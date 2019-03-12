Axovant's Shift To Gene Therapy Paid Off In A Major Way

Axovant had $84.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2018 which means that a cash raise in the coming months is expected either through dilution or potentially an additional investment coming from Roivant like before.

Positive results were also reported in one child with Tay-Sachs Disease, which showed that one treatment with AXO-AAV-GM2 increased Hex A enzyme to 1.4% when only 0.5% was the target goal.

Recently, Axovant Sciences (AXGT) announced preliminary results from two of its gene therapy studies. Both studies exceeded expectations on the amount of efficacy achieved in each respective disease. Even though the positive results were observed with low doses, the ability to move forward with higher doses makes a strong case for this biotech. I believe that if the additional interim results expected to be announced throughout the rest of 2019 reinforce this newly released data, then the stock should be trading much higher than where it currently is.

Shift In Strategy

Axovant was created as a biotech tackling neurological disorders, which it remains so today. The problem is that the old strategy failed to succeed. The old strategy was to purchase failed clinical drugs and then attempt to revive them. This led to intepirdine being bought by Axovant from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for approximately $5 million. The goal was to get this product through a Phase 3 study, with modifications, to achieve successful results in treating Alzheimer's patients.

Unfortunately, the Phase 3 Alzheimer's study failed and the stock eventually traded much lower. There was also a failure to get the drug licensed from Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) for neurological disorders to succeed. Axovant licensed nelotanserin from Arena to treat certain neurological diseases, but the results were not that great either.

Riddled with these failures, the old CEO David Hung retired from Axovant leaving his post. Eventually, Axovant hired the new CEO Pavan Cheruvu. In my opinion, this was where the pivot point of the biotech occurred. This is the shift in strategy that the biotech took. Instead of in-licensing failed products, the new CEO took an initiative to acquire promising early stage gene therapy products from academia and institutions. The truth is that there was a bigger risk upfront in doing so.

For instance Axovant had to pay Oxford Biomedica an upfront payment of $30 million to acquire AXO-Lenti-PD for testing. Then it has to pay out an additional $800 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. The final item is that Oxford Biomedica is entitled to tiered royalties on net sales as well. In my opinion, this was a good shift in strategy. The new CEO recognized that the old strategy was a failure and then implemented a new one. The latest results that will be shown below in detail reinforce the positive achievement in changing Axovant's direction to become a pure gene therapy company.

SUNRISE-PD Data

The first study that reported data involved the Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD study. This study released results from 2 patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD). Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder where the brain develops lower levels of dopamine due to nerve cell damage. Thus, these patients lack dopamine levels necessary to maintain normal brain function. Current treatment options are available for these patients, like the main form of treatment for the disease known as levodopa. The problem is that dosing needs to be adjusted around certain measures.

For example, certain levodopa pills must be taken 30 minutes before a meal or 2 to 3 hours after a meal. The reason why is because protein interferes with the absorption of levodopa. That means patients have to schedule taking their respective drug at specific times. Then there is a second limitation to currently available therapies offering levodopa. The problem being that the medication tends to wear off before another dose by the patient can be taken again.

This is something known as an "OFF" period for Parkinson's Disease. It is when the patient starts to once again suffer the motor symptoms associated with the disease. Such motor symptoms include: Tremors in hand, slow movement, loss of balance, and stiffness. That's devastating, but how does the data from the SUNRISE-PD study play into this? The treatment used for the 2 patients is known as AXO-Lenti-PD which uses a Lenti-viral vector to deliver 3 dopamine producing genes to the patient.

This is a treatment that intends to help produce dopamine levels over time, after only having received one injection. In other words, the goal is for dopamine synthesis to continue gradually over time with one injection. What does that do? In time that should reduce the "OFF" periods that would otherwise exist in patients on other current levodopa producing therapies.

Preliminary data is quite impressive in terms of a few aspects. The first aspect involves the OFF score that was achieved in certain rating scales. The most notable was The Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) Part III. This scale measures the scores of motor movement on a scale from 0 to 108, with the lower score showing an improvement. This scale only analyzes patients after they have first been washed out of their current levodopa therapy.

The reason why is so that the scale only measures the improvement observed with AXO-Lenti-PD and not with background levodopa therapy added. Patients were washed out for a 3-month period to determine efficacy. It was shown that patients treated with the low dose of 4.2x106 TU and analyzed over a 3-month period obtained an OFF score improvement of 25 points. This means that the average improvement was 42% from baseline.

Each individual patient had a 14-point and 36-point improvement with this scale respectively. Well, why is that substantial even though there are only 2 patients in this study? That's because the goal set by the company to prove efficacy of the gene therapy was to observe at a minimum only a 7-point improvement. As you can see, the points of improvement generated were way above that. That's pretty impressive when you consider that this data was generated with only the low dose.

It is expected that the second dose cohort will proceed as planned. The first patient is expected to be dosed in Q2 of 2019. This is significant, because this will move the program to the mid-dose level. The results that were just released were only for the low dose cohort. I believe that there is a great likelihood that the mid-dose and high doses of AXO-Lenti-PD should achieve an improved clinical outcome. The final item to note on this study is that Axovant acquired both Pro-Savin (first generation gene therapy for PD) and AXO-Lenti-PD from Oxford Biomedica for an upfront payment of $30 million.

Pro-Savin achieved substantial improvement in the UPDRS Part III as well. However, there is a way to put these two acquired gene therapies into context. The low dose of AXO-Lenti-PD was pretty much equivalent in data to the high dose of Pro-Savin. As I suspect, the mid-dose and high dose of AXO-Lenti-PD will be highly promising doses to watch as the SUNRISE-PD study continues.

Promising Rare Disease Study Data

Axovant also reported data from another study that also used a gene therapy. This study used AXO-AAV-GM2 to treat a child with Tay-Sachs disease. This was a 30-month-old patient that had received a single dose of AXO-AAV-GM2 and evaluated after a 3-month period. Tay-Sachs disease is a neurodegenerative disorder where GM2 ganglioside (fatty substance or lipid) accumulates in the brain and spinal cord. This leads to the slow down in development of the child, which starts to appear at six months of age.

Unfortunately, this disease is highly fatal as death usually occurs around the age of 4 years old. What's the issue of Tay-Sach disease and how does AXO-AAV-GM2 accomplish to fix it? The biggest issue is that infants are born without a vital enzyme known as β-Hexosaminidase A enzyme. Without this enzyme, the GM2 starts to accumulate in the brain or spinal cord causing damage. In essence, the goal of the gene therapy of AXO-AAV-GM2 is to restore the beta-Hex A enzyme. If this can be accomplished correctly, then the child may be able to halt the production of GM2 from circulating in the brain and spinal cord. In turn, this should theoretically reverse/stabilize the neurological decline observed for these patients.

Axovant achieved some impressive data even if it is only for 1 child. Why is that? That's because for the patient to stop producing GM2 they have to achieve a biomarker Beta-Hexosaminidase A enzyme level of 0.5%. That is the threshold for efficacy established for this disease. The good news is that Axovant's gene therapy AXO-AAV-GM2 went way beyond that after only a single administration in a 3-month period. It was noted that the patient (30 months old) had 0.46% of normal at baseline in the cerebral spinal fluid (CSF).

Treatment with the gene therapy brought the Hex A enzyme to 1.4% in the CSF. That means there was a 3X fold increase in the Beta-Hexosaminidase A enzyme. Axovant only needed to show an improvement of 0.5% to achieve the goal of a successful treatment. Instead, the gene therapy was highly substantial showing a surge in improvement. That's impressive, but there is something else of importance to note. This patient was further along in disease, therefore, an intrathalamic injection of AXO-AAV-GM2 was not given.

The child was only given 1.0x 1014 vg of AXO-AAV-GM2 in the lumbar spinal canal and cisterna magna. As the therapy advances, such a treatment can be given to patients earlier on. This will be important because an improved route of administration can be utilized if the child has not advanced to late-stage disease. I expect earlier treatments with an additional route of administration to have a more profound effect than what was released with this latest data in my opinion.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Axovant had $84.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2018. The company will need additional cash to fund its pipeline. This means that the biotech may have to raise more cash through other means such as dilution or possibly debt in the coming months. The good news is that Axovant is supported by Roivant. Roivant gave $25 million to Axovant initially as an investment to help fund AXO-Lenti-PD. That means it's possible that Axovant could obtain additional funds from Roivant, without having to go to market to raise capital. In addition, based on the recently reported positive data it is also possible for a partnership of some kind to develop as well.

Conclusion

Even though both results presented by Axovant are in the early stages of testing, the low doses shown provide proof that the scientific approach of using viral vectors to deliver genes to the intended targets work. The risk is that these studies are early stage and only treated a few patients. That means additional proof will be required in the coming months with additional patients. The flip side of that is what I noted above. These positive results were only achieved with the low doses.

That means there is massive potential for the mid doses and high doses to achieve superior clinical efficacy outcomes. The good news is that it won't be that long of a wait to see such data. Axovant intends two more readouts in 2019 for the SUNRISE-PD study in PD patients and then another two readouts for Tay-Sachs disease during the year as well.

There is even data coming from a 3rd program using AXO-AAV-GM1 to treat patients with Gangliosdosis-1 GM1. This study is expected to dose the first patient in the coming months with interim data expected later in 2019 as well. The disease is a bit similar to Tay-Sachs Disease, except in Gangliosdosis-1 GM1 patients lack another enzyme known as beta-galactosidase ((GLB1)) which also causes the allowance of fatty lipids to build up in nerve cells of the brain.

Another short-term risk is the low cash position. It is highly likely that Axovant will have to raise cash in some form in the coming months. What can really help and might be possible is that Axovant may receive another investment from Roivant like it did before. I believe this possibility is greater now considering that the viral vectors of Axovant proved to work in the intended diseases.

