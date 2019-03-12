Unprecedented Market Disconnects In Shipping

They just sold 2 more vessels at $48M vs. previous estimate of $43M. Implied NAV is in the $8s.

Shipping Market Disconnect

It's a very tough market for shipping investors, with stock valuations recently hitting all-time record lows, with average Price to Net Asset Value (P/NAV) ratios lower than anytime in history, including 2008-2009 and 2015-2016.

The dry bulk segments, where Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) is positioned, have been particularly hard hit. SALT and most of its peers trade at eye-popping discounts to net asset value ("NAV"), with the majority sitting in the 50-60% ranges. For those newer to the sector, NAV is essentially liquidation value. There are active secondhand markets for these vessels and highly accurate predictive services like VesselsValue along with various broker reports.

NAV Levels & Trading Prices

There has been a lot of debate recently about whether or not the NAV is 'real.' Can the market really be so completely broken? Why are management teams failing to take advantage of this clear arbitrage by selling some ships and repurchase equity at massive discounts. In fact, most management teams have active or recent repurchase programs or tender offers- including Scorpio Bulkers, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Diana Shipping (DSX), Golden Ocean (GOGL), and Safe Bulkers (SB).

Diana Shipping in particular has been ripping out shares at a rapid clip and at their current pace ($15M/qtr) and current price, they could retire nearly 25% of their float in a year. Scorpio is hardly a laggard either, retiring $25M of stock a couple months ago. The shocking part is that SALT paid an average price of $6.02 for those previous shares, while recent prices have been closer to $4.00. I suspect they have been repurchasing around here as well, perhaps at similar levels? If SALT spent $25M in the mid-$4s, they could knock out another 5-6M shares, which would drive NAV up even further.

Source: Seeking Alpha, SALT Quote Page, Marks Added

Weak Shipping Rates

Shipping stocks have been hurt by US-China trade war tensions and dry bulk rates in particular have turned quickly south, as clearly shown by the one-year chart of the Baltic Dry Index ("BDI").

Source: Bloomberg, BDI 1-Year Chart

This chart clearly looks weak, but we should keep three things in mind. First, we are in the typical worst part of the season, with rates almost always crashing from December towards February/March. Second, there have been several temporary disruptions weighing on the markets including Chinese swine diseases curbing grains and major disruption due to a tailing dam collapse by Vale (VALE) in Brazil. Third, although the overall market is indeed weaker, the majority of the terrible rates are in the largest Capesize vessels.

SALT operates Kamsarmaxes and Ultramaxes which have done far better including a massive surge over the past month. Rates are still clearly lower y/y, but we are above cash breakeven and in profitable territory for Supramax.

Source: Value Investor's Edge, Weekly Update, 10 March 2019

This is clearly illustrated in the recent update from Scorpio Bulkers, which included guidance for 90% of days fixed for Q1-19. This compares to $13.1k and $12.2k for Q4-18 performance.

Source: Scorpio Bulkers, 11 March 2019 Press Release

These certainly aren't fantastic results, but they are a far cry from the doom-and-gloom hanging over share prices.

The NAV Arbitrage

SALT shares currently trade around 50% of NAV. The clear arbitrage play would be to sell ships and use proceeds to repurchase stock hand-over-fist. Diana Shipping (DSX) has thus far taken the lead, selling 4 older unencumbered vessels and plowing $30M into tenders.

Scorpio is now poised to replicate this success after yesterday's announcement that they sold two vessels for $48M and will receive $18.6M in cash net of debt repayments. Keep in mind that SALT has over $70M in available cash and recently authorized another $50M repurchase program.

Is the 'NAV' real? Because clearly the markets aren't so stupid to price shares at 50% discounts? It's even better than that! I primarily use VesselsValue as my source for these rates and they have a proven track record for accuracy. According to these sources, the ships were worth about $43M.

Source: VesselsValue, SALT Fleet Valuations, 11 March 2019

If these types of sales are replicable, this suggests that SALT is actually trading at nearly a 60% discount to NAV! Again, these are the lowest P/NAV ratios we've ever seen and recent transactions suggest the NAV is indeed "real." Is the market really this broken? It would seem so.

The Case for Repurchases

SALT has a current fleet of 56 vessels. They lose nothing practical in terms of scale by selling 2 vessels or even by selling 10 vessels. Based on my current estimates for a fleet valuation of $1.22B (clearly on the low side), I had SALT's NAV pegged at $7.76. Adjusting for the recent transaction, implied NAV is closer to mid/upper-$8s.

With this transaction, SALT is selling two ships for $48M, will reduce debt by $29M and has nearly $19M available for repurchases. They had 71.2M shares outstanding as of Q4 results. If they repurchase at $4.50/sh, the new count would be 67M.

Their D/A would be constant, liquidity would be constant, and ships per share would shift from 0.79 to 0.81. Furthermore, implied NAV shifts from $8.79 to $9.06. If they did 10 of these vessels instead of 2 under the same considerations, NAV would jump to nearly $11.00. They would have 46 vessels and about 50.5M shares outstanding, meaning operating leverage would improve 15% and NAV would increase by about 25% while balance sheet leverage and liquidity would be completely steady.

The Counter-Arguments

Despite the financial wisdom of share repurchases, there has been a lot of pushback from analysts and financial pundits, including reports in industry journals TradeWinds and Splash 24/7. There are a few key points:

1. Share repurchases 'don't work' because the share prices don't move or keep crashing lower. Pundits will point to how DSX and SBLK and even SALT have kept crashing even after deploying shares. This argument entirely misses the point and simply underscores how completely disconnected the market is from investment fundamentals. Investors should rejoice when share prices continue plunging as this means more and more equity can get wiped out for a song.

2. Balance sheet stability & liquidity is important. This is simply a strawman argument because even a management team that agrees in retaining liquidity could simply sell assets, repay proportional debt, and then repurchase stock. Balance sheets could actually get improved further if debt was paid back at a higher ratio.

3. Share float size and trading liquidity is critical. All else equal, yes, it makes sense for shipping companies to consolidate and continue to improve their overall size. However, this is an asinine point to make in today's market. Clearly there are far too many dry bulk companies and share floats are far far too high. The supply of shares dramatically outstrips the demand for them, as evidenced by the enormous NAV discounts. In this environment, this argument is a non-sequitur.

4. Companies should save cash for tough markets. This is a valid argument on its face, but they could also boost cash here by selling a ship or two and repaying associated debts. Furthermore, if your view of the market as management is that terrible, then wouldn't it make more sense to just liquidate the whole darn operation, cash everyone out at 2x profits and move on? Also for those who think we've been through anything remotely reminiscent of a "bull market" in dry bulk, note we haven't tasted those levels since nearly 2011. We've been "saving cash" in this market for years.

5. It doesn't make sense to sell vessels in weak markets, we should be "opportunistically buying." This one is a terrifying argument and it's frankly sad that we even have to refute it. There are a few analysts and management teams out there who have made this (or a very similar) claim. There are "capital allocators" in these markets who think it is smarter to buy a 'cheap' ship at 100% NAV than it is to repurchase shares at 50% NAV. And we wonder why shipping has weak returns? Management teams have too much ego to get caught selling ships at lows, but all that should matter for investors is how many ships they own per share (and associated leverage). It's far better to overpay out the nose for a ship funded by selling equity at 200% NAV than it is to get a 'bargain' for a ship funded by selling equity at 50% NAV. The latter move is such a drastic misallocation of shareholder capital and will lead to permanent underperformance.

6. Repurchases are irresponsible because NAV could go down further. First of all, this is completely offset by selling vessels and repaying debt at the same time since higher vessel prices are locked in. Secondly, any management team using this excuse should be trying to offload vessels hand-over-fist if they truly have these market views.

7. If everyone did what J Mintzmyer wants and what general corporate finance suggests is the 'correct' move, asset prices could tumble, weakening loan covenants and weakening NAV far more. This is a legitimate concern and/or argument and one that deserves serious consideration. The primary counter-argument is that medium-aged vessels are already well-below historical midcycle prices (i.e. not much downside left) whereas modern vessels trade right around historic mid-cycle levels (potentially more downside). Newbuild prices are still much higher than most on the water ships suggesting there's strength for sales. How many sales can the market accept? Could we see publicly-traded firms get away with 100 sales in the next quarter at-or-near NAV? Probably not. 10-20 sales? Sure.

Conclusion

I've followed the general markets and shipping sectors for nearly 15 years. The current valuation levels are unprecedented across almost all segments, but dry bulk has taken the brunt of weakness. Scorpio Bulkers is making very encouraging moves and if they continue this strategy, I am very bullish on long-term value.

Most recent readers have come to know my approach as a shipping perma-bull, but this is hardly the case. Recent reports have been far more bullish on average because again, this sector trades at unprecedented discounts. Our track record is clear on Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) in particular, I was heavily bearish in 2015 starting around $24 and reiterating at $20. Reiterate short in November 2015 around $15.

I then bought hand-over-fist in early-2016 at $3.00 and loaded the wagons on their debt (SLTB). I sold the majority of these shares in the $7-$8 range the next year (missed the peak to $10+). I started buying SALT when their discount picked up again with a basis in the mid-$6s. I am exceedingly bullish here around $4. This is a $10-$15 stock in a stabilizing market and a $20-$30 range in a bullish market if they keep repurchasing.

Unprecedented Opportunities The shipping sector is trading at unprecedented discounts along with other related opportunities across the energy and industrial sectors. Join our team at Value Investor's Edge, as we navigate these challenging markets. We've done it before, producing inordinate speculative and income-based returns from early-2016 through early-2018. This time the discounts and mispricings are even larger yet. Our platform offers a full-time team of three analysts and a dedicated community of over 400 deep value and income investors and affiliates. We occasionally share public updates, but roughly 90-95% of our research is fully exclusive to our members, join our group now with a free two week trial membership and see the quality we offer. I look forward to sharing our next ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SALT, DSX, NMM, SBLK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.