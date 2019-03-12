Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Presents at 2019 Deutsche Bank Investor Conference (Transcript)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 2019 Deutsche Bank Investor Conference Call March 12, 2019 9:40 AM ET

David Watson - Senior Executive Vice President of Comcast and President and CEO of Comcast Cable

Bryan Kraft - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Kraft

Okay, alright. Thanks everyone for joining us for our final morning keynote. Really pleased to introduce Dave Watson. Dave is the Senior Executive Vice President of Comcast and President and CEO of Comcast Cable. So welcome Dave.

David Watson

Good to be here.

Bryan Kraft

Why don't we just start off with maybe a high level question? There's been a lot of changes happening across the cable, media and internet landscape. How do you position Comcast Cable for long-term success in this rapidly changing environment?

David Watson

Well, I think Bryan, one of the keys that have helped us is consistency thing focused around just really handful of things, three things that we've been very focused on over the years. First and foremost, to whatever category that we're participating in, we want to deliver the best experience so we want to be a market leader and the major categories where we compete delivering the best experience that we can. Then connected to that is number two, is just constant improvement. I think for those that follow us see this that every one of the categories, the products and services on an ongoing basis, pretty much every year that we are improving things.

Broadband is a great example of that. Broadband, 17 years in a row, we've increased speeds, we kept at it to the point where 10 years ago something like 15 megabits broadband capability, now we're up to nearly all of our footprint is one gig, so just constantly keeping at it. We've rolled out xFi that has a dimension of Wi-Fi in the home that improves coverage and control capability. And then video, video I think folks know about X1, but X1 is another service where we just continuously improve the capability we've added last year. Amazon on top of Netflix, YouTube and connected it in such a way that I think is very unique, very different that I haven't seen anybody else do it the way that we're doing it, contributed towards 9 billion voice commands last year and people are getting to what they want.

So the third component is just deepening the consumer relationship, broadband is the center piece, which we then partner video with that, but we also now have mobile and other capabilities home security and when you add those things up in packages that consumers' value, it just extends the consumer life, improves customer lifetime value and so it has led towards I think a pretty good level of performance. Last year, we added one million customer relationships, 13th year in a row, did over one million broadband net customer additions, we had I think fairly solid financial performance, but it did for a full year of 6.5 EBITDA growth, the best in seven years.

And then because of broadband because of the focus on the expense side, then margin improvement, we just had taken to two business services and consumer businesses, the growth of nearly 10% between the connectivity side and if you look at our free cash flow growth of 13%, so all these things so to add up or improving the consumer experience, we're competing aggressively with the products that we have and we like the trajectory and I think that this formula will serve as well going forward.

Bryan Kraft

And you mentioned the strategic shift to cable to focus on connectivity. What impact is it having on the business including, you alluded to a second ago, but can get maybe a little more into it, the impact on EBITDA margins, and the capital intensity in the business.

David Watson

Well, it starts with the consumer relationships, it's helping us grow in terms of the consumer relationships first and foremost, but to your point of margin and capital intensity, it's margin accretive, the broadband business and so just as we talked about 100 basis points of margin improvement, CapEx intensity improvement that we saw contributed because of this focus, the shift towards the broadband business. And going after I'm sure we'll talk about video a little bit, but we will partner video in the segments that want it and do it profitably when we do that. So you add all these things up, it really comes down to the basics that we focus on, day in, day out. And that's expanding consumer relationships. It's the EBITDA of customer relationship and net cash flow growth. So it really has been - help towards the improvement in margin and CapEx intensity and I think these conditions will continue.

Bryan Kraft

And broadband as you mentioned is the core of the connectivity based strategy and the company's largest growth driver. What's driving the growth in broadband? How are you thinking about the opportunity to continue to grow the subscriber base over the next several years, when you consider current market share levels as well as the overall industry penetration level?

David Watson

I think you start with broadband and connectivity you look at the overall market, the 80% broadband penetration approximately there's room for growth there just in the beginning point. So there'll be an opportunity to take that 80% north. You look at our own penetration around approximately 47%, we have leading indicator markets. Some of our markets are in the 60% penetration range. And there's no reason to think why the other markets won't follow over time. So we're very focused on just continuing to drive penetration, but do it in a way that balances revenue growth and so we've been able to - we're very focused on market share, leveraging the best product with xFi, but the ARPU growth of 4%, overall broadband growth of 9%, I think reflects the fact that we're doing both . And so you have to have your eye back to the earlier point just constant innovation around and so the driver of broadband historically has been speed, listening to customers and competing we thought there's a real opportunity to do even a better job.

So we've been focused on the gateway devices themselves provide really good coverage as well as speed, but we're complementing those devices with pods and control capability and that led towards xFi. So it's the steady drumbeat of making sure that we're innovating around broadband as much if not more than even video, which we still are very focused on, but this focus around broadband helps us compete. So to me, I think those are the big drivers of opportunity. You look at where the customer is and broadband and the expectations are high today, they're not stopping, the amount of consumption that's going on is increasing and so in staying ahead of that their expectations is just critical. So I think that between upside on penetration opportunity, upside in terms of appropriate rate management, I think and then the other focus around business services is, I think, a real opportunity for broadband in the years to come.

Bryan Kraft

And the strategy for differentiation going forward, is it more of the same in terms of what you've done, some of the things you just mentioned or.

David Watson

Yeah, it's going to be, so we have today, the ability to deliver one gig, [indiscernible] throughout the footprint. So it's taking the best of speed, the best of devices, and then the best of the control, so customers now being able to manage the Wi-Fi experience simply easily in their home. I think the xFi innovation roadmap is critical for long-term differentiation in the marketplace. So we're out ahead of this, pleased with the market for reception to it. And you look at the nearly 1.4 million broadband additions last year reflects that.

Bryan Kraft

And what would you say to investors who are concerned about the prospects for new 5G based competition, broadband, Broadstone [ph] was just on before you talking about the 5G fixed wireless strategy.

David Watson

Well, I think it starts with the in premise of what I said before that I think we have a long roadmap ahead of growth for broadband. We're been very custom to competing in different ways and it could be fiber, it could be some form of wireless substitution already, that's not a new thing. So we've been competing aggressively for a while. So start with that and I think one of the key points of differentiation for us is our network and as it relates certainly to 5G, our network is the most effective and efficient network to deliver bandwidth rich applications in the marketplace. So we've been continuously going fiber, building fiber out into the marketplace. This is not new. We've been doing this for some period of time. So our network is very robust, very capable of handling big broadband growth and you look at where consumers are today, average customers are six, seven devices and our average in terms of the consumption, the average is around 200 gigabytes that they use on a monthly basis. And you look at our power users and I think this relates to 5G because our power users, they're the leading indicators of where the consumer is going and our power users are 20 plus devices and you name it the power user devices, the smart phones, to the laptops, connected TVs, smart speakers, cameras, so 20 devices and 650 gigabytes of usage. And that's 100 times more than smart phone consumption, wireless consumption. So the Wi-Fi, if you look at a smart phone usage that are 80% of the overall data consumption is through Wi-Fi. So we feel like that we're going to be the leader in terms of these rich bandwidth applications going forward, and then you break it down to 5G.

And 5G, I think there's promise for mobile and we'll participate in that and the relationship that we have and the wholesale basis. Like, when you look at the ability at scale, to replace broadband, especially where the markets going and do that effectively and efficiently, I think from our standpoint, we believe that our broadband business will compete very nicely and so I think be able to do some testing and there will be moments where they could pick dense area, where they could do it. But that's happening today. And there are wireless providers that are looking to go after apartments and the use today, so they won't be new. So we'll watch it closely. We're testing it, we stay very connected to what the capabilities are at the spectrum level and where they're at, in terms of spectrum they're going to have to deploy for fixed broadband purposes, a significant amount of small cells to be able to pull it off at scale and we think we'll stand up very nicely to that. So I don't feel that it's in any way shape or form near term a competitive threat to our broadband business. The mobile could be great and there could be applications that come out of it. That could be niche applications that could be great. And remember, I came from wireless ages ago, but 4G they're still getting the final stages of that leaded and it takes about a decade, some these things to happen and the whole ecosystem for it to come together. It'll take a while and we'll stay very close to it as it does.

Bryan Kraft

You mentioned business services when you're talking about the connectivity based strategy, obviously also very important driver of growth. What's the opportunity that you stay for continued growth in business services?

David Watson

Business Services is one of our growth engines for sure. If you look at the two between broadband and business services, we're growing at 10% and business services is - you break it down into the opportunities that we have small business, medium and now large with enterprise there's growth in each one of those segments. You look at where we were a decade ago. So it's unbelievable that a decade ago, we're in business services delivering 500 million revenue, we're now at 7 billion with line of sight that we feel to get to 10 billion. And this is in a $40 billion opportunity within our footprint. So very focused on these opportunities and they'll come within our footprint. We're leveraging where we built, but quite frankly there are important pockets where we have not built in the areas that we serve. I'll give you an example, in Philadelphia we have a project called the river to river and its approximately 3000 business passings and this is in Center City, an urban area that connects - yes, from one river to the other the Scoop to The Delaware and so it took us a while to build it out, but looking at this three years later in a dense area we have about 1000 of those passings that we now serve, it's a great return. And we'll do this surgically. And we're doing this everywhere that we serve, every market, when you see cranes, you see all this construction going on. We're right there. So we will continue to build out these areas. I think the other area of growth that is very important to us. So the 40 billion that we talked about between small business, medium and large, the enterprise segment, that's primarily conductivity driven opportunities for us.

But in addition, the last handful of years we've been pretty steadily working on how can we deepen the client relationship by adding more value and so we're doing things like providing Wi-Fi capability to our business customers, so they can keep Wi-Fi for themselves, but also have the ability to give it to their customers. We're providing surveillance capability with cameras, we're doing wireless backup more advanced the mid size market and even enterprise we're introducing things called SD-WAN. SD-WAN a software defined networks that essentially gives more control to the customer to be able to control the broadband traffic that they want. Simple example could be a medical office where it's pretty important to get their radiology stuff passed through the network and prioritize that versus the administrative stuff. So they're just are simple examples like that. But these products are very powerful. We're adding on a connect basis anywhere from $20 to $100 of new revenue per client and then we're standing up teams to sell to the base on these products and so we feel on top of the 40 billion, there's an additional 7 billion of revenue opportunity in terms of these, the suite of advanced products that we have today. And we have not even rolled out the mobile business to small business yet, which will happen late in the year into early next year. So we think it's similar to residential where you constantly improve the products, we're doing one gig for businesses now. We're going to continue to make the products, improve the product on a constant basis, but we're also going to deepen the relationship to the suite of new products, so all of that I think there's a long runway for growth in business services as well.

Bryan Kraft

And you mentioned the enterprise segment, are you confident in your ability to grow share in enterprise obviously, different than small business and what extra steps are you taking tactically as you execute on that opportunity.

David Watson

We are confident and we're seeing the early stage a good results. And so we're in the still around 5% or so penetration. Our focus really on is multi branch company businesses, so for those large banks, large retailers that have multiple locations that we can serve. And so we were very focused on that, having early stage good success with it, just signed up a retailer that has 14,000 locations throughout the country and 14,000. So to pull it off, you need to do a couple of things tactically, but one you hire a great management team focused on, we hired an individual named Glenn Cats to run this group for us within those tempers, organization and business services. Glenn has hired a team of sales professionals, one of the things that we did also we've bought a company called Contingent that helps us do all of the back office applications that you need to tie together so you have a simple one bill one provisioning capability. So Contingent was very important. And third, but pretty important are the relationships with the other cable providers. Had a great relationship with the cable and in this regard to Charter, Cox, others that participate. An example could be which we have, to do the 14,000 locations, the primary account we have one that was generated in San Francisco, but they're asked was, hey, wait a minute, we need LA and so we break it down and we'll work with Charter and/or Cox to make sure the LA locations are taken care of. It's that simple. But behind the scenes things like Contingent and our sales and operational professionals tied all together and do it profitably. So I think it's really early stages and it's primarily connectivity and I think there's going to be an opportunity to do more at this segment.

Bryan Kraft

There was, I guess, for years talk about cable operators working together on enterprise the way you just described, it seems like it's been - is it correct, it's been a more recent phenomenon that's actually started to happen effectively or is it been going on behind the scenes for a while?

David Watson

No, I think it has been the last several years where this has - and it started just with the focus around what would it take to provide this kind of end-to-end solution, once you define that and I give a ton of credit to Bill Stamper for working with the other cable operators. But the cable operators have been great and this is an area where if you have the main relationship and you go through and it could be again retailers could be banks, but once you define their needs, and then you describe to them, the capabilities that we have and one today understand the client may not even know that we can provide this to all of their locations throughout the country. Then this has been the last several years where that's been eye opening to them and a real opportunity for us.

Bryan Kraft

Interesting, okay, why don't we talk about video a little bit, but the focus on connectivity, you still continue to be a leader in innovation in pay TV in the video marketplace. X1 has delivered a great experience to the customers, it's adapted to involving video market by adding OTT applications that you had mentioned with YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, what's the current role of video in the cable business? And will you continue to focus on innovation in video?

David Watson

We will, we will continue to focus on innovation in video. Video is very important to us for a handful of reasons. First and foremost it's profitable that we serve customers across multiple segments and customers that want a premium experience. We're a great provider and will continue to be so I believe. So we will continue to innovate around X1, we will continue to do this within footprint, we have syndication partners, so we do it outside of our footprint and for the right segments video becomes a great complement to broadband. And so broadband is the foundation of which we start the relationship, it's how we go to market, it is the packaging at the center that's where we start thinking about how to go to market, but video can be a great supporting part of that package and I believe it will continue. So I talked about earlier, the addition on top of Netflix, on top of YouTube, now to Amazon, I think there will be other things that will be adding apps to X1, it could be music to the other things that we're doing even beyond video. But X1 is a really powerful platform that can connect apps, video and do it uniquely in a way where DVR on demand, live linear on an asset basis.

If you say the show - the reason why there's nine billion comments that were generated in one year is you say the Patriots, there it is you don't have to hunt around. This amount of content that's available these days, which is amazing, you need this kind of powerful user interface, so video will be important. Having said that, video is intensely competitive and we're simply not going to chase unprofitable video relationship. So it starts with the profitable segments, stay very focused on that, packaging it with broadband and so that I think justifies and warns the ongoing innovation around X1 in the video experience. So we're going to stay very active and other apps come. And the other point too, X1 is this broad platform that today is going after customers that are uncertain, higher end packages, but X1 I think is extendable. It is a platform that can go deeper into other profitable segments. So we'll look to ways to extend that X1 into more broadband focused segments over time. So all of those reasons, I think see us continue to innovate around video.

Bryan Kraft

I mean, on that point, it seems I think people have always thought about X1 as a premium product, which it is, centered around a rather pricey premium experience. But I mean, sounds like you're alluding to is being able to use a platform capability and maybe do it through a less expensive hardware solution to reach other segments, is that correct?

David Watson

Yeah, that's exactly right. To be clear, though, I mean, video entire video category is very competitive. And it's competitive in a couple different ways. One, the large amount of OTT folks jumped in a couple years ago. And you hear ebbs and flows of some people rethinking their go to market approach and pricing, how aggressive they'll be and so that'll change over time, but they're still active in the marketplace. That amount of competition does not go away, so it's still going to be very, very competitive. I think the second thing is people spend a lot of time talking about the virtual over the top live linear providers, I think you there's a new niche video direct to the consumer products that's introduced like every other month. And so there's more choice than ever for consumers to piece together what they want and so I think we're positioned. On one hand X1 could be that platform if I'm a direct to the consumer the video provider I get it. I'd want to be on X1 because it seamlessly connects and does a good job. We'll think about those applications over time, but the same time because of consumer choice because of all this competition we're just not going to chase video. Stay very centered on broadband, we'll package video where it makes sense and do that profitably.

Bryan Kraft

So I guess, as you mentioned, a lot of people focus on video and investment community in terms of net ads and they improved in the third and fourth quarter. Was that due to less competition from virtual MVPDs during that period and given what you just talked about in terms of not chasing unprofitable customers, what are your expectations for the trajectory of video and net ads and video revenue in cable for the next year or two?

David Watson

Well, because of the fact we're not going to chase every segment and the fact that the video business will continue to be very competitive, I think the video marketplace will be - it's still tough. We're not going to chase it. So you may have moments where there's an opportunity and we'll be there if there's an opportunity and some of the segments or some of the participants have a different go to market approach then we'll be I think, well positioned in that moment, but I don't see the video marketplace changing. And again, it's because of the sheer amount of virtual over the top providers as well as the amount of choice between bolted say, hey, I want two SFODs and a couple of niche thing and that that could be okay for certain segments. So we'll pick and choose the segments again primarily focused on broadband, but I think the video marketplace will continue to be tough one for - at least in the near term.

Bryan Kraft

Yeah, okay. And let's talk about mobile a little bit. Can you just spend a few minutes talking about Xfinity Mobile, can you remind us of the strategy and the goals that you're seeking in mobile.

David Watson

So again, the focus on mobile for us was within our footprint to be a great companion to broadband. And that was the starting point and in video to if they want it, but it was primarily with broadband. And so the starting point was introducing mobile. We do it in a way that would add value, deepen the relationship and drive down turn, improve retention that was step one. So the second part of it is expand the relationship with the customer and introducing mobile. So example of that is retail and we're doing retail for a long time. And so we don't need a lot more retail locations, but we needed to do a better job within the locations which we had. So we've steadily been refurbishing and upgrading our retail stores that we already have. And we introduce mobile into the retail channel, it improves foot traffic, it gives you a better chance of selling broadband, gives you a better chance of selling other products and services. So deepening the customer relationship with mobile is an opportunity.

Last, but not least, is the ability to achieve standalone profitable economics at scale with mobile so doing it profitably. So yes, we certainly had hoped that the turn benefits would be there, but we knew that our go to market approach would be done profitably at a certain scale points. So we're real pleased. Early stages and ended last year 1.2 million lines within our footprint focusing on mobile that's encouraging and so we're pleased with that. And I think we have a unique value proposition in the marketplace, we compete with unlimited, but we also have by the gig, we're one of the only ones that do by the gig the way we do, we let customers mix the match what they want within a single account. So if you have a power user that needs - the time they pick unlimited, but you have some others that want to have by the gig and by the gig performs very well for us, so we're pleased with mobile. Mobile is - the early stages that we're seeing, we are seeing the broadband turn benefits.

Bryan Kraft

You are, okay.

David Watson

Yeah, so again its early stages, but it's kind of what we hope for exactly what we hope for.

Bryan Kraft

Do you see any benefit? I mean, you mentioned increasing foot traffic in the stores and how that could lead to more connected video and broadband. Do you actually see a benefit in customer acquisition for mobile?

David Watson

In the channel, certainly retail, it's turned out to be a benefit. It's a win. We're seeing some additional sales of other products. But we're seeing that mobile is a - that's a wonderful channel, we still sell it in digital, we still sell it within call centers, retail has been a win. So all elements that turn benefits really on, the ability to deepen the relationship and the profitable economics, we looked at questions have been around how - when will you find the moment where the overall - your losses will peak to be able to come down? And I think in general that kind of happened in Q4 in terms of the net losses sort of peaked and there could be a moment when could be a new suite of products that are introduced by Samsung or Apple that could cause a sales frenzy in the future, if that happens, great. So that may be a little bit of a caveat to that point. But for the most part, I think we can see an ongoing trajectory of steadily improved economics overall and then certainly a roadmap to achieving on a standalone basis at the scale that we're anticipating.

Bryan Kraft

Is it fair to say that you're most competitive on the by the gig pricing and it seems like that's where the best deal is for the consumers.

David Watson

Well it's - we're again, one of the only ones that do it and so I think we offer a unique solution through that. The whole market it was interesting how they just went, years ago they all went, so we're competing with that, but it offers a family and again for us the value proposition could be kind of a couple, one power user and whatnot or a couple adjusters they're going to start off on by the gig and then mid month if you see your usage get to a certain plateau, you can switch and go right to unlimited. So I think it just gives us that flexibility, it's very unique and gives customers good value.

Bryan Kraft

Yeah, can we talked a little bit more about margins in the cable business and capital intensity, you improved cable margins by 100 basis points last year, you've got into margin improvement of up to 50 basis points in 2019. What's driving the improved operating leverage in the business?

David Watson

I think it starts with what we talked about earlier. And it really starts around the focus on the connectivity businesses. So broadband, business services margin accretive, the revenue growth it's the majority of your EBITDA growth growing that business collectively at 10% pretty powerful. That drives margin improvement, part of it in and of itself. So staying just as constantly focused on the connectivity end of things is a big driver of margin improvement and would say CapEx moderation as well. The second thing talked about that there are cycles with the content in terms of content programming expense, we talked about it and '16 and '17, those levels are elevated based on timing of some of the agreements and we said that there'll be a period afterwards where we'd level off and last year I think it was 2.7% around that in terms of the programming increase. I think you're seeing just a period of moderation of that and would anticipate that to be the same in '19, but they certainly go in cycles.

With the category where we're very focused on have been - is the non-programming OpEx and we've talked about it before, but it is an area where there's just a massive opportunity, I think, for cable operators to do a better job day in, day out delivering service, meeting customers' where they are in terms of their expectations around service delivery. I don't think people - we have wonderful call centers, but I don't think people wake up and said like to call my cable provider. So I think that the extent that we can provide a better digital experience and again, love our call centers, love our people and they are doing a better job over time, knocking down repeats and things, but right now 75% of our interactions are digital. So in digital end-to-end, very mindful of, if you start with an app, you could go on X1 and if you want to solve something or do something, do a restart, you can do that, you can do it through your app, you want to find out where the technician is, you can find out through your app. We're introducing AI capability within this to improve the chat experience.

So we kind of know what's going on, and we can learn from it. So I think the non-programming OpEx opportunity is significant and will be there for some time. I think we knocked off at minimum 15 million telephone calls last year, about one and a half million truck rolls. And there's a long runway for growth ahead of us, so you add up all these things and you look at the ability in terms of margin, you see I think that steadiness to the margin improvement and holding margin. In of CapEx, that clearly is a shift away as we had X1 product feature a point of maturation, there's less video CPE that we need to deliver in the marketplace, we'll compete profitable customers, we'll be right there, but we're not going to chase it.

And then as we're building out broadband capability we're focusing more and more on the connectivity side, but that combination that shift of less video CPE, study focus on broadband going deeper into the network, expanding the network, expanding passings, you do all those things you're seeing a moderation of CapEx to as you mentioned 100 basis points improvement. I think you're going to see we've talked about improvement in CapEx, the 50 basis points expectation that we have. So I think you're going to continue to see us stay very focused on what we're doing this formula for margin improvement, the connectivity business, the whole new line or non-programming OpEx and just staying extremely focused. The 13% net cash flow for last year don't give multiyear projections around that, but I think this formula is working and we're going to stay with it.

Bryan Kraft

Is it fair to say that the capital intensity should continue to decline beyond '19 because those drivers that you laid out are still pretty much in place?

David Watson

Can't give a multiyear view there Bryan, but this is our focus and I think again, there's not going to be catalyst, we're going to stay more focused even on the video CPE that we have will be more IP based, we'll begin to bring down on a per device the cost, but the steady focus of having - our network is a primary point of differentiation. And the great part about cable is if your steady you're constantly looking to how do you make sure you're going after the homes pass, the business passings where you should, you're staying ahead of capacity you can do that on a managed basis and do it well and be a leader in the category. But if you do all those things, I think you can - yeah, the formula is there for the same kind of performance to take place in '19 and beyond.

Bryan Kraft

Okay and how about with Sky, what kinds of opportunities do you see to work with Sky going forward?

David Watson

Well, we're thrilled with the Sky joining the Comcast family. They have a terrific team very focused, unique ways that they look at competing, really one of the best combinations of content and distribution, how they marry the two together in a way and go to market. From our standpoint in cable, it's been this natural connection with them and a subscription service provider that they are and a good one with a brand that people really connect with. They really appreciate them. So there's a lot of learning's that we'll have on the marketing side from them, but immediate wins or things like being able to help them in Italy later on this year with their broadband launch, they're going to launch it with xFi and then you look at, they have a - their user interface is fantastic too, but we're sharing capabilities with X1. They like the natural language capabilities of X1, so that voice recognition component of X1will be something that we'll work with them to deliver. So I think there'll be opportunities back and forth, but the part that kind of bringing it up at notch that you get excited about and you talk to anyone is the 54 million customer, the passings that we have and you get to be able to talk to people with that in mind whether it's the consumer electronics industry, whether it's a content world, but over time we'll be able to get excited about those opportunities that when you have that kind of scale, so it's early, but it's been terrific working with the with the Sky team.

Bryan Kraft

Okay, alright. Great, well, just about out of time, so just want to wrap up there. Thanks Dave.

David Watson

You got it. Thank you.

