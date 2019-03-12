Global Business Outlook

This morning, my normal global scan of economic data and updates to existing models was augmented by a series of surveys from IHS Markit on Business Conditions.

While IHS Markit updated the business conditions for many individual countries including the United States, Spain, France, Italy, Germany, China, Japan and more, in the spirit of brevity I will summarize the report provided on "Global Business."

Long-term followers have seen the data presented over the past several months which highlights the slowdown in economic activity globally and is highly consistent with the report from IHS Markit which we will look at below.

The main headline from the IHS Markit Business Outlook Survey was that "global optimism is at a two-and-a-half-year low."

Key findings in the report included a reduction in general confidence with Japan reporting the weakest conditions and Brazil making the top of the list, aggregate hiring plans remaining unchanged while capex plans were revised lower and lastly, a consensus globally that inflationary pressures are set to cool throughout 2019.

"Worldwide confidence surrounding the outlook for business activity in the year ahead has waned further in 2019. February data indicate that worsening sentiment in developed markets underpins the gloomiest global picture for almost two-and-a-half years while developing markets’ optimism has improved to a one-year high." - IHS Markit

While the sentiment among developed nations globally continues to deteriorate, the US remains the most upbeat relative to the rest of the world. This is not the case in Europe, however, where sentiment has fallen to the lowest level since 2013. In the European manufacturing sector more specifically, sentiment has cooled to the lowest level since 2012.

The United Kingdom has seen confidence drop to a record low but most of this deterioration is attributable to Brexit concerns.

Japanese companies were the least confident globally as sentiment in the manufacturing sector fell to the lowest level since the survey began in 2009.

Below are some of the key takeaways reported by IHS Markit at the end of the report:

"Global businesses have grown gloomier about prospects for the year ahead, with expectations of growth down to their lowest since 2016. The deterioration represents a further continuation of the slide in optimism seen over the course of the past year. However, whereas increased gloom late last year was fueled principally by rising concerns in the manufacturing sector regarding trade protectionism, the recent worsening reflects weakening confidence creeping into the service sector.” “This broadening out of the deterioration in sentiment suggests the global economy is facing increased headwinds and supports the expectation that global economic growth will weaken in 2019.” "The biggest drop in confidence compared to late last year was seen in the US, though marked declines were also recorded in Germany and Italy as well as the UK. The changes leave US optimism at its lowest for two years, while sentiment in the euro area has slumped to its lowest since 2013. Brexit anxiety has meanwhile contributed to UK business confidence running the lowest since data were first collected in 2009.“ “A slight uptick in business prospects in China and largely unchanged sentiment in India, Brazil, and Russia meanwhile helped pull emerging market optimism marginally higher, contrasting with the darker picture seen across the developed world.” - IHS Markit

This report, while downbeat in tone, is consistent with the economic data that is empirically observable globally which has yet to bottom despite hope and optimism of the acceleration in global economic growth coming around the corner.

A quick look at the JPMorgan Global PMI (services, manufacturing, and composite), points towards slowing growth.

JPMorgan Global PMI Reading: Source: Bloomberg

While the tone of my research may sound negative, this is a result of the way I analyze data. All data is analyzed in "rate of change" terms meaning that any single data point is either getting better or getting worse. There is no opinion or emotion involved but rather a simple analysis of empirically observable facts. I am not calling for a recession or a global meltdown by any stretch of the imagination but I am monitoring all global data that crosses the tape which has not only yet to bottom, but actually continues to slow in rate of change terms.

As soon as an acceleration in global growth is evident in the leading indicators, I will be the first to point out the change in trend. For now, globally, we remain in an environment of decelerating economic growth; the final magnitude of the deceleration remains unclear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.