0.05, **p<0.01, ***p<0.001 vs placebo. Source: Rexulti website for the figure, full results in Thase et al., J Clin Psychiatry, 2015, 76(9):1224–1231.

SAGE-217 and AXS-05 would not likely be the first antidepressant patients are prescribed in most cases (conventional SSRIs/SNRIs will likely still be used) and so competition with Rexulti for patients having an inadequate response to first-line therapy is quite possible. Similarly, the recently approved Spravato from The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), is indicated "in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults." TRD is really a separate indication to what AXSM's ASCEND study looked at, and to what SAGE's study of SAGE-217 looked at. Neither SAGE nor AXSM specifically required patients to be treatment-resistant. AXSM is set to produce data in TRD soon with AXS-05 and so a comparison at that point to Spravato seems likely but is not the focus of this article.

The next most recent FDA approval was vortioxetine (Trintellix, previously named Brintellix). The Trintellix FDA review package is ideal because it contains data from 10 short-term studies, six of which were positive, three of which were negative and one of which is considered failed as the active comparator duloxetine did not separate from placebo. It is in the Trintellix approval package we can begin to learn why cross trial comparison of antidepressants can be particularly challenging.

Figure 10: Summary of results from six studies of vortioxetine. Note how much the response to placebo and drug can vary from one trial to the next. Highlighted in yellow are four studies using MADRS numbers for the endpoint. In red, results from a trial where response to placebo was the highest in the program but so was the response to the drug. In green, a trial with the smallest change from baseline in the placebo group (of trials with MADRS data), also produced the smallest change from baseline in those treated with vortioxetine. Study 1 was a six week study with a two week taper-down/discontinuation period. Study 5 was actually longer, eight weeks with a two week taper-down/discontinuation period, despite producing more modest MADRS changes. Source: FDA summary review of data in vortioxetine NDA.

Across 10 studies, then, we can say that vortioxetine is indeed active but sometimes it beats placebo by about 6 to 7 points and other times 2 to 3 points. Sometimes, it doesn't beat placebo at all. You can see then how we might expect results from AXS-05 and SAGE-217 to vary the next time we see results. Even with the exact numbers of change in HAM-D and MADRS scores in hand, I'm unwilling to say that SAGE-217 or AXS-05 is better. What makes me confident at all then about the success of SAGE-217 and AXS-05 in the future?

What is so special about AXS-05 and SAGE-217?

AXS-05 appears special because it beat an active comparator, bupropion. If bupropion alone in the ASCEND study achieved a 12.1 point reduction in MADRS at six weeks then had AXSM run a placebo group as well, what would that group have achieved? Perhaps only a 9 or 10 point reduction, I think. In the context of a 9 or 10 point reduction in the placebo group, AXS-05 would look particularly impressive. We might never see that comparison. Phase 3 studies in MDD of AXS-05 might have a similar design to ASCEND. If those studies succeeded, we would instead have multiple examples of AXS-05 beating an active antidepressant (bupropion), something which is not normally done for new antidepressants and would thus provide a marketing advantage over many existing antidepressants.

With SAGE-217, what is so encouraging is the rate of response. SAGE-217 is certainly the winner in terms of rate of response compared to AXS-05 but a lot of the difference might be explained by the differing profile of the two drugs. AXS-05 contains bupropion, which has the propensity to disturb sleep. It is unclear if this is still the case when the drug is used in combination with dextromethorphan. SAGE-217, on the other hand, tends to produce sedation and somnolence. In fact, SAGE-217 is being developed for insomnia. It has been suggested that the HAM-D might favor antidepressants that produce sedation.

... it has been hypothesized that the HAM-D may favor sedating antidepressant drugs (i.e., some TCAs or trazodone), which may improve sleep, regardless of “true” antidepressant effects. Similarly, drugs associated with side effects such as sleep disturbances, gastrointestinal (NYSE:GI) symptoms, agitation, and nervousness, such as the SSRIs and the SNRIs, could be associated with an artificially elevated HAM-D score at endpoint, thereby underestimating improvement. - Handbook of Clinical Rating Scales and Assessment in 7 Psychiatry and Mental Health. Table 3: HAM-D (HDRS) items and their potential relationship with side effects and response to various medications. Note that sedative drugs can improve HAM-D scores simply by addressing insomnia, anxiety and agitation. BZD, bezodiazepines; AHis, antihistamines; OLZ, olanzapine; AP, antipsychotics; MIRT, mirtazapine. Source: Fountoulakis et al., Curr Neuropharmacol, 2015, 13(5):605-615.

Even considering the fact that SAGE-217 may have benefited quite a bit from the use of the HAMD-17, a 17.6 reduction in HAM-D scores at day 15 is a little hard to explain with somnolence alone. Further, insomnia is a common issue in depressed patients (that is why it is on the HAM-D) and so SAGE-217's side effect of sedation may be useful in many patients. Indeed SAGE is running a placebo-controlled phase 3 trial of SAGE-217 in patients with comorbid MDD and insomnia. That study isn't set to complete until mid-2020 but it is good to see SAGE going down this road. A competitor in this area is Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) with their drug MIN-202 (seltorexant), which serves as a potential antidepressant and treatment for insomnia. NERV's trials currently underway are not specifically enrolling comorbid patients but previous trials (slide 25) speak to a benefit of MIN-202 in such patients.

Dosing concerns with AXS-05?

The last thing I want to address is dosing concerns with AXS-05. The total dose of bupropion in the control arm of the ASCEND study was 210 mg/day. This dose is below a more commonly used 300 mg/day dose of bupropion and less than half the 450 mg/day recommended maximum. A question then arises. Is AXS-05's beat of bupropion, which I have stated is what is so impressive about the drug, actually not that impressive since a lower dose of bupropion than usual was used?

Figure 11: Change from baseline in HAMD-17 scores in a 362 patient trial of bupropion SR (150 mg/day or 150 mg twice per day, total 300 mg) or placebo in major depression. Note these mean scores are derived from some values imputed via last observation carried forward (LOCF) methodology. LOCF is not the best method of dealing with missing data so it is better to look at earlier time points in the trial where there is less missing data. *P ≤ 0.05 for bupropion 150 mg vs placebo, †P ≤ 0.05 for bupropion 300 mg vs placebo. Note that 150 mg once a day outperforms 150 mg twice a day, at least numerically. The study authors concluded that bupropion SR 150 mg/day was at least as effective as bupropion SR 300 mg/day. Source: Reimherr et al., Clin Ther, 1998, 20(3):505-516.

It turns out that 150 mg/day bupropion actually performs similarly to 300 mg/day bupropion. There is little need to worry then, that patients taking AXS-05 took only 210 mg/day. In terms of side effects, there may be advantages to using lower doses of bupropion. Bupropion originally launched with dose guidelines suggesting up to 600 mg/day. Seizures ensued and the drug was pulled from the market, only to be reintroduced with a new maximum recommended dose of 450 mg/day. Seizures still occur at the 450 mg/day dose at a higher rate than other antidepressants, although once the dose is dropped to 300 mg/day, seizures occur at a similar rate to other antidepressants.

Conclusions

SAGE-217 and AXS-05 look like two new antidepressants with big futures in MDD. SAGE as a company and as a stock is about a lot more than SAGE-217 at this point, although additional data from SAGE-217 is a major catalyst in 2019. A phase 3 study of SAGE-217 vs. placebo in 450 depressed patients has an estimated completion date of November 2019, with an endpoint of change from baseline in HAM-D at day 15. Success in that phase 3 study seems highly likely so investors on the sidelines might like to consider a long in SAGE around year-end (the company should issue more specific guidance on the timing of results around that time). Any long prior to that requires analysis of catalysts not discussed here.

For AXSM, I have previously suggested a long in the company throughout 2019 given the number of catalysts on tap (trials in narcolepsy, insomnia and smoking cessation are all set to announce results). Thus, as with SAGE, the story here relates to more than the MDD indication.

While competition between AXSM and SAGE bulls is likely to lead to arguments over which drug is better, there is no need to sell all your stock in one company and buy stock in the other. Each drug has strengths that will provide a marketing advantage over existing generics (AXS-05 has beaten an active comparator, SAGE-217 works very quickly).

