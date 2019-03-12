Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (RRTS) CEO Curt Stoelting on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RRTS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chelsea Mitchell - Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Curt Stoelting - CEO

Mike Gettle - President & COO

Terry Rogers - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Boris Senderzon - Hilbar Capital

Joe Packer - Private Investor

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Roadrunner Transportation System 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, I will turn the call over to CEO, Curt Stoelting. Please go ahead, Sir.

Curt Stoelting

Thanks Sarah. Good morning and welcome to today’s conference call. Joining me are Mike Gettle, our President and Chief Operating Officer; and Terry Rogers, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us is Chelsea Mitchell, our Senior Manager of Corporate Communications.

The slides accompanying today’s presentation can be accessed in the Events & Presentations tab in the Investor Relations section of our website at rrts.com.

To begin I’d like Chelsea to cover the forward -- I’m sorry the Safe Harbor statement. Chelsea?

Chelsea Mitchell

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that a number of statements made today will be forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. These statements reflect our current expectations, and we do not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results, expressed or implied, in these or other statements will not be realized.

Please be cautioned that these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth in our SEC filings. Our commentary today will include non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for our reported results can be found in our press release, which we have posted to our website at rrts.com.

Curt Stoelting

Okay. Thanks, Chelsea. On the call today, we will cover the following topics, I will provide some opening comments, Terry Rodgers will provide a summary of our consolidated and segment financial results for 2018 Q4 and full year, Mike Gettle will cover you Q4 business trends for each of our segments. I'll then give an update on our business improvements and our financial outlook and finally we'll wrap-up with a Q&A session.

Moving on to Slide 5, some quick opening comments, we continue to see our business grow with comparable 2018 full year revenue growth of 9.5%. We also are reporting improving operating trends with 2018 adjusted EBITDA improvement in Q4 of $6 million and $19 million for the full year.

So we continue to make progress on our operational improvements while also improve -- while we are also improving our capital structure as evidenced by the recently complete -- the recent completion of our rights offering and debt refinancing. All the above, plus the plans we have in place for our performing and underperforming businesses give us a positive financial outlook for 2019 and beyond.

As we have stated in the past and we'll continue to point out, during a turnaround process there are always some bumps along the way. However we remain committed to long-term and lasting improvement in each of our segments and in our consolidated bottom line results.

I will now turn the call over to Terry Rogers our EVP and CFO.

Terry Rogers

Thanks Curt and good morning. I will summarize our operating performance for the fourth quarter and the full year results 2018. Turning to Slide 7, which is the summary of financial performance for the fourth quarter, revenues in the fourth quarter of 2018 were $551.5 million a decrease of 1.6% from revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 of $560.4 million, as growing revenues from Ascent were offset by lower revenues at Truckload & Express Services due primarily to lower air and ground expedited brokerage in the fourth quarter of '18 compared to the very strong market conditions in the fourth quarter of 2017. We also had lower revenue to LTL at that segment focused on its core of metro-to-metro long haul.

The net operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $22.9 million including corporate restructuring and restatement cost of $6.7 million, a contingent purchase obligation of $1.8 million and non-cash fleet impairment charges in the intermodal services of $1.6 million. Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2017 was $22.3 million, which included corporate restructuring and statement cost of $8.5 million -- $8.7 million in legal reserves of $5.7 million.

The net loss of $58.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compares to a $23.3 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2017. This is due to substantially higher interest cost of $37.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 from $18.7 million in the 2017 fourth quarter. The increase in interest expense is driven by higher interest expense of $34.1 million in the fourth quarter of '18 versus $16 million in 4Q '17 related to the accrual of preferred dividends and changes in fair market value of the preferred shares which are recorded as debt. These preferred shares were fully redeemed on February 25, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $6 million year-over-year and I’ll turn to Slide 8 to reconcile -- which reconciles our net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 for the reporting segments in the company. Just a reminder that the company changed reporting segment for financial reporting beginning in 2018 with the primary difference from the prior segment reporting being to move with the Truckload Plus brokerage business from the Truckload segment to the Ascent segment.

The three segments are Truckload & Express Services, or TES, Less-Than-Truckload, or LTL, and Ascent Global Logistics. The 2017 results have been adjusted for comparison purposes and Mike Gettle will provide insight on each of the segments’ fourth quarter performance in a few minutes.

Turning first the TES, our results are -- our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA declined by $2 million to lower ground and air expedited revenue and margin versus the comparably strong fourth quarter of 2017 as well as margin pressure in the dry van business due to maintenance and other fleet related cost. We also reported a $1.6 million fleet impairment charge related to trackers used in Intermodal Services that were held for sale. While LTL adjusted EBITDA for quarter was a loss of $8.3 million, it was an improvement over the prior year's adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.7 million.

Revenues declined year-over-year as we continue to focus on planned reductions and selective service areas, but margins have improved. Lastly, the Ascent segment posted another strong quarter with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 15.9% over the 2017 fourth quarter, with strength across the segment. The company has a $6 million improvement in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter that included a $1.8 million charge for contingent purchase obligations related to the Central Cal matters discussed in our litigation disclosures.

Additionally, we adjusted for $6.7 million of corporate restructuring and statements cost in 4Q 2018 versus $8.7 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Slide 9, summarizes the change by segment in the company as a whole. You can see that we have improvements year-over-year in every area except for TES as described earlier.

Next I want to turn to the full year results moving to Slide 11. Before reviewing the full year results, I would like to remind you the sale of our Unitrans subsidiary in September 15, 2017 for comparison purposes we have adjusted the results to exclude the impact of the Unitrans operating results to the gain on the sale, we are commenting on full year results comparison. Revenue adjusted for Unitrans -- Unitrans revenues of $67.6 million in 2017 increased 9.5% to $2.216 billion.

The net operating loss of $58.5 million in 2018 was higher than the $36.5 million operating loss in 2017. However again adjusting for Unitrans which in the 2017 period positively -- was positively impacted by the gain on the sale of Unitrans of $35.4 million and the $5.8 million of operating income generated before the sale. Both periods were negatively impacted by costs related to the corporate restatement process or operating restructuring, which totaled $22.2 million in 2018 and $22.3 million in 2017.

The 2017 period was also negatively impacted by $15.9 million loss on debt extinguishment and $4.4 million of non-cash goodwill impairments in the segment following the sale of Unitrans. The net loss increased to $165.6 million in 2018 versus the net loss of $91.2 million for 2017 but this is largely attributed to increased interest expense of $160.9 million in 2018 versus $64 million in 2017.

The portion of the interest expense related to the preferred shares increased to $105.7 million in 2018 from $49.7 million in 2017. Remember these preferred shares were redeemed in February of this year. The preferred shares were outstanding for all of 2018 and we're only obtaining from May 2nd of 2017 which is part of the increase year-over-year. The interest on the preferred shares is not deductible for tax purposes which along with lower statutory rates drove a decrease in the benefit from taxes in 2018 of $9.8 million versus $25.1 million at 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 was $17.3 million, a meaningful improvement year-over-year from the negative $1.6 million ex-Unitrans in 2017.

Slide 12 shows the summary by segment and in total. Truckload & Express services adjusted EBITDA for 2018 of $37.1 million was an increase of $5.6 million or 17.8%. Performance was driven by year-over-year increase in ground and air expedited freight business as strong demand environment of higher volumes and rates and increased adjusted EBITDA. The strong performance was partially offset by increased purchase transportation of equipment lease maintenance and IT cost for the segment.

Less-Than-Truckload revenues declined by 2.4% to $452.3 million for 2018 due to increased shipping volumes as we focused on our core service areas and despite higher fuel surcharges and rates. The LTL adjusted EBITDA loss for 2018 decreased slightly to $23 million from loss of $22 million in 2017. Contributing factors are the lower revenues and higher line haul rates due to tight market conditions for purchase power and higher spot prices paid to brokers over the course of the year.

Ascent result for 2018 compared to 2017 excluding the impact of the Unitrans showed improvements in revenue, operating income and adjusted EBITDA with the domestic freight management, international freight forward in retail consolidation all generated positive revenue and earnings. Ascent revenues ex unit trans were up year-over-year by 14% to $573.1 million and adjusted EBITDA increased by 27.7% to $33.5 million. Again, Mike will provide more color on these segments in his discussion of business trends.

My last slide 14, I'm going to skip this one -- my last slide is going to be 14, which reflects the change in our capitalization during 2018 and more importantly in early 2019. And we -- as we have discussed in the past, the preferred stock was recorded as debt for GAAP and accounting purposes. As the value of the preferred grew the capitalization became weighted to the debt side.

The significant transactions that incurred in February of 2019 transform the capital structure and improved our operating liquidity. The $450 million rights offering closed on February 25, and two days later in February 27, the new ABL bank facility and bank term loan closed. The proceeds from each transactions allowed us to fully redeem the preferred stock, pay off our prior term, improve -- and improve liquidity for operating purposes by over $45 million.

Even before completion of these transactions we’re able to add fleet equivalents financed by the capital finance companies of OEM manufacturers and other lenders. This allowed us to add approximately $25 million of fleet equipment in the fourth quarter and $54 million during 2018. Today, we have over $70 million of liquidity under our new ABL structure and adequate financing commitments to replace aging tractors and trailers to add capacity and upgrade the fleet which we expect will cause the impact, fleet rent expense, and repairs and maintenance.

Now let me turn the call over to Mike, our President and Chief Operating Officer, who will discuss the trends in our businesses.

Mike Gettle

Good morning, and thanks Terry. I'm pleased to be able to share some additional commentary regarding the operations in each of our segments. And I’m now on chart 16. Our Truckload & Express revenue in Q4 was $301 million and declined by 4.8% over 2017 Q4. Our adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million and declined by 15.4% over 2017 Q4.

Our Truckload & Express strategy is centered around integrations that improve our scale and right-size our capacity to address both scheduled and unscheduled freight needs. Looking at active on demand, we see that the primary driver of the revenue shortfall in our Truckload & Express segment was our air revenue which has declined by 25.5% primarily related to brokered aircraft which have a more modest impact on profitability.

Our ground revenue declined by 2.5% in Q4 and the volume of air loads and the rates for both ground and air expedite continue to moderate from their peak levels in Q4 of 2017 and Q1 of 2018. Our over the road capabilities include scheduled and expedited dry van, temperature controlled, and flatbed. While revenues are growing modestly in our dry van fleet, margin continues to underperform as a result of increases in our maintenance and other fleet related expenses.

Our temperature control fleet is producing less revenue than a year ago due to fleet reductions associated with our Q2 2018 integration. But this unit continues to improve its margins both sequentially and over the prior year. Our Q4 intermodal growth of 4.8% was driven from improvement in rates per load which has been partially offset by reductions in load counts.

Turning to LTL on chart 17, our revenue in Q4 was $108 million and decreased by 6.2% over 2017 Q4. Our Q4 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $8.3 million, it was approximately $2.5 million or 23% lower than a year ago. Our Q4 loss widened from 2018 Q3 due to typical seasonal patterns in some emerging revenue softness in November and December.

Our strategy at Roadrunner Freight is to focus on our core competency as a metro-to-metro long haul carrier. This includes three main elements, reducing their pickup and delivery footprint to remove unprofitable areas and redeploy assets to more focused lanes, using sales and pricing discipline to drive volume in the strategic lanes and driving improvements in shipment reliability and visibility to investments in technology, centralization of our teams, and process harmonization across the network.

Our Q4 revenue decline of 6.2% was driven by a reduction in shipments per day of 17.5%, which reflects our continued focus on reducing our pickup and delivery footprint, reducing on profitable freight, improving our freight profile and building density and strategic lanes. While shipment counts declined, this focus produced improved Q4 revenue per shipment and yield with revenue per shipment including fuel increasing by 11.4% and yield including fuel increasing by 6.2% as compared with a year ago and a 4.9% increase in weight per shipment is also a reflection of our improving freight profile.

We continue to enjoy success in driving more Roadrunner Freight revenue into our metro-to-metro tier 1 lanes with 64.7% of our revenue in Q4 in tier 1 lanes is compared with 58% in the fourth quarter of 2017. From a cost perspective, our focus on yield, reducing service areas and improving our freight profile is improving our pickup and delivery cost. And our line haul costs have improved due to network planning and efficiency as well as lower purchase transportation cost versus Q4 2017. Personnel and other operating expenses have not been reduced in proportion to shipment volume due to our continued investment in people, processes and technology.

Turning to Ascent Global Logistics on chart 18, our revenue in Q4 was $148 million and increased by 12.6%. Our adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million and was 15.9% higher than 2017 in Q4. Our strategy in Ascent is based on improved integration which enables easier access to more of our brokerage capability by more of our customers. As part of this integration, we are making investments to consolidate our IT capabilities onto one domestic Transportation Management System.

Revenue was flat in our domestic freight management business as modest growth and brokered loads was offset by a reduction in the fleet used to back up our brokerage in certain tight lanes. International freight forwarding accelerated its growth to 49% in Q4 from expanded volumes at current and new customers including some potential acceleration of shipments in anticipation of potential future tariff impacts as well as rate increases. In our retail consolidation revenue growth remains strong, but has moderated to 18% due to fewer new customer starts during the quarter.

That concludes our comments on the operating segments and I'll turn the presentation back over to Curt.

Curt Stoelting

Thanks Mike and thanks Terry. Moving on to slide 19, I’ll just take a minute to give an update on our business improvements and our financial outlook.

On slide 20, you've seen this slide before, we are tracking and reporting on our business improvement in key -- in five key phases. We are now in the second phase of our business improvement, which is simplification and integration. We think the capital structure improvements that we just completed, that Terry detailed will represent a key inflection point in the business improvement process, and will allow us to move more quickly into the next phases.

On slide 21, you can see that we have plans in place for both our performing and non-performing businesses. If you do the math on that chart, you'll see that two-thirds of our businesses are now stable and growing. Active On-Demand and Ascent have led the way followed by our recently restructured flatbed temperature controlled and intermodal businesses. All of these businesses improved in 2018 and are positioned for success and growth in 2019. We are equally focused on our underperforming dry van businesses and LTL segment.

In the case of dry van, we are developing plans to streamline these businesses, very similar to the work that we did last year in temperature controlled. For LTL, we have made structural improvements and we are seeing positive operating metrics that Mike Gettle just covered. We expect to see revenue and profit improvement beginning in Q2 of 2019, when we begin to lap the service area and profile revenue reductions, we initiated in Q2 of 2018.

On slide 22, it provides a detailed summary of the simplification and integration efforts within each of our segments. I’m not going to take time to go through all of the stuffs here, but I think these are all things that are giving us confidence as we move forward with each of our segments.

On slide 23, we’ll just update a couple other key initiatives in the third quarter as Terry mentioned we began to upgrade our fleet equipment. These efforts will continue throughout 2019 and that will provide benefits and our safety and fuel efficiency, reduce our maintenance and short-term leasing costs and improve our service levels and productivity across the Roadrunner fleets. Newer equipment also improves the work experience for our drivers and in the case of LTL for our dockworkers and in both cases retention is key with both drivers and dockworkers.

We will continue to invest in IT enhancements and new capabilities across all three segments. As we said before, we are increasing our efforts to improve our internal controls and our corporate functions to support our growth in 2019 and beyond. Lastly, we remain focused on key financial goals such as return on invested capital and the normalization of operating margins across our businesses.

Finishing up on slide 24, which provides a good summary of today’s discussion and the positive trends that support our financial outlook, we’ve already discussed the benefits from the recent capital structure improvements. As we look at 2019, we are expecting adjusted EBITDA improvements in all three segments.

Over time, improving dry van and LTL results are expected to add significant value to Roadrunner and longer term we expect to improve Truckload & Express Services and LTL segment margins to be in line with peer group margins. Current improvements and structural changes that we are making in the business are expected to increase our resiliency and success throughout the natural industry cycles.

With that, we'll turn it over for a Q&A session. Sarah, are you there?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Bruce Chan with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Bruce Chan

Just a few questions here and I think I'd like to start with the TES segment specifically with the active on demand division. Obviously the 25% plus decline in air and fleet brokerage wasn't ideal. And obviously a lot of that has to do with tough comps year-over-year. But it seems like maybe there was a little bit more coming from maybe some of the deceleration in the macro. So if you could maybe just talk about how much of that decline was expected and given the outlook for the year what you expect that business to do for the rest of 2019? I think that'll be very helpful.

Mike Gettle

All right. Good morning Bruce, this is Mike. It’s a great question, very relevant given our Q4 experience. Active On-Demand is an event driven business. Any kind of disruption in the supply chain strikes and floods et cetera. In any month or quarter, we can have some volatility and we've seen that throughout the history of the business. And as you said, we have some tougher comps both in Q4 of 2017 and Q1 of 2018 when the businesses are operating really at peak levels. But as we look at that business over any kind of rolling longer term period, these events while they're unique tend to repeat. And so, we're not at this point changing our outlook for 2019 based on these Q4 results.

Bruce Chan

Okay thanks. That's helpful. And really the reason why I ask is because as you turn around a lot of the different pieces of the business specifically the drive in OTR and the LTL business, I think a lot of investors have been looking at certainly a sense, but also the Active On-Demand business is kind of bolstering operations and it seems like with a good bit of volatility on the Active On-Demand side that that presents a good bit of risk in certainly earnings volatility for the company and the stock. Is there anything that you can do to sort de-risk or smooth out the business in that Active On-Demand?

Curt Stoelting

Well, we've done a number of things, Bruce as you know. We've fought dramatically over the last three years increased the amount of ground expedite that we're brokering and we're running off of our proprietary [Indiscernible] on demand and what that does is, it does help offset some of the volatility in the air business.

The air business is the most volatile. But as Mike mentioned and as you pointed out we had unprecedented levels of both ground and air expedite in Q4 of 2017 and Q1 of 2018. And we know we knew that that wasn't going to repeat itself. And we didn't plan for that in our plans for 2019. And over the longer term if you look at a 12, 24 and 36 month rolling profitability view of active on demand it's actually very stable. So we just we will point out the volatility on a month to month and quarter to quarter basis to our investors but we also reassure them that it's a very well-positioned well-run business that does generate significant free cash flow over a longer period of time.

Bruce Chan

Okay that's helpful. And then kind of turning it over to the drive van side, can you talk about where you are in that turnaround process. And what we should expect as far as the completion date or completion timeline, obviously a lot of the big issues in the past couple of quarters have been related to equipment. So any visibility in terms of the fleet refreshments that are coming in, and when you expect some of these margin pressures to subside

Curt Stoelting

Sure. I’ll let Mike -- I’ll let Mike handle that one and I may have a few comments at the end.

Mike Gettle

Yeah. Okay. Bruce we're just at the outset now of that streamlining effort. We have three businesses in drive van which have overlapping and or complementary lane. So there's a nice opportunity for us to improve our density, our customer and freight selection. We also have equipment that is older There is the nice opportunity for us to improve our density or customer in freight selection. We also have equipment that is older and has a less favorable maintenance and fuel economy and we have a variety of types of capacity between company ICs and some dedicated carriers.

So there's some opportunity both in the lanes and in the types of capacity. And then obviously we have multiple systems and the opportunity to streamline that together with operations in the back office. So to get to the time frame, we're right at the outset and we expect this to be progressing throughout 2019. I think it will take us much of 2019 to fully bet that in. But we can see benefits that will be building throughout the year.

Curt Stoelting

Yeah. Bruce agree with Mike. I think I would point to the temp control restructuring we did last year where we started with three or four different operating companies with a fleet of 600 or 700 trucks and there we had the complication of the refer trailer pools as well that we had to analyze and consolidate and we get that work done and it took us about six months, I'd say from start to finish.

Now this dry van is a bigger operating group - that the combined group is bigger. It's over a thousand trucks. But it's not dissimilar in terms of the types of analysis and the types of potential that we have. If you’re member on TAM control, that business was losing money pretty much on a monthly basis. And after -- pretty much right after the restructuring, we were able to start generating positive returns from that business almost immediately. And now we feel that business is very well-positioned for future growth. So I think it does take a little bit of time but we've got some experience at it and we've got a good team throughout dry van that's working every day to now figure out the best way to move forward. So we'll keep you updated.

Bruce Chan

Okay. Great. And then maybe if you could go through a similar discussion with regard to LTL, again what are some of the guide posts that we should be looking for throughout the year and what's been the progress to date so far? And especially with regard to maybe some of the footprint reductions kind of where are you in that process and when do we expect to have kind of an optimized footprint and terminal network?

Curt Stoelting

Yeah, Bruce, we’ve always said and you’ve said the same thing as the network business, LTL will take longer to recover than other businesses. We've already recovered or that we’re in the process of recovering. And we are taking a very long-term view here in that. We could have reduced expenses and reduced the amount of losses over the last couple of years, but what we’ve decided to do is to build it right. We ended up really having to build it up from the ground with entirely new management team led by Frank Hurst, who’s doing a great job.

We like her management team there, but they’re really building it from the ground up terminal by terminal, lane by lane, customer by customer. And we see the progress they’re making, I know what hasn’t come through in the financials yet, but we’re confident that it will. So, I’ll let Mike get into some of the more specifics, but that business is -- when we -- when that business turns positive and it will turn positive that will be a key value generator for Roadrunner.

Mike Gettle

In terms of the progress, Bruce, most of the changes that we need to make in terms of the management team, a lot of the technology and the process harmonization have been done and we're in the process of bedding all those in, so that they're effective throughout the entire network.

In terms of the freight profile specifically those changes to reduce our footprint were initiated just about this time last year and ran I'd say from the end of February into April and early May. It’s a continual process, but that's when the bulk of that was done. So, as we get into Q2, we're going to be lapping the periods where that freight at the end of Q2 was already out of the network and so that should impact our growth rate pretty favorably. We're still targeting to exit 2019 at breakeven or generating slight profit

Bruce Chan

Okay. That's very helpful. And then now that we're three months into the year or almost three months into the year, can you give us some maybe updates on how your yield discussions and your volume has been progressing through the quarter in LTL, especially on the yield fronts and now we’ve seen maybe some softening macro trends, maybe as we’ve seen some capacity easing as they’ve been more difficult to get rate from customers or are you still kind of moving on target?

Mike Gettle

Hey Bruce, we still got three weeks left, give us that. I think every transportation would tell you that March is kind of important so let’s not cut it offshore. We know it’s been chasing you.

Bruce Chan

What’s the expectation that the things can improve.

Curt Stoelting

Yeah. I know. I’m just teasing you, but go ahead Mike.

Mike Gettle

Yeah. Hey Bruce, In Q4, our contract renewals were at about 7.8% which I think is still pretty good. We're going to be -- the issue is really more we're now increasingly lapping a lot of the yield activities that took place. So I’d expect that our Q1 contract renewals will come in couple of points below that. But we're still because the service and the customer experience is improving. We're able to match that up with some pricing. So I think we'll be able to continue to make progress on our yield front throughout this year.

Roadrunner LTL on a historical basis has done well in I’d say softer economic markets, they were early out in 2010, because in those markets customers and shippers are looking to optimize their freight spend and we can be part of that. So we really believe the business benefits to a certain extent when the economy is a little choppier and it also helps it does that truckload spot rates are down because it's an input cost for part of our line haul and LTL. So the combination of those two things created nice natural hedge that maybe other LTLs don’t naturally have.

Bruce Chan

Okay. And since you mentioned the service aspect, I'm wondering if you can share any improvements that you've had on the service front. I mean it doesn't have to be an absolute on-time or claims percentage, but maybe in terms of a point improvement year-over-year. Do you have any metrics there that you can share with us?

Curt Stoelting

Well, we’re tracking service with more diligence than we ever have. And I'm so proud of our team for really doing at the right way. We haven't disclosed those service numbers at this point. I think we probably will in the future. But if you look at how we're doing in our core lanes, our long-haul metro to metro, as Mike and Frank call them our Tier 1 lanes, we definitely have not only seen the service metrics on time improve, but we've also just seen the reliability increase. So we're excited about that.

What we need to improve the rest of the network is more density. And again we're going to be lapping kind of running off the bad freight and we would expect over the rest of - really beginning in Q2 and for the rest of 2019, it will be adding density throughout the network which will again help us across all of our lanes, improve service metrics and reliability.

Bruce Chan

Okay, so that's helpful. Switching gears a little bit to a sense, I'm curious about the prime business that's one that we don't necessarily talk about too much, but I guess first, can you share with us what the customer concentration looks like there. And then second, and maybe you'll see where I'm getting at here. We've seen a lot of announcements from very large retail and e-com customers that they have been in sourcing certain amount of business, there was an announcement from Amazon that they were going to look to reduce the amount of direct fulfillment in favor of vendor fulfilled shipments, is there any risk to your business there, does that concern you at all and how can you maybe navigate around that in terms of your strategy?

Curt Stoelting

Sure we love our Ascent business. We think it's very well-positioned, we have kind of three keys service components. Mike mentioned in his comments that we're working hard to kind of finish the systems integration within our domestic freight management business and get the whole team, on one TMS which will have some real benefits to our customers and some real efficiencies internally. So we're excited about where that business is heading, our international freight forwarding business grew nicely in the fourth quarter.

We expect that to continue to grow, there is some nice trends happening despite all the noise around the tariffs, there's some real business -- good business activity happening that's going to -- I think be good for our international freight forwarding business throughout 2019 and then lastly you mentioned Prime which is our retail consolidation business, it’s really nice business very well-positioned there isn't -- there isn't any large customer concentration there.

Bruce in fact over the last few years we've really been working to reduce our customer concentration and you know we've got a very stable group of recurring customers and we keep adding new customers to the mix and the value we provide there really know the benefactor is our large retailers such as Walmart and other large retailers. They're not the customer but they're the benefactor of the service we provide and you know by taking what would be LTL shipments and turning them into truckload shipments everybody wins, the manufacturer, the supplier to Walmart saves money. Walmart saves money and we make money.

So, we think it’s really a great business and off of our current footprint, we believe we can dramatically improve the profits that we earn. So we're not seeing any real impact in that business right now from some of the changes that you mentioned. And again we have continued to invest in the team and then the technology and in the enhanced capabilities to continue to grow and diversify that business.

Bruce Chan

Okay. Great. And then just back to the tariff-free shipping I mean it sounds like the outlook for the international freight forwarding business is pretty good. I think there are a lot of people out there that are expecting somewhat of an air pocket here in 1Q. Have you seen that -- has other business been strong enough to offset any potential inventory pre-loading and then what are your expectations there given that we do have a couple of weeks left in March?

Curt Stoelting

Yeah, I can't really comment on the overall industry trends. Our business -- we were very much still in niche business here. We like the business and we intend to grow it. I think we're kind of maybe bucking the trends and we have added some new customers. And we've also opened up some additional exports that we think will drive positive trends throughout 2019. So I don't know we're a good barometer for the overall international transport business. But what I can tell you is, I like what our management team has done there and we’re increasing our capabilities and we’re going after bigger and bigger customers. So I think we’ve got a lot of room to grow.

Bruce Chan

Are you seeing any more competition on that kind of core Transpak trade lane, I mean it seems like we’ve been fortunate here in the U.S. to have some pretty healthy import demand growth, I think that the lane concentration has sort of reflected that strength, we've heard that we're starting to see more competition and more interest from some of the big European players maybe from some of the upstart digital forwarders out there. Can you comment briefly on how you see the competitive environment shaping up?

Curt Stoelting

Bruce, because our business is smaller and a niche player, I think some of the macro headwinds don't impact us as much and we can bring on new talent, new customers and there's so much share out there to be gained that we don't see that right now is quite as much of a headwind.

Mike Gettle

Yeah. I think the bigger and longer term macro trend is and this has been going on I think for a number of years as you're seeing less share in the larger providers. So this is a business where service is really important. And I think that will be the case for a long, long time because it's just the nature of it. The risk associated we’re not doing the job right and having the combined freight forwarding and custom brokerage ability, I think makes it very sticky. But I think overall the trend has been away from the larger consolidators in this industry and the growth has really been in smaller niche businesses like we have.

Bruce Chan

Okay. Interesting. So when you talk about winning some new customers is that mostly then coming from those larger consolidators?

Mike Gettle

No. It’s coming from all over. In some cases, we may have customers that need more capabilities. So we were able to market to those customers, but generally I think we're targeting in terms of our customer base, larger customers, larger as it relates to our current customer base. I don’t know exactly where they’re coming from. And then we also have a good group of existing customers that are -- that we’re retaining and are growing. So, just a combination.

Bruce Chan

Okay. All right great. You know tying everything together. You know given the results this past quarter given what you've seen so far this year you know obviously it's still a you know a ways out, but you've had that you know roughly $100 million EBITDA target for 2020. How do you feel about that target given everything that's happened still on plan little bit more conservative, a little bit more optimistic.

Mike Gettle

Well I think, we're going to we're going to do everything possible to stay on that target. You know we don't know what the economic or market conditions are going to be. But you know there's so many things that we control around that that you know we continue to focus on that. I think, we've got multiple ways to win. So more to come as the year develops we're still early on here in 2019.

I think, you've heard from everybody else on their calls about weather impact in the first quarter. So Nomura is immune from that. And that will have an impact I think on everybody's Q1s. But I think as I talked with customers and we talked with other folks in the industry we are still expecting 2019 to be a good year at Roadrunner and probably a good year in the transportation and logistics business overall.

Bruce Chan

Okay. Very helpful. Just a couple final housekeeping questions maybe best suited for Terry here. You know wondering if you have any CapEx guidance for 2019? Any expectations on tax rate? And also any update on the timing of the potential reverse split?

Terry Rogers

Yeah. In terms of tax rates starting in that order, we’ll be somewhere closer to statutory rates this year now that we have moved off of the having the non-deductible interest expense from the preferred shares. In term of CapEx, the numbers we put out there $60 million to $65 million, we're still continuing to revisit that and figure out how we can best maximize the potential of the fleet. So, we'll continue to monitor that number. And then in terms of the stock split we're still working on that. We would expect to get that completed sometime early second quarter.

Bruce Chan

Okay. And that's still expected to be a 35 to one or is that in flocks?

Terry Rogers

We're still looking at the exact ratios. So we'll make a decision on that. And again we'll get an announcement out in due course, but we have plenty of time to get that done and stay in compliance with the New York Stock Exchange.

Bruce Chan

Okay, great. Well. Thank you for the time gentlemen. I really appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Chelsea Mitchell

Okay. There are no other questions.

Operator

Our next question…

Curt Stoelting

We have another one? Okay, go ahead.

Operator

Yes, sir. It comes from Boris Senderzon with Hilbar Capital. Your line is now open.

Boris Senderzon

Good morning. I have a question about your refinancing specifically on the term loan. I noticed that the margin has increased since the refinance, so that’s question one. And second one, I know this also that it was one of the lenders, and I was wondering if you could make a comment on that. Thank you.

Terry Rogers

Sure. We ran a process where we talk to a number of potential term loan providers who would help us on. The market was defined really by that as we move down the path the Elliott also did on that in putting what was the most attractive combination with BMO who's the agent on that, the most attractive combination of advanced rates and spreads. So those spreads are market spreads. The fees were very much in line with the market and we had a little bit more advanced rate out of it during the structure that we did. So it was a competitive process in Elliott with BMO turned out to be the best alternative for us.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joe Packer. He's a private investor. Your line is now open.

Joe Packer

Nice to meet you, gentlemen. I have a question regarding your new relationship with Elliott. And how do you see yourself working with them in terms of them helping you in the back office or helping you get new clients?

Curt Stoelting

Hey Joe, Thanks for your question. This is Curt. Yeah, we've actually been working -- Elliott had a couple of board seats for -- since 2017 when they made the initial investments through the preferred shares. And they have been a very good partner for us. They've been very supportive of the plans that we put in place and also challenged us to think about things differently. So, I think overall it's a very good relationship and one that I think will continue to benefit all the Roadrunner stakeholders going forward.

Joe Packer

They have a big portfolio of companies that they have a lot of influence with that certainly have trucking needs do you see or have they helped you on that side?

Curt Stoelting

They've absolutely -- it's up to us Joe as you know, but they've absolutely opened doors for us that and created opportunities for us that we wouldn't have been able to do our own. So we will continue to take advantage of the access and knowledge that they have.

Joe Packer

Well, they have a great -- far greater interest today than they had in seven communities. I would hope so.

Curt Stoelting

Yeah. I can assure you they’re very interested.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would now turn the call back to Curt Stoelting for any further remarks.

Curt Stoelting

Okay. Thank you, Sarah, and I want to thank everybody for joining the call today. We look forward to speaking to you on future calls. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude today's program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.