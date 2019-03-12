McCullough: Worst Of Times For China Is Now

While the Shanghai Composite has bounced off its 2018 low, terrible data continues to roll in.

While the Shanghai Composite has bounced off its 2018 low, terrible data continues to roll in. It suggests more headwinds on the horizon for China’s stock market and economy.

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video above, China is currently running up against the most difficult growth comparisons versus the huge stimulus that boosted its economy in 2016 and early 2017.

“The worst of times for China is right now, evidently,” McCullough explains in the video above. “The toughest comparison for China is now, so the worst the data is going to look is now.”

Watch the full video above as McCullough explains why exactly the economic environment is so difficult for China right now.

