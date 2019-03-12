Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (DFRG) CEO Norman Abdallah on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 1, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Neil Thomson - Chief Financial Officer

Norman Abdallah - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Will Slabaugh - Stephens

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

John Ivankoe - JP Morgan

Neil Thomson

Thank you, Abby. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Here with me is Norman Abdallah, our Chief Executive Officer. After Norman and I deliver our prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

And now, I would turn the call over to Norman.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you, Neil, and good morning everyone. I would like to briefly review our fourth quarter and first quarter to-date sales results before providing an update on our integration process, development plans for 2019, and our long-term outlook. Neil will then go into more details on our financials and issue our guidance for this year.

As we first announced in mid-January, our comparable restaurant sales were slightly positive during the fourth quarter with final comp store sales at 0.1%. This reflected weaker trends in November than October as we rolled over new menu launches and marketing support from 2017 and then an upswing in December. Flat comparable restaurant sales for the Double Eagle primarily reflected a sales transfer from the Boston Double Eagle to the new Boston Back Bay Double Eagle, which we estimate would have increased 1.5% excluding this plan sales transfer.

While the addition of Boston Back Bay has a near-term negative impact for the Double Eagles, comp calculation more importantly, we are substantially growing our fine dining market share in the city with 2019 Double Eagle revenues from Boston up close to 50%. Our new restaurant offers six private dining rooms, compared to only two private dining rooms at our Boston Seaport location, providing us with the opportunity to capture a much greater share of the private dining market, which typically builds over the first few years of a Double Eagle opening.

We experience this dynamic at Double Eagles before in the DFW market where we close our original Dallas location opened uptown and in Plano which families had a temporary comp impact on uptown despite growing our share of fine dining occasions in the surrounding area. We are now growing annual revenues by close to 300% in the Dallas and Plano markets compared to the original restaurant with both of these new restaurants performing well and comp positive year-to-date in 2019.

Del Frisco's comparable restaurant sales were down only 0.9% and flattish on a 2-year basis, the brand's best results for all of 2018. We are seeing initial signs of the turnaround starting to take effect with comparable sales flattish since the implementation of our new strategy in Q4 2017. And more than a 250 basis point improvement compared to the period from Q1 2015 to Q3 2017. Encouragingly, Q4 private dining sales of the Double Eagle and Grille rose 8.9% and 13.8% on a comparable basis respectfully, which in our estimation reflected a strength of the business consumer despite volatile capital markets during the fourth quarter, coupled with effective marketing of our improved banquet menu offerings and our focused on flawless execution.

We are delighted with the results at Barcelona and bartaco, which posted our best comparable sales results at 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively, and are indicative of their smooth integration to the DFRG. Notably, bartaco's Q4 comparable sales were up 7.8% in the roughly 2 months after launching this 2017 incident at Port Chester, which was a significant drag on sale in the preceding 12 months. More importantly, the momentum from December has continued into the first quarter and this reflected across all four brands. Comparable sales of the Double Eagle are only slightly negative would be flattish excluding the continued sales transfer from our Boston Seaport location to our new Boston Back Bay restaurant.

Traffic comp has picked up compared to Q4 and is in line with comparable sales for the quarter. Comparable sales at Del Frisco's are flattish. Recall from our Q3 earnings call that we reported significant churn in our guest base as we strategically target experienced vendors in social same-stores and not on our value focused guest. We expect the largely offsetting significant increases in check and decreases in traffic to moderate overtime as the strategic changes take hold, and we are starting to see evidence that is happening with the sequential improvement in traffic from Q3 to Q4 of 2018 and a further sequential improvement in the quarter to-date.

Private dining sales at both the Double Eagle and Grille remain strong, growing mid to high single-digit despite lapping comparisons at the Grille from prior year. And lastly, Barcelona and bartaco continued to perform very well and are off to a strong start in 2019 with sales tracking positive in the low-to-mid single digit. The fourth quarter was a very busy period for new openings as we open a total of five restaurants, but typically we open a Double Eagle in Century City, California, 2 Del Frisco's Grille in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Fort Lauderdale, respectively and 2 bartacos and Fort Point, Massachusetts and Dallas, Texas, respectively.

We have also open three new restaurants already in Q1 of 2019, a Double Eagle at Century City at Barcelona and Charlotte and a bartaco in Madison, Wisconsin. You will recall in 2018, we opened a record 9 restaurant consisting of three Double Eagle, 3 Del Frisco’s Grille and post-acquisition through bartaco. There were also an additional 3 restaurant openings prior to the acquisition, consisting of 1 Barcelona and 2 bartaco. Notably 8 of our 2018 opening took place in the second half of the year including 5 in Q4 compared to 1 in the second half of 2017 with 9 in Q4.

It typically takes at least six months for new restaurants to achieve EBITDA margins at similarly levels to more mature restaurant in sales can take 18 to 36 months to reach maturity, which is why we set third year return on invested capital target for new restaurant. Overall, new restaurant EBITDA margins were 290 basis point drag on total margins in Q4 2018, compared to the EBITDA margin at restaurant that were included in our comp store sales group.

By brand using the same methodology, we estimate of 460 basis point impact to the Double Eagle, a 50 basis point impact to Barcelona, a 400 basis point impact to bartaco and 120 basis point impact to the Grille restaurant level EBITDA margins from new restaurant in Q4. Also, we do not seek to generate significant upfront buzz around openings in an effort to generate record sales in there early weeks and months. In fact, we actually limit the number of reservations we take early on, often with limited day part in rather employee a soft opening strategy. This enables our teams to better acclimate to their new roles and deliver the high standards of service and attention to detail that differentiates our brands and fosters a building of long-term relationship with our guest.

Still on a blended basis, our 2018 classic openings are hitting their initial sales and margins, and we anticipate that they will similarly reach their three year and long-term target, contributing meaningful to our adjusted EBITDA growth over time. Recall that all restaurants are approved based on achieving a minimum of 35% to 40% return on invested capital after tenant allowances and excluding preopening cost in their third year of operation.

Turning now to the integration process, we are on or ahead of schedule and on track to complete at midway through this year as planned. You will recall that all four of our Group Presidents are now working out of our Irvin, Texas restaurant support center as well as all key members of their dedicated brand teams. They operate autonomously, but because they are part of a disciplined, larger organization, they can learn from each other and share experience and knowhow. Across all four of our brands, we seek to create an environment where our guests can celebrate life to cuisine that is bold and innovative, award-winning wine list, handcrafted specially cocktails and superior hospitality with each dining occasion.

We are also making headway with our system integration at the end of this month. We expect the entirety DFRG to go live on our new HR system work day while Barcelona and bartaco are expected to go live on our accounting system shortly thereafter. Our Double Eagle and Grille brands already transitioned to the new accounting system at the start of 2019. Again, this is at the early end of the 12 to 18 month time frame we laid out when we first announced the transaction. You may also remember that through our acquisition of Barcelona and bartaco, we project a cost saving opportunities in G&A and purchasing across all four brand portfolios because of the greater scale combined knowhow and capabilities for best-in-class supply chain.

These savings were first projected between 3 million and 5 million and then we express the belief that they are likely to be at the high end of this range with significant run rate savings beginning in the back half of 2019. We are now pleased to be raising our expectations even harder with a full value of the integration benefits projected at $10 million to be fully realized by 2020 or 2021. We anticipate just over half of these savings to be G&A related. Some of these savings has started to be realized during late 2018 with a number of people rolling off their support contracts toward the end of the year while other G&A savings will always start to be realized in the second half of 2019 as integration is completed.

The balance of the integration benefits are anticipated through purchasing saving, new labor management system and other operating expense efficiencies. We intend to use the benefit of these cost reductions to offset anticipated cost inflation. In the terms of new development in 2019, our three growth brands Double Eagle, Barcelona and bartaco had generate a strong and consistent level of performance across a variety of markets and geographies, forming the foundation for a national growth story. There are total of eight openings planned for this year, of which three have already been opened to-date. Note, this is a moderation from our original plans as we look to both reduce CapEx in the near-term and ensure that we are set up for every opening for success with best-in-class management team training and support.

Last month, we opened a Double Eagle in Century City, California. The Double Eagle in Santa Clara, California, that was originally planned to open this year has been pushed to early 2020 due to delays in the mall development. You will then be followed by the Double Eagle in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania that we expect will separately open next year. In late January, Barcelona opened in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was the brand's strongest opening in four years. And this opening will be followed by restaurant openings at in Raleigh, North Carolina in Q2 and Dallas, Texas in Q4 of this year. We also have a lease sign for Barcelona opening in 2020 in Miami, Florida and are building the pipeline from one to two further 2020 openings.

Bartaco open in Madison, Wisconsin in February and this will be followed by planned new restaurant opening at King of Prussia, Pennsylvania in late Q1, Deerfield, Illinois in Q2 and Aventura, Florida in Q4. In 2020, we have lease assigned for openings in Arlington, Virginia; Miami, Florida; and Denver, Colorado. We're also building the pipeline for one to two further 2020 openings. As a reminder, there are no Grille openings planned for either 2019 or 2020 as we seek to optimize our current portfolio and absorb the learnings from market research conducted in 2017. We have been pleased with the start that two of our newest grills have made which open at Q4 and expect the restaurant to hit their third year sales target at the end of 2020.

Notably, our restaurant in Fort Lauderdale has quickly become the second highest revenue generating Grille after our New York City location. As part of our asset portfolio optimization strategy, we also closed a number of restaurant last year, 3 Grilles, 2 bartaco and more recently the Double Eagle in Chicago in January. We have one additional closure under consideration, but beyond that no other restaurant closures are currently contemplated. The steps are necessary to optimize our portfolio, ensure high returns and solidify our platform for future growth.

As you will notice, our CapEx guidance for this year up 25 million to 35 million reflects a significant markdown from our most recent expectations of 50 million to 60 million and following significant capital investment in the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019. We expect to generate free cash flow in Q4 2019 as our new restaurant start to contribute meaningfully towards our EBITDA.

Looking ahead, we are now first seeing guidance through the end of 2023. Last year, we had issued guidance through the end of 2021 but believe this longer term view of the businesses necessary giving some of the changes that we have since made to the timing of development among other things. While this new outlook still sets a high bar, it also gives us greater near term flexibility to positioning ourselves to reach those goals. Specifically, we are now targeting generation on annual basis by the end of 2023 and at least $800 million of consolidated revenues and 130 million in adjusted EBITDA. Getting there is based upon the following assumptions.

Consolidated revenue growth of at least 10%, comparable restaurant sales growth of zero to 2%, new restaurant opening growth of 10% to 12% annually, maintaining strong restaurant level EBITDA margins. General administration and cost leverage and adjusted EBITDA growth of at least 15%. So as you can see, we have a lot on our agenda that we intend to accomplish and complete this year along with a roadmap for sustainable long-term growth.

Our confidence in being able to reach these milestones is buoyed by our operation-focused culture, the strength of our field-based teams and the high quality of our restaurant support center team where we have made significant investments in the past two years. Our passionate teams are dedicated to doing right and exceeded the expectations of our guests and shareholders.

I will now turn the call back to Neil for more comprehensive financial review.

Neil Thomson

Thank you, Norman. Let’s begin with the discussion of the 13-week fourth quarter and the December 25, 2018 for continuing operations. For comparison purposes, I would used to recast fourth quarter 2017 with 13-week period ending on December 26, 2017, contained in the back of our earnings press release. The earnings press release also contains the longest 16-week quarter as we had reports at last year.

Note that with the completion of our sale of Sullivan's on September 21, 2018, operating results for Sullivan and related impairments and loss on sales are included in discontinued operations for all period presented, and we will therefore not discuss the brand in any detail. Key for our consolidated revenues for continuing business consisting of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, Del Frisco Grille, Barcelona and bartaco as if they had all being part of our company in the year ago period as well, increased by 7.9% to $123.8 million from a $114.7 million.

This overall growth was driven by 10% -- 10.7% growth of Double Eagle, 9.1% growth at Barcelona and 13.4% at bartaco while growth at the Grille was flat. There was an increase of 61 net operating weeks with new openings more than offsetting restaurant closures. Total comparable restaurant sales increased 0.1%, consisting of a 3.1% increase in average check, partially offset by a 3% decrease in customer accounts.

By brand, comp sales were minus 0.1% at Double Eagle compared to a 2.6% decrease in traffic and a 2.5% increase in average check. The 11 Double Eagle locations in the comp base out of a total of 16 restaurants at quarter end, Chicago which we announced at closing in our Q3 earnings release was excluded along with three 2018 openings 2017 opening and our 2017 opening at Plano, Texas enters the comp group in Q1 of 2019. Note the sales transfer from our Boston Seaport restaurants to our Boston Back Bay restaurant had an estimate impact to the 130 basis points on traffic.

Comp sales were minus 0.9% at Del Frisco's Grille comprised of a 7.6% decrease in traffic and a 6.7% increase in average check. This continued to reflect the strategic changes we had made to the brand and are changing consumer base. However, note that our traffic counts are based on entrée counts as it's typical in high end in polished casual sectors, but do not therefore take full account for the growth in that bartaco which were up 3% year-over-year in Q4 and also impacted by our private dining sales mix which increased to 8.9% in Q4.

To the 20 Del Frisco's Grille locations in the comp base at a total of 24 restaurant at quarter end, at 3, 2018 openings are excluded and 2017 opening up Brooksville place in New York and just a comp growth in Q1 of 2019. Comp sales were plus 1.1% at Barcelona comprised of 1.1% increase in traffic and 0.8% in average check. To the 13 Barcelona locations in the comp base plus the Vinoteca shop out of the total of 15 restaurants at quarter end, we exclude our 2018 opening in Denver, Colorado and our 2017 opening at Passyunk in Philadelphia enters the comp growth in Q2 2019.

Finally comp sales of plus 1.6% of bartaco comprised of a 0.1% decrease in traffic and 1.7% increase in average check. For the nine weeks after rolling over the late October 2017 incident at Port Chester, comp sales were up $7.8. There were 10 bartaco locations in comp based out of the total of 18 restaurants at quarter end. The five 2018 openings are excluded along with our restaurant at West Midtown in Atlanta where there is significant construction in the immediate vicinity impacting the restaurant. Our 2017 opening at Chapel Hill, North Carolina and then the Colorado will both enter the comp group in Q2 of 2019.

We had an accounting adjustment to our reported revenue from our January 3rd press release. During the quarter of our year end procedures, we revised our estimate of gift card breakage to recognize breakage over a five-year period, compared to our previous three years period. This effect was to reduce our GAAP reported revenue and net loss to continuing operations by $0.7 million related to revenue that had been recognized to early, mainly in previous accounting periods. This is adjusted for our adjusted EBITDA reconciliation that our Q4 restaurant level EBITDA was also in lower by 50 basis points as a result. We expect that to be an immaterial impact to future quarterly revenue reporting as a result of this change.

Turning to our cost line items. Total cost of sales as a percentage of revenues increased by 20 basis points to 27.8% and 27.6% in the year ago period. Most notable here was the 70 basis points uptick at the Grille principally related to the continued mix shift to steaks, which now represents 17.7% of our sales mix compared to 14.2% before we launch our new menu in Q4 2017. The Grille sought 2% pricing in early Q1 2019 and we will continue to monitor opportunities take pricing to offset cost inflation and adverse mix shift.

Restaurant operating expenses as a percentage of revenues increased by 410 basis points to 49.5% to 45.4% in the year ago period due to higher later operating expenses and occupancy costs. Most notable here is the margin erosion at Double Eagle, bartaco and Del Frisco's Grille attributed to inefficiencies cost by their respective new restaurant opening. As Norman noted earlier, eight of that 2018 openings took place in the second half of the year compared to just one in 2017 and new restaurant margin efficiencies results in estimated 460 basis point impact in the Double Eagle, 400 basis points at bartaco and 120 basis points at the Grille. Overall, new restaurant had a 290 basis point drag on total restaurant level EBITDA.

There were also two accounting impacts to restaurant operating expenses that are noteworthy. Firstly, with the acquisition of Barcelona and bartaco, the straight-line rents accounting start point for existing leases changes to the date of acquisition from the lease start date. Although, there is no change for lease cost that we recognized over the duration of the lease. The impact of this change is a higher non cash straight-line rents adjustment in the short-term. The impact in Q4 was to increase occupancy cost of 110 basis points at Barcelona and 120 basis points at bartaco, which had an overall impact of 30 basis points on DFRG. On an ongoing basis, the impact of this change will be to increase 2019 occupancy cost by 60 basis points at bartaco and 50 basis points of Barcelona with an overall impact of DFRG of 20 basis points.

Secondly, in Q4 of 2017, bartaco management recognized $0.5 million of insurance proceeds as a reduction in operating expenses related to the October 2017 instant at Port Chester, bartaco. These are the effects of increasing bartaco restaurant level EBITDA by 330 basis points and the DFRG restaurant level EBITDA at 40 basis points in Q4 of 2017. Insurance settlement process is instant is ongoing, but no money is received in Q4 2018 so no income can be recognized. Note, the future accounting period that when the final insurance settlement is received, this will not be recognized as reductions of operating expenses, but as I separate insurance settlement line, the lower other operating activity on our consolidated statements of operations in line with U.S. GAAP and company’s accounting policy. This will also be excluded from restaurant level EBITDA.

Marketing and advertising expenses study as a percentage of revenues at 3.5% and for all the reasons just stated, restaurant level EBITDA decreased by $3.3 million to $24.9 million and $28.2 million in Q4, while the margin decreased 440 basis points to 20.1% versus 24.5% in the prior year. Preopening expenses increased to $3.2 million and $0.3 million in the year ago 13 week re-casted period, reflecting the development of one Double Eagle, two Grills and two bartaco restaurant opened in Q4, along with the Double Eagle, Barcelona and bartaco that already opened in 2019. We call it a preopening cost include non-cash straight-line rents which is incurred during construction and typically precedes restaurant opening by 4 to 6 months.

General and administrative expense is reduced to $11.8 million and $12 million in the 13 week recast year ago period and as a percentage of revenues decreased 90 basis points to 9.6% to 10.5% in the year ago period. The lower cost was due to lower bonus payout in 2018 and G&A synergies as we're already seeing benefits from the acquisition, although, we look to greater G&A savings to be realized beginning in the second half of this year, when the transition of back office systems and support is complete.

We had a number of expenditures in Q4 that was significant, but we consider non-recurring and then we've adjusted them out for comparison purposes. Consulting project cost totaled $4.8 million and this was principally related to the roll out of our new accounting HR systems and integration support. Lease termination and closing costs were $2.2 million. Reorganization severance was $1.4 million primarily related to post-acquisition restructuring, discontinued operation cost was $0.8 million and change in estimate with gift card breakage was $0.7 million.

Non-recurring legal expenses was 0.5 million, and acquisitions costs and donations were each $0.2 million. Interest expense was $7 million which reflects an effective interest rate of 9.3% excluding capitalized interest and is based upon the term loan interest rates of LIBOR plus 600 basis points along with the amortization of debt syndication costs across the life of the loan. $200 million term loan is currently hedged with the cap of 3% LIBOR the four years also included here our interest costs related to our build-to-suit lease accounting.

GAAP net loss was $7.3 million or $0.22 per diluted share, this compared to prior year GAAP net loss of $2.7 million or $0.13 per share. Excluding one-time items, adjusted net loss was $1.5 million or $0.04 per share, compared to prior year, adjusted net income of $4.8 million or $0.24 per share. Note that our diluted share count was 33.3 million in Q4 compared to 20.4 million in Q4 of 2017.

Now, let’s turn to our guidance of fiscal year 2019 which is a 53-week period that ends on December 31, 2019. We project total comparable restaurant sales of 0% to plus 1.5%. Seven to eight restaurant opening consisting of one Double Eagle, two to three Barcelona Wine Bars and three to four bartaco restaurant. Today, we have opened Double Eagle in Century City, California, Barcelona Wine Bar in Charlotte, North Carolina and a bartaco in Madison, Wisconsin.

You will recall that in November we have guided to 11 to 13 restaurants. However, we have extensive experience in constructions loan and we also pushed some openings back into 2020, which of course will also results in lower net CapEx. With eight planned openings, this now brings us in line with our term disciplined growth goal of 10% to 12% annual new restaurant growth.

Restaurant level EBITDA of 20% to 22% of consolidated revenues, we’re anticipating the current relatively benign commodity market continue with only modest inflation. Note that with the acquisition of Barcelona and bartaco we’re less exposed to swing in beef commodity prices, with beef purchases now reduced to approximately 23% of our overall basket.

Generally and administrative cost of approximately $53 million to $55 million, which excludes items we consider nonrecurring in nature. The majority of the increase from 2018 to 2019 reflect planned bonus payout of 100% compared to a lower payout in 2018 and investment to support the continued restaurant growth. This is partially offset by G&A synergies that note, we will only see a full year benefit of G&A synergies in 2020.

Preopening expenses of $5 million to $7 million, net capital expenditures for tenant allowances of $25 million to $35 million this is down from our original expectations of $50 million to $60 million and adjusted EBITDA of $58 million to $66 million. We estimate of the extra week in the fiscal year, will contribute approximately $1.8 million, adjusted EBITDA.

And finally we’re targeting net debt to adjusted EBITDA to around 3x by the end of fiscal year 21 to and 2x by the end of fiscal year 2023, as we anticipate strong EBITDA growth from bartaco to Double Eagle and Barcelona.

Now, I would like to hand back over to Norman for some closing comments.

Norman Abdallah

Thank you, Neil. 2019 is poised to be a great year at DFRG. We have positioned ourselves to drive sustained growth with a clear plan and vision in place for the business. We are very encouraged by our 2018 class which is hitting its stride as these restaurant gain efficiencies. Moreover, we believe this restaurant on a blended basis should deliver at or above their expected return on investment levels.

We've also strengthened our portfolio through some necessary closures of underperforming assets last year with the Chicago Double Eagle in January. We have a great development pipeline of eight planned openings this year while we have taken our CapEx range down in 2019 relative to our original plans, growth CapEx still amounts over 85% of our total budget, and we’re in good shape to manage our liquidity and generate cash flow targeting the fourth quarter of this year.

As I said earlier, our comp sales trends to-date are encouraging and we are particularly excited by the performance of our Barcelona and bartaco brand and by what is growing private dining business can do for the Double Eagle and Del Frisco’s Grille and bringing more guests to our restaurant, including those that many have never dine with us in the past.

But more importantly than any single initiative, we are continuously seeking to elevate the guest experience through innovation and excellent while increasing our guest engagement through impact marketing and enhance consumer insights. Every interaction creates an opportunity that feeds far exceed expectations daily so that we can show how much we care. And improving marketing leadership we intend to enhance our capabilities by leveraging royalty, CRM and guest segmentation.

We’re already starting to see sales being generated from the use of improved customer data analytics and new marketing tactics. We’re also looking forward to launch of the new multi program in Q4 this year, having recently kicked off the project with a leading third party loyalty consultant with the experience in the luxury and experience of dining space. Our integration is progressing well and should wrap up in the next few months. We’re also very pleased to have identified greater savings than what we had first laid out, which can be realized.

Above all our brands teams are eager to deliver against our long-term target and by doing so we believe we will be positioned to create significant value for our shareholders. And as Neil said at the beginning, we won't be commenting on the strategic alternatives process until complete. Rest assured the management team and board are laser focused on maximizing shareholders value and working very hard on the strategic review process. Thank you very much for your time and for listening to us this morning.

Now I will turn the call back over to the operator who will open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Nicole Miller

I had three questions. I thought I'd post them now, if that’s okay with you in essence of time. So, the first question as you talk about being at the higher end at the 5 million savings and the delta have to do, I believe you have some purchasing and labor et cetera. Maybe if you could just give us some more concrete examples so we can understand that? The second question is when you talk about two times leverage at the end of fiscal 2023 or any remember between, is that a current terms of debt, meaning does that contemplate any renegotiation of those terms? And then the final question and your words really spoke to me earlier today, you said, there is a lot that was going on so it'd great to hear how your teams are doing. What are they collaborating on, where are they challenged, and where are they excelling? Thank you so much.

Neil Thomson

You bet. I will take the first question and Neil can add onto it. So, on the purchasing synergies, again with the size of the overall group, that helps in commodities. We are finalizing the process of the negotiations with our broad line distributor, which we'll see significant savings in the case property. And then as you look at individual products and that also goes against all contracts that we have at national level that are not food related. And again when we started DFRG or started DFRG is about two and half years ago, we were very focused on high quality but working with our vendors we are able to get products that were added greater quality with a cheaper cost.

I'll give a few examples. So, the bartaco brand with tuna, we’re saving $5 a pound using a better quality tuna that we used in the Double Eagle and the Grille because of trimmings that come off with the tuna. We see the same impact coming from sliced and then putting both brands on a national level in then produce with our produce provider, where we can go directly to the field and get the produce that’s where we’re seeing synergies as well.

On the labor side, the implementation of HotSchedules, we'll see the same benefits that we've seen in the Double Eagle and the Grille. And previous management in Barcelona and bartaco, we’re already looking at labor savings of technologies to help them. They just kind of use the product that we had because they weren’t able to get customization, but because of our size and a 25-year relationship, we are able to rewrite and code to fit up -- be able to fit the brands. So, that’s at a very high level, and as Neil said, it was becoming G&A saving savings that we’re able to bring that was greater than what we thought at the beginning.

Norman Abdallah

And just to be clear, Nicole, we’re now estimating total synergy savings of close to $10 million, not the original $5 million. So about $5 million, about $10 million will actually be coming from G&A and you see announcements like the departure of Jeff Carcara, that's obviously a significant G&A saving. That's not a position that we are replacing. So, as those types of savings as we bring the business together and don't need all the headcount that we of the two combined businesses that are sub, $5 million plus number and the balance is through the purchasing savings, the labor savings and some of the other operating efficiency that will get us well.

And then maybe I will take the second question, Nicole, that was on the leverage getting down to 2x by 2020. Yes, that is based on the guidance numbers that we have shared and now existing debt structure, so no plan changes to refinance that debt go into that calculation. And then, the final question was on 2018. I will take that Nicole. So, we do have several things going on, but as I talked about earlier, the back of office systems that we used across the brands we're about six months early on that and we already transition two brands on to that and the other two brands will transition shortly.

We have also on April 1st, we will transfer all of our benefits Barcelona and bartaco will be on those benefits by April 1st, so lot of the work has been done on the pre end. The last three to five months are completely rolling out the ERP system, will be something that we will do anything rolling in ERP system, we look at risk or delay, but we feel very good with it and reviews the third party consultant from day one that will continue to use as that rolled out, really on the operating end across the brand, there is no effect now that we have the full teams build. They are in the RSC and we can see that from other comp store sales in the operating margins of those two brands continue to be consistent pre-acquisition or better pre-acquisition as well.

So, that's where we feel good, the leadership team with Mia's coming on as our CMO and her expertise and these type of brands, we’re seeing an big improvement on comp store sales as well. So, we feel very good about the work that's being done because of what’s already been done on the back half of 2018 rolling in onto the first quarter of 2019. Neil, do you have anything else to add on that.

Neil Thomson

No, I think just maybe any piece -- so, we really are operating as one company now. We had our annual operations conference recently. We had representation from all four brands there. So, we had a phenomenal conference. We really are operating in full as an integrated company as just the HR and the accounting systems that we're waiting on that will get completed during Q2. So we're fully complete the integration process.

Norman Abdallah

And process is one more thing and think about the development, we have implemented our development in real estate and construction process into the brands and where are already seeing that go very smoothly. So, that's where we look at disciplined growth and being able to execute against that plan and be able to truly measure return on invested capital for both of the emerging brands that we brought in bartaco and Barcelona.

Operator

We will take our next question from Will Slabaugh with Stephens.

Will Slabaugh

I had a question about the guidance for fiscal 19 and particularly around the margin. You mentioned 20% to 22% at the restaurant level, that's a fairly wide range. So I was just curious, what the primary drivers are that can take it to the lower or higher end of that outside of same-store sales growth?

Norman Abdallah

It is a broad range. The main reason is we have a significant number of new restaurants as we talked about on the call coming in. So, the lower end risk with obviously be the lowest, those restaurants don't pick up their efficiencies. Well, obviously, that the higher end would be those restaurants performing to our expectation and giving to their efficiency levels. We mentioned on the call it takes typically about at least six months for a new restaurant to get to a mature level of restaurant margins.

And if we achieved that, we would be around the midpoint of that range. If we can get that quickly, it would be higher. And if you take this long, we will be lower. And we had about 12 new restaurants coming last year on a base of 60 restaurants, so it was about a 20% increase in our restaurant base. So that new tranche of restaurants coming has actually a pretty significant impact on their margin performance.

Will Slabaugh

And regarding pricing, you said you took I believe 2% pricing at the Double Eagle early in 2019. Can you talk about pricing plan across all of your brands for the year?

Neil Thomson

Just to clarify, we took 2% pricing in the Grille in early January, we also took about a 2% price rise in the Double Eagle in early Q4 of 2018, and those are the two most recent price rises we have taken. The Barcelona and bartaco, there are no plans price increases, both brands are performing extremely well, have a history of not really taking price rises, offering great value to guests and really driving traffic and sales through that approach.

So, we currently have no plans to take any pricing in Barcelona or bartaco, and I think we will continue to monitor the situation in the Grille and the Double Eagle, as we go through the course of the year. Obviously, no development coming in the Grille, one of our focuses is to try and get the margins up in the Grille. And we need to make sure that some of the things that we have seen like the mix shift hurting our margins is offset by other operational improvements or by pricing.

Norman Abdallah

And one other with the Grille, we talked about 500 basis points improvement of our steak category year one, and we now are seeing another 500 basis point improvement as we have a heritage Del Frisco's side. So, the majority of the first price increase went to the steak section, and we have flexibility to even take more prices on that because different from the Double Eagle is the same exact steak, but we had a side that automatically goes with the steak in the Grille. So, we do have flexibility in that concept around the steak program that we put in.

Will Slabaugh

And one more quick one about just around cost of sales, now we think about that trends to the year, as it sounds like there are number of offsets here with you guys getting more efficient around purchasing, at the same time we've been hearing from some of your peers that commodity inflation start to creep back in. And I realize beef you mentioned is only 25% of your back is now, but curious on your outlook for beef and outlook for commodity basket in general for the year?

Norman Abdallah

Sure, our outlook is -- let’s sees this pushes and folds in the basket. Overall, we’re anticipating so the modest inflation I would say low single digit at worst getting towards mid single digits. I think on the base side specifically that the market remains strong. The supply levels are high. The percentage rating is prime, has come down a little bit from where it was in Q4 but it's still directly very high levels and the forecast for that is to continue. So, we see a maybe a modest inflation on that beef cost.

We do have a favorable lock-in that we did for the second half of 2014 and that’s tenderloins that work well for us. But I'll just say, we had some pushes and pulls, we see for example Alaskan King crab is up significantly year-over-year, but we think savings in areas like tuna and shrimps. So, we were managing the basket overall and our anticipation is as I said, overall would be a modest inflation in the low single-digit.

Operator

We will take our next question from Brian Vaccaro with Raymond James.

Brian Vaccaro

Just a couple of topics, if I could. Just one clarification. Neil, can you remind us when does that tenderloin contract came up or mature?

Neil Thomson

It matures at about the end of 2018, so we’re now buying week to week on the wire.

Brian Vaccaro

So my question I guess start on the quarter today comment and maybe it's a Double Eagle. As far the negative quarter to-date, understanding the Boston cannibalization, but you’re lapping a Q1 2018 that has some pretty significant weather and other events. And we are just curious if we saw weather as a headwind for other events that are worth calling out it the quarter to-date?

Neil Thomson

No. So, there is two things, the weather we don’t see the weather as a headwind and with even be in the single digits, we have some events that are shifting around in Q1, some of them into Q2, and we have two big events that are every other year or every third year. And those events have come on this year as well. So, we feel good about that coming into the system. The one shift in holiday is this year we will pick up to New Year's Eve in this year as well, which is a big piece of the Double Eagle program.

Brian Vaccaro

And on bartaco and Barcelona, you mentioned uploaded mid singles, are they in that range or is the outsized sort of comp recovery at Bartaco continuing into the quarter to-date as you lap the event that's being at Port Chester?

Neil Thomson

Yes, that’s continuing, Brian, that will continue. We expect all the way through to October, roughly a 300 basis point benefits of our brands to the bartaco comp sales from just Port Chester, but we would still be up in the low to mid-single digits. Even without that as Port Chester is a little bit ahead of Barcelona of course to that because of that 300 basis points benefit the programs as we said very healthy, we’re very happy with how that doing tracking that low to mid single digits.

Brian Vaccaro

That’s helpful. Shifting gears to the new unit at the Double Eagle, obviously there are some construction issues at Atlanta which we’re seeing, but could you also touch on San Diego and obviously still early, but what you seeing in the recently open Century City location?

Neil Thomson

So, Century City and again, we limit reservations when we come out. Every night, the Century city has hit their reservation target, which is good. And in that location and that’s our reservations only in that location, we see more walk-in traffic than we have in any other Double Eagle because of the location of it as well. And the champagne lounge called the [Edif], which is the separate business for us.

We again were very slow on marketing. We’re just now turning on the PR ticket for the [Edif]. And then private dining, we have five private dining groups in Century City and again, we don't turn on private dining till through third month. San Diego is right on target for 30-year return on invested capital, and we’re seeing it plan to start to pick up as well even when the construction going on. So, as we said in the call, our 2018 basket is right on target.

Brian Vaccaro

And then two quick ones on the guidance, if I could. Just trying to reconcile sort of the '19 sales guidance and really what it implies in terms of the bigger sales performance, but try backing into it from your adjusted EBITDA and store margin guidance. It would seem to suggest somewhere in that 5.25 million maybe 5.50 million range. Neil, Is that a good ballpark? Or you'd be willing to provide a tighter range on there?

Neil Thomson

That’s a good full part. I think given the range we got a zero to plus 1.5 that probably care as the lower to the higher piece of that range.

Brian Vaccaro

And on the cash flow and balance sheet outlook, where do you expect your balance sheet debt or leverage ratio to settle out at the end of '19? And can you also remind us, what you expected TI contributions are reflected in that net CapEx forecast?

Neil Thomson

Sure, so, we’re anticipating the full year of 2019 to be relatively flat on free cash flow with the cash flow going out the door during the first quarter. Obviously, we have a peek of our CapEx spend happening in the first half of the year. We already mentioned we got three restaurants open today. And then as we mentioned on this call, starting to generate free cash flow in Q4 and obviously the change in our CapEx forecast is fully the most significant difference to what we may have modeled prior.

And then, in terms of our leverage ratio would probably going to be in the range of 4.2 to 4.4 by the end of this year, again depending on whether higher or the lower end of that the performance guidance ranges is that we have shared. In terms of that total debt, as I said we will be relatively flat year-over-year. So, if you take the Q4 2018 numbers that’s kind of where we expect to be at the end of the 2019 as well.

Operator

And we will take our next question from John Ivankoe with JP Morgan.

John Ivankoe

So just thinking about and obviously covering the industry for a while, seeing bigger companies buy smaller company especially those that have a very specific culture that are entrepreneurially driven, the assimilation to a bigger company can sometimes dilute what makes the concept special. So talking that we could take maybe a minute just can you talk about what you’re doing with the concepts that kind of get to best that at DFRG while still maintaining all the best that they brought to the table? In other words, why you bought the business, what it was? And do you talk about that in the context of what sounds like from top down synergy numbers and obviously the increase in the synergy numbers that maybe you’re getting more profitability out of these concepts in the near-term and maybe we thought it a month ago? Obviously, synergies are good things unless those synergies can go too far and we begin to see too much commonality among the brands that would otherwise be distinctly different.

Norman Abdallah

So, I will start with the question and Neil can add in. So, in bigger companies, yes, there have been some issues integrating smaller company where I think we have the advantage. And again, we're seeing it in comp store sales and EBITDA margins staying in the same or improving is the way we do it. So, we put silos over each brand. There are no sharing of recipes to reach brands and then we have that brand president employees. I will give an example is, the Barcelona Wine Bar, we have kept the process that they have in place food and development in 60% of their menu being driven by the executive chefs every day. And that's something we’re not going to touch we will continue that and there's a lot of other things in Barcelona that will do.

The only thing different that we're doing on Bartaco is not looking at a four to six every year. We’re looking at the long-term vision and making sure we have systems and processes, and it really goes around the disciplined growth and menu development as well. And then, your other point on synergies, again, just like we did and the Del Frisco's and the Grille when I came in, we will leave the restaurant for long, all those synergies will be back in synergies that won’t affect the guest experience or the quality of the food or menus at all. So that’s where we feel good about protecting the brand and really leaving them alone and operating and that was part of our strategic process review. The brands and the Company had to be standalone because we wanted to make sure that we put these four walls around it. Neil?

Neil Thomson

Yes, I will give you another example as well on the Barcelona brands. So, you know, I mentioned earlier that this purchasing savings by using broader lineup. We’re looking more that on the bartaco side when we’re on the Barcelona side because the Barcelona Brad drew a line on other local farm produce, we give a lot of license to the chef to buy locally. It doesn’t land itself as well to the broad line constructs. If we came in and put the broad line and construct in place of Barcelona, we take away some of the ability of the chef to really sort of localize and berry the menu. So we’re not doing that.

Our purchasing savings at Barcelona then it come through other areas like chemicals or frying oil, or small wear where it really doesn't matter whether we have product A versus product B, but we want to keep that to the flexibility that chef driven and elements to the Barcelona brand. So where it makes sense to come in and leverage the size of DFRG without impacting the brand, we're doing that. But we’re leaving other pieces of the brand untouched which are unique and we think critical to the success.

Operator

And there are no additional phone questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to our speakers for any additional or closing remarks.

Norman Abdallah

So, thank you everybody for you time today. I think in our prepared remarks, Neil and I were a little bit flat because we’re both sick. We’re trying to get through our prepared remarks. So again, thank you for your time and we continue to look at in the strategic alternative process to maximize shareholder value from the board and the management team. So, thank you very much and have a good day. Bye, bye.

