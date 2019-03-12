Zayo: Reorg Drives Fundamentals, Potential Buyout Offers Optionality

The reorganization plan puts more focus on sales which will fuel its growth in the future.

Evident from the 2Q19 results that Zayo's core fundamentals improved as it recorded its second-best bookings as a result of reorganization efforts.

Zayo announced a reorganization plan merging the different vertical products of the network division and scrapped plans to separate into two public companies.

Zayo Group (ZAYO) had a decent 2Q19 with revenues and EBITDA both meeting consensus while margins slightly beating consensus. These results were fueled by ZAYO recording its second-best ever net bookings as a result of its new organization plan. Also, the company stated that it will not look to separate the group into two separate public companies; instead, it will break up the enterprise business with parts going into the core network business, zColo business, and Allstream.

Plus, there have been reports suggesting buyout offers from private equity firms, especially after the rejection of Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) $30/share offer, which implies a potential bid in the range of $32-38, due to its already high leverage (4.6x), could be made.

We think the stock is compelling - successful reorg efforts are driving fundamental upside while the prospect of a buyout offers optionality for investors.

Better profitability as 2Q19 EBITDA margin beat consensus and EPS were inline

ZAYO revenues for 2Q19 were almost in line with consensus reaching $639mn versus the consensus of $641mn despite still declining yoy and qoq by 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively. These revenues come at the back of a decline in all major segments except Network revenues which grew by 2% as a result of Other revenues of $8.9mn.

The pickup in the net bookings driven primarily by a material step-up in bookings for zColo and Fiber solutions segments have lifted the EBITDA margins to reach 50.3% versus the consensus of 49.9%, representing a 44bps increase over 1Q19.

At the same time, EPS came in line with consensus at $0.13 which represents massive increases from 2Q18 and 1Q19 of 160% and 177.8%, respectively.

Reviewing segment results

zColo revenues for 2Q19 continued to decline to reach $57.5mn versus $59mn in 1Q19 which represents a 3% decline. Similarly, Enterprise Networks and Allstream followed the same trend to record revenues of $81.6mn and $96.7mn, respectively, representing a 1% and 8% decline qoq, respectively. On the other hand, Fiber Solutions recorded a growth in revenues, qoq, to reach $228.7mn versus $220.9mn, a 4% increase; while Total Transport Services grew by 1% to reach $169.8mn.

In-line guidance for FY19 after the reorganization plan

ZAYO's management guided a 4-6% growth for its Network revenues which implies revenue of approximately $1.85bn for this segment. At the same time, zColo revenues will be flat which translates to a total of $2.2 billion of Communications Infrastructure revenue in FY19 which is in line with the current analysts' estimates.

The reorganization plan will help in accelerating revenue growth

ZAYO announced that it would merge different vertical products of the network division into one unit which will create a better sales experience for customers and improve sales figures and the return on capital.

Moreover, the company no longer intends to go ahead with its previously announced split plan into two public companies. Instead, the company intends to break-up the enterprise business with parts going into the core network business, zColo business, and Allstream; and then look to separate Allstream from Zayo Group; albeit, not involving a public company split. Also, zColo will operate independently from its remaining Network segment.

The reasons behind the change of plans were highlighted by management as 1) an internal analysis that was conducted indicated that it was better to continue operating all of its network services businesses within one structure, 2) feedback from customers that they value Zayo's broad portfolio of core services, 3) feedback from investors who expressed concerns that the planned separation would create disruption and distraction, and 4) the volatile market conditions since Zayo's initial plan announcement.

Reports of a potential buyout from a private equity firm implies a premium valuation for the company's stock

In the past, it was reported that Zayo rejected a buyout offer of $30/share from Blackstone. However, new press reports are emerging that the private equity firms, Digital Colony (backed by Colony Capital Inc. and Digital Bridge Holdings LLC) and EQT, are considering to bid on Zayo. Subsequently, the company canceled its analyst day as it explores its strategic options that could last for months.

We think a potential buyout implies an offer price in the mid-30s and a healthy premium to the current trading levels.

Private equity firms normally look for an IRR of more than 10% and this type of leverage buyout have high leverage of 5x. However, since ZAYO has already high leverage (4.6x), a smaller step-up in leverage is expected. Hence, under this scenario and at 11x exit multiple, the price range of any potential offers will be between $32-38 per share as it will lead to an IRR of 10-15%.

However, investors should be aware of the risks - if a deal does not materialize and the REIT conversion gets delayed or even less likely while competition in the Fiber and zColo segments intensifies, this will weigh on investor sentiment.

Key Takeaways

Zayo's decent quarter and its new reorganization plans present a new belief and focus in its fundamentals. However, reports of a potential buyout offer from private equity firms, especially after the rejection of Blackstone's $30/share offer, started to shed some uncertainty on the company's stock. On the one hand, this offer implies that a potential bid in the range of $32-38, due to its already high leverage (4.6x), could be made which represent significant upside; on the other hand, if no deal goes through, this might also put pressure on the company's long-term prospects as competition intensifies.

However, in light of the reorganization plan and the fact that a potential offer might be on the table, we think there's healthy upside for the stock from both multiple expansion and fundamental improvement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.