Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) CEO Ramzi Hermiz on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary DeThomas - VP, Corporate Controller

Ramzi Hermiz - President & CEO

Lillian Etzkorn - SVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Richard Carlson - BMO Capital Markets

Gwen Shi - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tom Harenburg - Carl M. Hennig Inc.

Alan Weber - Robotti & Company Advisors, LLC

George Gaspar - Private Investor

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Shiloh Industries First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Gary DeThomas, Vice President, Corporate Controller of the Company. Please go ahead, sir.

Gary DeThomas

Good day. Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in Shiloh Industries first quarter 2019 results conference call. I'm joined on today's call by Ramzi Hermiz, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lillian Etzkorn, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I will begin by reviewing our legal disclosure regarding forward-looking statements. I would like to remind all participants that certain statements made during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. Although, such statements reflect our current reasonable judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results might differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. You can find information concerning why the actual results might differ from statements made today and in our management discussion and analysis of financial condition as well as the results of operation and our filings with the SEC. Our earnings press release was issued today and has been posted to our website at shiloh.com on our Investor Relations page. The earnings press release contains reconciliations of certain non-GAAP numbers presented on this call today, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share. Our Form 10-Q will be filed later today with the SEC. A replay of today's call will be available. Instructions for the replay are included in today's press release.

I will now turn the call over to Ramzi Hermiz, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Ramzi?

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you, Gary, and thank you to all for participating on the call. I will begin with some comments on Shiloh's technology positively impacted our business performance in the quarter, followed by updates on launch activity and new business wins, wrapping up with some color on the focused initiatives that we’ve been discussing recently. Lillian will then walk you through the financials in more details.

Technology is a clear differentiator in any industry. Shiloh continues to develop and commercialize propulsion agnostic technology that is valuable to our customers, and equally important benefits the environment. This development is enabling Shiloh to progress our strategy to position the company as a technology leader by providing breakthrough lightweighting, value-added solutions to the market.

We saw the positive impact of our technology commercialization in the first quarter, as our revenue grew by 4.5% to $259 million, a Shiloh record for the first quarter and a great result when compared to the 4.3% decline in North America and Europe market production.

We continue to expand the reach of our technology and our products globally with 27% of our revenue coming from Europe and Asia, and 73% of our revenue from North America. Our business in China while in early stages, continues to ramp up. Shiloh grew its China revenue by more than 20% in the quarter, a favorable statistic when compared to the market which declined during 2018 and is expected to increase by just 3% for 2019, further evidence of the demand for our lightweighting value-added products.

Our innovative products and technology have positioned us to grow with our customers in the region and to take advantage of exciting new opportunities that continue to present themselves. As we move from launch phase to production, we expect to see positive financial performance contribution from our China operations during the second half of 2019.

We also have a great opportunity to benefit from Tesla's recently announced plans to expand in the region, given our existing relationship and our leading technology solutions for the EV market.

The European market remains an important growth opportunity for Shiloh and we believe we are well positioned to win in the region. With an uncertain economic backdrop, industry sources are forecasting a market volume decline of approximately 4.5% this year. However, we continue to anticipate that the region will represent more than 30% of our revenue in the coming years based on our programs, investments in the region and customer relationships.

In North America, our lightweighting solutions continue to be well received. We are excited to have Shiloh content on four of the nine finalists for the 2019 North American Car Truck and Utility of the Year award, including the Ram 1500, which was the Truck of the Year winner.

And North American region was impacted in the quarter by softening industry production trends during the period, which included certain OE shutdowns during the holidays. As we look forward in North America, we continue to see softening demand and mix shift from cars to SUVs, while OEMs continue to navigate the impact and uncertainty of tariffs.

Industry sources forecast North American volume to be essentially unchanged for the full-year, following a 1% increase in the first quarter. We anticipate a modest volume decline for the balance of the year. We are also closely watching industry trends and we will continue to proactively align our resources and structure with demand.

While there are concerns around industry volumes, we are excited about the number of new product launches that Shiloh has this year, which we will expect to offset some of the anticipated future market decline. As discussed during our year-end call, launch activity for 2019 is elevated. We have 17 major launches occurring in 9 different facilities in 5 countries and 3 continents, a representation of a transforming Shiloh.

In Q1, we are well into 9 of our -- of the 14 launches scheduled for the first half. While we are making progress and continue to receive positive feedback from our customers, there is still more work to be completed. As you all know, the launch process is complex and creates short-term challenges as our operations bring new employees, new equipment and new technologies online.

In the short-term, these upfront cost and inefficiencies impact margins, but we see a clear path to generate improved margins in the second half of 2019 as we move from launch to normalized production volume. In the quarter, we generated new business wins representing $290 million over the life of the programs, nearly 3x higher than a year-ago levels. These win include Shiloh's innovative products that were sourced on large global platforms, including a number of notable trucks, SUVs and CUVs.

We had new business wins with BMW, Daimler, Honda, FCA and Scania, among others, with products such as cradles and structural stamping. Collectively these represent exciting growth opportunities across all regions and are reflective of the acceptance of our leading technology. Our products are found in electric vehicles, hybrids and clean combustion engine vehicles.

Now to touch on some of the projects and initiatives that the team is working on. New business wins are finding their way into some of our recently acquired European operations. While we simultaneously focus on integrating the facilities purchased from Brabant.

As you may recall, we have three primary objectives with this acquisition. Obtain innovative products and process technology, add new capacity for business growth and strong team members and three, provide backup capacity for critical technology that has been rolled out globally.

When Shiloh acquired the facilities in Oss, Netherlands and Verres, Italy, both were our new business hold with many of their customers with expected volume declines. As a key element of our acquisition recovery strategy, we've successfully worked to get the facilities operating with Shiloh's stringent global standards allowing each facility to receive customer approval to accept new business as well as contingency site for existing programs, providing risk mitigation for our customers and great partnering opportunities for Shiloh.

I would be remiss, if I did not comment on how I continue to be impressed with the engineering talent and innovation capabilities of our new team members. During the quarter, we won a major European program with a contract value of nearly $200 million and with the launch in 2021. A primary driver of this win is our industry-leading technology in structural aluminum. More specifically, our innovative casting process, which enables aluminum to be welded to aluminum with high integrity, which allows it to be used on critical structural components. We are taking advantage of this differentiated technology and now deploying it globally.

We are also quoting on multiple platforms with major global OEMs for our Verres, facility and remain confident we will be able to announce additional wins in both of these facilities in the coming quarters. On the operational improvement front, our North American restructuring activities progressed during the quarter as we continue to reduce fixed costs throughout our business.

We are also using the Brabant integration project as an opportunity to evaluate our combined European capabilities and strategically shift production to the most efficient locations and facilities. In addition, as we continue to watch current industry trend and market dynamics, we are working closely with our customers to understand their production strategies and product plans so that we optimally align our global operations. These actions line up well with our ongoing strategy to structure our business in a manner that it enables us to adapt to the variability of our customers and market cycles.

In January, we completed the closure of our Pendergrass facility as well as a reduction in force in North America and Europe flexing to volume. We continue to align our business with volume trends and remain focused on improving efficiencies to enable us to respond to potential changes in the cycle. We will continue to focus on ways to reduce fixed costs and streamline our global business and will remain diligent should market conditions warrant additional actions.

In addition, we feel that it is imperative to improve operational efficiency not only through facility consolidation, but through technology and systems. We are implementing tools to better leverage data to improve equipment performance and supply chain efficiency. This transformation will include consistent consolidation and simplified processes, which will deliver improvements in operations, capacity planning and customer support along with improved profitability.

We've made good progress with the design phase and will begin a multiyear rollout of the systems to manufacturing plant, starting with the pilot launch in March. This initiative is more than a new ERP installation. It is a complete process and system upgrade that will bolster our infrastructure allowing us to leverage to improve operational efficiency and rapid decision-making. We are moving another step closer through an industry 4.0 model with this first step along our journey.

To recap, as we add depth to our technology offering and expand our global capabilities, we continue to see significant opportunity to drive Shiloh content per vehicle higher. In addition, our new facilities in Europe are strengthening our global competitiveness, which is creating opportunities to not only provide content per vehicle, but to increase the platforms we're on with existing customers and engage new customers. Collectively, these represent exciting longer-term opportunity for Shiloh.

We are taking advantage of the opportunity that our technology and our products are presenting, as we continue to win new and profitable business. From an operational perspective, we've made significant progress with our launches and restructuring initiative that we believe will drive future growth and profitability. And we are closely monitor -- monitoring changes to the industry conditions in our key markets. And importantly, began our adaptability initiative more than a year-ago to better position Shiloh in a dynamic industry.

With that, I'll hand it over to Lillian to address the financials in more detail.

Lillian Etzkorn

Thank you, Ramzi. During the quarter, we were very active with our launch efforts and made good progress procuring for future production. I’m proud of the efforts made by our operations and our engineers who spent time over the Christmas holiday to successfully launch multiple program meeting customer needs. As our launches continue to ramp up, we anticipate higher volumes and improved margins in the second half of the year with premium costs subsiding and improving operating efficiencies taking hold.

Revenue in the quarter increased by 4.5% to $258.9 million compared to $247.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. Growth was driven by acquisition, which contributed $21.6 million. Revenue during the quarter was also impacted by changes in currency which reduced revenue by approximately $5 million or nearly 2%.

As communicated in our 2019 guidance on last quarter's call, launch costs for the first half were expected to be high. As a result, gross profit was $13.7 million in the first quarter compared to $27.9 million in the prior year period, representing a gross margin of 5.3%. We see margins improving in the second half as a result of the reduction of premium expenses and moving towards a more normalized run rate.

For the quarter, net loss of $4.7 million compared to a net income of approximately $4.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. We reported a pre-tax loss of $7.8 million in the quarter. Adjusted loss per basic share was $0.03 compared to net income of $0.15 per basic share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.6 million for the first quarter compared to $15.6 million in the prior year period. Similar to gross profit, the year-over-year reduction was driven by higher launch related costs. We remain focused on our product strategy, while pursuing opportunities for operational improvement.

Our restructuring activities remain on plan incurring approximately $3 million of cost during the quarter. We expect to incur additional costs over the next 12 months with future restructuring actions based on market conditions, customer actions and other factors.

As of January 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $11.7 million. Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $6.4 million and we invested $15.7 million in capital equipment. Net borrowings under our revolving line of credit were $238.6 million and our leverage ratio was 3.2x on a net debt to trailing 12 months adjusted EBITDA basis. Longer-term, we continue to target leverage in the mid 2s, while managing investments to grow the business.

Turning to our outlook for 2019. Our end market assessment remains consistent with current industry forecast for volume to be down slightly year-over-year. We continue to expect our new business activity will allow us to outperform the market decline. While we are pleased with new business going into production, there is a short-term financial impact given the concentrated number of launches and complexity of the products being launched.

While the market remains dynamic, we are pleased to be reiterating our stated 2019 revenue guidance of approximately $1 billion to $1.15 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $62 million to $70 million. This is consistent with what we communicated at the end of our prior fiscal year and we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to improve over the course of fiscal 2019 with the first quarter results just reported be in the low points for the year.

We continue to see margins accelerating to a more normalized run rate in the second half of the year as our higher value-added products begin to contribute more meaningfully. Overall, as we look forward, we remain encouraged about our ability to deliver our commitments.

I will now turn the call back over to Ramzi for some summary remarks.

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you, Lillian. In summary, we are positioned to manage market uncertainty with our operational flexibility in the short-term and content per vehicle opportunities in the long-term. We are focused on executing our new product launches in a manner that meets our customers performance expectations, while keeping costs in accordance with plan.

And we continue to see and execute on opportunities to strengthen our operational footprint to remain aligned with our customers as we integrate our new facilities in Europe and expand select facilities in North America and in China. These efforts combined with our drive towards an industry 4.0 model, position the company for success.

With that, operator, we are now ready to go to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. The first question comes from the line of Richard Carlson with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Richard Carlson

Hey, good morning, guys.

Ramzi Hermiz

Good morning, Richard.

Richard Carlson

So, solid top line performance you had in the quarter. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit more about that. It looks like after I take out the acquisitions, went down a little bit organically, you still outperformed with the market did. How much of that was mix driven and maybe some of the launches you already had into some of your volume?

Ramzi Hermiz

The -- you're correct. The acquisitions did bring some of the revenue in there, but overall the business has performed well. And when you look at our content on trucks, that shift is being recognized. The launches have begun, we were starting, as I mentioned on the statement earlier about 9 out of 14 launches, already have started to progress. So we are starting to see some of that volume translate. So it's been good mix. It's -- many of the right customers, many of the right product. So we feel comfortable on that front. When we look out for the balance of the year, I think we are going to see a little bit as some of the programs phase out. We are going to see probably moving a little bit more towards the general market and then launch -- as launch has start to ramp up going forward, we would see that a slight pickup. But right now we are -- good quarter. We managed through, again, many of our first quarter items is where our customers are on shutdown. So even that strength of that quarter, it was a solid top line quarter. The focus really is driving on the launches and getting through the launches as we’ve mentioned, a lot of launch activity through the quarter, a lot of as Lillian said in her statement, a lot of the team spent time over the Christmas holidays. We're launching in Mexico. We had a lot of plants in Mexico are going through some launches for some truck programs and the team did an outstanding job. So, I do want to -- at least on the call as many Shiloh team members are on the call, recognize a lot of efforts from our operations in our team members, our engineers which spent their holidays doing launches.

Richard Carlson

Got it. Thank you. And then, you were very well-balanced across your three product brands for 2018, assuming though there's probably -- you’re going to see some shifts with all these launches. What are some of the fastest-growing areas? I mean, is that the CastLight and the StampLight that’s faster growers?

Ramzi Hermiz

We see a lot of activity in the Cast -- in the casting side of both on the magnesium front and the aluminum front. Those are the businesses that are heavy lightweighting type of technologies. Also our BlankLight laser welding activities were seeing some significant opportunities and what we're able to do with our door inners and liftgates and really some of the new technology that aluminum laser welded technology is a new technology that customers are starting to understand the value proposition. It's a brand-new technology. Again, similar to what we do with the actual housing first to market, we see some opportunities there. Also in China with the focus on EV and what both from a lightweighting side, but also from an NVH and sound side, our ShilohCore technology in Europe -- sorry, in China a lot of activity around that as noise is so important or managing sound is so important on electrical vehicle. So we do see it happening in across a number of the different technologies that are going forward, but clearly the casting side both on the magnesium front as well as the aluminum side are important and growing. And really our current -- I mentioned that large contract win in Europe, this technology is if you think of -- you think about steel and welding steel, but the ability to design a material and a process where aluminum to be welded to aluminum is again another significant breakthrough that joining capability. So our technology around the joining aspect of mix of materials and mix materials is critical, and we see that as part of what drove this win. And this is an opportunity again to bring our technology globally. So now it's how do we rollout these technologies to different regions. And again, Europe is on a lightweighting side, leads many of the trends from a lightweighting side. And so this is a good example of Shiloh's leading technology and what we’ve been able to develop to put together.

Richard Carlson

Got it. Thank you for that. And then -- and just last one for me. SG&A was down quite a bit year-over-year. Just wondering is some of this from the restructuring efforts starting to take place, and yes, how should we expect that for the rest of the year?

Ramzi Hermiz

I would say from an SG&A side expect to see an average of about 7.5% would be is where we would feel that we would end as the average for the year. It's down about little over 8% from where we were. We close 2017, so we get some good trend on that front. Last year, in Q2, we did have our acquisition expense a little over $2 million were included in SG&A last year Q1, so that’s something that obviously been a repeat this year. And then you have a little bit of restructuring, also we had a refocus on launches. So some of the activity and kind of time and talent focused more on launches versus been involved in the SG&A. So they were more plant -- they were focused on the plant side to make sure the programs were launching well. And right now as I said, we -- the customer satisfaction is there. We are continuing to make progress on these launches. Again, a lot of activity, 9 -- 9 different facilities, 5 countries, 3 continents, we have a lot of our team spending time in the plants.

Richard Carlson

Got it. Thank you, guys. I appreciate it.

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of John Murphy with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Gwen Shi

Hi. This is Gwen Shi on for John Murphy. Kind of continuing on with the portfolio, kind of, thought have elevated steel and aluminum costs for 2018 from tariffs resulted in any tangible shift by clients to Shiloh products as you guys kind of talked about last year, or is it more that your existing consumers -- customers kind of reap those benefit shielded from the higher commodity [ph] costs?

Ramzi Hermiz

Very good question, Gwen. When you look at what is happening from a -- how we are protected is we are on resale program. So we don’t see a direct and we’ve been able to manage that -- any direct impact with our customers. So we don’t see that as a risk. What we’re seeing is and this is where our laser welding -- aluminum laser welding technology is so critical what customers are seeing is now this is an opportunity for them to offset some of the impact of tariffs. So the value prop of these technologies is actually increased in their eyes and the importance of them is increasing. So we do see that it has opened a broader discussion. Its open, let's say a window to bring some of the technologies in front of the customers, which has been a positive move. But even in the traditional steel side, some of our technology with the press hardened steels with the Gen 3 steels, where we're able to do some unique processing to the equipment is again opening up opportunities. So, while in general, we want open and free trade. We are not sitting back or I should say we’re taking advantage of what opportunities present in the marketplace. So we do see some increased level of dialogue on the subject of alternative technologies and alternative processing.

Gwen Shi

Got it. Okay. That’s helpful. And just a quick question on the launches, I mean it sounds like everything is progressing pretty much as expected or even fully better than expected. Has anything in the quarter have risen that would kind of change your expectation? And going forward, what kind of actions do you think can help mitigate those future launch costs? And as you guys like, turn over the product portfolio, what gives you guys confidence that this launch cost wont recur?

Ramzi Hermiz

All right. From a standpoint of we’re making progress on the launches. We knew when we spoke to you all in the call last year, we knew Q1 was going to be heavy. And it has been that and we are delivering to our commitments to our customers, so that obvious a good positive. We do see the cost coming down as we get through the launches, but we do see lower numbers coming into -- lower-cost going into as we get to Q2, obviously improved profitability would be a result, and we still see a more robust second half of 2019 as we discuss. So that part of the plan is moving forward and we feel confident on that front. One of the things that we've done from a -- I will say it again, a tighter control over launch costs, we have introduced a number of more robust processes. It's both from a launch readiness review standpoint trying to make sure that we're really challenging some of these things more up front, with customers to get better alignment more up front and we're seeing the result as we are working on new programs for 2020, 2121, 2022 just that process --some of the challenges of the tough discussions upfront with the customers are happening earlier as well as from a timing of looking at when these different programs rollout. So there's -- the team has put a number of different processes and controls in place that give me -- that gives me and I will say the leadership team much more confidence in the process going forward. So I think while the launch activity will be high, launch activity will still remain complex, but how do we better manage the cost on that, I think we have a model in place and I’m confident we have a model in place that can deliver a better level loaded type of approach.

Gwen Shi

Got it. Very helpful.

Ramzi Hermiz

But we did it -- in short, and really I talked about our industry But we did it -- in short, and really I talked about our industry 4.0, I’m sorry, Gwen, when we talk about our industry 4.0, part of that is going to be built into that from our operational standpoint of when we launch the equipment readiness, the ability to get more data out of the PLCs, out of the equipment to be able to respond faster to tighten -- to react more rapid timing. Just in any other AI type of environment, there is a lot of information in our equipment in these PLCs, how do we take that data and translate that data into action in response, preventive maintenance up time. So really it is making sure that we're staying on the front not only with the product technology, but making sure that we stay in front on the process technology as well.

Gwen Shi

All right. Great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you, Gwen.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Tom Harenburg with Carl M. Hennig. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Harenburg

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. In prior statements you had mentioned that approximately your goal of $1,500 on some of these vehicles. It would seem to me that the Tesla would be -- being a new vehicle and a lightweight vehicle an ideal candidate for that. Can you tell me how many dollar wise parts are on there? Or should I say how many dollars of parts are on a Tesla?

Ramzi Hermiz

Good morning, Tom. I would start with Tesla. There is really two different types of vehicles with Tesla. With the Model S, Model X, they are heavy aluminum content vehicles. And I -- while we don’t use specific dollar amounts, I will say those Tesla models are some of our highest content vehicles that we have because of the heavy or the significant amount of aluminum components. And so we're structural. We do battery housing protection. We do a lot of different components for that. So the Model S, Model X would be -- has a lot of Shiloh content. Model X, they took -- the Model 3, I’m sorry, Model 3 they took a different structural approach, and it's much more steel. Now we have a fair amount of content on a Model 3, but the architecture is different. We are working with again Tesla on other ways to help them on the Model 3 to actually lighten the Model 3. There are some interesting things that we're -- as they've got now through the launch, they’re more in their production readiness, now they go back and look at some alternatives to help on the design. So, again, all great vehicles performing -- I mean, great relationship with them. Again with Tesla we are excited about their -- the launch of their facility in China, because with our Nantong facility coming online and then from an aluminum front our ShilohCore and the NVH side, these are additional opportunities to work with them. But Tesla does have a different structure for S and X versus Model 3. But you’re correct in your assumptions. Those vehicles are high content. Now to your statement for your question around the $1,500 opportunity, we still feel that that's a good target for us. I mean, we had a full portfolio in a particular vehicle. So that is something how do we feel that, that depth of technology and depth of the relationship with the customer, and we see that happening as we go forward. So we are -- we still think that’s a good target for us to work with and we see that opportunity to improve.

Tom Harenburg

Okay. The sedan market versus the SUV/truck market, is it possible that you misjudge that market and hooked your horse to the sedan market. What percentage of your business is done in the sedan versus the SUV truck vehicle?

Ramzi Hermiz

We are -- when you look at the mix we’re probably 60-40 or approaching 60-40 cars versus trucks. While the U.S 3 is moving from sedans. When you look at the -- where we're in the cars, where with some of the Asian in the car -- with their cars, they are remaining in that sector. And then also from a standpoint on the premium side, when you look at BMW and Mercedes or Daimler, they’re still sticking with -- they still see opportunities in the premium sectors and those are the customers where we're on the sedans -- we are on sedans primarily with the Asian OEMs and we are on sedans with the, I will say, the German -- primarily German premium vehicles is where we are on sedan front. And they’ve been very resilient even in 2008, '09 time for those types of vehicles were resilient and I think it's prudent from a standpoint of how the industry can shift and will shift. Now at the same time when we talk about crossovers, CUVs, they are to a certain degree have similar automotive or sedan structure. So it's -- they raised off the ground a little bit more, they’re -- sedan on steroids, so to speak, so they still have similar architectures through a sedan. So that terminology of mix of structure is still -- we try to still say balanced with them to be resilient in different cyclicality of the industry.

Tom Harenburg

Okay. And final question. MTD was your largest shareholder and while back they moved those shares to another entity. Can you give us any reason for why they did that?

Ramzi Hermiz

MTD -- yes, you’re right, they’re a large shareholder. They had moved -- they've basically changed their structure to an LLC type of structure. And so they really just transferred their shares and created a new entity called Oak Tree and that was really more of a strategy, and that’s directly with them. They’re just shareholder in that respect. So I can't comment more on than that.

Tom Harenburg

Okay.

Ramzi Hermiz

They still own the share. They just changed the entity.

Tom Harenburg

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions and good luck.

Ramzi Hermiz

Thanks, Tom.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Alan Weber with Robotti & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Alan Weber

Good morning.

Ramzi Hermiz

Good morning, Alan.

Alan Weber

Hi. Can you talk about in the quarter the gross profit. How much of the decline was actually due to the product launches? And those launches that you talk about in the quarter, a year out what do you expect the revenues to be, just kind of in general terms?

Ramzi Hermiz

Alan, again, good morning. From a gross profit, I would say, all of that decline was associated with launch costs. And so we see that improving as we go through the quarter. So that's where those the launch costs fall into -- in that cost of goods sold type of line. That is the challenge that we have. We feel -- I mean, where we see, because I think we’re already a month into our Q2. We see that trend improving, so we know we’re -- as we get through these launch facility that number improves. When you look at the amount of business activity, what we talked about last year, roughly we're launching probably 10% to 15% of our annual volume is being basically turned over and with these launches just in the first half. So if you put it in that perspective, it is a significant mix shift of our product because in many cases, we are -- the commodity product is falling out with a new technology being put in. And so that's where we see that exit rate and that as we get through that, so from a year from now margins are considerably higher and we do feel that our 2020 type of double-digit exit going to 2021 type of number is where that really comes from is the -- is that mix shift.

Alan Weber

So, Ramzi, is it fair to look at it as the startup with a launching cost are may be higher than you would have expected, but really doesn’t -- in your view, doesn’t change once they’re in full production what your margin should be?

Ramzi Hermiz

That is correct. And they’re higher than, I would say, we expect it partly because of the concentration from a standpoint of how they occurred, how they rolled out. There are some challenges in them that we were -- that -- as we knew they were going to be difficult with new technologies. But I would say that is a good way to look at it. The total of the profitability of those programs hasn't changed long-term. And that's really where we included those costs -- those launch costs in our 2019 guidance. So we built that heavy -- that understanding of what was going to be a challenge, we built it into the '19 guidance and we still feel comfortable as Lillian reaffirmed in our performance there. We plan on the cost being high. We understood what the cost would be and they won't change the long-term opportunity as we get through them on the profitability of the program.

Alan Weber

And then the other follow-up is, when you talk about -- you talk about the strong setting of certain programs. At what point is that really behind you? And these product launches really become incremental revenue -- increase in revenue?

Ramzi Hermiz

I would say we're continuing to eliminate them or getting later and later -- kind of -- I’ve used that baseball analogy. So we are probably getting like in the seventh or eighth-inning, I mean, we’re still getting later there'll always be a little bit of changeover on the bottom, but I would say, we are getting through the bulk of that where the new business wins are -- they become of more of the incremental and that’s the technology replacing. If you think of on what the business development team accomplished this year, I mean, we booked $290 million total contract value in Q1. Last year it was $104 million on Q1. So when you look at the bookings or the opportunity on that front, some great work from the team. So I -- the strategy, the technology, the customer partnering is all going in the right way. We still got to perform on that -- we still got a block and tackle and do the day-to-day things to make sure that we’re successful, but we are seeing the results of those efforts.

Alan Weber

And then your adjusted EBITDA, it was a line item for legal and professional of a $1.6 million. What was that for?

Lillian Etzkorn

So that relates, Alan, to things such as some of the operational consulting that we have on board, some of the services to support things, such as the tax R&D credits. It's a combination of several items in there.

Alan Weber

Okay. And then did you say -- did you imply that SG&A as a percent of revenue, but actually go higher than it was in this quarter. Why is that?

Ramzi Hermiz

Yes, for the full-year we would expect it to be at 7.5% which is down from 8% last year and the year before that was 8.3%. So overall, we see a trend down on SG&A, something that we’re purposely kind of manage and to bring that lower each quarter or year to year. What we had is a lot of the efforts that we’re, let's say, refocused from some of our project work and the -- and general engineering or future, let's say, R&D projects, those team members were more focused on the launches. So what you saw is some of those costs at a high level you can say that they were seen in a cost of goods sold area versus seen more traditional SG&A So we see SG&A moving to 7.5%, but we will also see the gross margin improving at an accelerator to that, which gives you the improved EBITDA. So call it a little bit of mix.

Alan Weber

Okay. And then my last question. From your earlier comments, is China actually losing money at this point?

Ramzi Hermiz

The China for the launch cost as we launch the plants, China is, I would say, 2017 when we just had our ShilohCore, we were -- or 2018, we were generating a profit. Right now we’ve a lot of activity focused on launching of Nantong -- Nantong launches, and so then we see that being positive. So that's part of driven by launch cost. Nantong has heavy launch cost, bringing those plant up online. So that's part of that -- that’s included in the 2019 guidance was the -- that knowledge and that plant.

Alan Weber

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Ramzi Hermiz

You’re welcome.

Operator

The next question is from the line of George Gaspar, Private Investor. Please proceed with your question.

George Gaspar

Good morning, everyone.

Ramzi Hermiz

Good morning, George.

Lillian Etzkorn

Good morning.

George Gaspar

First question, I would like to just press a little bit further on China here. It looks like we got a little elongated on waiting for the progress to develop. Can you highlight where you are in a number of companies that you’re dealing with now on production? And what your target is as you move forward into midyear or into the end of 2019? What can we expect on the volume? What kind of volume are you getting now, if any, can you tell us that?

Ramzi Hermiz

When you look at China, its roughly, call it, 2% of our revenue or so. We are focused on GM and SGM for the current ShilohCore technology. When you look at what will be launched out of Nantong, again, if -- if those two customers plus a couple more. So Nantong on launch will be in the transmission side. So that is the [multiple speakers]. So while it's -- you use the word elongated, I would say, the ramp-up is on track from a customer side. So it is -- we are on -- timed to be September production. So that’s -- SOP starts June -- they will ramp up from there. So that’s pretty much on track to where they’re expected and that's where we see the numbers -- while we know the numbers are going to improve from there. We are excited about China is really their push on the EV side. When you look at our portfolio from electrical vehicle opportunity, some good conversations. We are talking to a lot. Its new technology -- this is new technology form. We’re not going to sell it inexpensively. So if you want the technology we are holding towards our, I will say, global margin expectations. We are not looking to do anything for a lower cost in China. These are global technologies. They need to be priced at a global level and that’s where we’re taking it forward. So we’re excited about the opportunities in China. We are excited about the Nantong launch. Some of my team was just in China doing the launch readiness review just two weeks ago and excited about what the team is there. Again, it's I spoke earlier about the talent that we have in -- from a European side, the team in China is they're doing a lot of good things. This is a technology we’ve launched in North America. A lot of the team has -- the U.S team has spent time in China. The China team has spent time in the U.S plant working on the equipment -- working on understanding the process and technology, the equipment technology. So we feel good about what we're seeing and excited about this launch from the start here. I mean, right now we are -- they were heavy unit. This is part of the launch cost of heavy unit. So we are excited about what we see there.

George Gaspar

Okay. Can you give us a number of auto manufacturers that you’re going to be dealing with in producing component tree for as we reach into that say, October, December period?

Ramzi Hermiz

Its primarily targeted around 2 to 3 is where we are going to be -- where the facility launches. Like I say, we’re talking to a lot. We are new to China, but we are launching with 2 to 3 customers.

George Gaspar

Okay. Will any be American manufacturers over there or its all China?

Ramzi Hermiz

I’m sorry, can you repeat that, George?

George Gaspar

Will you be producing for American automotive manufacturers over there or China-based company?

Ramzi Hermiz

They are -- when you look at, we have -- we are doing work for Volvo, which is also -- which really -- we are doing work with GM, we are doing work with SGM. So it's a combination of China, but again our cross car beams, our mag [ph] components, these are things that -- again, we are looking at globally. I mean, these are with Volvo company in the South Carolina that’s creating an opportunity for us -- for them to be a global customer to us versus just the China and Europe.

George Gaspar

All right. And then, I'd like to follow-up from comments that were made by all. In Chicago last -- late August at a investment conference there, about the rear axle housing prospects. And you seem to be pretty close to a launch there. Can you give us any idea where you're at on this? What kind of sales are you generating from it at this point? I know your target was maybe $200 million. Can you give us an update on how you're dealing that product?

Ramzi Hermiz

We -- that’s one of the nine launches that is going on right now.

George Gaspar

Oh, okay.

Ramzi Hermiz

So what we said we’re progressing on it. So we are in that. And that one is definitely exciting. That ones are a first two, a first to market in that component. We are working closely with our customer, because that’s a vehicle that is just going -- just about to launch as well. So that one is one that we're going into. And now that we are growing to be on a vehicle, I would say, people were not sure -- anytime somebody has to be first, and then there's a lot of people who talk about being a fast follower. So we are having some conversations with the, I'll say, that that the pickup truck, this is really designed from a pickup truck standpoint. That struck market there -- now the other major OEMs are saying, it is possible. So we are starting to have some conversations on that front. So we see that as a good opportunity. And again we are in launch right now. What we’re -- that’s one of the nine that’s progressing, I will say, built into our 2019 guidance.

George Gaspar

Okay. And then a question on, you mentioned Mexico in your comments earlier. And the announcement in the last 48 hours by Ford that they're going to shift a new plant from Mexico to Michigan. And can you just give us a flavor of the change outs that are going on in the industry in the United States right now? It has to really be a big challenge for you and whether the pluses and minuses that you see in opportunity that comes to the company with what's going on in the consolidation than other expansion?

Ramzi Hermiz

What we've worked on from our manufacturing footprint is really to create that flexibility. And the ability to when we design tools fit in pieces of equipment that could be in North America or Europe or in the --or U.S-Mexico. So we feel that there will be a fair amount of product shift that is going to occur over the next couple of years. And what we want to make sure and that really we worked on last year -- on last three years is making sure that we have a model that is more flexible than I would say, some of our peer group, for example.

George Gaspar

Yes.

Ramzi Hermiz

And I think what we’re going to see, later today, we are going to have -- there's going to be announcement on Brexit. That’s going to change or may change or influence JLR's manufacturing strategy. What we’ve kind of built with the acquisition is flexibility to manage if they make a product shift change or a location in manufacturing. We want to be positioned to support a customer. I'd say the same thing with the U.S OEMs is where they want to manufacture, how do we make sure that we have a -- while we consolidated from our footprint in the U.S get our cost in line and get a fixed cost in line, we still see they were very well positioned to manage if there's a shift from Mexico to the U.S or U.S and Mexico for that matter. So the Mexican market is still growing. We are positioned with Mexico, our [indiscernible] facilities are well positioned to meet the geographic footprint of the OEMs there. Mexico still going to remain and while there's a lot of discussion of U.S and Mexico, Mexico still a strong export market for many of the other OEMs for their other regions. So Mexico as a region and as a market is still a growth market. We hear it in always in context of the U.S and Mexico and I will say that the debate or challenge between the two, but we don’t -- equally people to know is Mexico is a strong and growing market and it's a good export market for other -- for the OEMs from that. So it is still an important presence on its own.

George Gaspar

Right. Okay. And then one last on the U.S site. Can you give us a progress report on the Tennessee plant. How it's coming along and I assume that the auto expansion into the South Carolina area that should be getting prior along now that should be helping you out of the Tennessee plant. Can you describe that?

Ramzi Hermiz

Yes. So Tennessee -- in our Clarksville, Tennessee plant is where we’re launching some innovative technology and structural [indiscernible] on the magnesium front for IP structures cost or beams and products like that. That launch is -- one of the questions was cars versus trucks, that’s all SUVs for Mercedes and BMW. So that product is launching from a standpoint of the vehicle, you saw -- you’re starting to see the new X7, BMWs first -- that’s the new larger SUV or that -- our products on that. On the 5X5, so these are products that are growing from a BMW site, Mercedes on their SUVs. So that plant is again one of the nine launches. That one is going well. That one is -- we are heavy into that. All the -- I will say, Phase 1, the first set of equipment, three large presses are all in producing us time to run their trials and produce their product. We’ve still more equipment coming in 2020. So that's starting to hum along.

George Gaspar

All right. Thank you [indiscernible].

Ramzi Hermiz

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. At the time, I will turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

Ramzi Hermiz

Well thank you everybody's time this morning. Again, we feel confident in our -- the opportunities that are in front of us. We are focused on our launches, we are focused on making sure we deliver those to our customers, which really set the stage for our longer-term profitability. Those efforts are going well. As Lillian outlined, we feel confident in our ability to deliver what our -- what we put out there from a guidance standpoint. Again, we know that there's -- there will continue to be events that occur. We are trying to position Shiloh in to have that flexibility to respond, to have a flexible organization to be able to flex ourselves to meet demand in the marketplace and we feel comfortable that we're building that type of structure, and that type of business model. From a technology standpoint, we are still investing in some of the latest technology and leading and providing the marketplace with innovative technology and that is going in the right direction. And we look forward to sharing additional positive news on some of the success of new business. Our business development team, as I said, we had a very strong Q1. There is a lot of opportunities, a lot of interest in what Shiloh is doing. We just got to make sure we deliver it. We get through the launches and we have a very robust second half of 2019. So thank you very much for your time and wishing everybody a great day.

Operator

This will conclude today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.