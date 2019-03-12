Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) CEO Mike Morrissey Presents At Cowen & Co. 39th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cowen & Co. 39th Annual Health Care Conference Call March 12, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Morrissey - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, good morning everybody and thank you for joining us at the 39th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference. It’s a great pleasure to kick off day two with a fireside chat with Mike Morrissey, CEO of Exelixis.

Mike Morrissey

Morning.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Michael, thank you for coming. We appreciate it to be here. And good to see you Susan. So we want to actually start by talking about every company has got something unique that Wall Street doesn't necessarily see. But you know what that core expertise of the company really is; right, there allows you to execute. What is that in Exelixis’s case?

Mike Morrissey

Yes, it’s a -- it’s a good question. Good morning, everybody. First of all, you know I think if you look back over the 25 years since we’ve been founded, so we go back a ways. Right. Our history is one that's based on really deep domain expertise in the technologies we choose to pursue. And that's changed over time. And then culturally being able to evolve the business, evolve the science of all of our focus based upon how we see either tactical or strategic opportunities going forward.

So we've changed technology platforms, we've changed business models. I would say at the core of our corporate DNA we're very resilient, right, problem solvers. That's what we do. We identify opportunities, we pursue them. It's a hard business, right. Everybody has got everybody knows that. We certainly have faced our challenges over the years. But there's an element of resilience culturally that allows us to hang in there, to be effective, and problem solved.

So we've got domain expertise now across the continuum, discovery, development, regulatory, commercial and execute it well, but it's built on that foundation.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And when you -- what do you – as you think about the strategy from here onwards for Exelixis, what is the strategy?

Mike Morrissey

So the strategy is to continue to execute what we talked about going back to the middle of 2015, and that is to having the opportunity to bring competence and but with the goal line launch it effectively, have multiple indications approved now within the label, is to basically turn the crank if you will, and make the entire process work effectively in terms of how we discover, develop and commercialize new drugs in the oncology area.

We've done individual components of that over the last decade and now the goal is to do that simultaneously time and time again so that we can have a portfolio of opportunities that we can use our commercial expertise to monetize those insights and those efforts and bring more value to patients as shareholders as they go forward.

So we're quite excited about that. It's a hard business. We've certainly had our ups and downs the last three years we've executed pretty well. We're a profitable company. We've got a label with cabozantinib where we've got a survival benefit in two very difficult to treat histology as CABO is you know globally is ramping up to about $1 billion a year run rate. So all that's in place, and now the question is new molecules, new indications, new technologies that will allow us to do that on a bigger and better platform.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. When, if we do this fireside chats five years from now, or three years from now, what does Exelixis look like?

Mike Morrissey

I think we have again forward-looking statements all those, all those issues are being operational. We want to have a portfolio of products, right. Right now we have we one that we commercialize with based on the cabozantinib backbone. Certainly want to do more looking at different combinations, different mechanisms, we have some very, I think investing efforts ongoing right now in terms of what's happening in discovery and early development. We're on the hunt for assets, early stage, late stage, even commercial. So we think, we've got a lot -- really to offer from the standpoint of how we approach the science and the commercialization side of the business. And we think we can do more, and do it and do it better.

Unidentified Analyst

So when you look at BD, I mean Exelixis has a fully scaled up franchise, right. So you would be an attractive partner to license compounds in. At the same time, compounds are in essence are not cheap. Right. And two point demands and not necessarily are always a good use of capital. Large companies can absorb it. On the BD side, valuations sort of never drives the deal. You're on a slightly different point in your life, when you're still growing. So how do you think about all that?

Mike Morrissey

Yes, well we certainly think it's an important part of our kind of tactical approach to the businesses that utilize capital effectively. And I think what you say is correct, a lot of companies get to our size, get to our scope with a single asset, getting one comp over the goal line is hard, getting a second over the goal line is harder. If you look at the kind of history of small mid-cap especially on oncology, it’s a tough proposition.

Our view is based on the idea that we've been pretty heavily immersed in the sell side of that dynamic for decades in terms of our old business model where they were talking about model systems genetics or drug discovery or early development. We were prolific sellers of compounds, technologies, partnerships.

So I think we know what to look for. We know -- we know where to find the closets that have all the dust balls that you open up and you want to look kind of under the hood. And we also understand the idea of having our unique lens to be able to understand value that may not be appreciated by either the market or by other parties looking for assets.

And a good example of that is Exelixis in 2015. Right. Fourth quarter 2015, we had, we had a pivotal trial data from METEOR that showed that CABO doubled the PFS compared to every everolimus. We had missed reading our survival within probably a couple of events based upon that first interim.

And the market and I would say the competition/partners potential partners out there looked at that data and assembled it with dismissive fashion because A, the conventional view was well it's interesting, but IO is better. So IO is going to basically dominate the space and leave you behind. And a little Exelixis how can you possibly compete with the BMS, and Pfizer and Novartis kind of the mainstays in that in that kind of RCC arena.

So those – those that thinking went into driving our valuation to be somewhat well. We had a $700 million, $800 million market cap in Q4 of 2015. And we, not only did we believe in the Excel kind of data, but we believed in ourselves and our ability to understand the value of the assets compared to others. So fast forward two years, you know that's probably a 15. Look at our market cap growth, in Ipsen that's probably 15X return, based upon our unique insights into the data, which everybody could look at to, right.

So I think the message there is that we're looking for assets that are maybe a bit distressed, maybe undervalued, our unique understanding and lens can provide us with opportunities to buy low and then and then evaluate, and build value as we go. But you know I'm excited about that we got a full team of people across the continuum of the company that are focused on this mission of finding assets that can drive value in the future. So we're disciplined, we're focused. But yeah, I certainly like our approach there.

Unidentified Analyst

By the way, if anybody has any questions, feel free to just raise your hand and we'll definitely take them. So we're going to shift over and talk about CABO for first line RCC. Just given the latest data from keynote that I ask of you recently, and the market shifting now a little bit was in light of becoming fairly prominent or trying to move to front line in combination obviously with Keytruda and PDUFA coming up as well. How do you -- I guess we should start first by a year from now, how do you think the first line market looks?

Mike Morrissey

Yes. So our view on this has been, I think it's been consistent going back at least the last 18 months or so. The Phase 1b data for all the TKI IO combinations and there's probably five or six now that have been published or presented. It looks, they all look good. And they all look more or less similar in terms of the Phase 1b data. You know high response rate, good duration of response, good PFS, more or less all similar.

So our assumption going into even the middle of say 2018 was that, first line would evolve towards combinations really dominate it, whether they be IO, IO whether it be ip/nivo or IO TKI, you could segmentation based upon how the different datasets read out, certainly 426 is interesting. I think there's some caveats there, compared to say the CheckMate 214 data with the ip/nivo. But I think, what's going to happen over time is that, as we have a horse in this game as well, with CaboNivo 9ER trial.

So obviously data will drive that process and certainly market share will evolve. But I think what you'll see going forward is segmentation of the first one with the different combinations. And that's based upon data, and that's great for patients, so fantastic.

The unfortunate news is that the functional cure rate here is still low, ip/nivo was about 10% axitinib [ph] was in the 5%, 6% range. So again, the vast majority of patients will progress at some point in time in their treatment. The primary refractory disease rate for ip/nivo is about 25%. So, a large portion of patients just below right through it. It's a little bit less with [Indiscernible] So that really then ask the question what happens in second line? And that's where I think we can dominate, based upon feedback from market research, from an individual ad boards or KLO feedback as well as what we're seeing so far based upon some of the Q4 data, where CABO appears to be the preferred agent in the second line setting post a comp nivo, either an IO combination or an IO/TKI combination, and that kind of makes sense based upon the fact that CABO is the only molecule with a survival benefit second line.

So, and that was reinforced to us with numerous KLO interactions at ASCO GU [ph] where we did and did either very formal ad boards or just a one-on-one discussions, the feedback was almost kind of a no brainer. Well of course I'm going to use CABO, because that's where you have a strong survival advantage, and I can't use IO after a patient become refractory to a first IO combination regimen first line.

So that's great. It's great for patients, great for us. Again, we think, we can continue to grow the market based upon kind of dominating second line, so a lot of patients there globally and certainly in the U.S. And then, when if and when 9ER positive, if that's a competitive dataset, we can take a first line too.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And so for 9ER, what do you think it takes to be competitive in that data?

Mike Morrissey

So I think, if you look at the data from ipi/nivo and from [Indiscernible] I think both data sets are good. Both have a survival advantage, a survival advantage in their in their target populations. So is there a survival advantage with subsequent trials that readout? How does PFS kind of response rate look?

Tolerability and safety is critical here, especially in the first line setting we are looking to keep patients on an active regimen for as long as possible. You look at the discount rates for both and the kind of the AE profiles for both. There's certainly room for improvement. So again we have to run the experiment now to get the data to see but, I think neither bar need a trial set too high a bar that we can't beat. Certainly CABO and Nivo individually have been the mainstays in this market for the last couple of years, and in fact, if you go back to July of 2015 when those trials were read out and announced individually on the same day within about an hour of each other, the question of well how do they work together has been a dominant question for years.

So we're really excited about that. Both have a survival advantage by themselves, which is rare here so. So I don't want to get too far ahead of it, because the data will speak for itself but we're certainly very excited about the doublet cabo/nivo but also the triplet cabo/nivo/ipi because again and you can see even going forward beyond that the doublets, can you increase the CR rate with a triplet, can you decrease the primary refractory PD rate with ipi/nivo, can you have a longer durable response, get more functional cure. So, we’re not going to stop here, we’re going to keep investing, and keep doing the right the right experiments clinically to ask those important questions in a controlled randomized fashion.

Unidentified Analyst

In 9ER, how many patients were actually the triples on before it was…

Mike Morrissey

Yes, I want to say 40 to 50 or so.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, is there a -- I think you talked about starting a triple therapy study as well, maybe discuss that?

Mike Morrissey

Well I mentioned it a little bit, just there I think the whole idea there is can you improve upon either doublet, either the IO doublet or the IO TKI doublet by going with a triplet, two IO ipi/novo as well as CABO then added on. We’ve got Phase 1b data from the MCI [ph] that looks encouraging from a safety point of view, but it's rather small data set in terms of activity wise, but the safety and tolerability looks very manageable. So we're excited about that, and we'll get that going later on this year.

Unidentified Analyst

So that would move into a phase 3.

Mike Morrissey

Phase 3, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, yes. And it would be a triple versus the doublet I know.

Mike Morrissey

Exactly. And I mean that’s the right competitor in terms of asking the question. And that’s why we actually broke that triplet arm out of 9ER into a separate trial, because going against it, it didn't make sense since the doublet already beats in it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And do you have a sense yet on what the doublet arm is going to be or not yet in that study?

Mike Morrissey

That would be ipi/nivo.

Unidentified Analyst

It would be, regardless of what happens with [Indiscernible]

Mike Morrissey

Yes. Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Or equally I got to ipi/nivo -- you won't be and you won't be an IO TKI combo.

Mike Morrissey

Yes the plan is to do the triplet cabo/nivo/ipi versus ipi/novo.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you – let’s talk a little bit about ipi/novo or really ipi in first line. What -- do you have a sense what is the share? And I presume, it's a combination obviously.

Mike Morrissey

Yes. So if you look at -- I think the value that the safest data to quote is the brand impact our data which is -- it's a unique methodology in terms of kind of real time market access if you will in terms of what's happening with a small number of prescribers. But I think that data is indicative, and certainly directionally appropriate. So the first line ipi/nivo is in the 35% to 40% range.

In our proprietary market research, we see some single agent nivo as well, which kind of makes sense for docs especially in the community who are maybe a little bit uncomfortable with using ipi/nivo now that nivo is going to approve first line, kind of gives them an easy access from a reimbursable point using them using nivo as well.

Unidentified Analyst

And what is nivo? A single agent.

Mike Morrissey

Yes, it's hard. It's more like five ish percent or so. So the overall market share of ipi/nivo plus a little bit of single agent nivo is probably about 40%.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And CABO in that setting.

Mike Morrissey

Yes. So we haven't given the market share based upon that. If you look at the brand impact data, it's about 25% or so. But I wouldn't want to validate that per se relative to what we see internally.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then second line. What's your sense from CABO?

Mike Morrissey

Overall. So when we've talked about the overall number, we had based upon the IMS data, we had about a 34% market share in Q4.

Unidentified Analyst

Across all segments?

Mike Morrissey

Across in the TKI population, 30%.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you have a sense of how many patients are actually on therapy what does that translate into, in our…

Mike Morrissey

Yes. So I know the number, the internal number, we haven't shared that publicly. So I can't go into that here. If you look at -- if you look at the TRx from IMS, we're in the five or so thousand range.

Unidentified Analyst

On the TRx.

Mike Morrissey

On the TRx, right. And then again, I'm not validating that it's just a benchmark ransom.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. The -- any questions from the audience? So 9ER is still on target for this year. One would imagine just given how the study is set up this is really going to be PFS data initially. The publish [ph] should not anticipate OS benefit in the first look.

Mike Morrissey

Yes I wouldn't want to speculate on that. I think -- to think 426 is somewhat instructive there, relative to the number of events for survival, that we're required to actually show positive benefits. So the primary endpoint is PFS, secondary endpoint is OS. Again, we'll get what we get it, I don't want to speculate on what we'll actually see when we see it. Certainly, the 426 data I think validates the approach. Well, you know when always with a great deal of care does cross to our comparisons, component comparisons whatever. So we'll see. We'll see how that all goes. But, we're certainly very excited about having that trial going. Certainly CABO and nivo by themselves have pretty dramatic activity, so the combination we know is got good tolerability and good safety at the doses that we're using in 9ER so. So, I’m looking forward to getting them….

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And you have not -- reversal has not commented as to the enrollment status. Have they provided anything?

Mike Morrissey

To my knowledge, no.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. Would they would announce, or would you announce when it’s fully enrolled?

Mike Morrissey

We usually do. Yes, it’s something we have figure out with them and how we do that. But we normally talk about that as a big milestone in terms of what's happening.

Unidentified Analyst

It makes sense. Okay, let’s shift over and going to ask about second line hepatic cancer

Mike Morrissey

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So congratulations on the launch.

Mike Morrissey

Thank you

Unidentified Analyst

That’s obviously – is the ongoing, maybe give us a little bit of sense. What metrics do you looking at to help you track? Is it just capturing share? Is it switching patients away from other CKIs or IOs in frontline? What do you think is the important metric?

Mike Morrissey

Yes. I think they are all important metric. Our data analytics within the commercial setting is pretty deep. And we’re certainly a little bit – we learn lot about the RCC market in that regard even much beyond kind of the public consumption and we’re doing the same thing with liver. We’ve been pretty clear about HCC being a slower rant in RCC. It’s a market that needs to be rebuilt, developed. It’s probably a decade behind where renal is today based upon -- really the lack of high-quality agents that people believe in relative to what’s been there for the last decade or so with sorafenib and regorafenib.

So, certainly there’s a big IO push there. Some near misses, 459, the first-line study of nivo against sorafenib; so as it read out yet so, but I think our goal is to help reinforce the appropriateness and the activity of systemic therapy down the medical oncology sleeve as opposed to having patients go towards the interventional radiology for kicks. We’ve just got, I think a lot of demerits in terms of how well that works. So, but it’s a market that we have to build. We’re not in this game alone and we’re certainly investing heavily on the commercial side, but also from a development point of view around doing additional trials and we have the 312 study ongoing, looking at the cabo/atezo combination in the first-line setting against sorafenib.

We’re excited about that. We think the intersection between the tumor biology of HCC and RCC is very similar, but also the pharmacology of how cabo works in both those agents and going into that trial with the survival advantage from CELESTIAL is a pretty good foundation for further investment and further study. So we’re excited about that. It’s early days overall not only in terms of the second-line launch, but also our effort there, but its one that we think we can bring a lot more value to for sure.

Unidentified Analyst

So what is the challenge? Is it that pace [ph] is still on trend? Is that the patient that is more advanced? And this is sort of give up and treating them with the PKI or is that there is a repeat IO in that setting or….?

Mike Morrissey

Yes. I would say and some of these all the above, right. I think historically there's been a big triaging of kind of a bifurcated triaging of patients down the medical oncology route and pace route, right. And practices are kind of all built into kind of one big treatment approach. So, it’s pretty easy for hepatologist just to missing [ph] the patient towards the interventional radiology because there’s no real hold with the older therapies that people are excited about either from an activity point of view or tolerability point of view, right. So, ideally you want to get those patients down the medical oncology sleeve earlier, while there’s still relatively robust and either patients that obvious have a lot of comobilities and are pretty frail based upon their decrease liver function. So you have to make the most of that time while you got it and bring the best therapy as possible.

But certainly as that’s evolving either with PKIs, with IOs; there’s some combinations. The more patients you get down that sleeve, the better. So that certainly the big push right now for us and others to be able to educate and form kind of make sure people understand, and from a prescriber point of view the value of that overall approach.

Unidentified Analyst

And KEYNOTE-240 failing in first-line?

Mike Morrissey

Yes. Second-line -- that was second-line.

Unidentified Analyst

How does that impact your first-line strategy? Or any read through as well?

Mike Morrissey

Yes. I don’t think it has any real read through. Again, I think some of new ounces of that trial probably led to that near miss in terms of having co-primaries where this could be alpha. I mean, the hazard ratio for survival was near point eight. So it certainly wasn’t a huge effect to begin with. Not all that surprising to us per say. We think you need more of a direct hit with the PKI. I think the response rates for both nivo and pembro from the single-arm Phase 2s were low at 15 or so percent with about 12 month duration of response.

So the vast majority of patients don't respond, don't really have benefits. So we weren’t overly surprised by that data, but I think it just underscores the idea of that you want to have a combination approach that goes after the key targets that drive tumor growth, tumor survival, tumor resistance, but then also have the IO side activated together. So obviously, in renal and other tumor types that works pretty well. So, we think that makes sense here as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And any thought so far, I know, COSMIC just that gone last year, but when you roughly expecting data?

Mike Morrissey

Yes. It’s probably too early to opine upon that. Obviously, it’s a really important one for us. It will be a global study. We have all these sites that we use for CELESTIAL that we think will participate and with their familiar with CABO will be very active at enrolling. So stay tune.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Now, that’s co-shared, right, in terms of the expense?

Mike Morrissey

No. That’s one that we’re getting three atezo and we’re paying for that ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Mike Morrissey

And we control that study which is a good thing.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. For sure. Okay. COSMIC-021 in terms of – give us a sense and updates and how did they roll out?

Mike Morrissey

So, updates, well, so again, COSMIC-O21 trial is a broad basket study. We’re looking at 18 different cohorts, different tumor types, looking at the combination of cabo/atezo, Phase 1b the dose range finding parts was completed and published. It was done in first-line RCC patients. So a sensitive tumor type to give us a sense of not only tolerability which is always important to at those early combination steps but also activity. We had 80% response rate, long durable responses. So it looks, cabo/atezo and say, cabo/nivo look approximately equivalent, while the caveats over those early Phase 1b dataset.

So, we’re using that dose not to look broadly at GU, GI thoracic breast, a lot of different tumor types that have – for the most part have either single agent CABO activity, single agent IO activity or some combination activity, which we believe makes them sensitive towards cabo/IO combination. So our stated approach here in terms of presenting data is quite simple is that when we have fully enrolled mature stable cohorts we’ll talk about the data. We are a different company now than we were a couple years ago where we felt we need it kind of like get data out every meeting, every ASCO, every ESMO, we’re different now.

So we’re going to wait, enroll, maybe enroll a second tranche of patients that we see good data. Get that data to be stable and then talk about that data. What you’re liable to see is our starting late-stage trials before you actually see the data. So the first-line, livers are good example where we’re pretty comfortable with the dataset that we had in place for first-line liver with that combination and took that forward before actually presenting that data, which make sense to us. We see data and a real-time basis. So we can make those decisions and gauge that risk and that investment decision pretty easily without having to wait.

Unidentified Analyst

And which tumors are particularly interesting for you and for this combo?

Mike Morrissey

You know, they all are and I’d say that with all sincerity, we wouldn’t have put him there if they didn’t have some level of activity with CABO by themselves, and as we talked about previously. Part of its charm of CABO and why we think of it as a potential franchises that its got – I know, do we see survival in liver and survival in renal and all the other data. But we’ve seen tumor shrinkage per bonafide confirmed RECIST [ph] responses in 20 plus tumor types over the last decade, right. So it has broad activity and this approach of going after VEGF and MET, XL seems to be broadly applicable MOA combinations that make sense.

So, if we didn’t – we’re not searching blindly. We’re going down a fairly well illuminated path based upon previous single-arm data. So we’re agnostic. Let’s the data speak themselves. And if we see things that are kind of outliers in terms of activity then we’ll push that forward faster. I think that look relatively inactive. We’ll put by the wayside and focus on what looks good.

Unidentified Analyst

And then follow-on 092, what kind of give us in terms of any differentiation mechanism there?

Mike Morrissey

Yes. No, it’s a great question and we’ve been somewhat – I mean, its pretty competitive space right now, so I don’t want to get too much away until we validated our preclinical hypothesis that we made and optimized the molecule on clinically. The INDs active, we’re starting to enroll patients now into the Phase 1 trial. We have a lot of history and a lot of knowledge about going about CABO, its kind of target profile of VEGF, MET and XL. We like that approach. We design that approach initially on purpose based upon very clear insights in the tumor biology.

So we’ve taken the learnings from that clinical approach and we’ve now optimized the molecule further to be able to have what we think is a better approach towards inhibiting those that -- that array are cascade of targets. And clinically, we've done that. So the question now is does that hypothesis translate clinically? So once we, once we get enough data clinically that validates those hypotheses then we'll talk more about how it's different, why it's different, and what it can mean for us and for patients as we go forward.

Unidentified Analyst

So is the goal to replace CABO or to expand the number of patients treated in working capital?

Mike Morrissey

Yes. So there's no goal to replace CABO per se because we think it's a great drug and the activity speaks for itself. The goal is to now really understand can we do it better? Can we go to the next level with that approach, right? And you know this is something that a lot of companies do, they -- you invest you know literally millions if not billions of dollars and in an approach you learn from that, and then you ask the question, can I have a next generation molecule, it's better. And that's the approach. Quite simple.

Unidentified Analyst

Well great. I think Mike, we're out of time.

Mike Morrissey

All right.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much for joining us.

Mike Morrissey

All right. Thank you. Have a great day. Good luck. Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

Appreciate it.