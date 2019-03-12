Olin's Dividend Isn't As Strong As Investors Think

Management has been allocating Olin's free cash flow to debt reduction and plans to keep doing so this year, which is prudent, in our view.

We question the company's ability to keep making good on its dividend payments over the long term due to its high net debt load.

As a mid-sized player in the chemicals industry, Olin Corporation (OLN) sells everything from bleach products and chlorine to epoxy resins and ammunition. Free cash flow is used to cover the payment of its dividend as of this writing, with any excess generally going towards debt reduction and share buybacks. Weak caustic soda pricing and a hefty debt load remain key headwinds going forward, putting some pressure on the potential for future growth in Olin's dividend. Strong free cash flow generation and ample liquidity make a payout cut unlikely in the near term, but until Olin gets a handle on its debt burden, its dividend health remains weaker than others that not only have strong free cash flow generation but also solid net cash positions on the balance sheet.

2018 in Review

Olin generated $6.9 billion in revenue last year, up ~11% from 2017 levels. The firm's operating income more than doubled to $0.7 billion, enabling its income before taxes to almost quadruple to $0.4 billion. Year-over-year net income comparisons aren't useful due to Olin recording a large income tax benefit in 2017. Last year, the company posted $0.3 billion in net income, down by 40% from 2017 levels due entirely to special items relating to changes in America's corporate tax code. That can be seen via its impressive margin expansion last year, keeping in mind that as a chemicals company with dynamic input costs, Olin's financials are prone to being somewhat volatile. We give Olin a medium ValueRisk rating (measures volatility in key financial metrics that drive equity valuations) for that reason.

From 2017 to 2018, Olin's gross margin firmed up by over 450 basis points as price increases more than offset rising raw material prices and freight costs. During that period, its GAAP operating margin jumped by over 500 basis points largely due to gross margin expansion, but note some of that increase was a result of Olin's ongoing IT integration program and the related restructuring. The company is seeking to standardize businesses processes in a move that is projected to save $50 million annually by 2021. Beforehand, Olin is paying for duplicate IT services as the transition targets full completion by the end of 2020. Those duplicate expenses are expected come out to $25 million this year according to management commentary during the firm's latest quarterly conference call.

Improving financial performance was made possible by strong performance at Olin's 'Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls' segment, which represented over half of its 2018 revenue. As the source of the vast majority of Olin's operating income and most of its sales, how this segment performs has an outsize impact on its financials. Last year, this segment posted 14% sales growth and 57% operating income growth on an annual basis. Management noted that higher pricing across the "majority" of this division's products was a key factor in driving that growth. Higher prices for chlorine, EDC and other chlorine‐derivatives more than offset higher freight and raw material costs, lower sales volumes, and weakening caustic soda pricing.

Going forward, management is expecting higher prices for bleach, merchant chlorine, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated organics and hydrochloric acid in 2019. Caustic soda pricing, a problem area for the chemicals industry and Olin, declined during the second half of 2018, and that downturn carried on into January. Olin expects caustic soda pricing will improve over the course of 2019 as the negative impact of inventory destocking fades away, but this remains a major headwind going forward. If caustic soda pricing doesn't improve, that will weigh negatively on Olin's company-wide performance.

The company's 'Epoxy' segment posted 10% sales growth and saw its operating income flip from negative to positive last year. Higher raw materials costs and lower sales volumes were more than offset by rising epoxy resin prices and favorable foreign currency impacts. As the source of a third of Olin's revenue and a modest amount of its operating income, stronger performance here is noteworthy more so on a cash flow basis. Management mentioned that Olin's 'Epoxy' performance in 2018 represented its "best year" yet.

Looking ahead, lower raw material prices will reduce the sales price of its 'Epoxy' resins but not necessarily its margins as the company is confident the favorable supply-demand dynamics witnessed in 2018 will carry on into 2019. Higher sales volumes, lower turnaround costs, and possible margin expansion will potentially drive stronger performance at Olin's 'Epoxy' segment this year.

Pivoting now to Olin's final segment, 'Winchester,' its ammunition business, posted a ~4% annual decline in sales last year due to weak consumer demand more than offsetting sales growth to government entities (military, police, and similar organizations). Reduced revenue cut Olin's Winchester operating income by 47% on a year-over-year basis in 2018. Higher commodity prices, lower sales volumes, and weaker sales prices all weighed negatively on Winchester's performance. Management expects this segment's 2019 performance to be largely similar with its performance last year.

Cash Flow Commentary

In 2018, Olin generated $908 million in net operating cash flow, which was up 40% from 2017 levels. Capital expenditures came out to $385 million, enabling the firm to generate $523 million in free cash flow last year. That more than covered $134 million in dividend payments, allowing the company to allocate $376 million towards debt reduction and $50 million towards share buybacks in 2018. We love it when companies with elevated debt loads use free cash flow to pay down debt. Having a high net debt load raises the risk of the sustainability of the dividend, in our view.

Management has set Olin's 2019 capital expenditure budget at $375-425 million, up 4% from 2018 levels at the midpoint. That forecast assumes $80 million in spending relating to its IT integration. Once completed, the company could be in a position to let its capital expenditures move lower. Some level of capital investment is required to remain competitive and retain operational readiness. Management noted $225-275 million of Olin's 2019 capital expenditure budget has been allocated for maintenance activities.

However, Olin's track record isn't great when it comes to picking projects with a relatively high return on invested capital (excluding goodwill) versus its weighted average cost of capital. We give Olin a poor ValueCreation rating for that reason, as its ROIC (excluding goodwill) tanked from 2015 to 2017 after buying DowDuPont Inc.'s (DWDP) chlorine business in a deal valued at $5.0 billion back in 2015. We expect Olin's ROIC to improve moving forward, however.

Dividend Safety

While it is a major free cash flow generator, Olin's sizable long-term debt load raises some questions surrounding its ability to keep making good on its dividend payments over the long term. True, the company generates a lot of free cash flow, and we respect that, but its net debt load stood at $3.1 billion at the end of 2018 (defining net debt as short-term plus long-term debt minus cash & cash equivalents). Having a net debt load of that magnitude is a major ongoing concern when it comes to future dividend obligations.

The company generated $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA last year, up 34% from 2017 levels, giving the firm a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.4x at the end of 2018. Olin's current ratio stood at over 1.5x at the end of 2018, giving the firm ample liquidity in the near term (includes $0.2 billion in cash on hand).

Our Dividend Cushion ratio measures the security of a firm's yield by taking our free cash flow projections for the company over the next five years (defining free cash flow as net operating cash flow minus capital expenditures), subtracting net debt from that figure, and dividing that total by the firm's expected dividend payments over the next five years. Olin's Dividend Cushion Ratio comes in at -2.3, well below the 1.25 rating required to earn a good Dividend Safety rating, which is why we give Olin a very poor Dividend Safety rating.

Image shown: A visual representation of how we arrived at Olin's Dividend Cushion ratio. Note that 2017 is the last fiscal year at the time of report update.

Going forward, debt reduction endeavors and operational synergies could improve this picture. During the company's fourth quarter 2018 conference call management noted that;

"Let's turn to our 2019 cash flow forecast… We expect to generate approximately $475 million of free cash flow in 2019, with a combination of debt reduction and EBITDA growth over last 12 months. As of year-end, our net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio has been reduced to 2.4 times. We are targeting $250 million to $300 million of additional debt prepayments in 2019."

Management has pledged future free cash flow generation towards additional debt reduction programs which over time will steadily chip away at the large burden Olin took on as part of its deal with Dow Chemical back in 2015. Unfortunately, the company is expecting its 2019 adjusted EBITDA to come in flat versus 2018 levels, indicating that management isn't expecting significant or any cash flow growth this year, which is also supported by expectations for free cash flow to take a step back in the year. We are supportive of management's decision to reduce Olin's debt load. However, this is a process that will take years before that burden is back down to more manageable levels.

Concluding Thoughts

Olin posted tremendous gross and operating margin expansion last year, enabling significant net operating cash flow growth. Part of this was due to Olin recovering from Hurricane Harvey which struck the US Gulf Coast region in 2017. If management continues to keep capital expenditures contained and uses free cash flow growth to pare down Olin's long-term debt load, eventually, the firm may become more appealing, but for now, we are staying on the sidelines. Synergies from its ongoing IT integration program should enhance Olin's margins in coming years and enable the company to better adjust its spending levels as market conditions dictate. The chemicals company is trading roughly in line with the midpoint of our fair value range for shares as of this writing.

Image shown: How we ascribe the value to the company's $4.1 billion equity value. Its market cap is relatively close to this level, so we view shares as fairly valued.

