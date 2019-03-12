How To Capitalize On Australia's Big Housing Bubble

Our Financials & Housing analyst Josh Steiner fielded a pair of subscriber questions on how best to take advantage of the Australian housing bubble.
“It’s pretty obvious the Australian dollar is a short,” Steiner explains.
“Ultimately, Australia is going to have to print a lot of money in order to get out from under this problem that is coming down the pike.”
In addition, he adds that there will soon be a “generational opportunity” to buy a very affordable home in a favorable area of Australia as a result.
