Laurentian Bank - Setup For A Short Squeeze

Any earnings surprise will have the shorts running for the exit, setting up a short squeeze. The valuation and setup is right for the longs to take position.

The short thesis for Canadian banks in general and Laurentian Bank in particular appear to be overplayed and it's now getting risky and expensive for short sellers.

Laurentian Bank has been beaten down over the past year and is trading at a depressed valuation. It has been subject to sustained short selling and early short sellers have benefited.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF) (TSX:LB) is the smallest of the seven legacy schedule 1 chartered banks in Canada. It has three main operating segments: its Personal and Commercial Banking business; B2B Bank, which serves a large financial advisor/broker network; and Laurentian Bank Securities, which is its full service brokerage and capital markets operation.

LB’s market cap is just C$1.7 billion (small compared to Canada’s largest bank - Royal Bank (NYSE:RY) with a market Cap of C$148.5 billion). However, it is deeply embedded in the landscape of Canada’s second largest province, Quebec – where it enjoys a strong moat due to its roots and local relationships. Even though it’s small compared to its Class 1 competitors, it is part of the country's government protected banking oligopoly. Laurentian Bank is in the second year of a multi-year transition wherein it is investing heavily to transform itself into digital (i.e., branch-less) pan-Canadian bank while maintaining a somewhat reduced branch network centered in Quebec.

Recently, LB released disappointing earnings. The earnings report has been analyzed by fellow contributor Trapping Value - Laurentian Bank: The Earnings Were Atrocious.

Figure 1

The stock is now selling at the same level it was in 2010 when the North American economy was still emerging from the Great Recession. LB has been a disappointing investment as compared to other Canadian banks. The chart below provides a comparison with Royal Bank, which is up by almost 40% in the last 5 years (typical of the big five Canadian banks), as well Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) (a small bank centered in Alberta, a province wracked by the oil recession).

Figure 2 - LB (green) as compared to Royal Bank (blue) & Canadian Western Bank (Red).

Peer Analysis: (Source: Gurufocus.com)

Ticker Company Market Cap (CAD$Mil) PE Ratio PB Ratio PS Ratio Net Margin % ROE % ROA % Div Yield % Dividend Payout Ratio Shiller PE Ratio LB Laurentian Bank of Canada 1,275 8.85 0.75 1.67 20.14 7.79 0.44 6.32 0.56 8.33 CWB Canadian Western Bank 1,927 10.41 1.11 3.23 32.8 9.88 0.94 3.51 0.36 11.24 OTCPK:NTIOF National Bank of Canada 15,417 10.3 1.78 2.95 30.21 14.97 0.83 4.04 0.42 13.49 OTCPK:HMCBF Home Capital Group Inc. 754 9.81 0.78 3.11 31.73 7.29 0.74 0 0 5.4

2018 has been a bad year for LB as not only did it contend with declining earnings but it had internal challenges where as it was forced to reverse a large tranche of securitized mortgages (about C$115 million) due to inadequate documentation following an audit by a third-party buyer. Since this event occurred just after the “run on the bank” with another lender “Home Capital Group” in 2017 – this really spooked the market and attracted attention from the short sellers. The bank has now confirmed that all the mortgages in the unsecuritized tranche are still “good” with low loan-to-value and the issue is firmly behind it. I believe a situation similar to what happened with Home Capital Group does not appear to be likely.

With the Canadian economy slowing, most Canadian banks are under pressure and Laurentian Bank is among the worst performer. The Bank of Canada yield curve has inverted for short- and mid-term maturities. Though, LB being focused on Quebec is somewhat protected from the high priced real estate markets of Toronto and Vancouver, which are currently deflating. Quebec’s economy remains quite strong with historically low unemployment and no real estate bubble.

Figure 3 - Canadian real GDP growth %.

Analysts do not seem to be enthusiastic about the stock, with First Call reporting that there is only 1 buy rating on the stock. This interests the contrarian in me.

Figure 4

On the plus side, the stock is trading below tangible book value of C$42.12 (Book value per share is C$53.41). Dividend yield is at a historically high 6.32% with a payout of 73.9%. It has been paying an increasing dividend stream for over 20 years now. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio is at 8.9%. Net impaired loans as a % of loans and acceptances is at 0.43% and stable from last year.

ROE – (Return on Equity, Annualized) is 7.79%, historically on the lower side, a reflection of its declining earnings per share. Management is expecting that earnings and ROE will start to rebound in 2020 and beyond as heavy IT investments in its digital strategy gets behind it. P/E ratio at 8.9 is pretty reasonable and reflective of low market expectations.

Figure 5 - Historical ROE & P/E.

Short Squeeze Setup

The short thesis on Canadian banks is that the 20-year plus housing bubble is bursting, taking the Canadian banks down with it, similar to the US experience during the 2008 financial crisis and reminiscent of "The Big Short." I believe this thesis misses the mark. First, unlike most US mortgages, Canadian mortgages are NOT non-recourse (i.e., borrowers are unable to walk away from an underwater mortgage without declaring personal bankruptcy). Second, most mortgages are insured by the Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation (a crown corporation), putting the federal government rather than the banks, on the hook for a mortgage default. CMHC insured mortgages require a minimum 20% down payment. These two important differences help to reduce risk for Canadian banks. Third, Canada remains an attractive destination for Asian immigrants, who are able to buy property using a low Canadian dollar (as compared to the USD), as well as enjoy high quality of life, healthcare and affordable higher education. While the Canadian real estate market is deflating, a soft landing is expected and not a "big plop" as in the US, Ireland or Spain. After hitting a double top in 2017 at $60 a share, LB's stock has lost a third of its value now down to the $40 level. It appears to be holding at that level supported by tangible book value and a lush dividend.

Laurentian Bank of Canada is in the cross hair of short sellers. On March 1st, almost 3.1 million shares, i.e., 7.5% of shares outstanding, were short (source: Consolidated Short Position Report - IIROC). Short interest is up 21% since December 1st. Since last year the short sellers have been winning, as LB's earnings have been declining. Short sellers have benefited from the panic following the Home Trust debacle in 2017 and LB’s own de-securitization scare in 2018.

However, with LB trading below tangible book value and a P/E of <9, I think we may be getting close to the point where it’s getting very risky and expensive for the short sellers. I estimate that it is costing the shorts about 10% (annualized) to maintain their position. Remember, not only do the shorts have to incur margin interest (owed to the broker), but they also have to cover the dividends which the share-owners continues to receive. If the bank was to release better than expected earnings in 2019, there is good potential for a short squeeze. A short squeeze can take the price back into the $50s in a hurry as losing shorts (who are usually highly leveraged and at risk of a margin call) are forced to cover. Meanwhile, the longs get to enjoy the +6% dividend as well as historical low valuation. I think the risk/reward ratio now favors “the longs”.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Laurentian Bank primarily trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol LB. Financial figures are in Canadian Dollars (CAD $).