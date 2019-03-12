A combination of utilities and sectors that also like rising inflation is the best set up given current economic conditions.

Utilities perform the best on a relative basis when growth and inflation are decelerating.

Utilities are one of the best performing sectors over the past year.

This Has Been My Favorite Sector Since May 2018

In early 2018, my proprietary growth rate cycle indices started to pick up a deceleration in economic activity in the United States. Now, one should not confuse decelerating growth with contraction growth.

Decelerating growth can mean a move from 3% to 2% and does not implicitly mean a recession is coming.

After several months of watching the growth rate cycle index trend lower, I moved my equity allocation into defensive sectors, most specifically the utility sector via the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU).

Back in May of 2018, I started to write about this trend and why I was expressing this view of decelerating economic growth via a long position in XLU. You can find the original note from almost one year ago by clicking here.

I also followed that note with several more and concluded each time that I would be holding the position of long XLU and short regional banks via ETF (KRE) until growth stopped slowing.

Here we are almost one year later and growth continues to trend lower.

For this note, we will stay focused on XLU.

XLU performs the best on a relative basis to other equity sectors when economic growth is decelerating and inflationary expectations are trending lower. For much of the last year, excluding January and February, that has been the case. Most recently, with a rebound in oil prices to start the new year, inflation expectations have rebounded which, unsurprisingly has led to underperformance in XLU, but the long-term trend still holds.

Over the past year, in each follow-up article I wrote on XLU there were comments and critiques for holding the position but over the past year, despite many ups and downs, XLU has been the best performing sector, increasing by more than 21%.

Also, as the table below shows, it has been the best performing sector over the past month as well as growth fears have re-emerged.

US Equity Sector Performance:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

My growth rate cycle index officially peaked at the end of 2017 so let's take a look at the performance of XLU since that time period.

Since December of 2017, XLU has increased more than 13% while the S&P 500 rose by just 4.80%. KRE, on the other hand, has declined by 6.13%.

This supports the assertion that asset classes do, in fact, follow the economic cycle but it takes time and longer holding periods for these trends to materialize.

Those who are looking for performance over weeks or even months will surely be disappointed when macro trends don't translate to asset class returns in a matter of days.

With a consistent and accurate approach to measuring the economic cycle, with the appropriate amount of time, assets respond.

XLU Performance:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Here is a quick example demonstrating how XLU has performed during different regimes of growth and inflation over the past five years.

To reiterate, we are looking for growth and inflation to either be accelerating or decelerating, not whether growth and inflation are "good" or "bad."

For inflationary expectations, I will be using the 5-year forward breakeven rate as the consumer price index is a lagging measure of inflation.

For growth, I will be using real final sales which is GDP minus inventory.

Many will claim that headline GDP growth has accelerated through 2018, and that is true, but the gains have been driven by inventory as once you removed inventory gains, growth peaked in Q2 of 2018.

Inventory should be removed from these measures as we are tracking underlying growth. Inventory always nets to 0% over time, so the exclusion of inventory gains from GDP to measure underlying demand is a common practice.

Looking at short-term trends will have you moving in and out of sectors on a weekly basis but if we take a step back and look at long-term trends, we can see three environments highlighted in the chart below.

In yellow are two long-term trending periods in which growth was moving lower and inflation expectations were moving lower. In green, growth and inflationary expectations were moving higher.

Growth & Inflation:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The chart below shows the relative performance spread between XLU and SPY. As the chart moves higher, XLU is performing better than SPY.

If we match the time series above and below, we can see very clearly that when growth is accelerating, and inflation is accelerating, you do not want to be in XLU.

When the opposite occurs, however, XLU outperforms significantly.

XLU / SPY Relative Performance Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The growth rate cycle index alluded to above is depicted below and shows that growth has yet to bottom and we can expect more decelerations in headline growth. This index tends to lead headline growth and thus, I will be holding XLU as one of my sector exposures until there is a bottoming of growth or a material rise in inflationary expectations.

This index is not a subjective measure but rather an objective look at economic growth comprised of 14 metrics from various sectors including housing, auto sales, consumption, capital goods orders, new orders and more.

Growth Rate Cycle Index:

Source: EPB Macro Research

This index peaked in growth rate terms at the end of 2017 and several quarters later, underlying GDP, excluding inventory which the market sees through, peaked.

Based on the growth rate cycle index and early estimates of Q1 GDP, real final sales in year over year terms will continue to trend lower.

Real Final Sales Growth Trends:

Source: BEA, EPB Macro Research

From a long-term perspective, inflationary pressures will continue to cool. In the short-term inflationary expectations can be driven largely by oil prices. In the short-term as long as growth continues to slow, XLU will perform well. If inflationary pressures continue to accelerate, XLU will not perform as well as it would during a period of decelerating growth and decelerating inflation.

My analysis suggests that from a long-term horizon, we will continue to see decelerating rates of growth and inflation. Again, this does not mean a recession but rather a deceleration in growth from a peak of 3.1% to something closer to 2.0% with the current data on hand.

The short-term outlook for inflationary pressures suggests that while inflation may be in a longer-term downtrend, expectations may oscillate up and down for periods within that trend.

We just added a new sector that benefits from slowing growth yet rising inflation, slightly different than XLU, so we are covered on both fronts. Click here to learn more.

