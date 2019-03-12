NextEra Energy Benefits From Florida Economy And Renewables Focus

With a beta of 0.21, NextEra Energy is less volatile than the overall stock market, a plus for investors seeking stability.

Yet, as the largest generator of electricity from wind and solar energy, NextEra is well positioned for the future. NextEra gets additional local benefit from the above-average Florida state growth.

Investors have discovered NextEra: It's trading at the top of its 52-week range, with a dividend yield of 2.6%, low for a utility.

Continued growth in the U.S. economy and in the Florida economy and population spur growth in electricity use. NextEra Energy (NEE) is well positioned to continue to operate in and benefit from both the Florida economy and from its position as the largest generator of electricity from renewable sources.

While its success is no secret — NEE is at the top of its 52-week range — the stock nonetheless remains a good long-term investment.

The company expects a small percentage effect on net income this year, about 2%, from its projects directly affected by the Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) bankruptcy.

Brief Company Summary

NextEra Energy, a holding company that grew from a utility founded in 1925, today has a market capitalization of $90.4 billion and an enterprise value of $131 billion. It's headquartered in Juno Beach, Fla., and employs 14,300 people full-time. NextEra generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers throughout the U.S.. As an electricity retailer, it supplies electricity through its Florida Power and Light subsidiary to 10 million people (five million customer accounts) on the east and lower west coasts of Florida and now also through its just-acquired Gulf Power Company to 460,000 customers in northwest Florida.

Electricity Market Drivers and Growth

Electricity use depends significantly on economic and population growth. Last year’s booming U.S. economy with its gross domestic product (NYSEMKT:GDP) increase of 2.9% helped spur a new high in U.S. electricity generation of 4,178 million megawatt-hours (MWh), led by residential and commercial use. This topped the most recent record from 2007 of 4,157 million MWh.

The Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) notes year-to-year differences in electricity use, particularly in the commercial and residential sectors, are driven by weather — hot summers and cold winters. About 87% of U.S. households cool their homes with electricity in the summer and 35% of U.S. households heat primarily with electricity in the winter.

NextEra’s Operations

NextEra Energy is the holding company for a generation subsidiary and two retail utilities. NextEra Energy Resources (NEER) is the unregulated generation subsidiary. Gulf Power and Florida Power and Light (NYSE:FPL) are the two Florida electric retail subsidiaries. Altogether NextEra is the largest generator in the world of electricity from wind and solar power.

Specifically,

*FPL owns 24,510 megawatts of generation capacity;

*NEER owns 18,938 megawatts of generation capacity and 100 megawatts of battery storage;

*Gulf Power owns 2,000 megawatts of generation capacity.

The company is splitting off NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) from NEER in the second quarter of 2019. NEP will combine in a new portfolio with KKR by bringing four of NEP’s own projects and 611 megawatts of projects it is purchasing from NEER for $1.02 billion.

FPL

During 2018, 70% of NextEra’s revenue came from FPL and 30% from NEER. Similarly 74% of operating income came from FPL, with the rest from NEER. Of FPL's revenues, 89% are residential and 11% are commercial. The company notes its average residential 1000 kilowatt-hour bill in 2018 was $99.36, well below the national average 1000 kilowatt-hour bill of $142.81.

FPL operates wholly within Florida, as the service map above indicates. As the pie chart below shows, its mix of actual generation was 73% natural-gas-fueled. Similarly, nuclear-fueled generation was 22% of FPL's mix, despite being only 14% of capacity. This provides a good environmental match for Florida, with zero emissions nuclear and inexpensive low-carbon natural gas as reliable baseloads. While the price of FPL's natural gas fuel is not explicitly addressed in this article, the reality is that the U.S. has a huge, 464 trillion cubic feet of supply of natural gas resulting in low, steady long-term prices. Like other gas-fired utilities, FPL can essentially - via its capital investment in generation - arbitrage between the low price of natural gas and the competitive, but higher, price of electricity. Indeed, in 2018, for FPL's operating revenue of $11.9 billion, it paid only $3.25 billion for fuel and $1.514 billion for operations and maintenance. NextEra Energy Resources, NEER

Outside of Florida, NextEra Energy Resources owns many renewable generation units, illustrated in this map.

These 18,938 megawatts of generation facilities are majority (64% of capacity) wind and typically provide electricity to buyers under long-term contracts. By comparing generation capacity to actual generation, note the nuclear facilities see more hours of sustained use.

NextEra Energy Competitors

In 2018 NextEra Energy’s ranking fell sharply from #122 in 2017 to #242 in the Drucker Institute-Wall Street Journal’s list of 250 best-managed companies. Dominion (D), DTE Energy (DTE), AES (AES), Exelon (EXC), and Southern Company (SO) all ranked higher. Apple was #1, Amazon was #2, and Microsoft was #3. The five broad factors in these rankings are customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility, and financial strength.

Although regulated utilities each have their own territories and so don’t compete directly, and arguments continue as to whether non-hydrocarbon nuclear counts as a green energy source, it's worth noting Exelon has considerable nuclear generating capacity as well as renewable energy capacity.

NextEra is part of the 15-stock, price-weighted Dow Jones Utility Average Index (DJU). Other electric utilities in the index are Edison International (EIX), Southern Company, Duke Energy (DUK), Consolidated Edison (ED), American Electric Power (AEP), Dominion Energy, First Energy (FE), and AES.

Strategy and Growth

In recent months, NextEra completed three significant acquisitions: The purchase of the City of Vero Beach’s municipal electric system, which has 35,000 customers; the purchase of Gulf Power from Southern Company - Gulf Power has 460,000 customers and $1.5 billion in operating revenues--and the acquisition of Trans Bay Cable, a high-voltage, direct current underwater transmission cable system that provides about 40% of San Francisco’s daily electrical power needs. The two Florida acquisitions are expected to add $0.15/share of net income in 2020 and $0.20/share in 2021.

NextEra has announced plans to add 300 megawatts (one million panels) of solar power in Florida via four plants that will begin operations by 2020. This capacity, says the company, can provide electricity for 60,000 homes and is part of its “30x30” initiative: 30 million solar panels by 2030.

Overall, NextEra made $12 billion in capital expenditures in FPL and NEER this year and expects to continue at the same pace.

Regulators

The company has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to the Florida Public Service Commission. With the acquisition of the Trans Bay Cable NextEra also will be subject to national Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) rate setting. In rate cases NextEra answers to and is subject to input from a wide variety of customer-stakeholders.

Company Governance

As of March 1, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services (NYSE:ISS) ranked NextEra’s overall governance as a 3, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (8), shareholder rights (2), and compensation (4). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

At Feb. 14, 2019, shorted shares were only 1.1% of floated shares.

Insiders own a negligible 0.2% of the outstanding stock.

NextEra’s Stock and Financial Highlights

NextEra’s March 11, 2019 closing price was $189.50/share, essentially 100% of its one-year target price of $190.23/share and 100% of its 52-week high of $189.78/share. This price gives it a market capitalization of $90.4 billion. Its enterprise value is $131 billion.

The company’s 2018 revenues were $16.7 billion with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $8.6 billion, operating income of $4.3 billion, and net income of $6.6 billion. Note that in 2018 under GAAP accounting NextEra realized a $3.9 billion pre-tax benefit from its deconsolidation of NextEra Partners (NYSE:NEP). Its return on assets was 2.7% and its return on equity was 17.1%.

NextEra’s trailing price to earnings ratio is 14 at last year’s earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) of $13.88. The company's and analysts’ average estimate for 2019 EPS is lower at $8.40/share in large part for the reason noted above: The large gain on the NEP deconsolidation was a one-time event. Company management forecasts continuing EPS increases of 6%-8% in 2020 and 2021 in addition to the $0.15-$0.20/share more in EPS from the Gulf Power acquisition.

NextEra has calculated the effect of the Pacific Gas & Electric bankruptcy on its own projects for PCG and estimates a $0.13/share-$0.15/share negative effect this year.

At Dec. 30, 2018, NextEra had liabilities of $66.3 billion and assets of $103.7 billion, giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 64%, an improvement over last year’s 71%.

The company’s ratio of enterprise value (NYSE:EV) to EBITDA is 15.3, well above the preferred ratio of 10 or less, suggesting the stock is not discounted.

NextEra increased its dividend from $4.44/share last year to $5.00/share, so at its current price the stock's dividend yield is 2.6%. The company plans to increase dividends again in 2020.

NextEra has an average analyst rating from fifteen analysts of 1.8-1.9, or “buy” with a slight lean toward “strong buy.”

As of Dec. 30, 2018, most of NextEra’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represent index funds that match the overall market. The top six holders are T. Vanguard with 9.0%, Blackrock with 8.0%, State Street with 5.1%, Wellington and JP Morgan Chase each with 3.2%, and T. Rowe Price with 2.9%.

Notes on Valuation and Beta

The company’s market value per share is two and a half times its book value of $71.43/share, indicating very positive market sentiment.

NextEra’s beta is an attractive, hyperstable 0.21: Its stock moves directionally with the overall market but with much less volatility, as is typical for utilities.

Positive and Negative Risks

Since in the near term the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady rather than increasing them, utility stocks will benefit.

Still, the interest rate environment could change, Florida growth could slow, and weather always remains a factor.

Moreover, NextEra has assumed FERC national regulatory risk with its acquisition of the Trans Bay Cable. More generally, northern California can be a challenging place to operate.

Other identified risks, both positive and negative, include volume of electricity sales by FPL and Gulf Power, natural gas prices, asset reliability, and wind resource.

Recommendation

Despite its price at a 52-week high, I recommend NextEra to investors interested in its position as the country’s largest renewable power generator that also has healthy, growing, and consumer-friendly (less expensive) utility retail operations in the attractive Florida market.

