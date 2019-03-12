Tufin Software Files For U.S. IPO

I'll provide an update on this promising IPO when we learn further pricing and valuation assumptions from management.

Quick Take

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) intends to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides security policy management software to enterprises.

TUFN has grown quickly in recent years on relatively little capital investment and is in an industry sweet spot for future growth opportunities.

Company & Technology

Ramat-Gan, Israel-based Tufin was founded in 2004 to develop on-premise software that manages various network level security policies.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Reuven Kitov, who previously held project management roles at Check Point Software Technologies.

Tufin has created a variety of partner programs, including channel partnerships, managed services partners, service delivery, and integration partnerships.

Investors who hold over 5% of the company’s stock include Catalyst Private Equity, Marker, Sberbank Venture Fund, and Vintage Investment Partners.

The firm has raised at least $30 million in capital to date.

Below is a brief overview video about Tufin’s security policy orchestration engine:

Source: Tufin

Customer Acquisition

The firm does not currently sell its software via the SaaS model, but management plans ‘to deploy certain of our new products as SaaS subscriptions to enable more customers to use our solutions beyond our existing on-premise offerings.’

Tufin obtains customers through a multi-months-long sales cycle via an in-house direct sales force that focuses its efforts on the Global 2000.

The company has sales representatives in 24 countries, says it has expanded its sales force in each of the last two years and has plans to continue its sales expansion efforts.

TUFN also sells through distributors and resellers who utilize service delivery partners to deploy and integrate the company’s system.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 54.2% 2017 54.3%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Customer has increased by 25.2% in 2018 v. 2017, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance 2018 $54,266 25.2% 2017 $43,345

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Tufin’s maintenance renewal rate for both 2017 and 2018 was ‘over 90%’. Sales to large organizations accounted for 66% of the firm’s revenues in 2018 and the average spend by those firms in 2018 was $201,000.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the network security policy management market is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecasted compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 8.2% from 2017 to 2026.

Key elements driving this expected growth include a growing focus by enterprises on digital risks, increased complexity of hybrid cloud environments, and the availability of the SaaS-based, scalable business model option to reduce capital expenditures and provision based on usage levels.

Major competitive vendors that provide security orchestration software include:

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

AlgoSec

Skybox Security

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Forcepoint

FireMon

IBM (IBM)

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Sophos (OTCPK:SPHHF)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Management says it also competes with large IT companies such as Cisco (CSCO) and Symantec who bundle functionality in with other products they sell to enterprises, making pricing power difficult.

Several of the above-listed firms are also integration partners for Tufin.

Financial Performance

TUFN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue

Similar growth in gross profit

High but slightly dropping gross margin

A small negative EBITDA and EBITDA margin

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $84,981,000 31.7% 2017 $64,540,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $71,545,000 29.9% 2017 $55,060,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 84.19% 2017 85.31% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin 2018 -$1,932,000 -2.3% 2017 -$2,262,000 -3.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $4,627,000 2017 -$428,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $13.2 million in cash and $50.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $2.9 million.

IPO Details

TUFN intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We anticipate that we will use the net proceeds we receive from this offering, including any net proceeds we receive from the exercise of the underwriters’ option to acquire additional ordinary shares in the offering, for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We expect to continue to invest in and to grow our research and development capabilities as well as expand our sales force and marketing team.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available yet.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Jefferies, Oppenheimer & Co. Piper Jaffray, Stifel, and William Blair.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

