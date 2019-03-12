Hawaiian Airlines: No Need To Fasten The Seat Belts Yet

Therefore, given the favorable attributes compared to peers, HA should at least trade at its average forward PE yielding a return close to 25%.

However, the new strategies to be implemented by HA are set to sustain revenue while it leads rivals in terms of profitability and balance sheet strength.

In the wake of the impact on the industry by the government shutdown and expected economic slowdown, airline stocks have suffered.

Investment Thesis

Being the 11th largest airline in the US in terms of market share, Hawaiian Airlines, owned by Hawaiian Holdings (HA), has been ranked as the most punctual airline by the US Department of Transportation for 14 years in succession. In terms of passengers traveled through major airports serving the State of Hawaii, HA leads its larger rivals such as United Airlines owned by United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) and Alaska Airlines of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK). However, increasing capacity in the routes across Hawaii is expected with Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) starting operations to the islands from March 2019.

While the increase in passenger capacity amid a possible economic slowdown challenges the regional dominance of HA, the profitability and balance sheet of the company remains strong. This will facilitate the ongoing modernization of its fleet and implementation of new strategies such as 'the main cabin basic fare type' from late 2019 thus enabling HA to weather the competitive pressure. In respect of the favorable aspects, therefore, HA's c.36.1% discount to 5-year trailing PE, however, looks too steep.

Source: finviz.com

Among beaten down airline stocks, HA has declined even further

HA is the largest airline and longest-serving airline headquartered in the US State of Hawaii according to the company's latest 10-K. In addition to direct flights to 13 US mainland cities, more than any other airline serving the State, HA offers international flights as well as flights between the Hawaiian Islands.

Driven by concerns that the US economic growth is slowing down, the highly cyclical airline stocks are beaten down with NYSE ARCA Airline Index (^XAL) declining by as much as c.19.4% over the past 12-month period. HA has dropped even further with a c.29.5% of decline worse than c.15.2% gain of UAL and c.14.2% slump of ALK.

Source: The Author; Data from Yahoo Finance

New pricing strategies and joint venture to continue revenue expansion

HA's operating revenue has expanded by only c.6.1% YoY (cf. c.10.0% in 2017) with the operating revenue per available seat miles (RASM) being stagnant at 14.07 cents in 2018. The growth of operating revenue is better than ALK's c.4.7% and slower than UAL's c.9.3% growth, with both competitors, giving passengers more price points to select, offering 'no-frills' service in terms of 'saver' and 'basic economy' fare types respectively.

As LUV exerts more pricing pressure offering lower than average fares, HA also plans to offer the equivalent fare type of 'main cabin basic' later in the year. This could lessen the impact to the top-line both from expanding industry capacity as well as a possible slowdown in the economy.

Making up 74% of total passenger revenue in 2018 (down from 75% in 2017), the contribution of HA's domestic market to the total passenger revenue declined in 2018. While international passengers brought in 26% of total passenger revenue in 2018 (up from 25% in 2017), the newly signed joint venture agreement between HA and Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY), if approved, could help the company to further break into international markets as its domestic competition intensifies.

HA stands head and shoulders above peers in terms of profitability

HA's operating margin declined to c.11.1% in 2018 (cf. c.17.3% in 2017) as aircraft fuel made up c.23.8% of total operating expenses during the year (cf. c.19.9% in 2017). HA clearly leads the rivals in terms of profitability as operating margins of both ALK and UAL hover around c.8.0%. Similarly, HA's 2018 EBITDA margin, as well as net margin, stand above peers as shown in the graph.

Source: The Author; Data from company financials of HA, ALK, and UAL

Though US jet fuel prices climbed c.29.2% YoY in 2018, prices are forecast to rise by only c.8.5% in 2019 according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Therefore, the impact on margins from fuel inflation could not be as sharp in 2019.

Furthermore, by 2019, 25% of HA's fleet will consist of more fuel-efficient A321-200 aircraft (cf. 17% in 2017) as the company retires its aging 767-300 fleet. The plans are also afoot to add 10 all new fuel efficient B787-9 between 2021 and 2025.

Meanwhile, the wages and benefits in 2018 have made up only c.27.1% of total operating expenses of HA (cf. c.28.6% in 2017) while staff efficiency in terms of operating revenue generated per employee remained at c. USD 0.4mn in 2018, mostly in line with competitors.

Balance sheet strength to aid in overcoming competition

As regards with the efficient use of assets, HA with an asset turnover ratio of c.0.9x in 2018 is on par with UAL and ahead of ALK's c.0.8x. In terms of leverage, ALK's net to EBITDA ratio for 2018 stands at c.3.1x while UAL has it at c.1.7x. However, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of c.0.8x for the year, HA is not as leveraged as its peers and is well-positioned to weather the competitive pressure by being able to raise debt capital at lower cost.

A steep discount to trailing PE and forward PE of peers cannot be warranted

While UAL doesn't pay a dividend, HA started paying dividends only in 2017. Still trailing ALK's c.2.0%, the dividend yield of HA has improved up to c.1.3% in 2018 (from c.0.3% in 2017). As regards to return on average invested capital for 2018, HA with c.7.7% stands well above c.4.0% and c.4.9% of ALK and UAL respectively.

Despite the positive attributes of the stock as discussed above, HA, with a forward PE of c.6.2x, currently trades at a c.36.1% discount to the 5-year trailing PE of c.9.7x. Airline stocks took a hit in mid-February with HA declining c.21.0% since then (cf. c.29.5% decline for the past 12 months) as LUV cut its 2019 Q1 revenue guidance citing worse than expected impact from the partial government shutdown. With HA's management playing down any such impact in their last conference call, its c.22.5% of discount to the average forward PE of competitors is also way too steep in my opinion.

Source: The Author; Data from company financials of HA, ALK, and UA, Seeking Alpha and Yahoo Finance

Forward PE of 8.0x returns a premium of 25%

Therefore, applying c.8.0x of forward PE, the average of the peer forward PE to the estimated 2019 EPS of USD4.02, HA yields a share price of USD32.12 with a c.25.4% premium to the current share price.

Performance depends on inbound tourism to Hawaii

Nevertheless, holding HA is not without any risks in a recessionary period as the airline industry is profoundly cyclical and HA, in particular, is even more vulnerable to slowing demand for air travel. For one, without a basic price point, HA's revenue growth is sensitive to lack of demand. On the other hand, with Hawaii being a popular holiday destination, HA is highly dependent on tourism which could be among the first few industries to suffer in a slowing economy. Amid a possible decline in demand with no speedy adjustments to capacity from industry players, HA's margins could narrow as the company will have to offer bargain rates to stay in the competition.

Source: The Author; Data from National Bureau of Economic Research, Company Financials of HA, and Bureau of Transportation Statistics

Possibility for labor costs to rise

Meanwhile, HA is currently in negotiations for the amendment of collective bargaining agreement for the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) which represents about 29% of its employees. Any unfavorable outcome of negotiations could pressure operating margins as wages and benefits make up a sizable proportion of operating expenses. In comparison, ALK and UAL are scheduled to amend agreements covering only 28% and 13% of total employees during the year.

Conclusion

In many metrics ranging from profitability, return on capital, and leverage, HA stands way above its much larger rivals serving the region. The introduction of 'no frills' price point could cushion the impact of a possible slowdown in demand for air travel while the JV with Japan Airlines could speed up its international expansion. Amid expectations of an economic slowdown, having HA in the portfolio is not without any risks as its performance is closely tied to inbound tourism to Hawaii. However, given the favorable attributes, HA should at least trade at the average forward PE of peers, yielding a return of c.25.4%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.