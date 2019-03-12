Investment Process Special (Part 2 Of 3): Growth Is Fleeting With Thor Industries And IPG Photonics

Elite growth investors like Phil Fischer, Thomas Rowe Price Jr. and William O’Neil have proven the investing style can yield excellent results. The last decade has also supplied new confidence to growth investors as the style trumped value investing over the period. We recognize growth’s key contribution to value creation and encourage investors to seek out high-growth companies, but we also caution against using growth in isolation from the other core value driver, return on invested capital (ROIC). Even many of the most elite growth investors incorporate key return metrics in their process.

Picking companies that can maintain high growth levels over an extended period of time is extremely difficult, and investors that try to do so are betting against the odds. Growth is surprisingly fleeting, and an investment and valuation process which factors in more reasonable growth rates can protect investors from overpaying and build some humility into capital allocation.

We conclude with a couple of currently-attractive examples from our holdings, including Thor Industries (THO) and IPG Photonics (IPGP) which demonstrate how we incorporate high-growth potential companies into our value investing process.

A quick reminder about value creation and recent growth success

We encourage readers to review part 1 of this series focusing on value creation. Value is driven by growth and return on invested capital (in relation to cost of capital). But how easy is it to model these core value drivers over long periods of time?

Source: Valuation by McKinsey & Company

Since the financial crisis around a decade ago, the market has certainly rewarded growth oriented investors.

Source: Investor’s Business Daily, July 2018

But we caution against becoming complacent when projecting high growth rates over extended periods of time. We often see industry participants valuing high growth companies by extending double-digit growth rates over many years or even beyond a decade. The issue is that it takes a rare and superior ability to be able to consistently predict high growth rates over long periods of time. It simply isn’t what usually happens, as demonstrated by the charts below from the book Valuation by McKinsey & Company.

Investors may be shocked at just how quickly high growth rates decay

Let’s look at how quickly growth tends to decay. The clear conclusion from the chart is that high levels of growth are fleeting (on average).

Source: Valuation by McKinsey & Company

Regardless of how fast a company is growing today, odds are that it will only be growing close to the long-term average of about 5% within four to five years, a fact that may shock many growth investors. Double-digit growth rates essentially don’t exist after four years when looking at the average outcome, a fact that is often inconsistent with investor expectations for high growth companies. After ten years, sustained growth rates substantially above the average are even harder to find. We do not discount the possibility that some experts could predict which specific companies will maintain higher growth rates for longer, but the odds certainly look stacked against them. We conclude that investors should be extremely cautious about paying premium valuations for companies purely based on high growth rates. The growth simply isn’t persistent in most cases. And picking growth-based winners consistently over time looks like a tough job indeed.

Looking in more detail, we can attempt to put some figures on the odds of maintaining growth levels over a decade. The below chart analyses companies’ growth rates over time.

Source: Valuation by McKinsey & Company

It’s interesting to see what happens to the group initially growing the fastest (>15%). From all the companies growing faster than 15% from 1994 to 1997, 44% grew at real rates below 5% ten years later, and only 25% maintained better than 15% growth rates ten years on. We can only agree with McKinsey’s conclusion that high growth is very difficult to sustain. More difficult than high ROIC, a topic which we will cover in the next part of this series.

Some investors may feel confident in their ability to consistently pick the 25% or so of high growth companies that will maintain their high growth rates over long periods of time. We certainly try, as many of our holdings will attest. But we don’t want to base our investment process purely on those losing-odds, and therefore rarely pay for high levels of growth beyond a few years. And we combine our growth expectations with hurdles for value creation coming from more persistent levels of return on invested capital.

We will also point out that many elite growth investors incorporate a return metric in their process. Investor’s Business Daily and William O’Neil’s famous CAN SLIM approach includes a hurdle of 17% return on equity, for example, to help ensure the sustainability of growth.

Real world examples of growth (and ROIC) in action - from our holdings

Thor Industries: Thor Industries is the world’s largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer. The company is the dominant player in the North American RV duopoly, and a leading player in the RV oligopoly in Europe following its acquisition of the Erwin Hymer Group. As the below graphic demonstrates, Thor Industries produces high levels of growth and ROIC relatively consistently over time. Note that we value the consistency of ROIC as much or more as the absolute level. While we generally focus on less cyclical businesses, we value Thor’s ability to stay profitable even in disastrous downturns (2009) and quickly recover to value-adding levels of ROIC.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

The danger with Thor Industries is that it is a high-growth company. It’s not unusual for the market to price in double-digit growth rates with the PE ratio having recently exceeded 18x. But we know it’s dangerous to pay for high growth rates that are projected over many years, as the growth chart in this article suggests. Instead, we seek to pay for below average growth or even no growth as we know that growth is generally fleeting, while banking on the persistence of impressive ROIC. We initiated a position in Thor Industries recently at close to $57 per share, when we determined that little to no long-term growth was priced into the stock with the PE ratio close to 8x.

This is not to say that we expect Thor to stop growing. In fact, our research on the structural and demographic growth drivers within the RV market indicate that Thor can continue to grow at above average rates for many years to come (potentially bucking the trend of quick growth decay). But that potential high growth is our additional upside, not something we find easy to predict over decades and not something that we want to pay for today. Our research on oligopoly structures and Thor’s competitive position also supports a potential above-average outcome for ROIC persistence, but even just the average will do. Cyclicality is absolutely real for Thor, but a recession is priced-in when paying a single-digit PE for the company. The odds are in our favor, and we have a large margin of safety.

IPG Photonics: IPG Photonics is another example of a high-growth company that we still view as a value investment. And a company that easily fulfills our standard for consistently high ROIC. IPG is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers for diverse applications, including materials processing. IPG’s business has structural growth drivers that should continue for years to come as fiber lasers take share within the fast growing laser market, and the company develops new applications. ROIC should also persist for the foreseeable future due to IPG’s leading and patented technology, cost advantage through effective vertical integration and its scale and customer relationships. IPG runs a capital intensive business, which brings us to another advantage of high ROIC that is often underappreciated. IPG can easily self-fund its capex and operations and has no need for excessive debt or dilutive rights issues. Indeed, the company has a large net cash position.

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

So again, we expect above average growth to continue for many years while having good arguments for ROIC to be even more persistent than average, but we are cautious to pay for the continued high growth as we know how difficult it is to accurately predict such growth. And, if that growth materializes, we want it to be our upside and not something we pay for today. IPG recently traded at a PE ratio above 30x, indicating that substantial long-term growth was priced into the shares. Having initiated a position in the company at a PE ratio close to 16x, we heavily trimmed our position as the PE ratio climbed through the 20s. IPG is an excellent example of how a high growth company can also be a value investment. With growth expectations down and tariff negotiations pressuring the stock, investors can look to pick-up the stock with a mid-teens PE.

With all of these holdings, each increment of faster than expected growth will amplify the benefit of sustained, above average ROIC.

Growth is a core driver of value, but it should be used with caution

Growth and return on invested capital (in relation to cost of capital) drive value. Predicting growth and return on invested capital over long periods of time is critical to estimating value and therefore determining an attractive price to pay to own a business. Above average growth is often fleeting and therefore difficult to foretell over long periods of time, indicating that investors should be cautious when paying premium valuations for continuing high growth rates.

We are cautious to project high growth rates, and rarely pay for them. We prefer to reflect the average quick-decay of high growth rates in valuation models as a method to avoid overpaying and build humility into our investment process, even if we have good reasons to believe the companies may be able to sustain impressive growth for many years. It is a way of building-in a large margin of safety and timing purchases to keep the potential growth as our upside. We also suggest that high growth alone does not suffice. Only in combination with high levels of return on invested capital can investors utilize both levers of value creation in an attempt to tilt the odds in favor of superior investment results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPGP, THO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author. This article does not constitute investment advice.