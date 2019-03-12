How To Capitalize On Australia's Big Housing Bubble

“Australia is going to have to print a lot of money to get out from under this problem that is coming down the pike,” explains Hedgeye analyst Josh Steiner.

What's the best investment to take advantage of the Australian housing bubble? Short the Australian dollar.

Our Financials & Housing analyst Josh Steiner fielded a pair of subscriber questions on how best to take advantage of the Australian housing bubble.

“It’s pretty obvious the Australian dollar is a short,” Steiner explains. “Ultimately, Australia is going to have to print a lot of money in order to get out from under this problem that is coming down the pike.”

In addition, he adds that there will soon be a “generational opportunity” to buy a very affordable home in a favorable area of Australia as a result.

Watch the full video for more.

