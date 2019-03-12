Economy | Market Outlook

How To Capitalize On Australia's Big Housing Bubble

|
by: Hedgeye
Summary

The Australian housing market is a big bubble.

What's the best investment to take advantage of the Australian housing bubble? Short the Australian dollar.

“Australia is going to have to print a lot of money to get out from under this problem that is coming down the pike,” explains Hedgeye analyst Josh Steiner.

Our Financials & Housing analyst Josh Steiner fielded a pair of subscriber questions on how best to take advantage of the Australian housing bubble.

“It’s pretty obvious the Australian dollar is a short,” Steiner explains.

“Ultimately, Australia is going to have to print a lot of money in order to get out from under this problem that is coming down the pike.”

In addition, he adds that there will soon be a “generational opportunity” to buy a very affordable home in a favorable area of Australia as a result.

Watch the full video for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.