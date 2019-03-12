Profit Off Palladium/Platinum Spread Extremes With Anglo American Platinum

The palladium/platinum price ratio is way out of whack and there’s money to be made on regression to the mean. The ratio made a new all-time low on March 4th of 0.552, beating the previous record set on January 22, 2001 at 0.559. Palladium (PALL) is now almost twice as expensive as platinum (PPLT). Experienced traders who use futures can probably employ spreads to profit off the severe imbalance here, but there are much simpler, less risky, and less time-constrained strategies than futures spreads or shorting the low-liquidity ETFs. Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY) looks like a good safe play on reversion to the mean here, with plenty of upside and a dividend. Here’s why, and how to time entry.

Below is a long-term chart of the platinum/palladium ratio.

The good thing about platinum miners like Anglo American is that platinum and palladium are mined together. They are both platinum group metals, and deposits are found together typically. Platinum miners are by default also palladium miners. The two metals also have practically the same uses being chemically similar, and therefore they are also naturally hedged against each other. They are both used in catalytic converters. If the price of one gets too expensive relative to the other, then demand naturally begins to shift to the other metal since it accomplishes the same job. The price of one falls while the other one rises.

Though the price of both are volatile long term compared to gold and silver, and the two metals do trade together sometimes short term like during recessions or at the end of booms, we can see on long-term charts of both that over time the two metals do move inversely in broad strokes.

The most prominent example is from 2000 to 2008. During that time, the palladium price collapsed from $1,079 to $160 and platinum skyrocketed from $620 to $2,180. The two don't really trade together from market extremes as we’re seeing now with palladium at all-time highs and platinum at 15-year support. 2000 also saw palladium at extremes, and platinum range-bound, which is precisely when palladium began to collapse and platinum broke out in a new parabola. We are now at a similar juncture.

What are the implications for platinum miners like Anglo American? Gross sales revenue for platinum in 2018 was R29,190M (page 22 at link) and palladium R22,571M. Prices for the two metals were similar throughout 2018. Platinum revenues made up 39% of the top line in 2018, palladium 30% (same page, link above). In 2017, palladium revenues were about the same at 28%, and platinum was higher at 48%. The difference was actually the percentage of rhodium revenues, the most expensive metal in the world currently trading at $2,700 an ounce. The proportion of rhodium revenues doubled, which makes sense because the price has risen 370% since summer 2016. Rhodium is still nowhere near all-time highs of $10,000 hit just prior to the financial crisis, so there is room to run with that metal as well.

So really with Anglo American we have a mix of platinum group metals, all used in catalytic converters and jewelry primarily and basically accomplishing the same purpose. Over the long term, their combined prices play off one another, though all trade higher together in times of inflation and lower in times of deflation. The miner published this table in its financial reports to indicate how its top line would be affected by price movements in any of the metals it sells.

We can see that it is most sensitive to platinum, and platinum is the worst performing metal of the three platinum group metals it mines. Platinum has performed extremely poorly since 2008, and Anglo American's shares have broken out since palladium began to go parabolic.

Here’s where timing comes in. All parabolas break, and so will palladium’s current parabolic rise. Since Anglo American’s share price seems to currently be trading together with the palladium run, the stock will probably fall when the parabola breaks. Traders will probably be selling shares as a knee jerk reaction when that happens, and shares will likely get oversold. Platinum has proven in the past that it begins to climb when palladium falls from a peak. Anglo American is actually more sensitive to platinum than it is to palladium in the fact that it mines more platinum than palladium, and considering that platinum has a long way to go before the platinum/palladium ratio goes back to historical averages, this stock will be ripe for the picking once palladium starts to fall.

As for the company itself, it's got healthy finances with minuscule debt of only R3.7B, further reduced in 2018 compared to a market cap of R465B. Sales guidance is 4.9 million ounces (page 43) of platinum group metals for 2019, 47% platinum. EBITDA for 2018 was up 21% over 2017, and palladium didn't really take off until November, so much of the palladium run doesn't even account for the improvement already seen. It has 7 mines in production and record production at its biggest mine which accounts for 43% of total sales from mining. EBITDA margins increased to 20% from 18% in 2017, with a plan in place to further increase that into 2023. Basically, if the Platinum/palladium ratio returns to normal, Anglo American has every reason to benefit in the years to come.

Investors will sour on palladium, parabola chasers could panic sell, though platinum will likely climb from there as demand shifts from one PGM to another, putting Anglo American into a great position with a potentially oversold stock price. My advice is to scale in slowly on days when palladium is down heavily. That could begin to happen any day now with palladium as overbought as it is and at all-time highs.

