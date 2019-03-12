Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Management Presents at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference Call March 12, 2019 9:20 AM ET

Andy Schmeltz - Global President of Oncology

Chris Boshoff - Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Oncology Business

Steve Scala - Cowen & Company

Steve Scala

Let’s get started. Very happy to have Pfizer with us this year at the Cowen Conference. Representing the company, Chris Boshoff, who is Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer in the Oncology business; as well as Andy Schmeltz, who is Global President of Oncology.

Oncology is such an important business to Pfizer and it’s one part of what we think is an emerging new product story. So it’s great to have you here to walk us through the many exciting developments in the company. So they’re going to present just a few slides to set the stage and then we’ll dive right into questions.

Andy Schmeltz

Great. Thanks, Steve. Chris and I are very happy to be here who want to cue the slides up perhaps? Okay. So maybe make a few opening remarks and then jump in.

We’re very proud in Pfizer Oncology of a strong growth trajectory over the past several years. In fact, our compound annual growth rate from 2013 to 2018 has been 31%, driven by the uptake of Ibrance approved and launched in the U.S. in 2015, and then our acquisition of Medivation in 2016, bringing us Xtandi that we’re actively promoting the U.S. in partnership with Astellas.

We’re very proud of our growth. We’ve got 18 medicines now, a portfolio spanning 14 innovative medicines and four biosimilars, and we have 20 – anticipate 20-plus approvals anticipated over the coming years. Most importantly, our Pfizer Oncology medicines have had the opportunity to provide hope to 1.2 million cancer patients since 2006.

Looking forward, our strategy is focused in three areas. One, to continue to expand our leadership in breast cancer and prostate cancer. So just to comment for a moment, breast cancer is certainly the core is Ibrance. In prostate cancer, Xtandi, both core indications with metastatic setting.

We have active clinical studies lifecycle programs in non-metastatic settings, adjuvant use in both breast cancer, prostate cancer that could, in both settings, double the overall population that could benefit – eligible to benefit from these medicines. And then we have robust substrate early in the pipeline in breast cancer CDK programs and prostate VIVA program.

Our second area of focus is to advance our portfolio with precision immunotherapy approaches, lots going on beyond breast and prostate. We have a growing hematology portfolio with Bosulif and chronic myeloid leukemia, the spawns [ph] and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

In renal cell carcinoma, kidney cancer, our history, our heritage here, very excited by the prospects of the combination of Bavencio avelumab with Inlyta, potentially a new standard of care for first-line metastatic RCC. And then in lung cancer, very excited about the prospects for Lorbrena, lorlatinib or ALK inhibitor designed specifically to overcome resistance to first-generation ALK inhibitors that’s recently been approved and has early strong uptake.

The third strategy – our area of focus of our strategy is pursuing the next wave of innovation. Maybe, Chris, if you want to comment on that.

Chris Boshoff

Thanks, Andy. We currently have 14 medicines in Phase 1, and some of those we can maybe expand on HER2 IDC, potentially best-in-class next-generation HER2 IDC to complement our breast cancer program. Our CDK 2/4/6, again, the next-generation medicine to potentially complement our Ibrance portfolio, and CDK 2/4/6, CDK 2/6 specifically targeting cancers, which are dependent on Cyclin E-CDK2.

We also have a vaccine-based immunotherapy regimen, which includes the PD-1, as well as the CTLA-4. And the PD-1 is actually a Pfizer molecule that’s currently in Phase 1. We concluded expansion studies in breast cancer – sorry, in lung cancer and in bladder cancer. It’s a subcutaneous medicine that’s being developed and differentiated administration, once every four weeks, potentially once every six weeks as a subcutaneous medicine, and then as well as a very specific small molecule against TGF-beta receptor 1 of VIVA program I mentioned, which is a vaccine – the current vaccine is in prostate cancer, but it’s also currently being developed in other cancer types. It includes the CTLA-4, as well as the subcutaneous PD-1.

I only show here 18 of, not all, only 18 of our ongoing registration studies, basically studies. Included there is some of the studies Andy alluded to the earlier-stage breast cancer studies in the adjuvant setting like PENELOPE-B and PALLAS, the large program with Xtandi with a number of ongoing Phase 3 studies, including combination studies in partnership with Roche, with Tecentriq, the IMbassador250 study, as well as in collaboration with Merck, the KEYTRUDA study keynote 6 for 1, both in the metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer setting, as well a study in combination with talazoparib, perhaps also just to point out in the hematology and renal portfolio and the RCC studies Andy alluded to.

These are two Inlyta studies that readout positive, one with Bavencio, the study we conducted and the study conducted by Merck with Inlyta plus tanezumab, and we’re looking forward to working with FDA and other health authorities now for the registration of those.

Steve Scala

Thank you. Maybe we should just before you start asking questions acknowledge, because I didn’t have the slide that we’re making forward-looking statements, and we want to make sure you’re aware of our disclosures.

Chris Boshoff

This is the most important slide.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Steve Scala

Great. So lots of important drugs to chat about. You mentioned lorlatinib to start there. So variety of competitors are on the market, but a varying degrees of profile, some not compelling, some very compelling. So how does – how do you see lorlatinib fitting into this treatment armamentarium?

Andy Schmeltz

Lorlatinib was specifically developed to overcome resistance to crizotinib and other first-generation ALK inhibitors. So the early indication now is after a patient has progressed, either on crizotinib or alectinib. And as those medicines have been on the market for several years now, there’s lots of patients with unmet need. And so lorlatinib is specifically set up to fulfill that need.

We also have ongoing program in first-line, ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer in the CROWN study. So we can see over time the utility of lorlatinib potentially expanding. Chris, if you want to comment on CROWN.

Chris Boshoff

The CROWN study is now fully recruited. That’s a first-line study with Xalkori versus Lorlatinib. Lorlatinib is very brain-penetrant, highly effective in brain metastases, one of the few medicines that work in tumors that progress on other ALK inhibitors, including alectinib, abrocitinib or ceritinib. And so we believe there’s potentially best-in-class ALK inhibitor, and we’re looking forward to these updates in the second-line setting and then, obviously, the readout for the first-line study.

Steve Scala

So let’s assume the CROWN study is a positive study. How would lorlatinib compared to, say, alectinib in the first-line setting? You mentioned best-in-class, what makes you best-in-class?

Chris Boshoff

Well, best-in-class in terms of the fact that it overcomes all resistant mutations that has been described, which means that those mechanisms that provides resistance to other ALK inhibitors can be overcome and maybe a further delay for the occurrence with lorlatinib.

I think, in general, we believe this is probably the best medicine also to use in tumors that progress on alectinib. We still get a significant progressive-free survival. In fact, progressive-free survival in second-line in some settings is longer than it is in first-line with crizotinib.

Steve Scala

So let’s touch upon two more recent oncology launches, maybe of smaller magnitude, but maybe you can just tell us how they’re doing? So let’s start out with dacomitinib. What is the – where does this fit within the EGFR treatment armamentarium?

Andy Schmeltz

So dacomitinib’s trademark is VIZIMPRO, approved in September in the U.S. and more recently in Europe for EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Certainly, lots of unmet need here. The five-year survival rate is still only about 12%. And while it is a competitive space, we see VIZIMPRO kind of really carving out a niche. And there is an opportunity for patients to be on VIZIMPRO first-line, and then subsequently on another targeted EGFR-positive therapy. So we’re still early days, but we think that it’s going to carve out a nice niche.

Steve Scala

And what is the niche? Can you describe it?

Andy Schmeltz

Well, first-line EGFR-positive for patients, where it’s appropriate to think about the mindset of sequencing and there’s – that if you would want to reserve some of the other agents for following.

Steve Scala

Okay. And also glasdegib, tell us update on that? How is the launch going? Where is it fitting into the AML treatment armamentarium?

Andy Schmeltz

So glasdegib, Daurismo is the trade name, recently approved late in 2018 in the U.S. and still timing TBD outside the U.S. This is a smooth inhibitor for a subset of elderly AML acute myeloid leukemia patients for which chemotherapy is not appropriate. Certainly, the acute myeloid leukemia space is evolving and is very dynamic. And we look forward to in that segment that Daurismo has an appropriate place. It’s in combination with other therapies.

That being said, we know the environment is getting very competitive, and we have other clinical studies underway to further refine and add to the utility of Daurismo. I don’t know, Chris, if you want to add?

Chris Boshoff

Perhaps just to add, remember, with low deck, we did achieve significant – it was a randomized study and we did achieve a significant overall survival benefit, which has not been shown yet with other medicines in that setting. And the first-line study is both in combination with azacitidine for patients that are not fit or not eligible to receive high-dose chemotherapy and it’s also in combination with [standard seven plus three] [ph] chemotherapy.

Steve Scala

Perhaps one of the most important chemotherapies or oncology agents ever approved these Ibrance. I have to admit some degree of being perplexed that the other 50% of women who aren’t benefiting this from this drug are not benefiting from the drug. So what is it about that 50% that makes them a more difficult cohort of patients to penetrate?

Andy Schmeltz

So Ibrance, we’re very proud of Ibrance and its leadership position in metastatic breast cancer based on the totality of data, the benefit risk profile, the significant first-mover advantage we’ve had and the patient and physician experience with Ibrance to date.

In he U.S., this is really year five post-approval in early 2015. In Europe and international markets, we’re really year two in many markets post-reimbursement. We’re now approved in 90-plus countries reimbursement – reimbursed in EU, five in Japan, as well as China and now Brazil.

So the growth trajectory outside of the U.S. is going to be more robust, given it’s still earlier in the uptake in the lifecycle. So your comment is really about in the dynamics in the U.S., where in metastatic breast cancer, about 50% of eligible patients are now utilizing a CDK-based regimen, about 20% are utilizing chemotherapy still, and about 30% are utilizing hormone monotherapy.

First, the Chemotherapy segment. We believe this is a little bit more of a red herring. Someone is put on chemotherapy perhaps to debunk the tumor, perhaps because there’s visceral crisis. We’re on a cycle of chemotherapy and then initiated on a CDK-based regimen. And we know the duration of therapy for some of this put on Ibrance first or Ibrance after chemotherapy is still generally the same duration.

So we think we’re okay there. But hormone monotherapy is certainly an area that we are focusing our efforts. This is where we have robust data, PALOMA-1, PALOMA-2, showing the progression-free survival on Ibrance plus hormone therapy is double that of hormone monotherapy. And we’re working on increasing the level of Ibrance use there.

Interestingly, we look at accounts in the U.S., about the top 300 accounts and about 25% of them still are using 40%-plus hormone monotherapy, and that’s the segment that we’re working on. Why kind of late adopters, whether it’s an account basis or a physician basis and we’re chiseling away to increase CDK penetration.

We’re confident that we’re going to get there and continue to grow. Also, now with three CDK inhibitors available, you have the kind of halo effect of all three out there, both in promotion, in medical education, in direct-to-consumer as well.

Steve Scala

And how does the use of chemo and hormone therapy different in U.S. versus – different in Europe versus U.S.?

Andy Schmeltz

In Europe, it is more variable in different markets, where chemotherapy is more robust and others where it’s not and we’re seeing. Generally, when you look at the EU five overall, decline in chemotherapy used in first-line as there is kind of availability of Ibrance and uptake of Ibrance. Really, we’re quite pleased with robust uptake so far outside the U.S.

Steve Scala

So yes, Kathy?

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Andy Schmeltz

Yes.

Steve Scala

Let me repeat the question. So the question is why do those patients remain on the hormone therapy? What is the treatment armamentarium that’s leading to that?

Andy Schmeltz

Certainly, there’s a range of areas of issues. One is habit and comfort. These hormonal agents are generally well tolerated, and there’s comfort. The duration of therapy is relatively long and there’s this mindset that they are going to progress, and so I want to save the CDK-based regimen for afterwards. But this is where the data, the facts are our friends. We know that using Ibrance with CDK is going to be a better option based on the data. And so we just have to kind of continue to work on that.

Steve Scala

So you’ve done a phenomenal job at keeping the two CDK 4/6 competitors at very low penetration. Are there any CDK 4/6 inhibitors in development other than maybe your own that you view as a potential threat to Ibrance?

Chris Boshoff

No, not CDK 4/6 specific. For our molecule itself for CDK 2/4/6, which we are excited about it. And some other medicines currently preclinically that will go into the clinic as well in the cell cycle space. But I think with entrenchment of Ibrance, we’re not really concerned about other CDK 4/6 inhibitors.

Steve Scala

What makes the CDK 2/4/6 different from a CDK 4/6, other than the obvious?

Chris Boshoff

And – so one of the mechanisms of resistance is Cyclin E overexpression and we’ve also seen in the one of the PALOMA studies that in patients where the tumor cell overexpressing on Cyclin E that they are more resistant to Ibrance. So that’s one of the mechanisms of resistance. Cyclin E binds to CDK 2, so targeting CDK 2 is one mechanism to overcome that.

But completely, independently, there’s a large number of tumors that’s actually dependent on Cyclin E, so there’s oncogene addiction almost to Cyclin E. And including some pancreatic cancers, lung cancers, breast cancers, triple-negative breast cancers. And in those settings, targeting CDK 2 could be a very attractive way to tackle those cancers.

Why only now a CDK 2/4/6? Because it’s always been very difficult for the [indiscernible] to develop a medicine that specifically target CDK 2 and not CDK 1. So targeting away from CDK 1, CDK 1 would be cell cycle side effect. So it’s important medicine for us. It’s currently in dose escalation.

Steve Scala

Question from the audience. So you have two studies in the adjuvant or near-adjuvant setting, PALLAS and PENELOPE-B. How – what is your level of confidence in a positive readout? So is this like a layup? Is it a shot from the three-point range, or is it a mid-court piece at the buzzer?

Chris Boshoff

Yes. We’re not going to quantify that. I think, we’re confident in the medicine and in the mechanism of blocking CDK 4/6 across the whole continuum of treating ER-positive breast cancer. We were encouraged by the data we presented at San Antonio last year, the so-called PALLET study.

The PALLET study was a biomarket-driven study, with 14 weeks of letrozole plus and palbociclib versus letrozole. And in that 14 weeks was measuring the down regulation of Ki-67, a biomarker that’s measuring proliferation of cancer cells. And there was a significant down regulation of Ki-67 by the combination. Why that’s important to us is, because Ki-67 down regulation is considered a robust surrogate for benefit to endocrine therapy in the adjuvant setting.

So that doesn’t make us necessarily more or less confidence in PENELOPE-B and PALLAS. It is – those are clearly very encouraging data for us in the early setting of breast cancer, showing the potential of elder in early setting.

Steve Scala

Okay. So let’s move to Bavencio. So there has been a few setbacks in the clinical trials. What do you think is the single biggest reason for this? Is it trial designs, which were too aggressive? Is it patient selection? Could it be the molecule? What do you attribute these setbacks, too?

Andy Schmeltz

So I think it is a combination of that. I wouldn’t say trial design of this is too aggressive, but we did start the ovarian cancer program based on more limited early data. We had very strong preclinical data to indicate that immunogenic cell death can be elicited by chemotherapy and combining that with immune checkpoint blocker could potentially be a benefit, and that played out in lung cancer, the combination of chemotherapy, plus an immune checkpoint blocker.

In ovarian cancer, when we started those studies was much less known about tumor mutational burden, new antigen presentation. We now know, of course, that ovarian cancer is called a tumor and it’s certainly more challenging. And although we’ve seen some signals within those studies of subgroups that did benefit from the combination, which we will present in the coming months. And in the overall population, it was disappointing, especially in the platinum-resistance refractory disease setting, which is a very difficult disease to treat and there’s very few medicines that actually make a difference for patients with late-stage platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer.

We now – I mean, very – it’s very positive for us Inlyta, the Bavencio data. The data is comparable to the best we’ve seen. We’re doubling the response rate, doubling progressive-free survival, as well as the endpoints being positive in all different risk groups, including poor intermediate and favorable risk groups of renal cancer. So those data are very encouraging for us.

We’re looking forward to two of the next big readouts plus in first-line bladder cancer urothelial carcinoma first-line, as well as the readout in local advantaged neck cancer, which is a combination with radiotherapy and chemotherapy. And we could potentially be the first to readout in that setting, which is the biggest opportunity in head to neck cancer.

Steve Scala

There maybe a few skeptics in the room about your ability to be successful in first-line renal, given the data that Merck has presented and the fact that they have already achieved the OS. And so that’s my recollection you haven’t yet?

Chris Boshoff

We haven’t yet, yes.

Steve Scala

So – and, of course, first of all, now dominates. So how – what is the path that Pfizer becomes a leader in first-line renal?

Andy Schmeltz

Yes. So first of all, we have a rich heritage in kidney cancer with Sutent first-line, with Inlyta second-line and now clearly, Inlyta becomes the TKI backbone in combination with checkpoint inhibitors as the standard of care going forward in first-line renal cell carcinoma.

We’re commercializing Bavencio plus Inlyta. We believe that over time that these regimens, the KEYTRUDA, Inlyta, Bavencio will generally be comparable. We don’t have OS yet. We look forward to that readout over time. And with the kind of confidence in Inlyta, as well as the Pfizer capabilities over the past decade in partnering with Merck Serrano that will be successful in first-line RCC.

We’re very sensitive that this is a competitive space with the IO/IO combinations, with other IO targeted therapy combinations, but we’re not deterred. We’ve – RCC has always been a competitive space back in the day, it was Sutent and votrient in first-line. It was Inlyta and the Novartis compound in second-line finish work. And we navigated it, so we’re confident going forward.

Steve Scala

We don’t want to talk about price in a session like this. But because you will own both components of Bavencio plus Inlyta could price be a lever that you can pull to combat KEYTRUDA plus Inlyta, or is that not something that you would ever contemplate?

Andy Schmeltz

Certainly, we’re thinking holistically and we’re thinking about all considerations, different geographies, different dynamics from reimbursement. In the U.S., we just want to be mindful that an IV is through a medical benefit, small molecules through a pharmacy benefit in general. That being said, there might be certain situations, where we would contemplate this. So it’s something in the mix. It remains to be seen if it’s going to be a driver or not.

Chris Boshoff

Okay. But we have two positives readouts with Inlyta. So Inlyta being a backbone is very important for us as well establishing ALK TKI is a backbone in first-line RCC.

Steve Scala

So how do you view the the Allogene spinout in hindsight? Is this a good value creation mechanism that you would now entertain for other internal assets, or was this a one-off that you wouldn’t contemplate again?

Chris Boshoff

So overall, we wanted to create a vehicle to accelerate and to focus the developing – the development of Allogene CAR T cells. And I think, it’s been highly successful, because we have a company now that we have a 25% stake in that a very successful IPO and we’re looking forward to them now accelerating and focusing and also being having the capability and the leadership for the manufacturing and the delivery of CAR T cells. It’s a differentiated product. It’s an Allogene product off-the-shelf potentially.

So it could potentially transform the markets, especially for hematological malignancies. So overall, I think it was very successful for us, especially with our continuous involvement and stake in Allogene.

Steve Scala

Okay.

Andy Schmeltz

Yes. I think that so far we’re quite pleased with the way things have moved quickly, having the right expertise, having the right capabilities and the access to capital has been very effective. And I think it’s a case-by-case basis if this is a strategy that will employ going forward. We have quite robust R&D capabilities within Pfizer. So we have to be very thoughtful.

Steve Scala

Okay. Questions from the audience. So let’s move to talazoparib. What is the opportunity for Pfizer in the PARP space. The PARPs other than lymph [ph] haven’t exactly been killing it. So how can Pfizer kill it?

Andy Schmeltz

We’re very excited with talazoparib and now approved in the U.S. for BRCA-positive metastatic breast cancer, that’s just the first indication. We have ongoing programs in prostate cancer, TALAPRO-1, Phase 2 monotherapy for talazoparib and then TALAPRO-2, a Phase 3 in combination with Xtandi in prostate cancer.

We also have a basket study looking at multiple potential tumors for talazoparib. And so we believe that, look, it’s a competitive space with PARP inhibitors. It remains to play out if there are big drivers of differentiation from a benefit risk or it’s really the micro attributes. And that at the end of the day, it might be combinations for PARP inhibitors and generating the right data in the right areas. And so it’s going to play out over time, but we’re still bullish on the prospects for talazoparib.

Steve Scala

Maybe we can move to Xtandi. And what – so the product is clearly turned the corner and it’s starting to grow nicely again. So what have been the most important elements or attributes that have led to that?

Andy Schmeltz

Xtandi core indication in metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. The expanded indication last year – mid-last year in non-metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, the PROSPER study. And that’s really enabling us to move further and a patient population with clinicians that have been using Xtandi since 2012 now are able to use it in additional segment.

We are very excited by the prospects of our ARCHES data in metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer that just read out. And then going forward, the EMBARK study, which is non-metastatic hormone sensitive prostate cancer. So when you look at these castrate-resistant hormone sensitive prostate cancer metastatic, non-metastatic that there is a lot of opportunity for expanded use of Xtandi over time, and not to mention increased duration of therapy as we move into earlier settings.

Steve Scala

Can you each name one early stage oncology asset within the Pfizer pipeline that you have not talked about today?

Andy Schmeltz

Yes…

Steve Scala

That’s most interesting, most interesting early-stage asset that you have not mentioned today?

Chris Boshoff

We’re not allowed to mention again the HER2 IDC or CDK 2/4/6 inhibitor.

Steve Scala

No, you can mention that again.

Chris Boshoff

And so I think, perhaps one of the other medicines to mention although it’s currently in Phase I, it’s out easy H2 inhibitor, it’s again a highly specific molecule. It’s currently in dose escalation. There’s a potential to combine with a number of our internal medicines as well, especially our targeted medicines, including in prostate cancer and breast cancer and with some very nice early preclinical data being generated with it. So I think, yes, it’s one of the medicines we’re interested in.

Andy Schmeltz

Yes, I’ll just say, VBIR, our cancer vaccine being studied in prostate cancer, it’s very early. It’s high risk, but potentially could be a game changer.

Steve Scala

Okay. And then our last few seconds. What is the one thing that you think investors are not fully appreciating about Pfizer Oncology?

Andy Schmeltz

Pfizer Oncology basically came out of nowhere over the last 10 years from being a really niche part of Pfizer to being our largest innovative therapeutic area. We’ve got robust R&D productivity and track record, and we’ve got great expertise and capabilities and we’re committed to sustaining and building on this leadership over the coming years. We’re committed to changing the trajectory of cancer.

Steve Scala

Well, thank you very much. That does conclude our session. So that’s been a great rundown of an important business at Pfizer. So thank you so much.

Chris Boshoff

Thank you.

Andy Schmeltz

Thank you.