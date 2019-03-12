Maxar Technologies - The Risks Of Incumbency In The New Space Race

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Introduction

This is a Cestrian Capital Research "Continuing Coverage" note on Maxar Technologies (MAXR) and specifically its part in the remote sensing market. We dive into the remote sensing market as a way to illustrate the New Space Race trends we have covered in our Seeking Alpha service to date. This subsector is a perfect microcosm of how legacy space and New Space are battling it out in the New Space Race at large.

To evidence this, we highlight the relative fortunes of MAXR, a public, listed incumbent vendor in the space sector – indeed the #1 remote sensing vendor by revenues – and that of Spire Global, Inc, a privately owned low-cost New Space vendor. Part of our “Investing in the New Space Race” service is to highlight up-and-coming private companies that we believe may be public one day – we’re excited about Spire and want to share our enthusiasm with our readers.

Regular readers know we like to speak to space sector companies – not just the ones we cover but also other important players in the market. Usually these take the form of background briefings that we aren’t able to share with you directly. In this note we share with you parts of our exclusive conversation with Peter Platzer, the CEO of Spire Global, Inc.

You can read our full Q&A interview on our Instablog. It makes for fascinating reading.

Background on Remote Sensing

Regular Cestrian readers know that the basic thesis behind our “Investing in the New Space Race” service here on SeekingAlpha is that the space industry is being disrupted by the entrance of a cohort of new entrants. These new entrants are commercial to their core, their DNA is low-cost, and product iteration takes place at something more akin to the pace of the tech industry than the government contractor industry. They are riding a lower cost curve in much the same way as has been seen in the technology industry in repeated cycles over the last fifty years. We believe the space industry is just at the beginning of a long run growth cycle, spurred by the cost reduction offered by this new family of low-cost vendors. Lower cost leads to greater demand, leads to scale economies, leads to lower cost, leads to greater demand.

Even casual observers of the New Space Race can see the impact of these new entrants in the launch services sector. The much-vaunted NASA-sponsored new US launch vehicle, the Space Launch System, is under development by a phalanx of incumbent vendors, being Boeing (BA), Northrop Grumman (NOC), United Launch Alliance - a JV between BA and Lockheed Martin (LMT), and Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD). Following delayed NASA budgets and suspended development cycles, the US has been without a “flag carrier” type launch vehicle since the Space Shuttle program was cancelled in 2011. SLS was expected to make its maiden voyage in 2020, fully nine years after its predecessor last flew, but that looks likely to be pushed out still further (see news reports here). Meanwhile the lower-cost new entrant SpaceX is flying supply missions to the International Space Station regularly and indeed is re-using various elements of their vehicle by carrying out science-fiction type recovery missions – having main stage rockets fly back to Earth and land on drone ships, etc. And more quietly, ultra-low-cost launch providers such as Rocket Lab are now putting satellites in space at a cost of sub $10m/launch where each launch can carry multiple satellites. So the launch services market is well on the way to being led by new entrant, commercial vendors.

A subsector that is less well known is remote sensing. You may not have heard the phrase, but you probably use one of its services every day when you check the weather. How this kind of data is collected is a poster child for the disruption brought by the new entrants in the New Space Race. We lay this out below.

What is Remote Sensing?

Since the beginning of the original Space Race in 1957 when Sputnik orbited the Earth, its simple radio transmission convincing many that it was a spy satellite, governments have hankered to use space to observe – or ‘sense’ – matters on Earth remotely from space. Once the technology became available, governments approached this in a typical state-sponsored fashion. Large vendors such as BA or MAXR are commissioned to produce small numbers of monolithic, bespoke-built large satellites which are placed in (expensive) high orbits by single-purpose launch missions.

Such a satellite might today cost $500m-$1bn to procure and upwards of $100m to launch and place into orbit. Typically these large satellites operate on a standalone basis or in a very small group which between them cover the globe, each satellite being solely responsible for sensing one sector of the Earth. This means that there are multiple single points of failure in these remote sensing systems. Launch vehicle fails – no global coverage. Satellite is released from spacecraft but doesn’t reach its designated orbit – no global coverage. Satellite fails on orbit – no global coverage. And so on.

Like most matters in the original Space Race, remote sensing began as a military exercise. Originally, only governments owned and operated remote sensing satellites – the first application was indeed for spy satellites to see what was going on in other countries. Further state-sponsored applications have included weather observation (see NOAA) and environmental monitoring (see NASA here).

As costs have fallen, new entrants have arrived. The two leading New Space vendors in remote sensing are Planet Labs, Inc and Spire Global, Inc. Each of these new entrants uses much lower cost hardware to achieve global coverage. Each have a relatively large fleet of small satellites to provide rapid and frequent coverage of each part of the Earth. Both have raised substantial amounts of seed financing and venture capital, over $100m in each case.

We may cover Planet in a future note – it focuses on frequent imaging of the Earth in the visual range of the electromagnetic spectrum, and charges customers for access to those images.

In this note however we use our recent conversation with Spire Global, Inc as a way to offer our readers insight into the future of the New Space Race. Spire is a private company and so its securities are not publicly traded – as a result there is little information available on the company or what sits behind it – yet its story is precisely the story of how we think the New Space Race is playing out. We lay it out for you below.

Firstly, we return to MAXR.

Revisiting MAXR

We first covered MAXR in October 2017. We posted a note immediately prior to the Canadian company McDonnell, Dettweiler & Associates (MDA, MAXR.TO) transforming itself into a US corporation, renamed Maxar Technologies, Inc. MAXR made this change following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe, a remote sensing business, in anticipation of winning further US government contracts as a result of its new US corporate status. MAXR’s main listing prior to this change was on the Toronto Stock Exchange (it remains quoted there as MAXR.TO). We felt that this transition to US ownership and main market US listing would increase liquidity in the stock and free up demand for the stock. We thought the business had good prospects in remote sensing and we felt there was potential upside in the stock. We highlighted the main risk as the debt load the company was carrying and the weak cashflows available to service that debt. Wall Street price targets were lofty, with Credit Suisse placing a $90/share target on the stock vs. the c.$65/share price at which it was then trading.

Fast forward 18 months and one can only say that the balance sheet risk has come to pass, and hit the company hard. The stock is down over 90% since our note and the reason is the combination of leverage and MAXR’s incumbent-style business model which operates with the types of single points of failure we talk about above. High leverage and single points of failure is a toxic mix and when it goes wrong, it really goes wrong.

MAXR’s Digital Globe remote-sensing business operated a fleet of 5 large satellites to cover the globe. One of those satellites, WorldView-4, failed in January 2019. Satellites are difficult and/or uneconomic to repair once on orbit and so to all intents and purposes, WorldView-4 is now a zero-valued unproductive asset. The spacecraft carried a book value of c.$155m as of December 2018 and was responsible for producing an estimated $75m annual revenue and $45m adjusted annual EBITDA and cashflow – so this one satellite was delivering close to 10% of adjusted EBITDA (source: MAXR 2018 Q4 presentation, Cestrian Analysis) and nearly a third of annual cashflow from operations (source: Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis). As of December 2018, MAXR had net debt c.$3bn and negative free cashflow (source: Ycharts.com) so the loss of this one highly cash generative spacecraft was a very big deal. The company aims to recover at least the book value of the spacecraft through an insurance claim but that will not replace the EBITDA (which drives MAXR’s equity valuation) nor the cashflow (which services MAXR’s debt). In addition the satellite will need to be de-orbited at some point and that will cost money too.

MAXR is presently valued at c.$5/share, down from c.$65/share at the time of our note in 2017. There are some good arguments for upside in the stock from here, which we don’t plan to cover in this note. But the pressure of the balance sheet continues. The most recent Q4 earnings statement spent a great deal of time explaining why the debt remained serviceable, never a great place to be with one’s shareholders. You can read the transcript here and the Q4 presentation here. We ourselves anticipate some kind of debt restructuring and then perhaps a sale, take-private or other restructuring of the company. We will return to MAXR in the future as we think the workout of the company’s situation is of interest and certainly there will be multiple opportunities for investors to make money, albeit at high risk levels because some form of bankruptcy is not out of the question.

Remote Sensing 2.0 – Spire Global, Inc

Spire Global, Inc is a New Space business through and through. It was set up in 2012 by three co-founders who met whilst studying for a postgrad degree at the International Space University in Strasbourg, France. The CEO Peter Platzer had a prior commercial career as an investor and consultant, in addition to a physics degree and experience working at NASA. We believe it is this commercial experience that has informed the company’s capital-efficient business model.

Spire was set up to exploit the founders’ prescient vision that low cost, small form factor satellites (“cubesats” or “nanosats”) could operate at very high levels of functionality and fleet reliability. This vision appeals to us greatly, schooled as we are in the business of technology. The tech industry teaches us that in the end, the low cost curve wins – it’s just a matter of time. If you doubt this, pick any non-military hardware or software market and see if you can disprove it. (We’d enjoy the debate).

We have talked previously about how we see the New Space Race as playing out in a manner analogous to the platform shifts in the tech industry over the last fifty years (see our note here). Well, no more so than in remote sensing. A small fleet of large, expensive satellites, carrying single-point-of-failure risk, looks very much like a mainframe to us. And a large fleet of small satellites, each low cost and none of them individually mission-critical, looks to us very much like a datacenter full of blade servers. Now, the mainframe computer is still around and it is very good at certain niche tasks. But the overwhelming majority of compute loads today are processed by fleets of small blade servers, at far lower cost than a mainframe. And we think remote sensing has very much the same kind of future. We anticipate that, e.g., high end military applications will remain the preserve of traditional satellites, but that the overwhelming majority of remote sensing data collection will be handled by fleets of small satellites.

Spire has grasped this better than most.

Akin to a Silicon Valley tech startup, and unlike an incumbent government contractor type of business, the company has a high-level long-term vision for how its services can help improve the world. According to its CEO, "Spire is a space-based data analytics company. We own and operate one of the world’s largest and most modern earth observing satellite constellations, collecting data about every ship and every plane as well as the weather everywhere on the globe ... Some data can only be gathered from space, and we saw a path to gather that data orders of magnitude cheaper than it was possible historically. The biggest generational challenge we face as a people is climate change and how it impacts the weather. And weather impacts at least a third of the global economy (probably more), causing annual losses due to inaccurate weather predictions of at least $2.5tn. This number undoubtedly will increase due to climate change. Spire’s audacious goal is to double global GDP growth by making weather prediction as accurate as Swiss train schedules".

The company's near-term ROI-based products which are driving high revenue growth - they say triple-digit growth rates - and it operates at high gross margins (they claim >65% which is remarkable for a vertically integrated company – MAXR reports gross margins of 40% according to Ycharts.com) with relatively low overheads, suggesting that the business ought to become rather profitable and cash generative once at scale. Today Spire serves the maritime, aviation and government sectors - together with "every industry impacted by the weather ... [for instance] ... Spire runs a global weather prediction model with superior skill to help mining companies with operations spread all over the globe to know when they need to close a mine due to inclement weather and when they keep it running".

The company's economics are profoundly different to those of an incumbent satellite operator. Platzer tells us that, "large constellations have been too expensive historically to build, launch, and operate. Spire operates currently over 70 satellites, launching more every 7 weeks. We are able to do so because our cost of each satellite is low – less than 0.1% of a traditional monolithic satellite – and our cost to launch is low – about 1/100th of traditional launch costs, because we use low-cost launch providers and we share payload space with other customers of theirs."

Investors in the New Space Race should read that quote again. They imply a vast reduction in hardware costs - even allowing for the larger number of satellites required - and a 99% reduction in unit launch costs. That is the kind of cost curve advantage that enables new vendors to gain share in legacy markets. This is what has led to Spire beginning to win market share in the government remote sensing sector. The company hired a defense-sector executive, former marine Paul Damphousse, to lead a new government-focused business unit, and has since won reconnaissance business from a US government contractor (see here). (It is likely that the single point of failure risk highlighted by MAXR will cause government to look more closely at doing business with new, commercial space vendors).

As a private US company, we don’t have any detail on financial performance. Should the company file for an IPO any time soon, we will put out an updated note with our financial analysis of Spire. In the meantime we wouldn’t be surprised to see the company attract strategic buyers. This company is one to watch.

Next Steps from Cestrian Capital Research in the Remote Sensing Market

We will follow up on this note with a more detailed financial analysis of MAXR’s situation. We would be surprised if the company simply worked its way through its balance sheet problems organically – rather, we anticipate restructuring or sale.

We believe the remote sensing market is going to experience strong growth and we believe Spire and MAXR will play a part in this growth – whether they continue to be owned by their existing set of shareholders is another matter. We see MAXR as a possible acquisition target post some form of debt restructuring; and we see Spire as either a target for a strategic acquisition, an IPO candidate, or maybe even a vehicle for a private equity-funded rollup in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.