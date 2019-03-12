Sleep Country Canada Is Facing Some Headwinds

Investment Thesis

Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF) [TSX:ZZZ] posted negative same-store sales growth in its Q4 2018 earnings. The environment is becoming more challenging due to macroeconomic uncertainties. First, the elevated household debt in Canada has constrained Canadian consumer spending on mattresses. Second, housing resales continue to exhibit weakness across Canada. Third, Canada's economy continues to be impacted by global trade tensions and weak energy prices. Therefore, we believe conservative investors should wait for signs of improvement before initiating a position.

Recent Development: Q4 2018 Highlights

Sleep Country reported Q4 2018 revenue growth of 4.2%. This was primarily driven by four new store openings and the acquisition of Endy. However, the growth was offset by a decline in same-store sales growth. Its general and administrative expenses now increased significantly by 14.3% year over year and represent about 15% of its total sales (up from 13.7% a year ago). The increase was primarily driven by increase in media and advertising expenses.

As can be seen from the chart below, Sleep Country's SSSG declined by 2.7% in Q4 2018. This was the first quarter of decline that we have seen in many years.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

The weak SSSG in Q4 2018 was primarily due to a modest increase in mattress sales and a further deceleration of its accessories sales. As can be seen from the chart below, its mattress and accessories revenue only grew by 3.1% and 8.7%, respectively.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons Why We Believe Headwinds Will Continue

We do not anticipate changes to Sleep Country's same-store sales nor traffic trend in the near term for the following reasons:

High household debt in Canada

One major factor that has contributed to Sleep Country's weak sales is a combination of high household debt and rising interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, Canada's household debt-to-income ratio is already elevated compared to the Great Recession back in 2008 and 2009. Its debt-to-income ratio is estimated to reach 173.8% at the end of 2018.

Source: RBC Economics

Similarly, Canadian household debt service ratio (debt service payment as a percentage of household disposable income) of 14.5x is also near the peak of 15.0x reached before the Great Recession (see chart below). The high household debt, coupled with rising interest rate, has constrained consumer spending on items such as mattresses that do not frequently require replacements.

Source: RBC Economics

Slumping housing sales

Another factor that might have contributed to Sleep Country's weak sales is the weakness in the Canadian housing market. This is because when people move to a new home, they will typically dispose of many of its old furniture and buy new furniture. Mattresses are often one item that people will replace when they move to a new home. Therefore, we believe home resales is a good indicator of the sales strength of the mattresses industry.

As can be seen from the chart below, Canadian home resales have declined considerably since early 2018. According to RBC Economics' latest housing report, Toronto and Vancouver home resales continue to exhibit weaknesses in January 2019. Alberta's home resales also exhibited weakness due to its dependence on the energy industry. The only bright spot in the report is the home resales in Montreal, Quebec and Ottawa, Ontario. Both cities achieved double-digit resales growth from a year ago. This may explain why Sleep Country continued to perform well in Quebec despite weaknesses in other parts of the country.

Source: February 2019 RBC Economics Housing Report

Weak Canadian economy

Canada recorded a weak GDP growth of 0.4% in Q4 2018. This was the smallest gain since Q2 2016. As can be seen from the table below, consumer spending growth rate declined from 0.9% in Q2 2018 to only 0.4% in Q4 2018. Residential investment even contracted by 1.2% in Q4 2018. At the moment, there is still a lot of uncertainties surrounding Canada's economy.

Source: RBC Economics Canadian GDP Growth

However, Sleep Country Has Some Initiatives To Stimulate Sales

Although macroeconomic conditions appear to be causing some headwinds to Sleep Country, management still has some initiatives to stimulate sales. Sleep Country has a strategy to grow its accessories revenue through opening new stores in malls and renovating its existing stores. The company has opened several mall stores in 2018. We believe this presents good opportunities for the company to take advantage of the exit of Sears Canada in late 2017. The customer traffic in malls will also help it to add visibility to its brand and boost sales in accessories. The company is also gradually renovating its existing stores. The newly designed store is aimed at boosting accessories revenue. In addition, Sleep Country has a marketing strategy to capture sales growth in e-commerce.

Valuation

Sleep Country's valuation has declined considerably since reaching the peak back in mid-2017. As can be seen from the chart below, the company's forward P/E ratio has declined to the low of 10.99x. Given its slowdown in revenue growth, we do not believe the company should trade at a premium valuation. Unless the company can re-accelerate its top and bottom line growth, we feel its current valuation is fair.

A growing 3.6%-yielding dividend

Sleep Country currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.185 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.6%. The company has increased its dividend in each of the past 3 years. With a low payout ratio (about 42% in 2018), we believe Sleep Country should be able to continue to grow its dividend in the next few years.

Risks And Challenges

Sleep Country may face intense competition, especially from other online retailers. Although the company has a good chunk of shares in Canada, other international retailers may easily enter the space through e-commerce platforms. In addition, the company's sales are closely tied to the strength of the Canadian economy. In an economic downturn, consumers may simply push back from replacing their old mattresses. This will likely hurt their sales and cause significant inventory buildups.

Investor Takeaway

Sleep Country continues to face strong headwinds in its business. There are still a lot of macroeconomic uncertainties. Therefore, we think investors should continue to wait on the sideline until visibility improves.

