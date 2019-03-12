Brookfield Renewable Partners: 6% Yield And Renewable Energy Growth

By Samuel Smith

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) - one of the world's largest portfolios of publicly-traded renewable power assets - is a compelling opportunity for high yield and dividend growth investors right now due to its strong credit rating, numerous competitive advantages, proven track record, skilled management, high 6.4% dividend yield, and lengthy growth profile. As a result, we view it as a buy at current prices with the potential to generate double-digit annualized returns over the next 5 years.

Business Overview

BEP operates over 17,000 megawatts of capacity and ~850 generating facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia and is one of four publicly-traded listed partnerships that are operated by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). The others are Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). It trades with a current market capitalization of US$9.5 billion and is cross-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, where it trades under the tickers 'BEP' and 'BEP.UN', respectively.

Despite operating as a Canadian company, BEP is actually a Bermuda-based limited partnership for tax purposes and reports financial results and pays distributions in U.S. dollars. All figures in this report refer to its NYSE stock listing and are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Source

BEP operates four types of renewable assets: hydro, wind, solar, and pumped storage. Hydropower is by far BEP's largest and most attractive business due to its perpetual operating life, low maintenance CapEx requirements, and appreciation potential. However, it is also pursuing growth through wind and solar opportunities as they present themselves.

Hydropower assets are typically considered the most conservative of all renewable energy assets due to their near-perpetual operating life, low operation and maintenance costs, and fairly stable results. The main drawback to a hydropower-centered business model is that growth potential is limited since nearly all economically viable sites are already developed. Furthermore, electricity generation is dictated by the flow volume and height, making it sensitive to rainfall levels.

Wind power is a fast-growing business due to the wide availability of profitable development sites, declining production and operating costs, and improving productivity. However, it has the significant drawbacks of being reliant on often-unreliable wind patterns, being subject to fairly high maintenance costs, and experiencing operational life spans that are significantly shorter than hydro plants.

Solar power shares a lot in common with wind power in that it is another rapidly growing business with similar tailwinds. However, Solar also benefits from the fact that it can be installed on rooftops, minimizing land costs while reducing pollution in densely populated cities. BEP has capitalized on this quality by partnering with a company in China to install solar panels on warehouses throughout its heavily polluted and crowded cities.

The main drawbacks to solar are that manufacturing quality panels remain costly despite recent improvements, their operational lives remain only a few decades long, and they are heavily dependent on weather patterns for productivity.

BEP's pumped storage business essentially operates as a rechargeable battery and arbitrages energy price fluctuations by using energy to pump water uphill when prices are cheap and harvesting it when prices are high. While fairly low-risk, this business is very limited in scope due to the lack of profitable development sites available around the world.

With four different asset types at its disposal, BEP has numerous ways to invest profitably across different markets. Adding to its investment menu is its international diversification. Combined, they give BEP a nearly constant opportunity to deploy capital opportunistically.

The core of BEP's operations is in North America, where they currently have over $17 billion in assets, primarily consisting of the core of their hydro business as well as a sprinkling across its other businesses. In Asia, they have a presence in India through their purchase of TerraForm Power (TERP) and its affiliate company TerraForm Global. They are also making slow and steady progress on growing out their solar platform in China, though they view this market as a much slower, longer term investment opportunity.

In South America, BEP has a sizable presence in Colombia and Brazil, with 4,000+ MW capacity and a 1,000+ employee footprint and see significant opportunities for continued growth in both countries. BEP only has a small presence in Europe thus far, operating in just Ireland, the U.K., and Portugal. However, it has taken on substantial business operations in each of those countries despite only being in each for four years or less.

Source: 2019 Investor Day

Recent Performance

In Q4, BEP's power generation increased 19.7% while its long-term historical average generation capacity increased 9.5%. For the full year, power generation and capacity grew 7.4% and 11.2%, respectively. Normalized funds from operations per unit increased 13.7%, from $1.90 in 2017 to $2.16 in 2018. The strong performance resulted from acquisitions and recently commissioned facilities. Management also prudently repurchased units when they dipped late in year, buying up 2 million units at an average price of $27.

Growth Prospects

Central to BEP's competitive advantage and growth strategy is its parent and majority owner: BAM. As a leading global asset management firm with a heavy focus on acquiring long life, high-quality assets at opportunistic valuations, over 100 years of experience in the power sector, and a global network of business relationships and personnel, Brookfield has developed a top-tier value-add asset business operating platform.

As one of its limited partnerships, BEP has full access to BAM's operational expertise and global network. By creatively utilizing multiple strategies, including direct ownership, institutional partnerships, and joint ventures in combination with Brookfield's operational expertise and global network, BEP has nearly limitless options from which to choose the best risk-adjusted return investments through market cycles.

Another reason that its relationship with BAM will enable BEP to continue to achieve strong growth is the cost of capital and network advantages that it provides. These factors give BEP access to deals of a size that many other renewable investors cannot match, thereby shielding them from costly bidding wars.

These competitive advantages have already led to outsized total returns over BEP's history and will likely prove even more valuable as countries increasingly move towards large scale renewable energy investment in the decades to come. Already, global renewable capacity additions have been growing at a 15% CAGR for the past two decades and worldwide annual investment in renewable power has reached ~$300 billion. Given that 96% of renewable energy production is owned by the private sector, Brookfield has an enormous pond to fish in.

While the long-term outlook for the sector remains bright, private market assets are quite richly valued today, making it difficult for a contrarian-minded value investor like BEP to deploy capital aggressively into direct ownership of renewable power assets.

However, given their resourcefulness and endless pool of options, BEP is still finding ways to generate strong growth and returns for investors by selling off non-core assets and reinvesting the proceeds in further strengthening their industry-leading balance sheet, invest in their organic growth pipeline, and capitalize on the large disconnect in public-private market valuations.

Management foresees growing FFO/unit by 1-2% annually through cost-cutting initiatives, 2-4% annually from opportunistically re-contracting at increased rates from operational improvements and inflation-linked contracts, and an additional 3-5% annually from opportunistic investments in units and/or assets and development projects coming online. All told, management expects to deliver 6-11% annual FFO/unit growth despite the challenges they face in acquiring attractively valued renewable energy assets.

Thus far, they have delivered on this strategy. Just this past quarter, management unlocked value by opportunistically repurchasing units when they dipped well below intrinsic value and also drove FFO/unit growth of 3% simply through cost-cutting efforts in its U.S. and Colombian businesses. The company also increased cash flows by strategically capitalizing on relatively higher energy rates in South American markets by locking in long-term power contracts.

In addition to locking in long-term lucrative contracts, these moves enabled management to increase the leverage on these businesses significantly in a low-risk manner, improving the return on invested equity and freeing up capital to invest elsewhere and buy back shares well below intrinsic value. While it is very possible that longer term they will grow FFO/share at a pace closer to the upper end of their target range, we believe that the rich valuations facing the industry will slow their growth in the short term, leading to a growth rate of ~6% over the next half-decade.

Dividend Analysis

BEP's dividend is very attractive at ~6.4%, especially given that it has grown for 8 years in a row. With another two years of growth, it will become a member of the Dividend Achievers, a select group of stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full Dividend Achievers List here. Given our positive growth outlook for the company, BEP will very likely get there.

The company has a stated target of 5-9% long-term dividend growth rate, but we believe it will likely come in around 5% per year over the next half-decade since the payout ratio is currently quite high (~90%) and we expect the annual FFO/unit growth rate to come in at around 6% per year over that time period. It is also important for investors to note that BEP - though an LP by structure that issues K-1 tax forms - does not generate any unrelated business income ('UBI') and does not plan to do so in the future, making it suitable for IRAs.

Balance Sheet

Management has been prudently positioning BEP to capitalize on future opportunities in public or private markets, strengthening its already industry-leading BBB+ rated balance sheet. Liquidity is projected to reach $2.2 billion early in 2019 as agreed-to asset sales close and the average debt maturity length is 10 years, with no material maturities until 2023. Furthermore, only 7% of North American and European debt (markets where interest rates are rising) is floating rate. Currency hedging also provides a margin of safety for cash flows as a 10% move in currencies would only have a 4% impact on FFO.

The negative aspects of BEP's balance sheet are that it does indeed carry a significant debt burden relative to peer businesses and its interest rate expenses are also significant. That being said, it mitigates the risk posed by its debt and interest burden by securing the vast majority of its cash flows through inflation-linked long-term contracts (over 90% of which are with investment-grade counterparties) and primarily financing its investments with non-recourse debt. On the whole, we view its balance sheet as well managed and fairly low-risk.

Valuation

Brookfield Renewable Partners has traded at an average P/FFO multiple of 16.7 over the last decade. However, we believe that this valuation is rich for the company given comparable valuations among its peer group and its cousins in the Brookfield family of companies. Instead, we believe a P/FFO multiple of about 14 is reasonable for this stock, which is where BEP currently trades, meaning that we expect no meaningful contribution to returns from multiple expansion over the next half-decade.

Taking into account our forward growth projections (6%) and the current distribution yield (6.4%), BEP appears poised to deliver ~12.4% annualized returns over the next half-decade, which is within management's target total return range.

Source: 2019 Investor Day

Risks

The primary risk to total returns is that the annualized payout ratio is elevated at 90%. While the distribution is not in any imminent danger of being cut, the low level of retained cash flow minimizes the amount of capital available for reinvestment in the business, placing a headwind on its growth prospects. This growth headwind is further exacerbated by the rich valuations seen in renewable assets across many of its markets. Management is somewhat mitigating this risk by selling non-core, richly-valued assets in order to raise capital to improve the balance sheet, reinvest in undervalued publicly traded equities and organic growth initiatives. However, this approach can only go so far in achieving management's ambitious long-term growth goals.

Other risks include foreign exchange rates (mitigated some by currency hedging) and unfavorable weather patterns (mitigated some by geographical and asset type diversification).

Final Thoughts

Shares remain attractively valued today. With the forward distribution yield at 6.4% and supported by a diversified and stable business model and a well-managed balance sheet, it is a lower risk, high-yield investment. Additionally, its competitive advantages give it a strong growth profile, boosting its total return potential into the low double digits.

While rich private market asset valuations will put a damper on growth prospects for now, management still sees adequate opportunities to deploy growth capital into India, Southern Europe, and pockets of the United States while also driving growth through organic projects, opportunistic unit repurchases, and cost-cutting efforts.

Between its BBB+ credit rating, lucrative current yield, strong and long-term growth prospects, capable management, and considerable competitive advantages, BEP is a high-quality dividend growth stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.