Biogen Is Next In Line With Purchase Of Gene Therapy Biotech

There has been a massive increase this year for either acquisitions or partnerships being formed with gene therapy companies, with the likelihood that more deals are likely on the way.

Biogen (BIIB) announced that it would acquire Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) for $25.50 per share. All said and done this purchase was worth $800 million. This latest deal by Biogen highlights the hype about either partnering with or acquiring gene therapy biotechs. That's because they offer potential for a one-off treatment. The enticement is that gene therapies are able to correct a defective gene in diseases that produce abnormal proteins. There are some risks that remain with these types of treatments, but I will admit that they offer massive potential compared to other types of developmental drugs.

Major Deal

The reason why Biogen chose to acquire Nightstar Therapeutics is because it wants to get itself into the gene therapy space. A lot of companies are being acquired in the gene therapy space for the potential of a one-off treatment. What specifically enticed Biogen is that Nightstar is working on gene therapies to treat inherited retinal diseases. Maybe Biogen is enticed by the rare eye disease space, but it did make a good move in my opinion to buy Nightstar.

Not because the other gene therapy companies aren't solid, but the notion that Nightstar uses AAV vectors delivered directly into the eye. The eye is an easier route of administration for gene therapies. Both for the location of a simple injection and because there is less risk of an immune response occurring. Meaning that the patient may or may not respond appropriately to the AAV gene therapy that is injected, which may potentially cause safety issues. In the short term there are a few gene therapy products in Nightstar's pipeline that treat rare inherited retinal diseases.

The first program, which is in a late-stage registrational study, involves a rare inherited retinal disease known as choroideremia (CHM). CHM occurs as there is an issue with the mutation of the CHM gene. Why is that bad for this rare eye disease? That's because the mutation of CHM disrupts the process of Rab escort protein-1 (REP-1). In essence, REP-1 is important in controlling the intracellular functions of the retina. This involves being able to move proteins and eliminate waste products out of the retina.

The goal is to inject patients with Nightstar's AAV2 vector product, known as NSR-REP1, to stop or reduce vision loss associated with the disease. This is the lead program for Nightstar and Biogen is making a big bet on this Phase 3 study. Unfortunately, results from the Phase 3 study are not anticipated to be released until the 2nd half of 2020. Despite the long wait for Biogen and investors, there is some prior data to go on. In a prior Phase 1/2 study NSR-REP1 was able to meaningfully slow the decline in visual acuity in patients with CHM. This disease is devastating and primarily affects males. This disease can lead to blindness, which NSR-REP1 treatment might be able to help with.

The second clinical product involves NSR-RPGR, which is being used to treat another rare inherited eye disease affected by males only. This is known as X-linked retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP). This disease is caused by a mutation in the retinitis pigmentosa GPpase regulator (RPGR) gene. In essence, the eyes are not able to obtain an active transport of photoreceptor cells. That means there is a gradual vision loss over time. Eventually, legal blindness takes form when the patient is in their 40s.

This study is a bit behind the CHM program noted above. That's because Nightstar is currently conducting the Phase 2/3 XIRIUS study which is in a dose expansion phase. In my opinion, these are both good programs to start with. However, these are only a few that I have laid out from Nightstar's pipeline. There is preclinical development of gene therapies to treat other inherited retinal eye diseases such as:

Retinitis Pigmentosa

Best Vitelliform mascular distrophy (known as Best disease)

Stargardt disease

Gene Therapy Craze

The acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics by Biogen is only the beginning. I expect this year to have additional partnerships/acquisitions for other gene therapy biotechs. That's because they are highly sought out for being able to treat the patient once, almost like a cure, and then it's possible no other treatments would be needed. The reason why I believe additional acquisitions are going to take place is evidence based on news from just the past few weeks alone.

There have been a few other deals just the past few weeks alone. For starters, just a few weeks ago, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) paid $4.8 billion to acquire Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) another gene therapy biotech. The big difference between this acquisition and the one made today by Biogen, is that Roche gained a gene therapy biotech with an already FDA approved product known as Luxturna to treat a rare form of vision loss. I guess the similarity you can point to is that both of these acquired gene therapy biotechs treat rare eye diseases.

Still, Roche paid a premium of 122% to acquire Spark. Biogen is placing an earlier bet with Nightstar, only having paid a premium of about 66%. That just one piece of evidence that I can point to, there was another gene therapy news item that took place a few weeks back as well. That was when AbbVie (ABBV) expanded its partnership with Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to treat patients with neurological disorders. Specifically, the targets of the Tau protein for Alzheimer's and treatment of synucleinopathies like Parkinson's disease.

Conclusion

Biogen made a smart move in expanding into the gene therapy space. Many other big pharmaceutical companies are following the same acquisition pattern. For example, Roche acquired Spark Therapeutics to get itself involved in the gene therapy space. In my opinion, Biogen didn't make this move without any forethought. The reason why I state that is because Nightstar already has two-late stage programs both of which have shown impressive preliminary data superior to natural history studies against their respective diseases.

The risk is that despite prior evidence of working in some patients, there is no guarantee that these late-stage studies will be successful. In that case, Biogen could take a massive loss both as an investment and lost time. However, the good news is that I noted there are other preclinical products being advanced. That means a failure in the two main products in the pipeline, does not mean that Nightstar will be finished. The downside is that they are still in the early stages of testing and it will take a few years to bring the other programs up to speed in the clinic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.