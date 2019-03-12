Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Presents at 2019 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) 2019 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference March 12, 2019 2:30 PM ET

Good afternoon everyone. My name is Balaji [ph] from the Barclays HealthCare Team. So we have with us today Steve Romano, MD, EVP and Chief Scientific Officer; and Daniel Speciale, Investor Relations and Strategy Officer. So there won't be any presentation in the form of a fireside chat. And breakout session will continue post the conversation here, so good afternoon gentlemen. Thanks so much for taking time to come over here. So I think that the good place to start maybe just your recently concluded fourth quarter earnings. They were a number of moving pieces most significantly the introduction of the generics that moves into continuing operation. But ask you for better understand what this meant -- what this meant for the other profitability of the spin-off segment and just from same question you can also remind us the guidance you shared a few weeks ago.

Steve Romano

Sure. Absolutely and I appreciate you hosting us and having us down here. Appreciate everyone being here as well too. Obviously a number of moving pieces as we went to reconsolidate the generics business, which was previously in discontinued operations and bringing that back into continuing operations. Part of that separation process that we anticipate to happen later this year, it was necessary for us to bring that back in and really what we try to do is construct our segment reporting such as you have pretty good handle as to what the specialty branded business would look like and what the specialty generics business is going to look like. And so if you look at that segment reporting, inherently what that display say business that has substantially EBITDA when you look at the new business, specialty generics spin-off business that's in the high $200 million range. It will be indicated on the earnings call with what we would expect the adjusted EBITDA for that business as we proceed into 2019 to be in the range of $300 million. And then the guidance to your question about what guidance we share? We try to provide some specificity as what we thought the top line growth, net sales growth was going to be for the Specialty Brands business and specialty generics business, respectively. And we think both of those businesses are going to grow in the range of 1% to 4% each. And then in addition to that from an EPS prospective, we talked about guidance from an EPS as $8.10 per share to $8.44 per share.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. And just to know that interesting that both the segments are growing almost you kind of see a similar kind of the growth trajectory. Can you help us understand where you see this growth coming from operations segments?

Steve Romano

Sure. Absolutely. And so I think, specific to the branded business, I mean, I think it's very clear that we’re seeing good growth from our hospital products portion, which is three assets with the Inomax, Ofirmev and Therakos. And then when you look at the generics business, the growth that we're seeing there -- and you've seen some commentary around stabilization in the industry. And we’re benefiting from that as well. But one of the things that we've been able to do and see over the last few months is that there have been parties that have no longer decided to be and participate in the opioid space. And we've benefited from that because we’re certainly a large player in that space. And so we've been actually able to capture share, increasing volumes associated with that business. And we expect that the benefit -- that segment and the performance for that segment as we go for the next 12 months.

Unidentified Analyst

Continuing on the same topic, can you give us an update on the timeline that you see for this spin off, and any key upcoming events regarding those?

Steve Romano

Sure. Obviously, appreciate everyone's patience with us as we, obviously, put the Form 10-K out and, obviously, giving you some segment information. Now the next phase for us is really focusing on the Form-10. We expect that to be out in the next couple of months, next few months. And so that will give a good sense is to what the fundamental business for that spin off business looks like the separated business. And as far as the timeline is concerned right now, we’re thinking later this year, sometime in the second half is a reasonable expectation for executing that separation.

Unidentified Analyst

2H and Form 10-K and couple of forms.

Steve Romano

That’s correct. Yes, I would say sometime in the March, April timeframe the public should be able to see that.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Coming to something more topic of -- recently there was a media report on latest quality pharma and clearly the possibility of them filing for bankruptcy. And these reports have definitely put pressure on everyone who has been in the space and specifically on Mallinckrodt also. So what is your take away read-through from this report, specifically for your company and for the broad industrial distribution?

Steve Romano

Sure. Absolutely. And we certainly are aware and seeing the rumors as well, obviously, have no bearing on whether they are true or not true. But I think it's important to highlight that our business is very, very distinct from other players that happened to be if similar opioid space and that we are a generic manufacturer of opioids. We do not have active promotion associated with our drugs. And we think that that is a differentiating factor between ourselves and other parties like produce. So we don’t really see much read-through there. Obviously, we’re seeing their commentary. And it certainly could put pressure on our shares and couple others in the space. But something we’re monitoring. And I think importantly, we feel like we get really valid defenses in places we look to defending ourselves in this manner. I think we've got a number of different parties that, obviously, we will work through as we work to defend ourselves.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you see any potential overhang on planned spinoff because of those?

Steve Romano

I think it’s certainly something that we’re mindful of. And I think as we've constructed the spinoff businesses, we're certainly mindful of ensuring that we think that we can affect the spin that is appropriate. I think what’s most important as we've been undertaking this process of the separation for a long period of time, it’s been very clear since we spun off activity. And six years ago that we intended to build a branded portfolio and then, obviously, systematically divest or separating from our legacy businesses. And I think when you look at the risks associated with the opioid litigation. We think that those are most appropriately residing with the products that may have created those risks.

Unidentified Analyst

Continuing probably on the same topic, there are lots of moving pieces to this puzzle. And it could kind of help investors understand better the landscape regarding to the opioid litigation and the cases you're going on. What should investors be paying attention to you at all believe that there is a settlement possible?

Steve Romano

Yes, I mean, I think, we’re still very much in early days of this. And I think there certainly are number of cases that we will have some development throughout this year. I think there is a case in Oklahoma, which we’re not maintained, and there's a case of MDL that later on this year as well. We’re certainly monitoring those and more intended to defend ourselves as necessary in each of those. But I think it's important for investors to understand that this is still very much early days of this. And we really don't expect an ultimate resolution of this for years to come.

Unidentified Analyst

Let’s switch gears and look at the branded business a bit. So what’s the outlook for 2019? And could you give us some commentary on the performance of the -- each of the hospital products?

Steve Romano

Sure. Absolutely. So if you go back to our last earnings call, we provided guidance, obviously, for the overall specialty brand business of 1% to 4% on top line growth. When you look at the hospital products, I think, those have grown very well throughout 2018. And we expect that growth to continue as we move into 2019, and we would expect the growth collectively between those assets to be in the mid to single digits. I think we saw that bore out in 2018, and we would expect that to continue again into 2019. Specific to Acthar, the commentary that we made there is we expect the asset to generate greater than a billion dollars in net sales in 2019. I think, if you look at the phasing of that performance throughout the year, the expectation is that the products will be a bit softer in the first half of the year as compared to the back half of the year, and much of that really is determined based off of the data generation strategy that we have employed and we got a lot of a data that’s coming. And maybe Steve can talk about things we have coming from a data perspective.

Daniel Speciale

Yes, I'm happy to do that. So with Acthar, we set off on sort of an evidence generation strategy when we acquired the product few years ago. So over the last few years, I would say that we would segment that effort into three components. The first was generating health economics and outcomes research data on the promoted indications, which we were able to generate fairly rapidly and provide a helpful tool for evaluating the value of Acthar in each of the indications for which it was promoted. The second component was pre clinical data because this was an older product, and there was sort of lumping of this product into corticosteroid. And it is distinctly different from a corticosteroid. It's actually a melanocortin receptor agonist and it has effected all five melanocortin receptors that go well on distribution of gland goes through other organs in the body as well, certainly immune components. So it is more of an immune-modulating effect potentially than an immunosuppressive effect, which is more common with the corticosteroids. So we generate some really nice data. In the preclinical space, in animal models that were relevant and are beginning to show a distinction between how Acthar expresses how a corticosteroid work. The third arm -- a third component of that evidence generation was clinical trial. Now clinical trial is naturally take the longest time to execute. So we initiated seven clinical trials now and we are at the leading edge of the readout of those trials. And we think that's very important because when you have a product that is in the market and challenge with regards to data, the one thing that will help tremendously is to prove that data to bear. So that prescribers, patients and as important the payers have some guidance that they can offer the use of the drug to the folks that prescribe it.

So the bottom line is the first study that's going to readout is rheumatoid arthritis. So we did a large trial, 260 patients enrolled in a RA study. And in each of the cases for Acthar, we look for the most challenging to treat sub population. So we’re not looking at the overall population. This is not a first line therapy. It’s a late wide intervention. And it's for use in patients who have already been on other medicines and haven’t actually progressed or been helped by those medicines, and it's usually added on. So the bottom line is we pick the population of patients with rheumatoid arthritis who had high disease activity level, they were on multiple medications including foundational therapies like methotrexate, on steroids also DMARDs both oral and biologics. And we added Acthar to that population. And what we have been reporting on is that we are getting very robust effects. Now that trial had a 12-week open label portion, which was then followed by a 12-week randomized withdrawal portion. So we will be able to answer a number of questions. First, who response to the drug? So the appropriate population of the patients. What dose is necessary? And what kind of duration -- durability of effect you have? So after 12 weeks, we randomized the responders to continued therapy for another 12 weeks or blinded withdrawal. That way you get a sense of how durable that effect is. Now you go then into the payer with very different information that can actually guide them as sort of appropriate use of the product in RA. So RA data is going to readout this year, MS data from a very large registry of nearly 160 patients is going to readout midyear as well. We are going to complete the enrollment of two other studies, one is in lupus and one is in uveitis, a condition of an inflammatory condition of the eye. And then into 2020, we will get the results of those trials and we will complete the other trials that are ongoing, including keratitis, sarcoidosis, and eventually the FSGS trial, which is a component of the nephritic syndrome. So this is a large data set. The beginning wave of that clinical trial data is just now pressing if you will. So we are very excited about that.

Steve Romano

Yes. And I was going to say that is why when we really look at the performance of the business and reported the specific product, we are really excited as we get to the end of this year to really see that data read itself out and see what the ultimate impact that’s going to be on payers and prescribers.

Unidentified Analyst

So as you clearly approach this new clinical data, datasets, what is this translating to for increased investment for your commercialization plans?

Steve Romano

Well, I'll just comment again that when you talk to payers, naturally as with any product, they want to know who the appropriate patient is, how to dose the product and how long to treat patients who actually respond. And that’s important because Acthar unlike chronic therapies is episodic in all cases. With infantile spasms and MS, it’s relatively a short period of therapy, two to four weeks. But with pulmonary conditions like sarcoidosis with the nephritic syndrome like FSGS produced by FSGS and others, for uveitis and for rheumatoid arthritis, these are longer term therapies, but they are still episodic treatment. So this will be very helpful because you can now go to the -- into the payer, you can describe the population of treatment refractory patients, patients who are not responding. And remember, for instance, in RA, if vacant are not responding and they have high disease activity level that means their joint disease is progressing. So you want to accumulate that progression of disease. So you will be able to go in talk about the population, talk about the duration of the treatment that’s most effective and durability of the effect. So that is very, very helpful. And we assume that will be useful when we speak to payers with data set, and the same for the other indications.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, Steve. It kind of gives that overview of your current products. But turning more to the pipeline, can you help us to understand were you focused -- were you focused and how this is evolving over the next one to two years?

Steve Romano

Yes, so actually 2019 is a really important year for us. We have pivoted from being a generics business, a nuclear medicine, contrast media. We have been divesting those low growth businesses over the course of last few years, always moving towards becoming a pure play innovative pharmaceutical company, and that’s just where we're getting to. It takes several years to do just that. So we built our commercial offerings and we invested in those new products by doing Phase 4 work like we done for Acthar. But what we've also done is brought in development stage assets in mid to late stage. And two of those assets are coming to fruition this year. So StrataGraft is a regenerative medicine product for the treatment of burns. Our pivotal Phase III trial partial thickness burns is almost fully enrolled. So we’re about a handful of patients away from completing the enrollment there. We hope to have that data over the coming months and to be able to actually a positive and supportive, move forward to filing by the end of the year or in 2020 with the six month review and an approval in the back half of 2020.

Similarly, Terlipressin, which is our vasopressin analog in Phase III, is coming to completion in a condition called hepatorenal syndrome Type 1. And this is a condition where you have rapidly progressive renal failure, but in the setting of advance liver disease cirrhosis. That is a huge trial, 300 patients is the largest trial done in this condition. We’re about 279 patients today. So very soon, over the next two or three months, we will also complete those trials. So that will better off. So those two pivotal Phase III trials make up two very important opportunities for us to demonstrate our ability to bring programs to completion into the market place.

The other thing I'll add is that we have two other programs that we've acquired, that we have been progressing towards Phase III starts. So we have the opportunity, potentially in 2019 to start two new Phase III programs. One is stannsoporfin, I think, you might have been aware we purchased stannsoporfin with the hopes that the Phase II data that was generated by the previous owners, would be enough to get the product approval. Unfortunately it was not. And in the CRL we received last August, it was very clear that the FDA wanted to look at a more -- a higher-risk population of babies with hyperbilirubinemia, so these are patients with jaundice. But patients who are at higher risk and not responding to first-line therapy, which is phototherapy.

So we had a very good discussion with the agency in a Type A meeting last month -- or in January actually, and are now progressing to design of a Phase III trial that potentially would start by year end. We also acquired a small company called Ocera. They had a product for hepatoencephalopathy, which are the neuropsychiatric complications associated with cirrhosis. So like Terlipressin, managing the renal complications of cirrhosis, this product manages the neuropsychiatric complications called hepatoencephalopathy. In that trial, we also had a Type A meeting with the agency in January, and are progressing towards an agreement on Phase III program. So for a company of our size that hasn’t been in the development space too long, we got the opportunity to bring two products through two a completion and we have the opportunity to start two new programs this year. Pretty, pretty substantial year for us.

Unidentified Analyst

It seems like a full plate. Do you all feel the need to have a larger or develop a larger pipeline?

Steve Romano

Definitely want more in the pipeline. The one thing about the development stage business is that you have to continue to bring things into the top of the funnel with the hopes that even at routine or benchmark attrition rates you will continue to have products that can advance. So we’re very interested in looking at bringing in programs, probably earlier on the development, so Phase I and Phase II, and we are actually also initiating the collaborations with academia, and we’re hoping to initiate collaborations with other biotechs to access programs in the translational space, which is the space between bench and the clinic. There you can get your hands on innovation, if you will, at a relatively low price, place a number of beds and help kind of continue to bring forward therapies into your full development portfolio. So not satisfied with what we have. We think it’s a great start, but need to continue to actually bring in assets.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. So last year you had announced the creation of a scientific advisory council?

Steve Romano

Yes, we did.

Unidentified Analyst

So can you help us understand what exactly is coping doing on the ground? And what's the benefits that have got through? And also how is that driving your efforts and strategy?

Steve Romano

Sure. So when I came to the company a few years ago and one of the things I wanted to do was establish a scientific council. But to have a scientific council that’s working effectively, the advisory council is working effectively, you need substrates. So at the time we just simply didn’t have enough installment state. Now that we have accumulated very rapidly about a dozen programs from early to late phase, we thought it was the time to set up an advisory committee. So we have four individuals that are part of that. They are all kind of leading experts in their space. They generally cover the areas of current interest for us. So we have somebody who is a specialist in regenerative medicine is a surgeon, but focus on regenerative medicine and burns in burns, in particular. We have a scientist and clinician from Harvard that focuses on immunology and autoimmune conditions, which, of course, is key to us as well. We have the Head of Hepatology from Baylor who, obviously, focuses on the liver and diseases with the liver. And we have a fourth gentlemen on -- oh My Gosh, it slipped. We have a fourth person that comes from my mind …

Unidentified Company Representative

Steve Romano

A neonatologist, the Head of Neonatology at UT Southwestern. So we're pretty much covering the areas that we are currently involved in or those areas that we want to go deeper in. For instance, it's worth mentioning, we want to -- we have recently got a critical mass of products in the hepatology space. We have got terlipressin. We have MNK 6105/106, which is the hepatorenal -- I mean, the encephalopathy product, it's an ammonia scavenger. And we've got opportunities to work with collaborators in the research side with other programs. So it was important for us to bring in people that could help advice us for future acquisitions as well as advisory programs that we are executing now.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. I know that we -- okay. In the interest of time we will try to compress as we have four more minutes. A couple more questions. Maybe just we will start with Therakos. So last few weeks you've added quite a few data points related to Therakos. Can you kind of help us understand the impact of which of this piece information?

Steve Romano

Yes, so one of the things we do as when we bring in a commercial asset, we actually chose assets where we believe investments would allow us to expand the evidence for those products, the usage of the products, and in some cases expansion of the label. So Therakos was a great example. So this is an extracorporeal photopheresis system. In the United States, it's utilized for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Outside the United States, it could be used more broadly for autoimmune conditions and conditions associated with transplant: acute graft or chronic graft versus host. So we did invest in programs there. We had completion of a pediatric trial, a Phase III trial in patients with acute graft versus host. And we saw a very nice response rate. We stopped the study early based on the interim analysis that suggested that we had met the objectives of the study, so that was very helpful. So that’s very meaningful. We are now looking to see how we best leverage that data in the United States, but certainly outside of the United States where acute graft and chronic graft are already indications. This supplies that market -- those marketplaces with some very robust data to help support their efforts. I think we also announced that we established a research collaboration with Transimmune. And Transimmune is a company that was founded by one of experts, if not the kind of founding father of extracorporeal photopheresis at Yale. And we are going to begin work with them using our research folks as well as theirs to -- they had a better understanding of how extracorporeal photopheresis actually works, get a better understanding of the mechanism. So we are going to do a number of preclinical investigations, which could lead to adjustments to procedure or adjustments even to the device that would allow us to progress the ECP and make it a better and more useful and specific intervention for patients with various conditions.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So we have next one question. And I'll love to get your inputs about the recent changes at the FDA. What has Scott Gottlieb's departure and this push for greater and faster approvals? Do you see any change in that? How they're impacting the industry, both the generic industry and the branded industry, and specifically from your perspective?

Steve Romano

Yes. Well, I mean, I think the one thing that Gottlieb was able to do was just that, I mean, he is pushing for efficiency in the system, not only on the generic side where he feels and that we all agree that's important to get generic products out to the marketplace as reasonable time frame. But he was also pushing for innovation to be included in the development program that you pursue. So that potentially in certain conditions, you can shorten the time between the time that the products you brought into the clinic and it gets to patients. One of the challenges in the past has been a very strict sort of view of development. And all though the agency has talked often about innovative technologies being applied to the development -- a spectrum of activities to speed them up, there has been less than the best implementation of some of those. Gottlieb was pushing forward on that, which was great. I think that’s going to continue. I think we just heard that Ned Sharpless from the NCI is going to take over at least in the internal. And my guess is he will have that same set of objectives that we will continue.

Unidentified Analyst

Status co will continue with regard to approvals.

Steve Romano

Yes. I think. So …

Q - Unidentified Analyst

A - Steve Romano

Q - Unidentified Analyst

A - Steve Romano

A - Daniel Speciale

