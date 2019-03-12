Denbury Resources: Attempting To Reduce Leverage

The market is pricing Penn Virginia's shares at around 19% higher than the deal value based on Denbury's current share price.

There's a significant chance the acquisition does not go through though, as a couple major Penn Virginia shareholders have expressed their opposition.

Denbury is projected to have net debt equal to 3.8x EBITDAX at the end of 2019 at high-$50s oil.

Denbury appears capable of generating more than $170 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices in 2019, albeit with a slight decline in production.

Denbury Resources (DNR) plans to operate with a below maintenance capital expenditure budget as a standalone company in 2019. Based on current strip prices, it may be able to generate more than $170 million in positive cash flow to help reduce its debt, albeit at the cost of slightly declining production.

The April vote about the Penn Virginia deal could result in a stronger Denbury, but there are doubts that the acquisition will go through.

Standalone Denbury In 2019

If Denbury can realize around $59 per barrel for its oil in 2019, then it should be able to generate around $1.221 billion in oil and gas revenue during the year. This is based on 58,000 BOEPD in average production (the midpoint of its guidance for 56,000 to 60,000 BOEPD) and a 97% oil split.

Denbury's hedges (which appear to be slightly positive in value at current oil prices) and other items such as CO2 sales would bring its estimated total revenue up to $1.266 billion.

This is based on current strip prices (around $57 to $58 WTI oil during 2019) along with the assumption that Denbury can realize slightly above WTI due to the strength in Gulf Coast pricing (especially during the first part of 2019).

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 20,534,900 $59.00 $1,212 Natural Gas [Mcf] 3,810,600 $2.40 $9 Net Other $35 Hedge Value $10 Total $1,266

Denbury is expected to have around $1.094 billion in cash expenditures, including $250 million for capital expenditures. This also assumes that Denbury's lease operating expenses go down slightly in 2019 to around $22.00 per BOE, helped by lower average oil prices.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $466 Marketing Expenses $38 Production Tax $83 Cash G&A $70 Cash Interest $187 Capital Expenditures $250 Total $1,094

In this scenario, Denbury may be able to generate $172 million in positive cash flow. This does involve a budget that's below maintenance capex level (which Denbury suggested may be around $320 million) and results in average 2019 production levels (at guidance midpoint) averaging around 3% less than Q4 2018's average production.

Leverage And Valuation

In the high-$50s oil scenario laid out above, Denbury may be able to reduce its net debt to around $2.32 billion by the end of 2019. This is approximately 3.8x its projected EBITDAX in 2019 in that oil price scenario. Denbury's enterprise value (with debt valued at par) at its current share price ($1.76 per share) is approximately 5.1x its projected 2019 EBITDAX.

That EV/EBITDAX multiple probably isn't out of line given the current market environment and Denbury's production profile. Shale oil producers with high decline rates are sometimes trading with an enterprise value at below 4x projected 2019 EBITDAX now, but Denbury has a relatively low base decline rate and relatively low maintenance capital costs (around $320 million for high-50,000s BOEPD with 97% oil), so Denbury probably deserves a somewhat higher multiple than 4x. If the market returns to a 6x multiple, that would put Denbury's value at close to $3 per share (as a standalone business) at high $50s oil.

Denbury's leverage is certainly higher than ideal at the moment, and it probably needs to get its leverage to under 3 at least by its 2021 debt maturities. The market's attitude to Denbury's current leverage is reflected by its subordinated bonds trading at 15%-plus yields to maturity.

The Penn Virginia Deal

If the acquisition of Penn Virginia goes through, that would help deleverage Denbury a bit, even though it's taking on Penn Virginia's debt and also paying $400 million in cash for it.

At the end of 2019, the combined entity would have around $3.17 billion in estimated net debt, but may generate around $990 million EBITDAX at strip prices. This brings its net debt down to around 3.2x projected 2019 EBITDAX, while its enterprise value would drop to around 4.35x projected 2019 EBITDAX.

The market is currently pricing in a significant chance that the deal does not go through though, as Penn Virginia is trading well above the deal's current valuation. Each Penn Virginia share is to be given consideration of 12.4 Denbury shares and $25.86 in cash. This works out to $47.68 per Penn Virginia share with Denbury trading at $1.76 per share. Penn Virginia's price of $56.97 is a 19% premium to that though.

Conclusion

Denbury as a standalone company remains significantly leveraged at current strip prices, but has a couple years before its closest debt maturities. It can generate over $170 million in positive cash flow for 2019 at current strip prices while having a slight decline in production. At current strip prices, Denbury may be able to generate more than $125 million in positive cash flow while keeping production flat.

If the Penn Virginia transaction goes through, it should be at least a modest positive for Denbury as it would help it deleverage a bit more, while also giving it some additional growth potential if oil prices are strong. However, there appears to be a significant chance that the deal is not approved by Penn Virginia's shareholders. Penn Virginia is currently trading well above the deal price (based on Denbury's current share price) and a couple major Penn Virginia shareholders have expressed opposition to the deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.