Is The Tide Turning In The Energy Sector?

Natural gas remains bullish but we are likely to see a seasonal switch in the immediate future.

Investors in the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) have experienced a turbulent last 6 months with prices of the ETF seeing a 30% drop followed by a 15% rally. For those unfortunate enough to invest at the peak of the price of oil last year, XLE remains 15% below levels seen at that point while inventors tracking the S&P 500 have almost seen their holdings return to break-even.

In this article, I am going to make the case that while shares have been recovering, investors should take a hard look at the fundamentals of the energy industry before considering a purchase of XLE. Specifically, I believe that buying shares of XLE will not be a good investment until the fundamental picture changes – and I believe the change may begin this summer when driving season kicks off.

Before we jump into the thesis however, we need to take a quick look at the ETF itself. When you invest in an ETF, at minimum you should take a look through the strategy and holdings to both get an idea of what the index tracks and identify any risks inherent to the instrument. When it comes to XLE, the instrument is fairly straightforward. XLE seeks to track the energy sector stocks which appear in the S&P 500. These companies represent all sides of the barrel: oil, gas, consumable fuel, energy equipment, and services. While XLE is billed as an instrument that gives exposure to a broad swath of companies (and it does), it is always important to look at weighting of individual stocks to get a flavor what exactly will be driving the instrument.

As you can see in the above chart of the top 10 holdings, movements in XLE are largely driving by a few select companies whose lines of business generally include oil and gas production and refining. This said, an analysis of XLE (and indeed, the energy sector at large) can be consistently done through a deep dive of the fundamentals of these industries. So, let’s jump in.

When examining the energy industry, it makes sense to start at the top of the barrel: crude oil. From the crude perspective, the market has been oversupplied for many years, but over the last few weeks, we have potentially seen a change in that equation.

As you can see in the chart above, inventories have been strong versus its 5-year seasonally-adjusted average which is indicative of rising stocks and supply outpacing demand. The basic driver here is of course production. Production has been very strong and continues to increase in virtually every month.

This increase in production has led to a widening of the Brent-WTI spread as the domestic markets are experiencing an oversupplied dynamic versus the world at large.

This widening Brent-WTI spread has fueled exports of crude oil in greater and greater numbers with United States export capacity continuing to surpass levels previously established.

From the standpoint of the companies which XLE tracks, this situation is bad for crude producers. The reason is because there is a direct correlation between the price of crude oil and inventories.

As inventories increase versus its 5-year average, crude price tends to fall due to the simple dynamics of supply and demand. In the United States, we are oversupplied crude oil and this oversupply has resulted in prices which have never recovered from levels seen before the last price collapse of 2014. Until this oversupply is cleared, we are liable to more sudden price collapses and XLE underperformance.

An examination of the refining sector will show a similar message to what we’ve seen in crude oil: products are oversupplied as well. Refineries make a variety of products, but the largest offtake is gasoline by a considerable margin.

While inventories have taken an incredibly strong plunge recently, they still remain solidly above its 5-year average and near the top of its 5-year range. In fact, through February, inventories were at the highest levels seen for this time of year. In other words, the market was massively oversupplied. The pullback in inventories in recent weeks has been driven largely by exports, which continue to surge to higher levels.

While the inventory situation on the product side has remained over supplied, we have seen gasoline cracks decline across the country.

In recent weeks we have seen some recovery in New York Harbor (largely due to winter supply constraints) but the Gulf Coast (where most refining capacity in the United States is located) remains at depressed levels.

The second largest refinery offtake is distillate and distillate is the only major bright spot for the refining industry at this time. In almost lockstep fashion, distillate stocks are following the trajectory of last year’s stocks to move under the 5-year average.

It remains to be seen if demand will be able to continue, but in the meanwhile, the strong pull for distillate has driven both prompt and NYMEX distillate cracks to new highs in recent months.

Despite these incredibly strong economics for distillate, the overall 321 crack (more representative of what a typical refinery actually makes) remains weak versus its 5-year average with only 2 weeks of this year trading over it.

Products are oversupplied. The major driver for gasoline demand is summer driving season and as you can see in the seasonal chart of both cracks and inventories, the months of May through September generally are when refineries shine. In light of this structural season factor, I am bearish refineries until summer driving season begins – at which point my analysis will be dependent on what inventory levels we are starting at. If we continue to see gasoline stocks decrease, then I will be bullish refineries. However, if inventories are elevated going into driving season, then it’ll be another hard year for the refineries represented by XLE.

Many of the companies within XLE also produce natural gas. The natural gas markets have been very strong this year from a fundamental perspective with inventories trading below their 5-year average all year.

While this situation provided an incredibly strong pop in natural gas prices, the situation has largely normalized with natural gas futures trading at roughly the average level for the last 3 years. Indeed, with inventories rapidly approaching the time in which supply once again builds and winter largely over, I expect few surprises and a rather tepid (neutral) market going forward.

We’ve just covered a lot of material across the entire energy spectrum. But that’s what it takes if you want to generate a thesis for investing in XLE that touches on what’s actually happening in the industry. Here’s a quick recap:

Crude oil (bearish) – Supply is vastly outpacing demand but recent weeks have seen surging exports. Exports will only continue at elevated levels while the Brent-WTI spread remains wide - which is dependent on an oversupplied crude market.

– Supply is vastly outpacing demand but recent weeks have seen surging exports. Exports will only continue at elevated levels while the Brent-WTI spread remains wide - which is dependent on an oversupplied crude market. Refining (bearish) – Gasoline is massively oversupplied but recent draws have taken the edge off. Going forward, I remain bearish until driving season at which case we must evaluate where we are in relation to the 5-year average at that point.

– Gasoline is massively oversupplied but recent draws have taken the edge off. Going forward, I remain bearish until driving season at which case we must evaluate where we are in relation to the 5-year average at that point. Natural gas (bullish but becoming neutral) – The winter catalyst is largely over and seasonal builds are likely to resume. Keep an eye on where we exit the build season to generate a thesis going forward.

In light of the fundamentals of the major commodities driving price changes in the companies making up XLE, I suggest shorting or avoiding XLE. It is my belief that until the oversupply situation in the United States is resolved, we will continue to see XLE lag the S&P 500. In terms of an actionable timeline, I suggest shorting or avoiding XLE until summer driving season begins (in May) and reevaluate this thesis then. If inventories are elevated in May, then we I will remain bearish through September.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.