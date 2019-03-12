SurveyMonkey To Acquire Usabilla For Customer Experience Tech

The deal makes sense as SVMK seeks to further bolster its customer experience management offerings.

SurveyMonkey said it will acquire Usabilla for $80 million in cash and stock.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) announced it has agreed to acquire Usabilla for about $80 million.

Usabilla provides websites and apps with Voice of the Customer technology.

SVMK aims to build out its customer experience offerings with the deal.

The firm posted an enormous loss in 2018 and management needs to show a credible path to profitability before there is a positive catalyst to the stock.

Target Company

Amsterdam, Netherlands-based Usabilla was founded in 2009 to provide organizations with website, app, and email enhancement suggestions through software that collects real-time digital feedback from users.

Management is headed by CEO Marc van Agteren, who has been with the firm since 2011 and has previously taken various roles at Ernst & Young.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Usabilla’s primary offerings include:

Usabilla for Websites

Usabilla for Apps

Usabilla for Email

Usabilla In-Page

Company partners or major customers include:

IBM (IBM)

Samsung

Hewlett-Packard (HPE)

Booking.com

BMW

Unicef

Investors have invested $1 million in the company through an angel funding round. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Markets and Markets, the global customer experience management market was valued at $5.98 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $16.9 billion by 2022.

This represents a very strong CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 23.1% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing adoption of customer experience management solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of mobile devices.

Major competitive vendors that provide customer user experience management solutions include:

Adobe Systems (ADBE)

Oracle (ORCL)

IBM (IBM)

Nokia (NOK)

Tech Mahindra (TECHM.NS)

Avaya (AVYA)

Open Text (OTEX)

Nice Systems (NICE)

SAP - Qualtrics (SAP)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

SVMK disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $80 million in cash and stock.

In a form 8-K, the firm stated that the stock portion would be equal to ‘approximately $26.6 million, so the cash portion would be $53.4 million.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, SVML had $153.8 million in cash and equivalents and $460 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt represented approximately $218 million and deferred revenue was $101.2 million. So, the deal appears to present no financial hardship for SVMK.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $35.4 million.

SVMK is acquiring Usabilla to enhance its customer experience management offerings.

As SVMK CEO Zander Lurie stated in the deal announcement,

Usabilla’s outstanding user experience solution for capturing real-time digital feedback enhances our enterprise offerings and expands our international footprint. The acquisition of Usabilla strengthens our position in this rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar market.

Since its IPO in September 2018, SVMK’s stock price has dropped (2.56%) vs. the N. American tech software ETF’s (IGV) flat performance, as the chart below indicates:

In its short history as a public company, SVMK has posted highly variable earnings surprises,

Analyst ratings are currently split, from Neutral to Buy and the consensus price target of $15.79 implies only a 1% upside from the current stock price of $15.63 at press time,

Commentary

SurveyMonkey has had a rocky start to its life as a public company, with a bad earnings miss just after going public.

When I analyzed direct competitor Qualtrics’ IPO, before it was acquired by SAP (SAP), SVMK’s financial metrics were distinctly less impressive than those of Qualtrics. Notably, SVMK’s stock price dropped on the news of Qualtrics’ IPO filing.

In any event, the deal for Usabilla is SVMK’s first as a public company, as management seeks to continue building out its offerings for enterprises to maximize their customer experience initiatives and improve acquisition and retention of precious customer dollars.

SVMK has been continuing to ramp up its R&D efforts, with 2018’s spend topping $106 million, double that of 2017’s $53 million.

The firm’s income statement took a big hit, with 2018’s net loss ballooning to $154.7 million vs. 2017’s loss of $24 million.

Investors will need to see better results than $155 million annual losses on 16% topline revenue growth before propelling the stock higher.

Management must integrate Usabilla quickly and show investors that it has a credible path to profitability, otherwise the stock may be an increasingly inviting target for the shorts.

