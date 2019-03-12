Domo Could Double If Management Would Communicate Their Plan For Achieving Cash Flow Positivity

Thesis

Domo has a strong value proposition as indicated by favorable competitive evaluation by 3rd parties and revenue growth rates of 30%-40%. The stock trades at a P/S discount of at least 50% compared to other cloud companies with similar growth rates, which we attribute to the company's unsustainable burn rate. We believe that there is a large potential catalyst for a price increase of +100% over the next year if management can demonstrate a plan toward cash flow positivity.

Background

Since going public in June of 2018 at an IPO price of $21, Domo Inc (DOMO) sank to the low teens in 18Q4 before rallying to new highs in the low/mid 30's in 19Q1 (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

Since the IPO, there has been some coverage of Domo on Seeking Alpha through a series of bullish articles by Gary Alexander and one cautionary article each by Don Dion and The Value Investor. A major theme through these articles and others is Domo's high burn rate (publicly symbolized by Domo's extravagant annual Domopalooza event that has received criticism from some analysts), which is casting a shadow over Domo's future prospects. In this article I will present the case that this shadow has been suppressing Domo's valuation and that a major up-side catalyst is on the horizon if management can achieve neutral/positive cash flow in the next year or two.

Overview of Domo & Competitive Assessment

Before digging into the financials, I would like to present a qualitative assessment of Domo's business, which I believe is a best-of-breed growth business in a large market. At a very high level, Domo is a cloud-based business intelligence platform--essentially a "dashboard" that enables CEOs to view in real time the metrics that define their business. As might be expected from such a tool, the Domo platform leverages data analytics and artificial intelligence through its whimsically-named "Mr. Roboto" offering. Instead of me describing the product further, here is a short marketing video from Domo that gives an overview of the product and its value proposition.

Domo's strategy differs from other business intelligence and productivity SaaS companies in that it directly targets c-suite level executives. This is an interesting approach because digital transformation of existing businesses is increasingly becoming a strategic imperative for CEOs expected by their boards. Domo therefore uses its sales team to target CEOs with a "top down" strategy vs. the "bottom up" strategies employed by competitors such as Tableau (DATA). While targeting the C-suite creates a smaller customer base, the net result is higher revenue per customer, but also a higher customer acquisition cost.

The field of business intelligence is a crowded space, with competition from many of the usual suspects (e.g. Tableau (DATA), Salesforce.com (CRM), Microsoft (MSFT), and IBM (IBM)). To get a sense for how Domo compares to its competition, the "Mobile Analytics and Business Intelligence Value Index" report by Ventana Research (free summary image below) ranks multiple business intelligence solutions providers according to various criteria.

The criterion that I think is the most relevant to determining the relative strength of the value propositions offered by each company is the "return on investment" criterion, for which Domo ranked the highest. In my opinion, this metric is most correlated with customer adoption and therefore future growth of the company (i.e. the Domo solution solves an important pain point for CEOs). Domo also ranked highest on usability and was generally middle of the pack for other metrics such as manageability, adaptability, capability, etc.

Growth & Valuation

Ultimately, the best measure of value proposition is customer adoption and revenue growth. According to historical 10K data (accessed via stockrow and plotted below), revenue has been growing at a steady rate of 40% for the short time period over which this data has been reported, and management is forecasting 30% sales growth for 2019 according to the most recent conference call.

For a pre-profit cloud company exhibiting these high growth rates and touting buzzwords such as "data", "analytics", and "AI", it is not uncommon to see valuation multiples in excess of 15-20x gross profits (see table below), whereas Domo is trading closer to 10 P/GP. This valuation gap is even larger on P/S basis, but this is due to the fact that Domo has lower gross margins (64%) compared with typical cloud companies that can achieve margins in the 80% to 90% range. Comparing valuations based on gross profits helps to eliminate this bias. It is also worth noting that gross margins are up from 56% a year earlier, suggesting there could be room for further increases as Domo achieves greater economies of scale.

Symbol Name Mkt Cap ($B) P/GP P/S GM Qtrly YoY Growth (DOMO) Domo Inc 0.8 10 6.3 63% 42% (SHSP) SharpSpring, Inc 0.13 10.2 6.9 68% 37% (TENB) Tenable Holdings 2.88 13 10.9 84% 39% (YEXT) Yext 2.36 13.6 10.2 75% 33% (PVTL) Pivotal Software 5.77 15 9.2 62% 33% (NEWR) New Relic 5.97 16.2 13.6 84% 35% (HUBS) Hubspot 6.84 16.5 13.3 80% 35% (AVLR) Avalara 3.7 19.2 13.6 71% 33% (DOCU) Docusign 9.44 19.5 14.4 74% 42% (APPF) Appfolio 2.4 20 12.3 61% 33% (ZEN) Zendesk 8.58 20.2 14.1 70% 41% (FIVN) Five9 3.17 20.4 12.1 60% 31% (COUP) Coupa 5.56 34 23.4 69% 42%

Table comparing SaaS companies with <$10B market cap and similar margin and growth profiles to Domo (data from stockrow.com)

Burn Rate & Cash Flow Positivity

The big "elephant in the room" for Domo is its high burn rate, which can be seen in the above figure as quarterly losses in the $30M to $40M range based on revenues of approximately the same magnitude. This burn rate is a central concern to many of the articles I cited in the background section, and is likely a major factor in Domo's relatively low valuation for a cloud stock. So the key question here becomes whether we believe that Domo's management intends to / is capable of steering Domo into a cash-flow neutral/positive position to enable more-sustainable long term growth.

Taking a look at Domo's balance sheet (history accessed via stockrow plotted below), we see a decent working capital position (currently $129M) as a result of the recent IPO (Domo spent much of the years leading up to its IPO borderline insolvent). However, this working capital position seems a lot smaller when it is compared against Domo's burn rate: in the last quarter, Domo exhibited free cash flow of -$32M. Dividing working capital by free cash flow gives an approximate runway of 1 year.

From a strategy standpoint, CEO Josh James has repeatedly stated that the company's intent is to use funds IPO funds to bring the Domo into cash flow positive territory without requiring a subsequent fundraise. This strategy has been consistent since the IPO and was reiterated on the Q3 conference call:

This means that we have a clear path to get to cash flow positive by a very specific date. Not everyone knows the date, but I know it and we know it internally and we will be disciplined and hit the state. And when I or we repeat fully funded over and over again it means I and we will do anything and everything necessary to get to cash flow positive without raising money by the date that's in our plan.

The bad news is that they are unwilling to state a plan for investors, but instead giving vague notions that they have an internal plan that "not everyone knows" right now (at least the CEO claims to know the plan). Nevertheless, the goal of cash flow positivity seems well within reach, though will likely require some level of cost cutting. Using Q3 as a starting point, if Domo can maintain current revenue growth rates, Domo will have to steadily reduce costs by an annual rate of 12% for approximately the next two years to avoid running out of working capital. Domo cut 17% out of operating expenses between 18Q2 and 18Q3 alone, so it seems reasonable to think that this level of cost cutting could be achievable.

Finally, CEO Josh James has some past credibility with having previously taken Omniture public and then selling for $1.8B to Adobe (ADBE), which is worth noting as a qualitative vote of confidence.

Conclusion

To conclude, a long position in Domo is a bet on two things (1) continued revenue growth and (2) management reducing operating expenses at a 10%-20% rate over the next year. If both occur, we see a 100% upside as a result of a 50% increase in P/S multiple multiplied by forecasted 30% year over year growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.