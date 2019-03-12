Silver Miners: Is That A Pulse I Hear?

The index is trying to put in its second green quarterly return in a row, something it has not done since 2016.

A few months ago, I wrote an article on the Silver Miners ETF (SIL) and noted an interesting setup developing in the sector. I compared the structure in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) during Q4 of 2015 with the setup in the Silver Miners Index in Q4 of 2018 and suggested we might be seeing a similar pattern showing up. The key to this pattern playing out in favor of the bulls was upside volume showing up in the Silver Miners ETF, as well as a weekly close above $25.80. As of last week, we have satisfied both of these requirements, and we've also got a new golden cross occurring in just the past few trading days. This is a positive sign for the index, and while we do not have confirmation of a new uptrend yet, there's a decent probability that the bottom is in at $23.00.

As we can see in the above chart I shared in Q4 of last year, the Silver Miners ETF was trading in a lower base setup and had broken down through the base and likely shaken out the last of the weak hands. The key to proving that this was a shake-out and slingshot setup was a confirmation of a break to new 3-month highs for proof that the bulls were back in control. The exciting thing about this setup is that we saw a very similar pattern play out in Q1 of 2016. A look at this past pattern is displayed below:

As we can see in this comparable slingshot pattern in the Gold Miners Index, the index broke down through the bottom of the base and then immediately saw a surge in volume and a breakout back through the top of the base within the next month. Looking at a current view of the Silver Miners Index below, we've now got the potential for a repeat of this setup:

As we can see in the above technical picture, the index broke down through its base in November of last year, immediately saw buying volume come in, and then shot through the top of its base in December before another higher low developed. Since that time, the index has spent the majority of its time above the critical $25.80 level and has been finding support at $25.80 where it previously found strong resistance. This is a clue for the time being that old resistance is turning into new support, and we may finally be changing from a 'sell the rip' market to a 'buy the dip' market.

Based on the fact that the Silver Miners ETF is now back above its key moving averages, back above its downtrend line over the past two years, and finding support where it previously found resistance, I would conclude that the bear market here is likely over. This does not mean we are in a new uptrend and it does not mean that I'm going all-in on silver miners expecting an exact repeat of the 2016 move in the Gold Miners Index, but it does mean that I'm indeed warming up to the sector for ideas and beginning to purchase some of the better mining names.

The one minor issue with the Silver Miners ETF is that liquidity is not great at only 100,000 shares traded per day on average. While this does represent $2.5 million in trading volume which certainly isn't bad, it is one of the less liquid ETFs out there that I track. If we are looking for trading opportunities within the index, we can take a look at silver miners within the ETF to generate some ideas. As we can see from the below table, the most liquid and largest names in the ETF are Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), SSR Mining (SSRM), Pan American Silver (PAAS), First Majestic Silver (AG), Mag Silver (MAG), Couer d'Alene Mines (CDE), and Hecla Mining (HL).

My goal when hunting for opportunities in a sector is to find the strongest names within the group to park my money in, and this is why I was buying SSR Mining at $11.30 and front-running this breakout in the Silver Miners ETF. While the Silver Miners was not yet showing signs of completing a bottom, SSR Mining was busy breaking out of a massive 3-year consolidation. This significant out-performance vs. the index that I pointed out was a sign that the stock likely wanted to go to higher prices. This breakout has since been a success with the stock nearly 30% higher vs. an 8% return for the ETF.

While Hecla Mining, Couer d'Alene, and Pan American may seem like the most logical ideas in the group as they're the most beaten up, they're also the three that are the weakest. This would suggest to me that while they may still do well, they are nowhere near in as much demand as the leaders in the group which look to be SSR Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals. Fortuna Silver (FSM) is also a name in the group which is not a top holding of the Silver Miners ETF but falls in the same category as the others as a laggard.

Based on the fact that the Silver Miners ETF is breaking out and holding above previous resistance, I believe it's now the time to begin to entertain ideas within this sector. This does not mean I'm buying three miners with market orders on the next market open, but it means that I'm more than willing to start new positions as soon as new setups become available that meet my criteria.

So how does the ETF look currently?

As long as the bulls can defend the $25.35 level on a weekly closing basis, the bulls remain in control here, and I would expect any 5%+ drops to be buying opportunities. A weekly close below $25.35 would suggest that the index may need more time to consolidate and would be a negative development for the bulls. The next key resistance level is $28.20, with more resistance at $31.35. A weekly close above $28.20 would be a very positive development for the bulls and would confirm a new uptrend is in place.

Taking a look at the weekly chart of silver, the commodity still remains in a weekly downtrend and below the majority of its key moving averages. While this is not the ideal landscape for the silver miners, I will always pay more attention to the silver miners vs. the metal itself. If silver really is going to continue to drop, it makes little sense that most of the silver miners are trying to firm up and attempting to put in higher lows. As long as this does not change and the Silver Miners ETF continue to remain constructive, I will give the benefit of the doubt to the miners vs. the metal.

While I have been a strong proponent against the silver miners for nearly two years as they've remained in downtrends and consistently losing value, we're finally starting to see some decent signs of a bottom. As long as the bulls can defend $25.35 on a weekly closing basis, they remain in control. This means that intra-week drops below $25.35 can be considered to be noise, as long as they recover this level by the Friday close. I am currently long one silver miner, SSR Mining, but am watching a few others for potential entries. I am also long two gold miners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SSRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.