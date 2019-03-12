Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cowen and Company 39th Annual Healthcare Conference March 12, 2019 9:20 AM ET

David Meline - Executive Vice President and CFO

David Meline

Okay. Good morning. So I will pick up a technology here. Okay. So, Amgen -- okay. So just to frame the opportunity for you as investors, if you look for the company over the last five years, we set out a plan for the company to transform the business. We had a number of objectives strategically as well as financially and we were pleased to announce that your end that, we met or exceeded all of those objectives for the company.

I think importantly then looking forward, we feel very good about the prospects for continued long-term growth for the company and that’s really based on a number of factors. The first and foremost, of course, is our capability in delivering innovative and breakthrough differentiated medicines, but it’s also nowadays coupled more increasingly with differentiated delivery systems. We have the biosimilars initiative that we think is exciting as it is going to deliver a multi-billion dollar opportunity for the company and then we continue to expand the company globally.

If you look at some of the key products that we have very visible in the market that are driving growth right now, I think about products like Repatha, Prolia, Aimovig, KYPROLIS and more recently our biosimilars.

Next we are working quite closely with the administration to ensure that we achieved the objectives of the administration, which are really around reducing out of patient cost -- out-of-pocket costs for patients. As I will talk about next, the R&D organization is delivering a number of exciting first-in-class and differentiated molecules.

And then, finally, as you might know, if you have followed the company, we have a very strong balance sheet and very strong and stable cash flow, which allows us to continue to strongly invest in the business, while returning attractive shareholder returns.

If you look at, as I mentioned, in terms of the pipeline, some really exciting opportunities for the company. We have had a record number of molecules entered the clinic over these last couple of years and you see a number of them featured here in the oncology areas, so both in hematologic as well as solid tumors.

We have about a dozen BiTE molecules that are either in the clinic or soon to enter. I would highlight our AMG 420 or BCMA BiTE that’s targeting multiple myeloma, which was featured at the ASH Conference last year and then in terms of solid tumors, of course, we have a KRAS G12C small molecule which we think is very exciting.

If you look at other pipeline highlights for the company, I would just point to a few. One is our Omecamtiv Mecarbil, which is a Phase 3 product for heart failure. Secondly, we have in the Phase 3 Tezepelumab which is a molecule pointed at severe asthma. And then finally our product EVENITY which was recently approved and launched in Japan and we had a favorable vote by the FDA advisory committee an 18 to 1 favorable vote and we will be having a committee review of that in April of this year.

In terms of the biosimilars opportunity from an offensive perspective, we have had some 10 biosimilars in development now over a number of years. And as you can see listed here are six of those are now in either advanced stages of Phase 3 or have been submitted or have been launched and so the first two that were launched last year in Europe were our Humira biosimilar AMGEVITA and Herceptin biosimilar KANJINTI and we have we expect continuing launches going forward.

And I think importantly for us we continue to view this as a good opportunity for growth for the company, which is really driven by the capabilities we have in manufacturing and reliable supply, our commercial capabilities, as well as our strong brand equity, which ultimately, we think is going to be an important factor for success in this market.

If you then turn to our mature brands, we have several of those which we think are going to deliver strong cash flow to the company for a number of years to come.

Turning to capital allocation, this showed the track record of the company over the last several years, so as you can see since 2011, we have invested some $48 billion into the business via R&D, capital expenditure, expenditures and acquisitions, which represents about 30% of our sales during that time and we returned some $57 billion in terms of cash return to shareholders via share repurchase and dividend, and you can see of course the TSR for the company has been quite solid through that period.

So, in summary, we are positioned very nicely for long-term growth as a company and we look forward to your ongoing support.

So, with that, Yaron, maybe we can move to some Q&A.

Q - Yaron Werber

Yeah. And maybe David let’s put the slide we show you TSR and maybe I will start…

David Meline

Sure. Okay. Sure.

Yaron Werber

That’s perfect. So maybe a couple of questions here.

David Meline

Yeah.

Yaron Werber

In terms of -- let’s maybe pinpoint first the acquisitions and the acquisition $13 billion is really skewed right…

David Meline

Yeah.

Yaron Werber

…one acquisition being sizable…

David Meline

Yeah.

Yaron Werber

…like Onyx was around 9.5% or so if I remember correctly…

David Meline

Yeah.

Yaron Werber

…and roughly in the ballpark. So the rest of them were bite-sized, smaller strategic deals and you have been active on BD, albeit initially you can read and see a lot of that they are smaller deals for you if you don’t necessarily announce all of them. But some of it we are either a few years ago you really sought out a partner to help you develop your own pipeline like AstraZeneca on the inflammation side and vice versa. But, so couple of questions emanating from that, one, how do you think about what is the role of BD for engine and I am not talking about acquisition at the moment with BD licensing?

David Meline

Yeah. Good. Yeah. So at the highest level what I would say is that if you look at the history of the company what we always observed is that roughly half of the revenue the company has come from our own development internally and about half of that has come from some version of business development whether it would straight out acquisition or whether more commonly some technologies that we acquired to add to our capability in the portfolio.

So, for example, if you look at the BiTE platform that arose from an acquisition, I think, in 2012 and is now coming to fruition. So we look broadly assuming going forward that there is no reason that sort of inside, outside source of innovation is going to change, and therefore, we are very actively looking at possible business development opportunities, in terms of in the first instance, supplementing the portfolio either it would be products or technologies.

And then, I think, you were getting at, when you mentioned partnership, we also quite actively look at our capabilities, if you - in some cases go to the commercial end and we always start with a question as to what is it going to take to be most effective and successful commercially and in some instances such as if you look at our more recent launch of our CGRP inhibitor. We partnered with Novartis because it was a new therapeutic area for the company.

We observed their capability initially internationally as being very strong where we are still in the development phase for the company. And so our conclusion, it was a little bit of one plus one is going to equal three and we are pleased with at least the early results from that move. So we look very directly in each case -- case by case as to how we can optimize returns and growth of the company.

Yaron Werber

Yeah. But a lot -- so lot of -- a lot of the BDs earlier stage and in case its right.

David Meline

Yeah. Yeah.

Yaron Werber

And you develop the technology and the products and you reap the benefits.

David Meline

Yeah.

Yaron Werber

Is that sort of the philosophy? I mean, every company has a certain philosophy and approach?

David Meline

Yeah.

Yaron Werber

Doesn’t mean it can’t change. But that’s typically what drives tempo on a daily basis…

David Meline

Sure. Yeah. No. It’s a good question. So if you go back a few years at the time we were entering into this transformation of the company where we had set out a number of very ambitious goals for the company, we just completed the Onyx acquisition. We were quite clear at that time where we said, hey, we have got a very full set of commitments from a managerial perspective, as well as financially.

So we said, hey, we are going to focus now on early stage smaller deals. We then over the subsequent period as we work through that transformation, we were quite direct in identifying that we were broadening the aperture to larger later stage as we got through the transformation.

And so, suffice to say today, I think, you should take from us the view that we are looking broadly all stages, all areas where we are focused, because we have both the managerial and financial wherewithal to take on new projects.

Coming back to the point you are making around early stage what’s obvious is there is a larger quantity of earlier stage opportunities. Point one. Point two is, it’s not unusual for us to look at the technology that we think will supplement our own efforts. And then, thirdly, in terms of later stage what’s quite clear is that there is a lesser quantity and guess what we are not the only company in this sector that’s willing and interested in supplementing the portfolio with late stage assets that might fit with the strategy.

And so, we try to be quite disciplined about our price willingness to acquire because we have this rule that we live with which says we want to get a return for our shareholders not just the salaries and that has caused us to pass on.

If you look in the six therapeutic areas where we play, we see everything that that transacts and see you can suffice to say we have seen all of those and we just couldn’t make the business cases work and so we think patience is appropriate and discipline is appropriate. But what you can be assured of is we are continuing to be very active to push ourselves to expand in all phases.

Yaron Werber

Okay. When you think about the operational enhancements that you have put into place and see you have achieved the goals and you didn’t -- you obviously didn’t renewal a new plan, you are in a good place now. So my question really is how does that free up business strategically at this point, you have less of a need to sort of get to a certain margin goal.

David Meline

Yeah

Yaron Werber

So what is that free up for you?

David Meline

Yeah. That’s a good question. So if you look over the last several years, what we concluded is that in the world that the company in the sector is moving into, which is a world with more competition, a world with more pressure on all of the participants in the industry, our conclusion that the two attributes of winners going forward are one is those companies that are focused on innovative first-in-class highly differentiated molecules, and secondly, those companies which have the most efficient and agile operating model.

So I think what you just referred to was the second of those attributes, which is we feel good about the fact that we are amongst the most efficient and competitive companies now in the sector and it frees us up to make sure that we are focused on very clearly on continuing to bring to market differentiated first-in-class molecules, which as I mentioned, we feel very good about progress in that regard.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And then last year the accelerated share repurchase which was relatively outsized right, relative to historical, give us a sense, what was the background to deciding this is the time to do it?

David Meline

Sure. Yeah.

Yaron Werber

You have firepower almost every year in many ways.

David Meline

Yeah. So if you look at over the years the company accumulated some $42 billion of cash by the end of last year -- end of 2017 and as to what was the triggering event level was something that happened in the U.S. called Tax Reform, which all of us from one day to the next gave us free access to all of our cash globally, which previously to access we would have had to doing 35% tax rate.

So we had free access to the cash starting at the beginning of last year. We also observed that the company’s cash flow generating capabilities has been and continues to be very strong to the tune of in excess of $10 billion annually over the last couple of years.

So we are prepared for the Tax Reform. We have a commitment to our shareholders to first and foremost invest in the business, but we also are committed to return excess cash to shareholders and so to demonstrate that we take action behind our commitments, when Tax Reform happened then we did an initial tender of some $10 billion of shares and if you look through the calendar year last year between dividends and repurchases, we did in excess of $21 billion of shareholder returns, which were included in that summary that I showed here earlier.

So we have provided very significant returns to shareholders last year unusually driven by the Tax Reform and what we see going forward is again very stable and significant cash flow and we entered the year with almost $30 billion of cash. So we can expect, we will continue to first and foremost invest heavily in the business, but then beyond that we are committed to continue to return excess cash to shareholders through time.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And that tenders so the ASR it sounds like it was a one-time or will be a one-time event relating to that tax reform trigger. Do you have…

David Meline

Yeah. That’s a good question.

Yaron Werber

… vehicle under that?

David Meline

We haven’t given specific guidance around the deployment going forward other than we increased our dividend again 10% this year. And I think fair to say that if you look at our pace of repurchases through the year, last year at least for the foreseeable future, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect repurchases at a rate that are probably higher than pre-tax reform.

Yaron Werber

Which was around 3% to 4% year roughly?

David Meline

Yeah. Yeah

Yaron Werber

Right. But the thing is at times that they have been fairly lumpy and sizable, and then dividend has been growing and the repurchases have been sort of running at a certain tempo. But it looks like, what you have in mind is sort of a little bit of a middle of the road strategy…

David Meline

Not a big…

Yaron Werber

…that indicate, but…

David Meline

So, yeah, I mean, it starts with the priorities for capital allocation and I think everybody is quite clear in the sector that they would rather see Amgen investing its resources into incremental and breakthrough innovation. And so we look at that first and foremost comes back to BD questions.

But so we look actively at deploying against BD opportunities. But again given the firepower that the company has on the stability and strength of our cash flow our conclusion is that we can probably do both. So maybe that’s middle of the road kind of scenario.

Yaron Werber

Okay. I mean, operationally is this team sort of if you see an opportunity to take on something much bigger, is this team sort of in the mindset of maybe resizing the company upwards in a massive way.

David Meline

It’s a good question.

Yaron Werber

If attractive financially because it also needs an operational mindset to get there.

David Meline

Yeah. That’s right. If what you are talking about which is a question we are often asked given the capabilities of the company and our success over recent years to do larger quote-unquote M&A, I guess our answer is that we start with the proposition as to how do we create value for our shareholders.

And there are lots of dimensions to create value for shareholders and that could we don’t discount the possibility of large M&A because that’s what our shareholders expect us to look at all possible scenarios to create value.

What I would tell you, Yaron, is if you were to consider those kinds of larger opportunities we think the bar has to necessarily be very high in this industry, because if you were to consider those kinds of larger opportunities, we think that bar has to necessarily be very high in this industry because how do we create value in this industry it’s really around R&D lead innovation and you would never want to put that at risk when you consider deal making.

So, we start with that philosophy and as you get larger, the bar is quite high and we take that into consideration. And as you said operationally maybe that’s what you meant, you have to be very thoughtful if you are considering these types of alternatives, because you don’t want to get distracted with some integration activities that are going to take you off your game in terms of doing innovative medicine development.

Yaron Werber

Okay. So if there are any questions in the audience, raise your hand, we will be happy to call on you. I have a, let’s say, 12 month’s question and then the longer term growth questions.

David Meline

Sure.

Yaron Werber

So focusing maybe on the near-term fundamentals. As you have thought about guidance for ‘19, you still have growth on the new franchises, so you have growth on the new franchises and you have some legacy franchises that are dealing with competition for some time now. In your guidance, how did you come about -- it looks like conservative set of assumptions, give us the sense what really drove that and what are some of the levers that would change that potentially?

David Meline

Yeah. Yeah. So if you look at our guidance this year, what I would say is we take providing guidance very seriously and it’s really our responsibility to try to communicate our best view to the market as to how we think the business is going to evolve.

In this particular year, what we offered in terms of guidance was a wider range both in terms of revenue and income, because we have some specific uncertainties about the evolution of the business more on the legacy side this year than in some other years.

So we provided the guidance, we take our commitment seriously and maybe call that conservative, because we seek to meet or exceed all of the commitments that we commit ourselves to.

And in terms of, I think, importantly for us, if you look at and often we get into a discussion about the legacy products only, which I am happy to talk about. But I think underpinning our view of long-term growth for the company, we feel very good about the products that are already in the market, products like Repatha that grew 70% last year and we see with this now reduced price alternative product offering we are starting to see a step function in terms of upward trajectory in terms of adoption.

We see Aimovig, CGRP migraine which got off to a great start and by year end was -- had been prescribed to some 150,000 patients by 18,000 subscribers -- prescribers and we think we will continue to have a great growth profile with that product.

We look at the biosimilars which I highlighted a couple in the market and more to come. We look at Prolia, which has been growing in the teens for six or seven years, and we think that will continue.

We look at a package of six oncology products in the market led by KYPROLIS, but also including Nplate, XGEVA, blinatumomab, which grew 14% last year and represent $4.5 billion of sales.

So we feel good about the growth products that are in the market right now. And if you look at our legacy products such as Neulasta, yes, indeed, we have competition. We feel good about the fact we have invested to provide lifecycle management such as our own pro device that’s going to extend the life of the product, but that inevitably features in the guidance as well.

And then, finally, on Sensipar, we have included in guidance a range of possible outcomes with the possibility of facing additional competition this year, ranging to the possibility that we continue to exclude 70 through the year. So that’s reflected in the guidance for the year.

Yaron Werber

Is the thought of Sensipar, is that we are probably going to now mid-year or June is that one patent case, is that’s a little, is that the be important patent case to follow?

David Meline

Yeah. So the current litigation, there’s some appeals going on, a couple of appeals going on which we think according to the current schedule by mid-year, we will have some answers to that litigation, yeah.

Yaron Werber

And that would give us an answer probably for the second half at that point?

David Meline

Yeah. Yeah. Quite possibly.

Yaron Werber

Yeah. Okay. The -- because the way we are reading it and I don’t want to again to hold a discussion on Sensipar, but to our reading it is a kind of come down to one filer that’s in an appeal now that’s infringing and approved the rest of them, there is three remaining, one I think, Watson took a soft directed judgment right, so it leads to other ones that are less important that now on filer which is mid-year and if you win, then you probably a good for next year?

David Meline

Yeah. We are right now in the middle of litigation. So I am not going to provide additional commentary.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Neulasta, in terms of the biosimilars are launching. One of them has some capacity constraints initially, the other one is going to get capacity forward and it takes time to get them 340B and on top of it you have Onpro. So as you think about the level of erosion this year, what does that picture look like to you?

David Meline

Sure. So, I guess, what I would say, at a very high level we often get asked about okay. How do we think about erosion of products facing biosimilars competition? And I guess that for me at the highest level our experience and planning suggests that typically and every case is different but sort of the average is after three years, the innovator might have about half the market.

You see that in the case of NEUPOGEN where we are somewhat below half the market after, I think, it’s been now four years we faced competition, but as a general rule of that that’s the case, you then get into okay more precisely year-by-year, how is it going to evolve.

And quite frankly, I think, it’s a little early for us to know the answer to that question because the U.S. market biosimilars are not well established in the case of a product like Neulasta where you have the Onpro, what we expected and we do see is that is a true differentiator for patients and clinicians, and we think that’s going to help us to maintain a strong share position. But I think it would be naïve for us to suggest that we are not and we are already seeing some erosion and practically speaking that will continue

Yaron Werber

And Onpro is the distribution of sales the same in 340B with Onpro or it is elsewhere or is there something different about 340B?

David Meline

Well, certainly 340B sector has different pricing rules that are favoring biosimilars. So we think that will have an impact on retention of our shares.

Yaron Werber

In that sense, but Onpro still has about 65% share within that segment or it’s different?

David Meline

It’s over 60%. Yeah.

Yaron Werber

Yeah. In the 340 [inaudible].

David Meline

Yeah. Yeah. Across the Board. And you know keep in mind that the two products the traditional conversion of Neulasta in a precio syringe and on Onpro were priced at par.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Question for u David, as you think about maybe without I think for guidance, obviously. As you think about long-term two to three-year sales growth drivers or revenue growth drivers for the company, what are those and which ones are important to the company…

David Meline

Yeah. I believe…

Yaron Werber

… including pipeline?

David Meline

Yeah. So, I would refer to the series of products that I have mentioned that are in the growth space which we will continue certainly over the next you know enough timeframe that you mentioned, which we think will strongly contribute to growth for the company.

We then have of course expanding biosimilars offerings, which we think will contribute over the next two to three years. We have late stage molecules, which I highlighted including Tezepelumab and Omecamtiv Mecarbil, which will contribute probably in that period or somewhere somewhat beyond that.

And then I think importantly for us we see a very accelerated development pathway for this oncology portfolio including the BiTEs that we think potentially can contribute revenue here and in that kind of a timeframe or somewhat a little bit longer than that.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And of the pipeline specifically, what we have all noticed is that the mentioned repeatedly of KRAS on the earnings calls, which is unusual for Amgen. Give us a sense what lead to the decision to contribute to add that to the script?

David Meline

So, yeah -- so couple of thoughts there, Yaron. First of all, if you look at mutations of KRAS, this is one of the most prominently or commonly mutated oncogene. As a matter of fact, it’s estimated about 25% of solid tumors have mutations of BRAF. KRAS G12C in particular and very prominent in lung adenocarcinomas, 20% to 25% of those are mutated. If you look at some of the other solid tumors like pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer.

So the unmet need here I think is pretty well established. The drug ability of this particular target historically has been elusive. So we have a small molecule inhibitor. We are presenting some preclinical data at AACR, the American Association of Clinical research and we expect to present some clinical data albeit on a small number of patients at the upcoming ASCO. We have made the submission, of course, it depends on ASCO if they accept the abstract. So that will be the first disclosure of the clinical information on this particular assay.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And -- okay. So it’s going to be the Phase 1 dose escalation there?

David Meline

That’s right. Yeah.

Yaron Werber

Usually you present data, there is critical mass when presents two patients, when Amgen is usually there’s a good size, BiTE size of group. Okay and then final question Mcl-1 timing to date for that?

David Meline

Yeah. So Mcl-1, we have two specific modalities that we are pursuing there. We have a small molecule inhibitor and also an intravenous version and we are looking at two specific targets. We are looking at myeloma and we are also looking at AML or acute myeloid leukemia. And we expect to have the initial proof-of-concept data on both of these by the end of this by the end of this year as well.

Yaron Werber

Okay. So potentially ASH. So thank you about it.

David Meline

Okay.

Yaron Werber

Well, terrific, David and Arvind. Thanks for coming. We really appreciate it. Thank you.

David Meline

Thank you.

Arvind Sood

Thank you.