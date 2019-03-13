10.4% Yield, Catalyst Heavy, Insiders Buying, And Big Upside From Landmark Infrastructure

LMRK is planning to convert from an MLP structure to a REIT structure and internalize management. This could be the catalyst that would result in +50% capital gains.

High insider ownership: Insiders own 13% of the shares outstanding and are still loading up with huge amounts of shares.

Most often, when investors think about master limited partnerships (MLPs), they picture the image of a pipeline in their mind.

The great majority of MLPs are companies engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural resources. Therefore, when most investors think about MLPs, they generally focus on midstream pipeline companies. However not all MLPs are related to midstream - there exists a whole array of MLPs that have absolutely nothing to do with the transportation of oil or gas.

What if we told you that one of our “top MLP picks” invests in this type of asset instead?

Does it get you interested? But wait, it's not all! Billboards are just one part of the portfolio. This MLP also invests in land sites for solar fields and tower networks.

The company pays a double-digit 10.4% dividend yield and has a clear path to ~50% upside with a powerful catalyst to realize value. The “top pick” that we are here referring to is Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK).

Landmark Infrastructure: A Simple Land Investment Company

At High Dividend Opportunities, we are strong proponents of investing in simple businesses that generate high cash flows, have prospects for superior economic outcomes, and reward investors with a high level of income through dividends.

In this sense Landmark fits the bill perfectly. Despite being structured as a master limited partnership. Landmark invests in property and then leases it out for a profit. More specifically, Landmark invests in land that it leases to:

Tower companies: 60% of revenue today Outdoor advertising companies: 28% of revenue Operators of alternative energy sites (or utility companies): 12% of revenue

Note that landmark resembles a property REIT very much and is planning to convert to on very soon. It's already reporting its financial metrics using REIT metrics rather than an MLP metric. In fact Landmark reports based on "funds from operations" ("FFO") which is used by property REITs and not based on "distributable cash flows" ("DCF") which is used by MLPs.

Currently, the company owns more than 360,000 sites on which it earns rents from operators who are granted access to the land and allowed to build improvements on them. As presented in the introduction, most often, these will be billboards, tower communication networks, and or solar panels.

It's important to differentiate here between the owner and the operator. Landmark is strictly the owner of the sites. It does not take care of the operation of solar fields or billboard advertising. In fact, it does not even own or develop the improvements on the site. This is all the job of the tenant. As such, Landmark can sit back while collecting rents on its investment. The operator takes most of the risk as it must (1) sign a long-term lease with guarantees, (2) develop the infrastructure, (3) undertake the operational risk of the business, and finally (4) make regular rent payments to the owner.

In many ways, Landmark allows you to participate in the returns of solar fields, tower companies and outdoor advertising with a senior and risk-mitigated position.

Nonetheless, the operating companies are generally more than happy to take on the risk because even after rent payments, they are able to turn a profit from the operation of the valuable sites.

This is then a win-win situation for both, the owner and the tenant who end up working together in long-term partnerships. Proof of just that is Landmark’s 99% renewal rate with its tenants. Even better is that these tenants are mostly Tier 1 companies that are very unlikely to ever default on their lease obligation.

Some of the top tenants include:

AT&T (T) Verizon (VZ) T-Mobile (TMUS) American Tower (AMT) Crown Castle (CCI) Outfront (OUT).

These are publicly-traded companies that run widely successful businesses with a national footprint. Most importantly, Landmark’s sites are absolutely essential for their businesses to operate. If they default on their lease, they might as well close shop since these assets are mission critical to them. Therefore, even in the unlikely case of a tenant bankruptcy, rents would need to get paid to Landmark before anything else. It makes for a very defensive cash flow with superior economic power.

The Economic Power of Landmark’s Investments

Despite being structured as an “MLP” which is common for energy-related investments, Landmark is much closer to a “REIT” which more commonly invests in real estate.

And as a real estate investment company, we find exceptionally strong economic power in its portfolio of investments. The cash flow that it produces is superior to traditional real estate investments in that it's higher margin, low capex, and consistently growing at a healthy rate.

Here are the five key advantages of Landmark’s investments as compared to more traditional real estate investments such as office, retail, industrial or residential:

1- High Net Return on Investment

Unlike the traditional "class A" office, apartment, and industrial properties which sell today at very low cap rates of ~4-5% in many major markets, Landmark is often able to target 7-8% cap rates on its direct purchases or new developments.

At this point in the cycle, we rather get a 7%-8% cash cap rate with consistent growth, rather than a low 4%-5% cap rate with perhaps higher near-term growth, but also greater volatility risk.

2- Triple Net Leases With no Landlord Responsibility

The great majority of the leases of Landmark are structured as “triple net” which means that they are not responsible for property-related expenses. Rather, it's the tenant who pays for everything, from utilities to even property taxes.

In comparison, a lot of traditional properties are commonly rented with a “gross lease” in which the owner is responsible for a much larger portion of the property expenses. As a result, Landmark is able to earn market-leading margins on its properties.

3- Minimal Vacancy Risk

Since the sites are mission critical “profit centers” to the tenants, they are unlikely to ever want to vacate properties unless they are going through significant financial distress.

The leases are very long, often extending to more than 10 years at a time, and retention rates have thus far been almost 100%.

Compare this to an apartment building with one-year leases and tenants moving in and out on a regular basis. It costs a lot of money and efforts to always release the property to new tenants and as a consequence, the property margins are much lower.

4- Contractual Rent Increases

Landmark is targeting annual rent increases of about 2.5%. Currently, 83% of its leases have fixed rate increases with an average annual escalation rate of 2.4% and another 8% are tied to the "consumer price index" ('CPI'), in other words to the inflation rate.

In comparison, more traditional “triple net lease” properties such as the ones owned by Realty Income (O) commonly grow rents by 1-1.5% per year.

5- Minimal Capex Requirements

Since we are talking about land investments, there's very minimal capex cost to the company. The rent increases fall straight to the bottom line and the company’s property margins average an exceptionally high 98%.

This is unheard of in the real estate sector. Compare this to all the expenses in maintaining an office building in shape. They need to constantly build reserves for the inevitable renovations. Landmark, on the other hand, is making large cost savings which add up over time.

To illustrate all these advantages of Landmark’s specialty land investments, consider the following case study:

A Real Estate Investment Case Study

As an investor, if you have two investment options:

Option 1: Buy a piece of land that you rent to Verizon (VX) with a 6% cap rate, with a 15-year lease, 2.5% annual rent escalators, and no owner responsibilities (triple net). Verizon takes care of all the expenses.

source

Option 2: Buy a prime office property occupied at a 4.5% cap rate, a shorter lease term, more volatile rent escalations, and higher owner's responsibilities in the long run.

source

The first option is going to produce much more stable and predictable cash flow and growth than the second one. With investing in a piece of land, you will collect rents very consistently with minimal vacancy risk, no capex cost, and a triple net lease to remove literally all responsibilities to the owner.

The office property may provide greater cash flow growth in some years, but when the market turns south, it also may suffer from sharp volatility. Moreover, if the tenant eventually moves out (which is a real risk), the owner will have significant cost in refitting the space, renovating it, and releasing to a new company that will demand additional tenant improvements.

All in all, we find greater appeal in the long triple-net investment in land so late into the cycle. Even if you managed to buy both properties at the same cap rate, sooner or later, you will be hit with a large unexpected bill in the case of the office whether it's for maintenance, repairs, or releasing. Therefore, the greater cash flow stability of Landmark’s assets is the real game changer here.

This is obviously a very rough illustration, but it does nonetheless illustrate the power of Landmark’s alpha-rich approach to real estate investing.

The Latest Quarterly Results – Progress Is Being Made

Since our recommendation to buy LMRK on Dec. 31, 2018, the shares have soared:

Some of this is simply due to good market timing, but it's also the result of continued progress at Landmark. We were pleased with the last quarter results with the following main takeaways:

The AFFO per share grew by 9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company successfully amended and restated its five-year credit facility of $450 million (big news for a company with a market cap of just $359 million).

The distribution coverage issues are not fully resolved yet, but the company is moving toward the right direction.

The main risk to Landmark has always been its low distribution coverage. On one hand, bears are quick to note that the distribution is not fully covered by cash flow and therefore a cut is inevitable. On the other hand, bulls find comfort in the high cash flow resilience that requires minimal capex and believe that as the growth catches up, the bear thesis collapses.

Moreover, the management has been very firm on this issue and stated in a recent earnings call (in November 2018) the following:

Expects coverage ratio to substantially improve and support further distribution increases."

Clearly, these was not empty words because in the last quarter the company achieved just that. The distribution coverage ratio improved significantly from 0.86 times to 0.95 times.

This is the big news for us bulls. Landmark is not fully out of the woods just yet, but clear progress is being made and as further rent increases kick in (~2.5% per year), we expect the distribution to be fully covered by the end of the year 2020, potentially even 2019. The comments of the CEO also do not imply any concerns over the distribution in the fourth quarter management call on Feb. 20, 2019:

We are very pleased with our fourth quarter results. We made further progress with our development initiatives, refinanced our revolving line of credit and ended the year well positioned for 2019. We continue to believe that our development activities will drive the Partnership’s near-term and long-term growth.”

Yet, because of the perceived risk of a distribution cut, the company is today still trading at a deep value price, providing a compelling opportunity for contrarian investors.

Deep Value Price Compared to Closest Peers – 50% Upside and 10.4% Yield

While Landmark is not “officially” a net lease REIT yet, its underlying assets are very similar in their nature and cash flow resilience. In fact, the company has even guided for a future restructuring as a REIT and an internalization of the management.

This is an important transition for LMRK as we continue to grow the Partnership toward our stated goal of converting to a better corporate structure, which as we previously discussed is an internally-managed REIT. We believe we're very well positioned and should be able to consider the conversion within the next two to three years." - CEO of Landmark.

In the last earnings call management provided a timeline that it plans to convert to a REIT status within a period of two to three years. Also important to note is that LMRK plans to be an internally managed REIT.

Therefore, we should value Landmark as a traditional net lease REIT while taking into account some of the differentiating factors.

Priced at ~$14 per share, Landmark is today valued at just 10x AFFO which compares very favorably with its closest peer group, net lease REITs, which sell at 18.5 x FFO on average – or a ~85% premium to Landmark (adjusted by removing Seritage Growth Properties which trades at an unusually high multiple of 138x FFO).

source

We consider this deep discount to its closest peers to be totally unreasonable when considering that:

Landmark’s net lease portfolio enjoys a sector-leading retention rate of 99%. Its assets also enjoy market-leading margins at 98% due to the minimal capex needed in land investment. The annual rent increases of its assets are also sector-leading at 2.5%. Realty Income is closer to 1.5% While most net lease REITs have significant exposure to retail market risk, Landmark is completely insulated from it.

Landmark owns net lease assets with great advantages as compared to traditional net lease REITs. They have minimal capex, very long lease terms, a nearly perfect retention rate, and even greater annual rent hikes. Yet it's priced at a massive discount with an FFO multiple that's almost 2x lower than its direct peers. This lower valuation is also well reflected in the dividend yield differential:

Sooner or later, as REIT investors take notice of this discounted opportunity, we expect the share price to be repriced closer to 15x FFO. This would unlock 50% upside from today’s share price and the company would still trade at a deep discount to peers.

Run-rate AFFO 4Q2018 Implied AFFO Multiple Implied Upside Potential $1.40 15 50%

Note: Currently the Landmark's distributions are MLP distributions subject to K-1 taxes, but this will all change when it changes to REIT status, and the distributions will become dividends subject to 1099 tax forms.

Deep Interest Alignment – Insiders Own 13% of Units

What helps investors to sleep well at night is to know that the insiders own 13% of the company. Therefore, they are very well incentivized to maximize value to investors. This is a case where if you win, they win. If you lose, they lose.

Moreover, they have kept on buying more and more shares throughout the whole year of 2018:

source

During the three months from Oct. 1 until Dec. 31, 2018, insiders purchased $3.6 million worth of shares, or roughly 1% of the market cap of the company. These are very significant purchases.

If they expected negative news (such as a distribution cut) in the near term, we would not expect to see so much insider buys given that they already own a ton of units. No one knows the company better than them, and so it adds more confidence to our investment thesis. Furthermore, we very much like the fact that management and directors have a significant ownership in the company.

The Key Risks to Consider

We are bulls on the Landmark story. It's rare to get the opportunity to earn a 10%-plus yield with up to 50% upside that comes with three powerful catalysts (conversion to REIT, becoming internally managed, and attaining a dividend coverage).

Nonetheless, there are risks to the thesis that investors should be aware off.

#1- Distribution cut:

The management is very confident that it won't need to reduce its distribution, and they are putting their money where their mouth is. However, if they fail, and are forced to cut the distribution, it would likely cause significant price volatility. This would not kill the long-term thesis, but it would likely result in short-term pain to investors.

#2- External management:

Whenever a company is managed externally by a sponsor, there exist conflicts of interests due to the fee structure that incentivizes higher "Assets Under Management." In the specific case of Landmark, we believe that this risk is well mitigated by the high insider ownership and continued insider purchases throughout the whole year of 2018. Finally, the management plans to be internalized within the next 2-3 years to remove any perceived conflicts of interest.

#3- New Share Issuance:

The company may decide to issue new shares to fund growth. This would reduce the dividend coverage in the short term and put more pressure on management to consider reducing the dividends. Having said that, LMRK has little capex requirement and sill has good liquidity to grow without the need to issue new shares, and least not in the near term.

#4- Leverage: The leverage is currently around 9 time EBITDA, which is somewhat high. However considering that they are mainly into owning "low risk" real estate assets, the leverage is not too high either. Management is expecting higher EBITDA from new projects to kick in next quarter, which would reduce the debt/EBITDA ratio.

Bottom Line

Landmark stock has been one of our best performing stock picks, returning 25% in under three months. Yet, despite the huge run, the stock still trades at very cheap valuations of 10 times FFO. The long-term story of Landmark remains appealing, and we see 50% upside to be achieve in the years to come. Investors are getting paid handsomely to wait. Note that a lot of risk has been reduced following LMRK's last earnings report which was stellar and the dividend coverage having greatly improved.

This is a unique net lease real estate investment firm structured as an MLP. So far it has fallen out of the radar of many REITs and high-yield investors because it's a smaller-cap stock and because it's not “officially” structured as a REIT. But as this changes in the future, we expect the market to reward Landmark with a much higher valuation multiple.

The assets are of high quality and produce very consistent and resilient cash flow. Yet, they are priced at a cheap 10 times FFO and a 10.4% yield. The distribution is not yet fully covered which remains the main risk, but we are getting very close and we remain confident that by the end of 2020 full coverage could be achieved.

We hold LMRK as a core position in our Portfolio, and we are still buyers at the current price. Note however that because it's a small-cap stock, we advise that income investors only buy a small allocation not to exceed 2% of your portfolio. The reason is that smaller cap stocks carry more price volatility. The bottom line is that LMRK is the kind of stock that we like to target. It's a high-yield stock with a low valuation, a solid asset base, a good story and upside catalysts. Insiders have a high stake in this company and they continue to buy.

For Conservative Investors and Retirees, We Recommend the Preferred Shares

The business model of LMRK is a very attractive and defensive one, and investing in the preferred stocks is another great way yet to get exposure to this unique company for conservative income investors and retirees. Currently, the preferreds also are selling on the cheap. LMRK has three different preferred share issues:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, 7.90% Series B Cumulative Red Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKO) - Yield 8.0%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, 8.00% Series A Cumulative Red Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKP) - Yield 8.0%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners, Ser C Float/Fix Cumulative Red Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKN) - Yield 7.5%

Note that all three preferred shares are cumulative which is a great plus. We recommend to invest in LMRKO and LMRKP for the higher and generous yields of 8%. LMRKO trades at $24.45 and LMRKP at $24.80, below their par value of $25.00 per share. These two preferred stocks present a very attractive opportunity for conservative income investors looking to lock in high and safe yields for the long run. These preferred stocks have an additional advantage of carrying less price volatility than the common shares. I'm personally long both the common and the preferred as part of a highly diversified portfolio of high-dividend stocks, and I'm a very happy investor in LMRK.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMRK, LMRKO, LMRKP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.