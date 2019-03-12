FZROX: Should Fidelity's 0% Expense Ratio Funds Be The Cornerstone Of Your Portfolio?

Here are the factors you should consider when deciding if FZROX is right for you.

But depending on your personal circumstance and how you prefer to manage your portfolio, FZROX may or may not be the best choice for you.

Fidelity made waves in the fund space last year when it launched the Fidelity ZERO Total Market Index Fund (FZROX). It became the first fund to operate with not just a 0% expense ratio, there's also no minimum to invest and no fee to trade. It essentially becomes the first completely fee-free fund available to retail investors, and investors have taken notice. FZROX has grown to nearly $2.5 billion in total assets, making it one of the most successful fund launches in recent memory.

FZROX ticks both of the boxes that I encourage readers to consider first and foremost when selecting a core portfolio position. It should be 1) ultra-cheap and 2) broadly diversified. With a 0% expense ratio, you can't do much better. Considering it owns roughly 2,500 stocks across all market caps, diversification is about as broad as you're going to get.

Based on those considerations, FZROX sounds like the ideal product to act as the cornerstone of just about any portfolio, right? In most cases, the answer to that question is yes, but as always there are a few factors to also consider. With so many funds and ETFs trimming their expense ratios down to the low single digits (JPMorgan just undercut the competition even further in announcing it will launch the JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) with an expense ratio of just 0.02%), the 0% expense ratio of FZROX may have more PR value than intrinsic value. Depending on how you prefer to manage your portfolio, FZROX may or may not be the best choice for you.

So how do you know if you should invest? Here are just a few things to consider.

You Have To Buy FZROX Through Fidelity

Of all the factors to weigh, this might actually be the biggest one. You can only buy shares of FZROX through a Fidelity brokerage account. Conceptually, this isn't really an issue because anyone can open a brokerage account through Fidelity. But it may be an inconvenience. I own all of my investments in a Vanguard brokerage and like having everything in one place. If I decide that I want to go with FZROX in my portfolio, I need to open a brand new account. For some people, that might be an administrative pain that they just prefer not to deal with, especially considering what could be a minor cost savings.

If you weigh FZROX against a low-cost ETF, such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) or the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT), you're saving about 3-4 basis points in annual expenses. On a $10,000 investment, that works out to a savings of just $3-4 a year. Does that make it worth it to go through the process of opening a brand new brokerage account? I'd venture a guess that for a number of investors, it's not.

Of course, if you already own a brokerage account through Fidelity, this really isn't a concern. If FZROX is an option like any other fund, there's probably no reason why shouldn't buy it instead of other funds or ETFs.

Unless....

...You're More Of A Frequent Trader

It's important to remember that FZROX is a mutual fund, not an ETF, and as such it comes with a few restrictions that you don't encounter otherwise. The biggest one is that mutual funds trade just once at the end of the trading day. If you're a long-term buy-and-hold investor, that may not be a big deal, but a lot of folks like the flexibility of being able to trade throughout the day in case the market turns or some bit of unexpected news hits the wire.

I'm not a frequent trader personally, but I prefer the trading flexibility over the minimal cost savings of switching to FZROX. My core portfolio positions - I use VTI and the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) - are pretty much set, but I do make tweaks throughout the day and like to know what price I'm getting when I trade instead of issuing a buy or sell order and hoping I get a favorable price at the end of the day.

Are Some Competitor ETFs Essentially Free Already?

While many of the cheapest ETFs in the marketplace charge 0.05% or less, they may actually be free when you consider all of the fund's activity. How is that even possible? Securities lending.

Many ETFs are allowed to lend out securities held within their portfolios to brokers for the purpose of short-selling in exchange for a small fee. In the case of large-cap stocks that are heavily traded, that fee may be minimal. In the case of hot sectors, such as marijuana or cybersecurity stocks, those fees can become significant.

A recent study by BlackRock found that there were a number of cases in which securities lending income more than offset the fund's expense ratio.

Securities lending helped turn the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO), the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) into quasi-free funds. Even in a specialty sector fund, such as the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB), securities lending can reduce a significant chunk of the fund's costs.

The study found that more than 80% of BlackRock funds made 0.05% or less in securities lending fees and 40% made 0.01% or less, so the above examples are more exception than rule. But the fee wars have taught us that every basis point matters. If funds can generate a basis point or two by engaging in securities lending, it could be enough to balance the scales and essentially eliminate the advantage of funds like FZROX.

Other Considerations

The other differences between FZROX and an ETF like VTI are probably pretty minor, but they're probably worth also mentioning. ETFs can come with trading commission costs depending on where you have your account, although that's become less of an issue nowadays. Vanguard, for example, essentially offers every non-leveraged ETF commission-free while other big brokerages offer hundreds of ETFs without trading costs.

ETFs rarely make capital gains distributions, but it's much more common in mutual funds. Granted, with a big diversified index fund like FZROX with more than $2 billion in assets, the chances of a capital gains distribution are probably small, but it's worth keeping in mind.

Trading in ETF shares result in spreads that can increase transaction costs. Since VTI and ITOT are so large and millions of dollars in shares are traded daily, spreads are often just 0.01% so the added cost is minimal. Mutual funds don't have spreads since they trade in cash, but that buying and selling to settle purchases and redemptions can increase fund costs that may not show up in the expense ratio. We're starting to get a little in the weeds here, but just be aware that there are a lot of moving parts that make the "which fund should I choose?" question not quite as simple as just looking at the expense ratio.

Conclusion

Any time a fund company launches a product that comes with a 0% expense ratio, no minimum initial or subsequent investment and no trading fees, that's a big win for the average investor. That being said, the biggest advantage of FZROX may be in PR value for Fidelity as opposed to actual cost savings for investors. In reality, investors are saving just 0.03-0.04% or less in expenses and that comes with a potential lack of trading flexibility and the need to possibly open a brand new brokerage account with Fidelity. For some, that just isn't worth it.

But, if you're already a Fidelity customer, investing in an IRA or don't have issue with opening a new account, FZROX is a great choice to build around in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.