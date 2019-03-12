McCullough: ZIRP And NIRP Getting Nasty In Europe

“People in Europe are well-aware of the developing European recession,” explains Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

Europe is slowing. Need proof? Look no further than recent moves in 10-year yields in Germany and Switzerland.

The yield on the German Bund is in ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) territory at 0.06%. Meanwhile, Switzerland went NIRP (negative interest rate policy) earlier this year with its 10-year yield sitting at -0.35%.

Translation? It’s a good time to be a bond bull in Europe.

“People in Europe are well-aware of the developing European recession,” McCullough explains in the video above. “This is why bond bulls have been getting paid.”

