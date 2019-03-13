Canadian National Railway Co.: 1 Top Stock For The Next 10 Years

CN’s profits and dividends will likely continue to grow thanks to investments in automation.

In the annals of stock market history, investors will try to forget January 29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, following a sharp, multi-week rally, shredded 200 points. Analysts credited the sell-off to a series of weak earnings reports and fears of higher interest rates.

But one group of shareholders had reason to cheer. Railroad giant Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) reported blowout financial results, sending shares surging over 2%. To reward investors, management also boosted the company’s distribution 18%. Executives accompanied the measure, which represents CN’s 24th consecutive dividend increase, by announcing plans to repurchase 5.5 million common shares.

“Supported by our strong ability to generate cash flow, we are investing significantly to support growth opportunities while continuing to reward our shareholders.” CN Chief Financial Officer Ghislain Houle wrote in a press release to investors. “We maintain our target of a 35% adjusted dividend payout ratio and we continue to return surplus cash through share repurchases.”

No wonder CN has earned a special place in the hearts of dividend investors. Since 2012, the company’s distribution has nearly doubled. Over that same period, shares have delivered a total return, including dividends, of 225%.

Those are backward-looking numbers, of course. What shares do over the next few months is anybody’s guess; CN stock has had a great run recently, and it might be due for a pullback. But the company has a lot of things working for it. And, this company represents one of my favorite dividend stocks for the next 10 years and beyond. Here’s why…

The Secret Behind Canada’s Top Dividend Stock

CN owes much of its success to its network of irreplaceable rail assets.

The company owns 20,000 route miles of track, stretching from coast to coast and the Gulf of Mexico. These rail lines serve as the arteries of the North American economy, shipping over $250.0 billion worth of goods annually.

CN laid most of this track over a century ago, back when land cost pennies an acre. Today, cities and towns have sprung up along these routes. It would cost hundreds of billions of dollars to replicate this network, assuming you could get the needed right-of-ways from government officials.

Without much in the way of competition, CN enjoys unparalleled pricing power. Management has raised the price of shipping freight along its network by 70% since 2004. Last year, the company earned $0.54 in gross profit on every dollar generated in revenue.

But the number that really impresses me: CN’s return on invested capital. Over the past decade, the company has generated $0.14 in annual profits on every dollar of debt and equity invested into the business. Some companies earn returns like that from time to time. Few, however, can sustain such profitability over a decade or more. For investors, that signals we’re looking at a wonderful business.

Data by YCharts

So, how can CN boost those returns ever further? By squeezing more costs out of existing operations.

Over the past decade, CN has adopted a program called “precision railroading:” Transporting more freight with far fewer railcars, locomotives, and switching facilities. Executives have pushed to slash costs by running longer trains and making sure cars spend less time idle in rail yards.

By ensuring grass never grows beneath the wheels, CN has emerged as one of the most efficient railroads on the continent. In 2012, the company’s operating costs as a percentage of revenue topped 64.2%. Today, this figure has dropped to 59.8%. The lower the ratio, the more efficient the railroad.

Management will likely cut that figure even further through technology. Over the past few years, the company has invested millions into digitizing its track network. By collecting more data, CN can automate track inspections, reduce safety risks, and slash labor costs. All of which translates into more dollars flowing to the bottom line for shareholders.

Year Operating Ratio 2012 64.2% 2013 63.9% 2014 62.9% 2015 59.1% 2016 58.2% 2017 59.8% 2018 61.5%

Source: CN Rail Investor Presentation

For shareholders, this has translated into a growing stream of income.

Since 2012, management has boosted the dividend at a 16% compounded annual clip. Today, shares pay a quarterly distribution of C$0.54 each, which comes out to an annual yield of 1.9%.

In addition to dividends, CN also returns an enormous amount of cash to shareholders through stock repurchases. Over the past six years, executives have spent $12.1 billion on stock buybacks. If you include this program in your payout calculation, CN pays a total shareholder yield of 5%.

Data by YCharts

You can expect that payout to only grow over time. Over the next five years, Wall Street projects CN will grow earnings per share at a high single-digit clip. Given the company’s modest payout ratio (31% through 2018), the dividend will likely increase in line or potentially even faster than profits.

The Bottom Line on CN

Of course, CN stock is no sure thing. Any business downturn would have a big impact on profits. Shareholders should also worry about a potential trade war reducing the amount of cargo shipped across the continent.

That said, railroads like CN enjoy an entrenched market position few other businesses can match. Over the long haul, that should translate into outsized returns (and growing dividends) for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.