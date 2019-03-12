GoPro: Concerns Eased, But Is It A Buy?

But I still see substantial risks with owning this stock, and believe that a current-year earnings multiple above 20x properly reflects these risks.

The company seems to be in a better place operationally, with a robust holiday season under the belt and a lower cost base helping to support margin expansion.

With the release of fourth quarter results, the tides appear to have started to turn for action camera maker GoPro.

I'm very impressed with GoPro (GPRO).

Last time I wrote about this company, I expressed my concerns over a number of factors that included decreasing unit sales, soft pricing and, as a consequence, sharply deteriorating margins. But with the release of fourth quarter results, the tides appear to have started to turn.

Credit: Best Gear

To be fair, the 2017 holiday quarter had been close to disastrous for the company. So looking good on the year-over0year comparison in 4Q18 was not much of a challenge. Yet, it seems like GoPro's new lineup of devices, more specifically the Hero7 Black, might have hit a spot with action camera enthusiasts.

As the graph below depicts, unit sales of 1.4 million returned to positive growth after four quarters of doubt and anticipation over GoPro's ability to stage its comeback. Perhaps even more encouraging was the fact that the top-line bounce came accompanied by an ASP increase of nearly 8% that improved substantially over the average of the trailing 12 months. This is a meaningful development since the tech device space can be very susceptible to pricing pressures - Fitbit (FIT) is an example that quickly comes to mind.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Profitability also is an interesting story to highlight, as the graph below suggests. Gross margin expanded YOY by as much as I have ever seen, up nearly 14 percentage points over the disastrous 4Q17 quarter and approaching 4Q16 levels. While better average price certainly helped, it looks like scale (as revenue growth begins to pick up the pace) also has played an important role on this front. In addition to gross margin improvements, a reduction in headcount and tight cost control in R&D and marketing helped to push non-GAAP op margin last quarter to an encouraging 12.2%, the best levels reached since 4Q16 at least.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from earnings slides

For reference, the table below is a summarized view of GoPro's 4Q18 results, on a non-GAAP basis.

Source: DM Martin Research, using data from company reports

Weighing the opportunities and risks

However, despite all the positives observed in the holiday quarter, I'm still not convinced that GPRO is a stock worth betting on at current levels. Valuation helps to explain my caution, as current-year P/E has returned to the 20s after having dipped to a more inviting 15x at the end of December (see chart below).

But maybe equally important is my view that GoPro is still in the midst of a transformation process, trying to fight off the challenges associated with an ultra-competitive camera environment. I placed a bet on this stock at around $8/share in late 2017, when I believed worries over the company's future performance were overblown, and ended up taking a substantial loss on my investment very quickly.

Today, I recognize that GoPro is in a better place operationally, with a robust holiday season under the belt and a lower cost base helping to support margin expansion. But at the same time, I believe that the risks associated with owning the volatile stock of this still unpredictable company is properly reflected in the 20x-plus earnings multiple.

For this reason, I choose not to give GPRO another chance, and keep my distance from this name at the moment.

I do not own GPRO because I believe I can create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run using a different strategy. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.