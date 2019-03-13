Valvoline: Fueled With Growth Potential After A Bump In The Road

Following a one-day plunge of 20%, Valvoline Inc. (VVV) shares represent a compelling buying opportunity. My 12-month target price of $24 implies a ~30% upside (including dividend), based on a 15.0x P/E multiple on 2020 earnings. My thesis is based on the following points.

Shares fell due to traditional competition; weak DIY performance doesn’t imply a disruption by Amazon (AMZN), suggesting the market was exaggerating.

Core North America Q1 figures were shy of estimates, and management’s guidance is concerning. In addition, a few months ago, Amazon launched a private-label motor oil that would increase competition in the DIY market.

I believe the market tends to associate the weak results largely to Amazon’s new product, sending the stock 20% down after the earnings release. While the poor performance should be addressed, it doesn’t portend a disruption in the motor oil market, and in my view, doesn’t justify a 20% fall in share price.

According to Sam Mitchell, VVV’s CEO, only 5% of the overall motor oil sales are online, and Amazon’s private label is priced similarly to existing competition. More importantly, he claims that online sales would grow but won’t change the industry’s dynamics. First, he explained the DIY consumer has to visit the store anyhow in order to recycle the oil because of state regulations. So, if the consumer already visits the store, buying motor oil online wouldn’t save too much time. Second, the cost of transportation is quite significant in shipping motor oil, and that's a cost that has to be borne out in an online transaction, by Amazon or the customer.

What did cause the y/y decline of 8% in the Core North America segment in the last quarter (1Q/19)? The branded retail volume remains challenged (-9% y/y) and a significant unfavorable mix impact. This doesn’t bode well for investors and should be followed, but is an outcome of the competitive market dynamics. VVV’s management is committed to tackle the issues; it announced a restructuring program and is working to implement an aggressive promotional price points in the DIY channel. It also should be noted that DIY is around 25% of the total company’s sales.

More broadly, as can be seen in the table below, costs have increased at a higher rate than oil prices in the last two years, and pricing hasn’t kept up with cost inflation. However, for 2019 the market estimates gross profit/gallon of $3.3, a level that is lower than in 2014, when oil price was above $100 a barrel.

As the key reason for the disappointing results was the lower volume/mix, I projected volume of 97 million gallons sold and gross profit/gallon of $3.5 for 2019 going forward, which I believe to be reasonable.

2. Superior business model, secular tailwinds, and strong SSS in quick lubes deserve higher valuation and leave significant room for upside.

The business model of vertical integration in which the company sells its own products in its stores or generates fees from licensing its brand is the key reason to invest in VVV shares. The DIFM model enjoys a structural tailwind thanks to evolving consumer preference, explaining the company’s strong SSS rates. System-wide 10-year average growth was 5%, and in 2018 SSS increased was 8%, suggesting that the gradual shift continues.

Profit margins of 23-25% are higher than in the DIY segment (17-20%), as VVV sells its own products, charges for service fees or receives royalties, and revenue is also less volatile due to lighter competition.

The following charts depict the impressive IRR the company generates from stores and the strong results pre-VIOC stores.

As the can be seen above, not only does VVV produce robust returns on its investments, it is also a market-leader in terms of efficiency of the quick lube stores (thanks to more sophisticated technology, POS, marketing scale). This fact enables VVV to re-invest/acquire smaller shops (mom-and-pop mainly) or regional competitors at 6x EBITDA (or lower for franchising) and optimize performance and trades at 10x EBITDA.

The Quick Lube segment accounted for 25% of EBITDA in 2015 and is expected to constitute almost 50% in 2019, benefiting from strong SSS and stores’ expansion. I argue that a business like that, shifting gradually to the B2C model, deserves a higher multiple than 10x and represents an attractive investment opportunity.

3. Recession-resilient characteristics point to a compelling industry.

The key driver for the industry is miles-driven; as the number of vehicles soar, miles driven increase consistently, fractionated by short dips amid downturns. However, VVV sales were stable during the 2008 recession (legacy reporting within Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)). This is an outcome of two important features of the market:

a.) Drivers change oil 2-3 times a year, and the average cost of 5 quart is ~$25. This doesn’t affect consumer savings.

b.) The company isn’t dependent on new vehicles sales, as old vehicles usually require greater car inspection.

Despite participating in the volatile auto sector, thanks to the arguments above I believe that the company’s valuation should reflect multiples more similar to a consumer staple rather than a cyclical industry.

Key Risks

In addition to the severe competition Valvoline faces in Core North America, the long-term trends in the DIY business are negative, and this segment has structurally declined in recent years by a rate of 2-3% a year. A greater-than-expected decrease in volume or softer price environment would lead to lower sales and margins, and as a result, would take the stock down. A gradual increase in base oil prices could lead to weaker or decremental margins for Valvoline. Oil price generally has multiple impacts: a) it influences the cost of production for the company; b) typically, higher oil prices lead to less miles driven; c) higher oil prices squeeze the US consumer. Hence, the company’s ability to capture more dollars when oil falls or to pass raw materials inflation to consumers is crucial to its success. Slower expansion in the international segment poses threats to the company’s growth ambitions.

Valuation and Summary

Valvoline is only traded since September 2016. Since then, the average NTM P/E is 16.5x and the average EV/EBITDA is 10.5x, while the current multiples are 14x and 10x, respectively. Valvoline doesn’t have direct public competitors. As such, I’ve looked at companies in adjacent markets when considering which multiple to assume.

My 12-month target price of $24 was based on a 15.0x P/E multiple to 2020 estimated earnings and implies an 11x EBITDA for 2020 projections. Based on all of the above, I argue that the business model's shift to DIFM would lead to multiple expansion and a closer multiple to peers as well as to the company’s average in the past few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.