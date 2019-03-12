200th Article: My Biggest Lessons From Writing For Seeking Alpha

I present my journey as a Seeking Alpha author and give my best practical tips to new authors looking to build a following.

Back in July 2016, I was working in the private equity field and run across a potential investment opportunity in the restaurant sector. The restaurant chain in question had a differentiated concept that had earned several rewards, market leading financials, a valuable brand, and yet, it was on sale at a deep discount to peers due to concerns over the latest quarterly results.

It was a no-brainer to me and I was eager to share my idea with people in my surrounding. Unfortunately, I failed to earn anyone’s interest and so I decided to try my luck at Seeking Alpha. I wrote down a short piece highlighting the opportunity and the rest is history. Today, I am marking my 200th article, have become one of the most read REIT analysts with over 16,400 followers, and a premium research service soon to reach 300 members.

I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity that Seeking Alpha gave me; to all the readers who show interest to my articles; and last but not the least, to all the members of my premium service "High Yield Landlord" who help me make a living off my passion.

Today, I take a look back at my two and half years of writing and share some practical tips to future authors who are considering to submit their first article and do not know what is ahead. Hopefully, this article gives you the extra push to make the jump and join me as a contributor of the Seeking Alpha website.

Passion Goes a Long Way in Life

I started writing as a hobby to share my passion for real estate and REIT investing. In my mind, writing for Seeking Alpha was never a way to make money or grow a following, but rather to share a passion and discuss ideas with other investors.

Two years later, I am making a living off this passion and growing a successful business at a relatively young age. Alternatively, I could be still working in private equity and make a very decent salary, but this is so much more fun! I make my own schedule, I get to focus on my topics of interests, work with people that I like and even earn a living in the process.

That said, it is "passion" that took me here. Wiring for Seeking Alpha takes a lot of time and dedication. If you are considering joining Seeking Alpha with money in your mind, I would go a different route: they are certainly easier ways to make it.

However, if you have passion, the sky is the limit in what you can reach here. The largest premium research service on Seeking Alpha recently reached 2,000 members. My service is tiny in comparison at ~300 members, but we are growing fast and with passion, I have no doubt that we can grow much larger from here.

Listen to Feedback, not to Trolls

Writing for a popular website like Seeking Alpha may seem overwhelming at first. There are millions of readers every month and it is not uncommon for single articles to get over 10,000 reads.

Many of these readers will leave comments. The majority of them are constructive and supportive. Some will agree with you, others will disagree but they all contribute to a great discussion. Nonetheless, occasionally, you will run across comments from readers who really have no other intention than to troll you. When I was still considering whether to submit my first article to the public, this was my main concern. It also does not help that English is my 3rd language.

Turns out, I worried more than I should have. Most of the feedback (positive and negative) that I receive on Seeking Alpha is constructive, and it is very easy to ignore the occasional troll who has had a bad day.

It seems like very obvious advice to listen to feedback and ignore trolls; but it is easier said than done. You need to make an active effort into continual improvement, and this is done by listening to reader’s suggestions and taking actions. At the same time, if you feed the trolls by answering them, you only shoot yourself in the foot most of the time.

Be Brutally Transparent with Readers

The best way to grow an active following who value your content is to show absolute transparency in your investment ideas, their performance, and your holdings.

It is very tempting for many authors to hide their losers while showing off their latest winners. The truth is that no one bats a 100; and literally every author on Seeking Alpha has made bad calls on certain investments.

My biggest loser, CBL (CBL), is well-known to my followers because I continue to cover it (instead of hide it) with new articles and I make it clear that I have been wrong ever since I made my first investment.

Performance of CBL since publishing my first bullish article on the company: (To be fair, in the article, I note that I prefer WPG (WPG) and that I am not invested in CBL. Nonetheless, I was bullish and both have been big losers, one more than the other)

CBL and WPG are not my only loser either. From the top of my head, I can add Uniti (UNIT) and New Senior (SNR) to the list of big losses.

We aim to be as transparent as possible and to learn from our past mistakes. In fact, at my premium service, High Yield Landlord, we take this concept of “brutal transparency” to a complete new level by giving full access to our Real-Money portfolio with all transactions including winners and losers in real-money terms with screenshots of our brokerage account.

I believe that readers (and members) appreciate this honesty. I have myself made the mistake in the past of showing-off a winner or two and gotten negative feedback from readers. I learnt my lesson and I would suggest all contributors to do the same. It is reader satisfaction that determine your success as an author, and you are making yourself no favor by hiding a wrong recommendation in an attempt to make yourself look better than you really are. On a side note, have you ever noticed how brutally transparent Warren Buffett is on his mistakes? Yet, he is the world’s most successful investor. There is a lesson to be learnt here: honest business practices build trust.

Bottom Line

Writing for Seeking Alpha has been an amazing decision for me and I strongly encourage you to try it out yourself if you have a passion for Finance. I have grown a lot as an investor since publishing my first article on this one restaurant chain and would do it again in a hearbeat. (by the way, the company got bought out for a nice profit)

We focused on my losers in this article, but if you read this far, you deserve to also know about our biggest winners and most importantly, our future predictions. Want to Know Our Next Top 10 Picks? Join us today on a 2-week free trial and find out why over 250 investors follow the "High Yield Landlord" approach to real estate investing. For more information click HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG; BYG; MPW; SRC; EPR; BPR; WPC; CBL; BPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.