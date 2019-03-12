Adobe Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Has Shifted To A More Bullish Posture In Recent Months

The company's fundamentals are really strong and it has seen earnings and sales grow at impressive rates in recent years.

There has been a shift in sentiment over the last few months to a more bullish posture and that is a concern ahead of earnings.

Software giant Adobe (ADBE) is set to announce earnings after the closing bell on Thursday and this report is for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Analysts expect the company to earn $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. The EPS estimate would represent earnings growth of 3.87% compared to the first quarter of 2018. The revenue estimate is 22.5% above last year's figure.

The EPS estimate and expected growth rate is well below the rate the company has seen in recent years. The company has averaged earnings growth of 48% per year over the last three years. Adobe saw earnings grow by 45% in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adobe's sales have also grown at a solid rate in the recent past. The average annual growth rate has been 24% for the last three years and sales were up by 23% in the fourth quarter. As I mentioned above, sales are expected to increase by 22.5% in the first quarter.

The management efficiency measurements for Adobe are really strong with a return on equity of 37.8% and a return on assets of 10.7%. The profit margin is at 39.6% and the operating margin is at 31.5%. All of these figures are well above average and this shows what a quality company Adobe is and how effective the management team has been.

Adobe is Overbought Currently Based on Some Indicators

Adobe's stock has moved tremendously higher in the last few years and the fundamentals listed above show that the move is probably warranted. That being said, the stock has bounced back sharply from its December low and is now approximately 28% higher than it was then.

From late 2016 through the high last September, the stock gained 177%. The stock was trading under $100 a share as late as November '16 and jumped all the way up to $277.61. The stock then fell down to $204.95 in December.

The fall in the fourth quarter did move the overbought/oversold indicators from overbought territory to oversold territory, at least in the case of the weekly stochastics. The 10-week RSI moved from overbought territory down to a couple of readings down around 35 and the indicator hadn't been that low since February 2016.

The stochastic readings moved from oversold territory to overbought territory in the last three months and they just made a bearish crossover which is a little bit of a concern. However, if we look at the stochastics from late '16 and throughout the rally, the indicators hardly moved out of overbought territory for almost two years. During that stretch, about the best timing of a better entry point an investor could get was a pullback to the 13-week moving average.

The Sentiment has Shifted to a More Optimistic Posture

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators, analysts are pretty bullish on the stock and so are short sellers. There are 31 analysts following Adobe and 25 of them have the stock rated as a "buy" while the other six rate the stock as a "hold". I have expressed in the past that I expect to see between 65% and 75% of analysts ratings in the buy category for a stock with strong fundamentals. The percentage for Adobe is at 80% right now, so it is a little above average. What is concerning is there has been a pretty sizable shift in the last few months.

Looking at the analysts' ratings on Yahoo Finance, we see that in December there were 29 analysts following Adobe with 19 "buy" ratings. That buy percentage was at 65%. Now we see six more "buy" ratings and four less "hold" ratings. It is unusual to see that big of a shift from analysts in such a short period.

The short interest ratio is at 1.75 currently and it has also seen a shift to a more bullish stance. The ratio was at 2.31 in mid-February before the new reading came in for the end of February. The number of shares sold short dropped from 6.3 million shares to 4.6 million shares during the two-week period. I will say that there have only been a handful of occasions where the short interest ratio was above 2.0 in the past year.

The put/call ratio is currently at 0.85 and that is a little high, but certainly not a sign of extreme pessimism. There are 86,012 puts open and 101,696 calls open at this time. Looking back at the December earnings report, the put/call ratio was at 0.98 and that reading was closer to a sign of pessimism. When I wrote about Adobe ahead of the earnings report in September, the put/call ratio was at 0.824.

As a whole, the sentiment toward Adobe has shifted to a more bullish posture in recent months and that is a bit of a concern.

My Overall Take on Adobe

With the fundamentals for Adobe being so strong, it is hard not to like the stock. The earnings growth, the sales growth, the management efficiency measurements… they are all well above average.

The chart is a bit of a worry just because of the overbought reading from the stochastics, but as I expressed before, that didn't slow the stock down in 2017 and the first half of 2018.

The sentiment is a concern ahead of the earnings report. Seeing such a big shift from analysts concerns me and seeing the drop in short interest is also a concern.

All told, I am bullish on Adobe, but I wouldn't buy the stock ahead of the earnings report. There is a pattern to Adobe's stock price and its earnings reports. I talked about in the article back in September and the pattern played out again that time and again in December.

This is what I said in September.

What I noticed with Adobe's chart is that regardless of the fact that the company beat earnings estimates, five to seven days after the reports, the stock was lower each time. After the dips, the stock rallied over the next month."

It is hard to bet against a company like Adobe, so I wouldn't recommend a bearish play. However, I like the idea of waiting for 5-7 days after the earnings report and then look to go long the stock or buy some calls on it. That was the strategy I suggested back in September and that is what I would recommend again.

When it comes to earnings, the sentiment indicators seem to matter more than the fundamentals. We see it time and time again where a company with strong fundamentals reports earnings that beat expectations and the company provides a solid outlook, but the stock falls because expectations were just too high. That is what I expect to happen with Adobe again this time around.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week. One or two option recommendations per month. Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions. A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.